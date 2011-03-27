Trending

Lea Davison (Specialized) once again showed her super D skills by taking her second win of the year - this time by over 30 seconds on her nearest rival. Davison has come back from a year off due to injury and has made an impact on her new team. Kenda/Felt rider Judy Freeman stepped up onto the podium with a solid second place finish and Krista Park took home another podium finish with a third place finish.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Davison (Specialized)0:06:49.50
2Judy Freeman (Kenda-Felt)0:00:31.00
3Krista Park (Cannondale/No Tubes)0:00:59.79
4Sarah Kaufmann (Elete Electrolytes)0:01:19.68
DNFChloe Forsman (BMC MTB Development)
DNFAmanda Sin (3 Rox Racing)
DNFNina Baum (No Tubes Women Elite)
DNFErica Zaveta (BMC MTB Development)
DNFDanelle Kabush (Luna)
DNFKelsy Bingham (Team Jamis)

Open women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Probert-Turner Christina (The Team-Turner)0:07:35.15

 

