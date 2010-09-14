Trek World Racing sweeps men's race and wins women's race at Whiteface Mountain
Leov and Moseley clock wins
Trek World Racing went one-two-three in the men's race and won the women's race at the US Pro GRT finals at Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid, New York.
In the men's event, Justin Leov defeated Andrew Neethling and Neko Mulally. Tracey Moseley won the women's race ahead of Jill Kintner (Redbull / Oakley) and Jacqueline Harmony (Vixen Racing / AMC). It was Moseley's first appearance in the rainbow-striped jersey as World Champion.
"It was a pretty fun race on a long and challenging downhill course. It feels good to end the season with a win, especially in my first race wearing the rainbow stripes. I definitely didn't spare the horses!" said Moseley.
After qualifying first, third and fourth respectively, with Leov fastest at 7 minutes and 52.95 seconds on the long course, all three found another five to seven seconds for the final, to sweep the podium.
"I thought I'd figured everything out in Canada for the Worlds, so I was really disappointed with my crash there when I was fourth fastest at the split for the day," said Leov. "But today cemented the fact that I had figured things out and I rode strongly and aggressively, and was so pleased with my run."
"It was tough to get motivated after the Worlds, but once I was in the start gate I wanted to win," said Neethling. "I knew Jusso would be tough to beat on this longer than usual course. I gave it everything but I just didn't have the legs at the end. The one-two-three was pretty cool though."
"I rode a good race. I made a few mistakes but put my head down and really went for it," said Mulally, coming off a second place finish in the junior men's race at Worlds
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Leov (Trek World Racing)
|0:07:44.39
|2
|Andrew Neethling (Trek World Racing)
|0:00:11.12
|3
|Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing)
|0:00:18.96
|4
|Chris Heath (KHS Bicycles)
|0:00:20.75
|5
|Waylon Smith (Mongoose/Nema)
|0:00:24.60
|6
|Jason Memmelaar (Hayes/Manitou/smith)
|0:00:25.70
|7
|Richard Rude Jr
|0:00:26.82
|8
|Jared Rando (Giant)
|0:00:27.28
|9
|Geritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes)
|0:00:29.11
|10
|Kieran Bennett (DRD Tomac)
|0:00:30.87
|11
|Gavin Vaughan (Giant/HBG/E13)
|0:00:36.17
|12
|Heikki Hall
|0:00:42.82
|13
|Benjamin Moody (Trek/POC Helmets)
|0:00:45.42
|14
|Tim White
|0:00:48.35
|15
|Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles)
|0:00:48.94
|16
|Ramilo Sanchez (Yeti/Fox)
|0:00:58.56
|17
|Sammuel Thibault (Gravity Sports)
|0:01:03.69
|18
|Joshua Clark
|0:01:09.06
|19
|Stephen Avery (Schraalp/Cyclesmith)
|0:01:13.99
|20
|Christopher Mari (Zeal Optics)
|0:01:21.30
|21
|Anthony Coneski
|0:01:21.87
|22
|Mike Hermanovsky (Bikesports Racing)
|0:01:27.19
|23
|Chris Higgerson (Smith/TLD/HBG)
|0:01:28.76
|24
|Oliver Levick
|0:01:30.45
|25
|Erik Gosselin (Gravity Project)
|0:01:30.85
|26
|Phillip Kmetz (FTW Industries)
|0:01:31.35
|27
|Alex Moschitti (Giant/Hayes/Smith)
|0:01:31.98
|28
|Conor Rowan
|0:01:34.18
|29
|Leland O'connor
|0:01:40.54
|30
|Nicolas Konow
|0:01:41.30
|31
|Dante Harmony (All Mtn Cyclery/Haye)
|0:01:43.28
|32
|Zachary Faulkner (Drummer Racing)
|0:01:43.53
|33
|Jeff Faulds (Morco Team)
|0:01:49.85
|DNF
|Brian Yannuzzi (LoweRiders Deailed)
|DNF
|Quinton Spaulding (KHS Bicycles)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing)
|0:08:58.28
|2
|Jill Kintner (Redbull/Oakley)
|0:00:37.55
|3
|Jacqueline Harmony (Vixen Racing/AMC)
|0:00:59.76
|4
|Jess Stone (Trek Gravity Girls)
|0:01:09.17
|5
|Dawn Bourque (Chainline Cycles)
|0:01:14.20
|6
|Lauren Daney (GROM Racing)
|0:02:17.51
|7
|Margaret Gregory (Dons Bikes)
|0:03:15.68
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Couture (Giant/MTB Team)
|0:08:59.47
|2
|Logan Mulally (Troy Lee Designs/oak)
|0:00:00.58
|4
|Dylan Conte (IRIDE/West Branch)
|0:00:29.42
|5
|William Castle (IdeRide/ Kingdom Tra)
|0:00:38.25
|6
|Ray Syron (Sinister/United Free)
|0:00:46.93
|7
|David Milkiewicz (Gravity Project)
|0:00:59.18
|8
|Michael Barron
|0:01:00.20
|9
|Max Hautaniemi (Gravity Project)
|0:01:20.44
|DNF
|Damon Morin (Team Highland)
|0:00:22.87
|DNF
|Deroit Bresalt
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Becky Gardner (Beacon Bombers)
|0:11:32.90
|2
|Rebecca Bagley
|0:01:16.72
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arthur Babcock
|0:08:52.98
|2
|Ryan Gardner (Beacon Bombers/Beaco)
|0:00:05.26
|3
|Eric Beauchamp-Lacham
|0:00:21.95
|4
|Geoff Ayr (FTW Factory Racing)
|0:00:25.71
|5
|John (Jack) Williams (Drummer Racing)
|0:00:30.75
|6
|Max Syron (Sinister/United Free)
|0:00:33.76
|7
|Alex Mcandrew (Chucks Bikes)
|0:00:34.58
|8
|Peter Mills (Whiteface/Industry 9)
|0:00:35.57
|9
|Willem Cooper (Voncooper/Smith)
|0:00:54.81
|10
|Harrison Reynolds (Horns Hill Collectiv)
|0:00:58.31
|11
|Travis Elquist
|0:00:58.96
|12
|Ryan Conroy (Northeastern Univer)
|0:01:04.09
|13
|Sam Chipkin (Drummer Racing)
|0:01:06.38
|14
|Richard Patty (Oliver Racing)
|0:01:07.06
|15
|Brewster Kanis (Wachussett Brewing C)
|0:01:11.92
|16
|David Penn (Wachussett/Intense)
|0:01:16.40
|17
|Jason Bourgeois (Wachussett Brewing C)
|0:01:16.84
|18
|Steven Czaplicki (Knapps Cyclery)
|0:01:22.71
|19
|Sean Pitchardthorpe (Mongoose Tribe)
|0:01:24.00
|20
|Eric Allocco (Intense Grass Roots)
|0:01:59.69
|21
|Kenneth Sears
|0:03:30.74
|DNF
|Ryan Strang
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shad Wilson (Schraalp/Cyclesmith)
|0:09:23.60
|2
|Jason Scheiding (Fast Line Racing/Kna)
|0:00:03.65
|3
|David Mee (JRA Cycles)
|0:00:20.84
|4
|Luke Wenschhof
|0:00:37.40
|5
|Neil Snyder (Voncooper.com)
|0:00:44.90
|6
|Donald Roberts
|0:01:02.89
|7
|Jon Siverling (Delta House)
|0:01:51.74
|DNF
|Aaron Barnes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fred Bassett (Fast Freddy Racing)
|0:09:30.95
|2
|Charles Morin (Team Highland)
|0:00:14.18
|3
|Dennis Laclair (Wachussett Brewing C)
|0:00:24.62
|4
|Douglass Wilson (Drummer Racing)
|0:01:21.09
|5
|Stefan Daney (Inspired Atheletes)
|0:01:39.66
|6
|Ernest Reale (Plattekill)
|0:01:57.86
|7
|Richard Rude
|0:02:01.62
|8
|Reid Kiniry (Sugarbush/661)
|0:02:34.27
|9
|Robert Bevard (Horns Hill Collectiv)
|0:02:57.99
|10
|Thomas Anderson (NEMA/Bike Loft)
|0:04:43.22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rousseau
|0:09:49.39
|2
|Noah Fairburn
|0:00:22.69
|3
|Nick Richer
|0:00:33.15
|4
|Matt Rush (Hayes/Azonic)
|0:00:33.99
|5
|Trevor Santo Christo
|0:00:39.26
|6
|Shane Leslie
|0:00:41.78
|7
|Nick Porquet
|0:00:58.14
|8
|Chris Anderson (Sugarbush/Sunline)
|0:01:57.43
|9
|Kyle Huckabone (Cutting Edge)
|0:02:43.34
|10
|Ben Bodycoat
|0:03:05.75
|DNF
|Dan Albert (Big T Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Kliesh (knapps Cyclery)
|0:09:48.65
|2
|Dennis Throckmorton
|0:00:01.91
|3
|Kostikey Mustakas (Beacon Bombers/Beaco)
|0:00:06.88
|4
|Samuel Wiggin (Team Highland)
|0:00:10.86
|5
|Talor Graves (JMAC/FMA)
|0:00:17.99
|6
|Corey Mcmahan (JMAC/FMA)
|0:00:23.52
|7
|Kyle Lofstedt (Trapp Family Brewery)
|0:00:26.13
|8
|Travis Fields
|0:00:33.51
|9
|Wayne Plumadore
|0:00:35.66
|10
|Mathuu Bouthiller
|0:00:49.23
|11
|Thomas Estabrooks
|0:00:53.83
|12
|David Eypper (Wachussett Brewing C)
|0:00:57.22
|13
|Michael Mclennan (JRA Cycles)
|0:01:05.69
|14
|Eric Miller (Delta House/Martys)
|0:01:06.36
|15
|Michael Oliver (Oliver Racing)
|0:01:29.05
|16
|Julien Leboeuf
|0:02:13.73
|17
|Matt Young
|0:02:29.69
|18
|Anthony Coluccio (Knapps Cyclery)
|0:05:15.04
|19
|William Czaja (Big T Racing)
|0:10:48.45
|DNF
|Sam Slivinski (Big T Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Breault (Big T Racing)
|0:10:43.39
|2
|Bill Frazer
|0:00:13.41
|3
|Lane Boertmann
|0:00:35.65
|4
|Michael Rossi (Martys Racing)
|0:02:11.83
|5
|Neil Lee
|0:02:17.57
|DNF
|Adrian Cieri
|DNF
|Jeff Elchert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Allison
|0:13:01.29
|1
|George Bodycoat
|0:12:00.12
|2
|Elixandria Porru (Oneal/Mobilebici)
|0:03:04.83
|3
|Jennel Ortiz (Team Martys)
|0:06:51.40
|10
|Joe Olivas (Morpheus Cycles)
|0:04:52.73
|DNF
|Erik Timmerman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Urtan
|0:11:02.06
|2
|Brian Anthony
|0:01:36.86
|3
|Connor Gorman
|0:03:16.18
|4
|Brendan Santo Christo (Big T Racing)
|0:03:48.55
|5
|Grayson Morin (Team Highland)
|0:05:32.54
|6
|Nick Gray
|0:06:26.88
|DNF
|Johnny Egan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blanton Unger
|0:10:52.67
|2
|Trek Vandecar (Dennys Racing)
|0:00:13.41
|3
|Joshua Miller
|0:00:50.41
|4
|Nicholas Zinzer
|0:01:26.70
|5
|David Pollack (US Coast Guard)
|0:01:31.67
|6
|Marc Rousseau
|0:01:45.88
|7
|Joey Dziemianzuk
|0:01:54.77
|8
|Emmanuel Cole
|0:04:38.86
|DNF
|Jordan Miller
|DNF
|Mat Robideau (Poose and Hoops Raci)
|DNF
|Jake Hostetler
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Phelps (Chucks Bikes)
|0:11:16.80
|2
|Dan Wenschhof
|0:00:00.82
|3
|David Huff (Mongoose Tribe/Horns)
|0:01:38.53
|4
|William Bazzano (Beacon Bombers)
|0:02:45.60
|5
|Keith Obrien
|0:03:34.09
|6
|Todd Boucher (Bennets Bicycles/Hay)
|0:07:43.56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Allison
|0:13:01.29
|2
|Elixandria Porru (Oneal/Mobilebici)
|0:02:03.66
|3
|Jennel Ortiz (Team Martys)
|0:08:55.06
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy