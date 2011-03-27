Lea Davison (Specialized) once again showed her super D skills by taking her second win of the year - this time by over 30 seconds on her nearest rival. Davison has come back from a year off due to injury and has made an impact on her new team. Kenda/Felt rider Judy Freeman stepped up onto the podium with a solid second place finish and Krista Park took home another podium finish with a third place finish.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lea Davison (Specialized) 0:06:49.50 2 Judy Freeman (Kenda-Felt) 0:00:31.00 3 Krista Park (Cannondale/No Tubes) 0:00:59.79 4 Sarah Kaufmann (Elete Electrolytes) 0:01:19.68 DNF Chloe Forsman (BMC MTB Development) DNF Amanda Sin (3 Rox Racing) DNF Nina Baum (No Tubes Women Elite) DNF Erica Zaveta (BMC MTB Development) DNF Danelle Kabush (Luna) DNF Kelsy Bingham (Team Jamis)