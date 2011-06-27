Trending

Graves wins US Pro GRT in Crested Butte

Kintner captures women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Factory)0:03:32.30
2Cody Warren (DRD E-Fusion / Intense)0:00:00.17
3Ben Furbee (Transition/Fox Shox/e*thirteen)0:00:03.29
4Richard Rude Jr (Yeti Fox Factory)0:00:03.79
5Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles Inc)0:00:03.88
6Jason Memmelaar (DRD X-Fusion / Intense)0:00:03.94
7Kevin Aiello (KHS Bicycles Inc)0:00:04.41
8Joey Schusler (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team)0:00:04.82
9Curtis Keene (Specialized/Sram)0:00:05.41
10Shaun O\'Connor (Yeti Fox Factory)0:00:05.49
11Brian Buell (TeamGeronimo/BansheeBikes)0:00:05.65
12Kain Leonard (Crested Butte Mountain Sports Team)0:00:06.38
13Trevor Trinkino (Yeti RPM)0:00:07.82
14Chris Heath (KHS Bicycles Inc.)0:00:08.26
15Bradley Benedict (Specialized)0:00:08.98
16Javier Lopez Ruiz (Specialized Fox Mexico)0:00:09.34
17Spencer Mehr (KHS bicycles)0:00:09.47
18John Swanguen (DRD X-Fusion / Intense)0:00:09.55
19Waylon Smith (End the Fed)0:00:10.34
20Michael Buell (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bikes)0:00:10.73
21Heikki Hall (e*thirteen components)0:00:11.69
22Jess Pedersen (Team Geronimo / Banshee Bikes)0:00:12.33
23Matthew Russell (Road 34)0:00:12.38
24Chris Boice (Yeti Cycles National Team)0:00:12.80
25James Ford (Pedal Pushers Cyclery)0:00:13.00
26Naish Ulmer (Spy Optics/Rollic Dark Timbers/GO-RIDE.com)0:00:13.30
27Daniel Weinman (Angel Fire Bike Park / PPCSolar.com)0:00:14.32
28Christopher Shewmake (Santa Cruz / Sram)0:00:14.59
29Eric Landis (Grassroots Cycles/MRP/Transition/Marzocchi/BikeJames)0:00:15.30
30Nic Hadley (Specialized)0:00:15.78
30Sam Powers (Marzocchi / GoPro)
32Leland Turner (aCOS / Marzocchi)0:00:16.49
33Blake Carney (KHS Bicycles Inc)0:00:17.34
34Billy Delacroix0:00:17.61
35Timothy Sharp (YAYCOBikes.com)0:00:18.26
36Evan Powell (Sram Santa Cruz)0:00:18.41
37Kevin Soller (Rocky Mountain Bikes/Sram)0:00:18.53
38Jake Payne0:00:19.06
39Nathaniel Hills (Wolf Rock Racing)0:00:19.12
40Ryan Cornilsen (Turner/Dark Horse Racing)0:00:19.53
41Dante Harmony (All Mountain Cyclery/Canfield Brothers/Magura)0:00:19.99
42Craig Carlson (TVR)0:00:21.03
43Andrew Templin (Canfield Brothers/Grassroots Cycles/DT Swiss/MRP/Dakine/Kili)0:00:21.21
44Daniel Aitken (Blue Shark LTD/Foes/Troy Lee Designs)0:00:21.30
45Matson Hunter (Bike Works / Commencal)0:00:21.91
46Philip Wheeler (Santa Cruz / Sram)0:00:22.42
47Trevor Martin (Corsair/e*thirteen/Dakine/Telluride Sports)0:00:22.83
48Samuel Stevens (Aloha Mountain Cyclery)0:00:23.41
49Blair Reed (Mojo Racing/SMAC Innovations)0:00:23.68
50Bradley King (DRD X-Fusion / Intense)0:00:25.39
51Ryan Gardner (Beacon Cycles / Kona)0:00:25.42
52Daniel Godard (MOJO Wheels)0:00:25.52
53Dillon Lemarr (Royal Racing/Demon Dirt/Division 26/BikeWorks Abq)0:00:26.96
54William Lujan (Angel Fire Resort / Paradise Power / BikeWorks / Giant)0:00:27.47
55Taylor Cuisinot (Xtreme Outfitters)0:00:27.67
56Craig Harvey (Incycle)0:00:27.76
57Drew Pautler (Primary/Sram/Trek)0:00:28.74
58Ryan Gagnon0:00:29.33
59Cody Johnson (ODI-Southridge-Foes)0:00:31.76
60Brian Ballard (Mojo Wheels)0:00:34.22
61Pete Maniaci (Royal Racing)0:00:56.85
62Erik Nelson (Commencal/Dainese/Smith/Fox/Spank)0:02:41.28
DNSEliot Jackson (Yeti Fox Factory)
DNSColin Mcadoo (Monster Energy/SRH/Shimano/Fox Shox/Schwalbe/Smith/5.10/ICHU/1Industries)
DNSDavid Klaassenvanoorschot (ODI-Southridge-Foes)
DNSDustin Belcher (Aloha Mtn Cycles)
DNFJohn Keep (The Bike Works)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jill Kintner (Transition Racing/RedBull)0:03:54.51
2Jacqueline Harmony (Vixen Racing/TLD/All Mountain Cyclery/Magura)0:00:01.32
3Melissa Buhl (KHS Bicycles)0:00:09.59
4Darian Harvey (Vixen Racing)0:00:17.67
5Rebecca Gardner (Beacon Cycles / Kona)0:00:20.91
6Jaime Rees (Loeka/The Bike Hub Racing)0:00:25.55
7Julie Olsen (Wolf Rock Racing / Standard Process)0:00:27.37
8Lauren Daney (Specialized / GROM)0:00:34.00
9Hannah Trimble (Lees-McRae College)0:00:46.45
10Ana Rodriguez (Salt Cycles / Skullcandy)0:00:50.45
11Amber Price (The Fix / Leatt)0:00:57.95
12Neven Steinmetz (Ellsworth Bikes/Smile Generation)0:00:58.09
DNSMary Moncorge (Santa Cruz Alliance)
DNSLauren Heitzman (Mojo Wheels)

Elite men 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Picchiottino0:03:47.59
2Quinton Spaulding (KHS Bicycles Inc)0:00:13.68
3Jesse Chuse (Turner / Dark Horse Racing)0:00:19.67
4Chris Quintero (Turner Dark Horse Racing)0:03:13.47

Cat. 1 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nate Furbee (Transition/Fox/e*thirteen)0:03:44.23
2Kiran Mackinnon (Santa Cruz Bikes)0:00:01.56
3Luca Cometti (Marzocchi/Go Pro/Deft Family)0:00:04.54
4Austin Hackett Klaube (Wolf Rock Racing)0:00:04.97
5Harrison Ory (Mojo Wheels)0:00:07.11
6Mckay Vezina (K-Swiss)0:00:10.60
7Matthew Branney (RPM/Yeti)0:00:11.09
8Cody Kelley (Cafe Rio/Specialized/Enve/Five Ten)0:00:12.19
9Teo Bradbury (Giant)0:00:12.67
10Alexander Willie (SMBA)0:00:12.86
11Wiley Kaupas (Wolf Rock Racing)0:00:13.72
12Paul Mcsparin (Wolf Rock Racing)0:00:13.80
13Kellen Lutz (Totally Wired)0:00:14.62
14David Renne (Mojo)0:00:14.71
15Brian Roark0:00:15.18
16Teddy Benge0:00:15.28
17Cole Picchiottino0:00:16.64
18Alec Toney (Team Geronimo/Banchee Bikes)0:00:17.12
19Dylan Unger0:00:17.55
20Lucas Cowan (Bike Works)0:00:17.92
21Jesse George (Wolf Rock Racing)0:00:17.95
22Conrad Culleney (Turner Darkhorse Racing)0:00:18.24
23Nik Dommen (Point One / WTB)0:00:18.31
24Galen Carter (Transition/Go-Ride/661/Maxxis/Smith Optics)0:00:19.33
25Ty Brooks (Bikeworks Albuquerque)0:00:20.79
26Riley Farrar (One Ghost Industries)0:00:23.41
28Brandan Bohl (Turner Darkhorse Racing)0:00:27.04
29Anthony Marino (Marzocchi / ODI / Turner)0:00:29.52
30Logan Wilson (Mtn High Freeride / Cycle Therapy)0:00:31.49
31Parker Degray (Go-Ride.com)0:00:43.27
DNSBlake Weber (aCOS - A Culture of Speed)
DNSDallas Pynchon (Hippie Tech/Joyride Cycles/Gamut)
DNSCameron Ory (Mojo Wheels)
DNFMax Kaupas (Wolf Rock Racing)

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Pickett (Rocky Mountain Bicycles/Big Al's Bicycle Heaven)0:03:48.35
2Adam Carrera0:00:02.66
3Andre Pepin (Ellsworth Bikes)0:00:03.11
4Douglas French (Mojo Wheels/ Spy Optic/ Royal Racing/ Fox Shox)0:00:03.62
5Corey Bellinger (Mountain High Freeride)0:00:05.12
6Anthony Lenz (Peloton Cycles)0:00:07.36
7Alex Prouty0:00:07.41
8Brian White (South County Gravity Racing)0:00:07.52
9Andrew Dean (The Fix)0:00:07.55
10Milan Geis (Boot Doctors / Paragon / Mtn Village Bike Park)0:00:08.04
11Kyle Hanley (Bikeworks Abq / Arrow Racing)0:00:08.74
12Lucas Lemaire (Team Yanma)0:00:08.86
13Dakota Goulder0:00:09.47
14Ryan Strang (Boney Mountain Coffee)0:00:09.61
15Jarrod Adcock0:00:11.37
16Brett Tetzloff (JJ Bicycles)0:00:12.80
17Johnny Muldoon (Canfield Brothers)0:00:14.48
18Taylor Sparks (Northland Motorsports)0:00:14.67
19Kade Salisbury (Fezzari/Rock Demon/Demon Dirt)0:00:14.94
20Brian Faenza (Nate Cote 4 President campaign)0:00:15.20
21John Macmurray (Summit Velo)0:00:15.34
22Joe Nicholson (Pedal the Peaks/monster energy/one industries/spy optics/gamut usa)0:00:16.23
23Joshua Nevelson0:00:17.16
24Travis Elquist (Mountain High Freeride)0:00:17.31
25Chris Lyons (Telluride Sports)0:00:18.33
26Chris Rupinski (Grassroots Cycles)0:00:19.98
27Martin Novak (TVR/ONE industries/Spy/Monster Energy)0:00:20.51
28Quinn Depperschmidt (Mtn High Freeride / Three Peaks)0:00:20.60
29Michael Allen0:00:20.68
30Michael Rangel0:00:29.36
31Cory Cuisinot (Xtreme Outfitters)0:00:32.33
32Justin Nelson0:00:43.60
33Allex Mcdaniel0:01:09.78
34Nathan Avery (Mtn High Freeride)0:04:16.11
DNSJeff Mceniry (Adventure Cycling)
DQEddy Cohn (Crested Butte Mountain Sports Team)

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Card (Mojo Wheels)0:03:48.48
2Joseph Hanrahan (Salvagetti)0:00:09.05
3Jake Anderson (Telluride Sports)0:00:11.54
4Scott Spangler (Bike Works Albuquerque)0:00:12.09
5Shawnee Mcgovern (SMAC Innovations)0:00:15.30
6Jesse Townsend (Grassroots Cycles / Sixsixone)0:00:18.75
7Jeff Kegu (Maxxis/MRP/MotorTabs)0:00:19.08
8Michael Clark0:00:19.29
9Bryan Lechner (www.ridesolstice.com)0:00:21.16
10Sean Enners0:00:21.86
11Scott Richards (Orbit Racing / SMAC Innovations)0:00:23.86
12Gary Dye (Boot Doctors/Mountain Village Bike Park)0:00:24.34
13Aaron Braggs (Brooklyn Machine Works)0:00:28.33
14Stefano Filippelli (Yeti / RPM)0:00:29.04
15John Pentecost (Yeti Cycles)0:00:38.85
16Chris Webb (aCOS / Smiling Moose Deli)0:00:58.07
17Jeremy Ross (Sports Garage/Yeti)0:01:52.79
DNSKevin Bates (CBMP)
DNSAmos Hockmeyer (Angel Fire / PPC Solar)
DNSJeff Rees (The Bike Hub Racing)
DNSJeffrey Wu
DNSJoe Dodds (Neverest)

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Garcia (Wolf Rock Racing)0:04:09.96
2Johnnie Kavanaugh (aCOS)0:00:01.06
3Darrell Jamieson (Yeti Cycles)0:00:03.61
4Curt Clemetson0:00:04.83
5James Gillespie (Mojo Wheels)0:00:05.01
6Ali Mortezaei (Turner/Dark Horse Racing)0:00:11.51
7Rob Wexler (Southridge / ODI)0:00:12.42
8Gary Bischoff (Nema/Azonic/Kicker/Magura)0:00:19.22
9Scott Smith (ODI-Southridge-Foes)0:00:22.54
10Todd Hood (Mojo Wheels)0:00:24.22
11Tony Achilli0:03:21.95
DNSDon Jackson (ODI-Southridge-Foes)

Cat. 1 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy Hanlon (Mojo Wheels/Nema/Leatt/SMX optics/Oxygen4energy)0:04:35.23
2Janae Pritchett0:00:06.23
3Beth Roberts (Poison Spider Bicycles)0:00:22.49
4Catherine Cantway0:00:28.63

Cat. 2 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chase Nelson (Wolf Rock Racing)0:04:01.00
2Jason Schroeder0:00:00.96
3Josh Lambert (aCOS)0:00:04.55
4Joseph Crosby0:00:05.09
5Cole Shepherd (Mojo Wheels)0:00:07.38
6Joe Barry (Palmer Cycling Team/Royal Racing)0:00:08.33
7Ben Robinson (Mojo Wheels)0:00:09.61
8Sean Geisler (yeti rpm)0:00:09.62
9John Nichols (Absolute Bikes Team)0:00:10.59
10Bennett Colburn (Pedal Pushers Cyclery)0:00:11.24
11Kai Rogers0:00:14.79
12Oliver Vowel (Wolf Rock Cycling)0:00:15.29
13Peter Dommen0:00:17.63
14Bryce Hermanussen (Pedal Pusher Cyclery)0:00:20.45
15Josh Gonzales (Bikeworks Abq)0:00:20.60
16Tanner Hart (661/Hayes/SDG)0:00:22.37
17Robert Pettit (Team Geronimo)0:00:22.67
18Jacob Branney (Aloha Mtn Cycles)0:00:28.49
19Zachary Proctor (aCOS)0:00:36.07
20Roy Benge (Team Geronimo - Banshee Bikes)0:00:36.15
21Evan Hobrock Schroeder (Sol Vista)0:00:42.15
22Tanner Spence (Banshee / Geronimo)0:01:01.73
DNSCody Smith (Palmer High Cycling Team)
DNSBen Shay (aCOS)
DNSAndrew Garner
DNSJosh Conroy (Yeti Cycles)

Cat. 2 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Redmond Mcintosh0:03:49.99
2Jacob Hatton (Angel Fire Bike Park)0:00:07.89
3Shilo Marquez0:00:09.59
4Linton Judycki0:00:12.47
5Kyle Ray0:00:15.76
6Matt Boughton0:00:16.03
7Bruce Browning0:00:17.87
8Eddy Honea (Angel Fire Bike Park)0:00:19.14
9Brendan Smith (Terminal Velocity Racing)0:00:20.00
10William Beilke (mojo wheels)0:00:21.46
11Kevin Ludwig (Lifecycles of Telluride)0:00:21.57
12Erich Ward (Hybrosec)0:00:22.20
13Matthew Wells (aCOS / Secret Cyclery)0:00:22.73
14Will Montague (Guerrilla Gravity)0:00:23.11
15James Helmer (Monarch Mountain)0:00:24.99
16Rafael Ruiz0:00:25.43
17Seth Beckton (Kyle Hanley)0:00:26.49
18Matt Vander Vliet0:00:27.12
19David Pina (Mojo Wheels)0:00:28.05
20Eric Newell (Peloton Cycles)0:00:28.26
21Justin Richardson (Mojo Wheels)0:00:30.10
22Daniel Marmor0:00:32.45
23Thad Sharp0:00:33.02
24Blake Foxx0:00:33.09
25Brian Negele (Mojo Wheels)0:00:34.38
26Eliot Rosenberg (Big Al's Bicycle Heaven)0:00:35.75
27Thomas Bommarito (Western State College)0:00:37.41
28Seth Ratering0:00:38.07
29John Mckinstry (Kozos)0:00:40.82
30Brendan Gibbs (Absolute Bikes)0:00:41.98
31Jonathan Frederick0:00:43.41
32Jonathan Carpenter0:00:46.00
33Dan Camp0:00:46.03
34Jeff Schnissel0:00:49.54
35Dan Heyob0:00:55.00
36Christopher Schoenig0:00:55.61
37Zach Sandell0:00:57.19
38Jon Litton0:00:58.95
39Jimmy Vonesh (Taktikel Racing/Progressive Trail Designs)0:01:00.54
40John Rupp (Guerilla Gravity)0:01:01.82
41Aaron Raines (University of Wyoming)0:01:01.88
42Matt Ripley (Terminal Velocity Racing)0:01:05.73
43Michael Doucette (Mojo Wheels)0:01:13.98
DNSNathan Cote
DNSMark Peterson
DNSMichael Malone (Kozos/Dire Ride)
DNSJordan Carr (Mtn Flyer)

Cat. 2 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Giaraffa (Guerrilla Gravity)0:04:03.64
2Evan Friedman0:00:05.40
3Hazen Kreis0:00:09.82
4George Kidder (High Society)0:00:13.48
5Jason Krause (Neverest)0:00:13.95
6Julio Lopez (Mojo Wheels)0:00:13.96
7Moises Alarcon (Stirring Earth)0:00:14.00
8Marshal Olson (DPS Skis)0:00:14.69
9Jesse Ruland (Grassroots Cycles)0:00:17.73
10Luke Shaffner0:00:17.96
11Phillip Stevens (Colorado Custom Wood Floors)0:00:19.39
12Vincent Rideau (Absolute Bikes)0:00:21.12
13Robert Gerwing (aCOS)0:00:23.09
14Matt Derrick (rock demon)0:00:23.71
15Christopher Taylor (Neverest Racing)0:00:25.63
16Evan Chute (RPM/Yeti)0:00:27.03
17Steve Hengeveld (Northland Motorsports)0:00:27.50
18Kazzy Saito (Grassroots cycles/X-Fusion)0:00:29.46
19Peter Dandrea0:00:31.54
20Andy Demaline0:00:34.09
21Seth Strickland (Rocky Mountain Bikes / Summit Velo)0:00:44.62
22Matthew Bollig (Grassroots Cycles)0:00:52.98
23Kristopher Baker (SPS North America)0:00:56.03
24Josh Cook (Neverest)0:01:00.99
DNSAdam Hanlon (Mojo Wheels)
DNFMatt Parke (Neverest)

Cat. 2 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Steele (aCOS)0:04:08.18
2Brandon Hendrix0:00:04.90
3Richard Oconnor (Canfield Bros.)0:00:15.13
4Gerhardt Ackerman (Bike Works)0:00:24.04
5Klaus Muehlbradt (Neverest)0:00:28.85
6Michael Lees (Mojo Wheels)0:00:32.76
7Paul Cherry (Mojo Wheels)0:00:37.12
8Tony Del Grippo (aCOS / G-Force)0:00:42.01
9Mark Miller (Canyon Cycles)0:01:59.43
DNSScott Branney (RPM / Yeti)
DNSClay Speas (MOJO Wheels)
DNSSean Smith (The Fix Bike)

Cat. 3 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Byron Brane0:04:19.23
2Collin Albert (Front Rangers)0:00:01.36
3Gavin Gargiulo0:00:03.29
4Cory Clark0:00:03.48
5Connor Hesen (Mojo Wheels)0:00:05.24
6Joel Williams0:00:05.31
7Spencer Huso (Alpha Bicycle Company)0:00:07.72
8Jacob Fedel0:00:07.84
9Jamie Henderson (palmer cycling team and royal racing)0:00:09.39
10Jd Cotten (pedal pushers cyclery)0:00:09.41
11Josh Palmer (Crested Butte Mountain Sports Team)0:00:11.35
12Forrest Simpson (O'Neal/ Azonic)0:00:13.78
13Mitch Mcfee (ODI / Azonic-Leatt / IXS Sports Division)0:00:15.54
14Riley Walker0:00:15.92
15Christian Wilson0:00:16.13
16Gabe Neymark (Pedal Pushers Cyclery)0:00:16.51
17Tory Powers0:00:16.54
18Bryce Minor (Casino Bicycles)0:00:17.23
19Colin Hornock (Alpha Bicyle Company)0:00:21.03
20Evan Banks-Kriz (Sol Vista Bike Park)0:00:24.11
21Jamie Erhart (Oneghost Industries)0:00:26.71
22Roscoe O'donnell (MOJO)0:00:28.74
23Alex Bloomfield (Totally Wired)0:00:31.95
24Luke Shepherd0:00:33.63
25Grayson Richey (Mojo Wheels)0:00:42.85
26Chase Seivert (Durango Devo)0:00:44.28
27Nick Smith0:00:54.82
28Lane Speas0:01:00.85
DNSSam Casper
DNSMitchell Torres

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon Watson (Peak Sports)0:04:14.37
2Adam Degemann0:00:04.54
3Sam Kenagy0:00:05.52
4Zack Ward0:00:09.74
5Jeremy Kuntz (Snap-on Tools)0:00:13.94
6Zach Evans0:00:18.58
7Tyler Lutz0:00:19.08
8Jd Franz (ChumbaWumba Racing)0:00:23.76
9Caleb Hoyle0:00:24.72
10Ryan Towne (Golden Bike Shop)0:00:27.40
11Taylor Patterson (Burns and Turns)0:00:33.36
12Zachary Hill0:00:34.37
13Jeff Surdo (Team Telecycle)0:00:35.93
14Jacob Moore0:00:44.61
15Hunter Stewart (Locals)0:00:44.71
16Steven Litton0:00:45.29
17Matthew Halley0:00:48.22
18Caleb Stewart0:00:56.54
19Mathew Hajek (Black Cat Scraps)0:01:59.89
DNSKirk Reeves

Cat. 3 Junior women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelwyn Mcelroy (Orbit / SMAC Innovations)0:05:46.83
2Terah Blake0:00:17.50
3Tina Clark (Echelon Energy)0:00:19.00
DNSRachael Dye

Cat. 3 Junior men 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zakary Ulin (Royal Racing)0:04:20.40
2Wyatt Freier (RPM/Yeti)0:00:02.31
3Tyler Spence (Banshee / Geronimo)0:00:13.03
4Cole Hengeveld (Nothland Motorsports)0:00:13.35
5Clayton Hengeveld (Northland Motorsports)0:00:33.72
6Dan Strangfeld (Mojo Wheels)0:00:36.94
7Shane Ellis (durango devo)0:00:37.47
8Lane Griffin0:01:10.36
DNSSamuel Beauchamp
DNSDanny "D.J." Weber (aCOS - A Culture of Speed)

Cat. 3 Men 30+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Norman Wagner (Worldventures)0:04:46.30
2Kyle Landrith (AZ Bikes)0:00:01.87
3Jason Adkisson0:00:07.74
4Travis Cole0:00:07.85
5Doug Strangfeld (Mojo Wheels)0:00:31.93
DNSSteve Marshall (Peloton Cycles)
DNSKevan Mccallum (Club Treads)

Cat. 3 Junior men 10 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Foresta (Laketown Bicycles/Cafe Rio/Angelo's)0:04:38.08
2Trent Del Grippo (aCOS / G-Force)0:00:26.83
3Shawn Yakovich (cafe rio)0:00:37.04
4Luke Hanlin0:02:29.32

Cat. 2 Junior women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemarie Muehlbradt (Neverest)0:04:44.15
2Lindsay Yost (Mojo Wheels)0:00:11.38
3Nicole Digate (CBMP)0:00:20.64
DNSKristine Newton (Progressive Trail Design)
DNFSienna Jensen (Pedal Pushers Cyclery)

Cat. 3 Junior women 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Stevens (Aloha Mtn Cyclery)0:06:08.42
2Danika Gillespie (Mojo Wheels)0:00:27.17
3Annie Frame (CBMP)0:02:36.55

Cat. 3 Junior men 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Armen Davis (The Fix Bike Shop)0:04:42.17
2Evan Pynchon (Joyride Cycles)0:00:12.16
3Alex Holtzen (The Fix)0:00:22.33
4Michael Kelly (The Fix Bike Shop)0:00:46.38
5Chase Jamieson (Yeti Cycles)0:00:49.61
6Griffen Chabot0:02:34.83

Latest on Cyclingnews