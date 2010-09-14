Image 1 of 5 The elite men's podium with Andrew Neethling, Justin Leov and Neko Mulally (Image credit: 23 Degrees Sports) Image 2 of 5 A racer at the Whiteface 5km (Image credit: Gravity East Series) Image 3 of 5 Women's podium (Image credit: Gravity East Series) Image 4 of 5 Men's podium (Image credit: Gravity East Series) Image 5 of 5 Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) on her way to winning the US Pro GRT finals. (Image credit: 23 Degrees Sports)

Trek World Racing went one-two-three in the men's race and won the women's race at the US Pro GRT finals at Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid, New York.

In the men's event, Justin Leov defeated Andrew Neethling and Neko Mulally. Tracey Moseley won the women's race ahead of Jill Kintner (Redbull / Oakley) and Jacqueline Harmony (Vixen Racing / AMC). It was Moseley's first appearance in the rainbow-striped jersey as World Champion.

"It was a pretty fun race on a long and challenging downhill course. It feels good to end the season with a win, especially in my first race wearing the rainbow stripes. I definitely didn't spare the horses!" said Moseley.

After qualifying first, third and fourth respectively, with Leov fastest at 7 minutes and 52.95 seconds on the long course, all three found another five to seven seconds for the final, to sweep the podium.

"I thought I'd figured everything out in Canada for the Worlds, so I was really disappointed with my crash there when I was fourth fastest at the split for the day," said Leov. "But today cemented the fact that I had figured things out and I rode strongly and aggressively, and was so pleased with my run."

"It was tough to get motivated after the Worlds, but once I was in the start gate I wanted to win," said Neethling. "I knew Jusso would be tough to beat on this longer than usual course. I gave it everything but I just didn't have the legs at the end. The one-two-three was pretty cool though."

"I rode a good race. I made a few mistakes but put my head down and really went for it," said Mulally, coming off a second place finish in the junior men's race at Worlds

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) 0:07:44.39 2 Andrew Neethling (Trek World Racing) 0:00:11.12 3 Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) 0:00:18.96 4 Chris Heath (KHS Bicycles) 0:00:20.75 5 Waylon Smith (Mongoose/Nema) 0:00:24.60 6 Jason Memmelaar (Hayes/Manitou/smith) 0:00:25.70 7 Richard Rude Jr 0:00:26.82 8 Jared Rando (Giant) 0:00:27.28 9 Geritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes) 0:00:29.11 10 Kieran Bennett (DRD Tomac) 0:00:30.87 11 Gavin Vaughan (Giant/HBG/E13) 0:00:36.17 12 Heikki Hall 0:00:42.82 13 Benjamin Moody (Trek/POC Helmets) 0:00:45.42 14 Tim White 0:00:48.35 15 Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles) 0:00:48.94 16 Ramilo Sanchez (Yeti/Fox) 0:00:58.56 17 Sammuel Thibault (Gravity Sports) 0:01:03.69 18 Joshua Clark 0:01:09.06 19 Stephen Avery (Schraalp/Cyclesmith) 0:01:13.99 20 Christopher Mari (Zeal Optics) 0:01:21.30 21 Anthony Coneski 0:01:21.87 22 Mike Hermanovsky (Bikesports Racing) 0:01:27.19 23 Chris Higgerson (Smith/TLD/HBG) 0:01:28.76 24 Oliver Levick 0:01:30.45 25 Erik Gosselin (Gravity Project) 0:01:30.85 26 Phillip Kmetz (FTW Industries) 0:01:31.35 27 Alex Moschitti (Giant/Hayes/Smith) 0:01:31.98 28 Conor Rowan 0:01:34.18 29 Leland O'connor 0:01:40.54 30 Nicolas Konow 0:01:41.30 31 Dante Harmony (All Mtn Cyclery/Haye) 0:01:43.28 32 Zachary Faulkner (Drummer Racing) 0:01:43.53 33 Jeff Faulds (Morco Team) 0:01:49.85 DNF Brian Yannuzzi (LoweRiders Deailed) DNF Quinton Spaulding (KHS Bicycles)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) 0:08:58.28 2 Jill Kintner (Redbull/Oakley) 0:00:37.55 3 Jacqueline Harmony (Vixen Racing/AMC) 0:00:59.76 4 Jess Stone (Trek Gravity Girls) 0:01:09.17 5 Dawn Bourque (Chainline Cycles) 0:01:14.20 6 Lauren Daney (GROM Racing) 0:02:17.51 7 Margaret Gregory (Dons Bikes) 0:03:15.68

Cat. 1 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Couture (Giant/MTB Team) 0:08:59.47 2 Logan Mulally (Troy Lee Designs/oak) 0:00:00.58 4 Dylan Conte (IRIDE/West Branch) 0:00:29.42 5 William Castle (IdeRide/ Kingdom Tra) 0:00:38.25 6 Ray Syron (Sinister/United Free) 0:00:46.93 7 David Milkiewicz (Gravity Project) 0:00:59.18 8 Michael Barron 0:01:00.20 9 Max Hautaniemi (Gravity Project) 0:01:20.44 DNF Damon Morin (Team Highland) 0:00:22.87 DNF Deroit Bresalt

Cat. 1 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Becky Gardner (Beacon Bombers) 0:11:32.90 2 Rebecca Bagley 0:01:16.72

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arthur Babcock 0:08:52.98 2 Ryan Gardner (Beacon Bombers/Beaco) 0:00:05.26 3 Eric Beauchamp-Lacham 0:00:21.95 4 Geoff Ayr (FTW Factory Racing) 0:00:25.71 5 John (Jack) Williams (Drummer Racing) 0:00:30.75 6 Max Syron (Sinister/United Free) 0:00:33.76 7 Alex Mcandrew (Chucks Bikes) 0:00:34.58 8 Peter Mills (Whiteface/Industry 9) 0:00:35.57 9 Willem Cooper (Voncooper/Smith) 0:00:54.81 10 Harrison Reynolds (Horns Hill Collectiv) 0:00:58.31 11 Travis Elquist 0:00:58.96 12 Ryan Conroy (Northeastern Univer) 0:01:04.09 13 Sam Chipkin (Drummer Racing) 0:01:06.38 14 Richard Patty (Oliver Racing) 0:01:07.06 15 Brewster Kanis (Wachussett Brewing C) 0:01:11.92 16 David Penn (Wachussett/Intense) 0:01:16.40 17 Jason Bourgeois (Wachussett Brewing C) 0:01:16.84 18 Steven Czaplicki (Knapps Cyclery) 0:01:22.71 19 Sean Pitchardthorpe (Mongoose Tribe) 0:01:24.00 20 Eric Allocco (Intense Grass Roots) 0:01:59.69 21 Kenneth Sears 0:03:30.74 DNF Ryan Strang

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shad Wilson (Schraalp/Cyclesmith) 0:09:23.60 2 Jason Scheiding (Fast Line Racing/Kna) 0:00:03.65 3 David Mee (JRA Cycles) 0:00:20.84 4 Luke Wenschhof 0:00:37.40 5 Neil Snyder (Voncooper.com) 0:00:44.90 6 Donald Roberts 0:01:02.89 7 Jon Siverling (Delta House) 0:01:51.74 DNF Aaron Barnes

Cat. 1 Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fred Bassett (Fast Freddy Racing) 0:09:30.95 2 Charles Morin (Team Highland) 0:00:14.18 3 Dennis Laclair (Wachussett Brewing C) 0:00:24.62 4 Douglass Wilson (Drummer Racing) 0:01:21.09 5 Stefan Daney (Inspired Atheletes) 0:01:39.66 6 Ernest Reale (Plattekill) 0:01:57.86 7 Richard Rude 0:02:01.62 8 Reid Kiniry (Sugarbush/661) 0:02:34.27 9 Robert Bevard (Horns Hill Collectiv) 0:02:57.99 10 Thomas Anderson (NEMA/Bike Loft) 0:04:43.22

Cat. 2 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rousseau 0:09:49.39 2 Noah Fairburn 0:00:22.69 3 Nick Richer 0:00:33.15 4 Matt Rush (Hayes/Azonic) 0:00:33.99 5 Trevor Santo Christo 0:00:39.26 6 Shane Leslie 0:00:41.78 7 Nick Porquet 0:00:58.14 8 Chris Anderson (Sugarbush/Sunline) 0:01:57.43 9 Kyle Huckabone (Cutting Edge) 0:02:43.34 10 Ben Bodycoat 0:03:05.75 DNF Dan Albert (Big T Racing)

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Kliesh (knapps Cyclery) 0:09:48.65 2 Dennis Throckmorton 0:00:01.91 3 Kostikey Mustakas (Beacon Bombers/Beaco) 0:00:06.88 4 Samuel Wiggin (Team Highland) 0:00:10.86 5 Talor Graves (JMAC/FMA) 0:00:17.99 6 Corey Mcmahan (JMAC/FMA) 0:00:23.52 7 Kyle Lofstedt (Trapp Family Brewery) 0:00:26.13 8 Travis Fields 0:00:33.51 9 Wayne Plumadore 0:00:35.66 10 Mathuu Bouthiller 0:00:49.23 11 Thomas Estabrooks 0:00:53.83 12 David Eypper (Wachussett Brewing C) 0:00:57.22 13 Michael Mclennan (JRA Cycles) 0:01:05.69 14 Eric Miller (Delta House/Martys) 0:01:06.36 15 Michael Oliver (Oliver Racing) 0:01:29.05 16 Julien Leboeuf 0:02:13.73 17 Matt Young 0:02:29.69 18 Anthony Coluccio (Knapps Cyclery) 0:05:15.04 19 William Czaja (Big T Racing) 0:10:48.45 DNF Sam Slivinski (Big T Racing)

Cat. 2 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Breault (Big T Racing) 0:10:43.39 2 Bill Frazer 0:00:13.41 3 Lane Boertmann 0:00:35.65 4 Michael Rossi (Martys Racing) 0:02:11.83 5 Neil Lee 0:02:17.57 DNF Adrian Cieri DNF Jeff Elchert

Cat. 2/3 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Allison 0:13:01.29 1 George Bodycoat 0:12:00.12 2 Elixandria Porru (Oneal/Mobilebici) 0:03:04.83 3 Jennel Ortiz (Team Martys) 0:06:51.40 10 Joe Olivas (Morpheus Cycles) 0:04:52.73 DNF Erik Timmerman

Cat. 3 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anton Urtan 0:11:02.06 2 Brian Anthony 0:01:36.86 3 Connor Gorman 0:03:16.18 4 Brendan Santo Christo (Big T Racing) 0:03:48.55 5 Grayson Morin (Team Highland) 0:05:32.54 6 Nick Gray 0:06:26.88 DNF Johnny Egan

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blanton Unger 0:10:52.67 2 Trek Vandecar (Dennys Racing) 0:00:13.41 3 Joshua Miller 0:00:50.41 4 Nicholas Zinzer 0:01:26.70 5 David Pollack (US Coast Guard) 0:01:31.67 6 Marc Rousseau 0:01:45.88 7 Joey Dziemianzuk 0:01:54.77 8 Emmanuel Cole 0:04:38.86 DNF Jordan Miller DNF Mat Robideau (Poose and Hoops Raci) DNF Jake Hostetler

Cat. 3 Men 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Phelps (Chucks Bikes) 0:11:16.80 2 Dan Wenschhof 0:00:00.82 3 David Huff (Mongoose Tribe/Horns) 0:01:38.53 4 William Bazzano (Beacon Bombers) 0:02:45.60 5 Keith Obrien 0:03:34.09 6 Todd Boucher (Bennets Bicycles/Hay) 0:07:43.56