Davison speeds to super D victory
Freeman finishes second ahead of Park
Lea Davison (Specialized) once again showed her super D skills by taking her second win of the year - this time by over 30 seconds on her nearest rival. Davison has come back from a year off due to injury and has made an impact on her new team. Kenda/Felt rider Judy Freeman stepped up onto the podium with a solid second place finish and Krista Park took home another podium finish with a third place finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lea Davison (Specialized)
|0:06:49.50
|2
|Judy Freeman (Kenda-Felt)
|0:00:31.00
|3
|Krista Park (Cannondale/No Tubes)
|0:00:59.79
|4
|Sarah Kaufmann (Elete Electrolytes)
|0:01:19.68
|DNF
|Chloe Forsman (BMC MTB Development)
|DNF
|Amanda Sin (3 Rox Racing)
|DNF
|Nina Baum (No Tubes Women Elite)
|DNF
|Erica Zaveta (BMC MTB Development)
|DNF
|Danelle Kabush (Luna)
|DNF
|Kelsy Bingham (Team Jamis)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Probert-Turner Christina (The Team-Turner)
|0:07:35.15
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy