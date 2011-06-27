Graves wins US Pro GRT in Crested Butte
Kintner captures women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Factory)
|0:03:32.30
|2
|Cody Warren (DRD E-Fusion / Intense)
|0:00:00.17
|3
|Ben Furbee (Transition/Fox Shox/e*thirteen)
|0:00:03.29
|4
|Richard Rude Jr (Yeti Fox Factory)
|0:00:03.79
|5
|Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles Inc)
|0:00:03.88
|6
|Jason Memmelaar (DRD X-Fusion / Intense)
|0:00:03.94
|7
|Kevin Aiello (KHS Bicycles Inc)
|0:00:04.41
|8
|Joey Schusler (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team)
|0:00:04.82
|9
|Curtis Keene (Specialized/Sram)
|0:00:05.41
|10
|Shaun O\'Connor (Yeti Fox Factory)
|0:00:05.49
|11
|Brian Buell (TeamGeronimo/BansheeBikes)
|0:00:05.65
|12
|Kain Leonard (Crested Butte Mountain Sports Team)
|0:00:06.38
|13
|Trevor Trinkino (Yeti RPM)
|0:00:07.82
|14
|Chris Heath (KHS Bicycles Inc.)
|0:00:08.26
|15
|Bradley Benedict (Specialized)
|0:00:08.98
|16
|Javier Lopez Ruiz (Specialized Fox Mexico)
|0:00:09.34
|17
|Spencer Mehr (KHS bicycles)
|0:00:09.47
|18
|John Swanguen (DRD X-Fusion / Intense)
|0:00:09.55
|19
|Waylon Smith (End the Fed)
|0:00:10.34
|20
|Michael Buell (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bikes)
|0:00:10.73
|21
|Heikki Hall (e*thirteen components)
|0:00:11.69
|22
|Jess Pedersen (Team Geronimo / Banshee Bikes)
|0:00:12.33
|23
|Matthew Russell (Road 34)
|0:00:12.38
|24
|Chris Boice (Yeti Cycles National Team)
|0:00:12.80
|25
|James Ford (Pedal Pushers Cyclery)
|0:00:13.00
|26
|Naish Ulmer (Spy Optics/Rollic Dark Timbers/GO-RIDE.com)
|0:00:13.30
|27
|Daniel Weinman (Angel Fire Bike Park / PPCSolar.com)
|0:00:14.32
|28
|Christopher Shewmake (Santa Cruz / Sram)
|0:00:14.59
|29
|Eric Landis (Grassroots Cycles/MRP/Transition/Marzocchi/BikeJames)
|0:00:15.30
|30
|Nic Hadley (Specialized)
|0:00:15.78
|30
|Sam Powers (Marzocchi / GoPro)
|32
|Leland Turner (aCOS / Marzocchi)
|0:00:16.49
|33
|Blake Carney (KHS Bicycles Inc)
|0:00:17.34
|34
|Billy Delacroix
|0:00:17.61
|35
|Timothy Sharp (YAYCOBikes.com)
|0:00:18.26
|36
|Evan Powell (Sram Santa Cruz)
|0:00:18.41
|37
|Kevin Soller (Rocky Mountain Bikes/Sram)
|0:00:18.53
|38
|Jake Payne
|0:00:19.06
|39
|Nathaniel Hills (Wolf Rock Racing)
|0:00:19.12
|40
|Ryan Cornilsen (Turner/Dark Horse Racing)
|0:00:19.53
|41
|Dante Harmony (All Mountain Cyclery/Canfield Brothers/Magura)
|0:00:19.99
|42
|Craig Carlson (TVR)
|0:00:21.03
|43
|Andrew Templin (Canfield Brothers/Grassroots Cycles/DT Swiss/MRP/Dakine/Kili)
|0:00:21.21
|44
|Daniel Aitken (Blue Shark LTD/Foes/Troy Lee Designs)
|0:00:21.30
|45
|Matson Hunter (Bike Works / Commencal)
|0:00:21.91
|46
|Philip Wheeler (Santa Cruz / Sram)
|0:00:22.42
|47
|Trevor Martin (Corsair/e*thirteen/Dakine/Telluride Sports)
|0:00:22.83
|48
|Samuel Stevens (Aloha Mountain Cyclery)
|0:00:23.41
|49
|Blair Reed (Mojo Racing/SMAC Innovations)
|0:00:23.68
|50
|Bradley King (DRD X-Fusion / Intense)
|0:00:25.39
|51
|Ryan Gardner (Beacon Cycles / Kona)
|0:00:25.42
|52
|Daniel Godard (MOJO Wheels)
|0:00:25.52
|53
|Dillon Lemarr (Royal Racing/Demon Dirt/Division 26/BikeWorks Abq)
|0:00:26.96
|54
|William Lujan (Angel Fire Resort / Paradise Power / BikeWorks / Giant)
|0:00:27.47
|55
|Taylor Cuisinot (Xtreme Outfitters)
|0:00:27.67
|56
|Craig Harvey (Incycle)
|0:00:27.76
|57
|Drew Pautler (Primary/Sram/Trek)
|0:00:28.74
|58
|Ryan Gagnon
|0:00:29.33
|59
|Cody Johnson (ODI-Southridge-Foes)
|0:00:31.76
|60
|Brian Ballard (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:34.22
|61
|Pete Maniaci (Royal Racing)
|0:00:56.85
|62
|Erik Nelson (Commencal/Dainese/Smith/Fox/Spank)
|0:02:41.28
|DNS
|Eliot Jackson (Yeti Fox Factory)
|DNS
|Colin Mcadoo (Monster Energy/SRH/Shimano/Fox Shox/Schwalbe/Smith/5.10/ICHU/1Industries)
|DNS
|David Klaassenvanoorschot (ODI-Southridge-Foes)
|DNS
|Dustin Belcher (Aloha Mtn Cycles)
|DNF
|John Keep (The Bike Works)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jill Kintner (Transition Racing/RedBull)
|0:03:54.51
|2
|Jacqueline Harmony (Vixen Racing/TLD/All Mountain Cyclery/Magura)
|0:00:01.32
|3
|Melissa Buhl (KHS Bicycles)
|0:00:09.59
|4
|Darian Harvey (Vixen Racing)
|0:00:17.67
|5
|Rebecca Gardner (Beacon Cycles / Kona)
|0:00:20.91
|6
|Jaime Rees (Loeka/The Bike Hub Racing)
|0:00:25.55
|7
|Julie Olsen (Wolf Rock Racing / Standard Process)
|0:00:27.37
|8
|Lauren Daney (Specialized / GROM)
|0:00:34.00
|9
|Hannah Trimble (Lees-McRae College)
|0:00:46.45
|10
|Ana Rodriguez (Salt Cycles / Skullcandy)
|0:00:50.45
|11
|Amber Price (The Fix / Leatt)
|0:00:57.95
|12
|Neven Steinmetz (Ellsworth Bikes/Smile Generation)
|0:00:58.09
|DNS
|Mary Moncorge (Santa Cruz Alliance)
|DNS
|Lauren Heitzman (Mojo Wheels)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Picchiottino
|0:03:47.59
|2
|Quinton Spaulding (KHS Bicycles Inc)
|0:00:13.68
|3
|Jesse Chuse (Turner / Dark Horse Racing)
|0:00:19.67
|4
|Chris Quintero (Turner Dark Horse Racing)
|0:03:13.47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nate Furbee (Transition/Fox/e*thirteen)
|0:03:44.23
|2
|Kiran Mackinnon (Santa Cruz Bikes)
|0:00:01.56
|3
|Luca Cometti (Marzocchi/Go Pro/Deft Family)
|0:00:04.54
|4
|Austin Hackett Klaube (Wolf Rock Racing)
|0:00:04.97
|5
|Harrison Ory (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:07.11
|6
|Mckay Vezina (K-Swiss)
|0:00:10.60
|7
|Matthew Branney (RPM/Yeti)
|0:00:11.09
|8
|Cody Kelley (Cafe Rio/Specialized/Enve/Five Ten)
|0:00:12.19
|9
|Teo Bradbury (Giant)
|0:00:12.67
|10
|Alexander Willie (SMBA)
|0:00:12.86
|11
|Wiley Kaupas (Wolf Rock Racing)
|0:00:13.72
|12
|Paul Mcsparin (Wolf Rock Racing)
|0:00:13.80
|13
|Kellen Lutz (Totally Wired)
|0:00:14.62
|14
|David Renne (Mojo)
|0:00:14.71
|15
|Brian Roark
|0:00:15.18
|16
|Teddy Benge
|0:00:15.28
|17
|Cole Picchiottino
|0:00:16.64
|18
|Alec Toney (Team Geronimo/Banchee Bikes)
|0:00:17.12
|19
|Dylan Unger
|0:00:17.55
|20
|Lucas Cowan (Bike Works)
|0:00:17.92
|21
|Jesse George (Wolf Rock Racing)
|0:00:17.95
|22
|Conrad Culleney (Turner Darkhorse Racing)
|0:00:18.24
|23
|Nik Dommen (Point One / WTB)
|0:00:18.31
|24
|Galen Carter (Transition/Go-Ride/661/Maxxis/Smith Optics)
|0:00:19.33
|25
|Ty Brooks (Bikeworks Albuquerque)
|0:00:20.79
|26
|Riley Farrar (One Ghost Industries)
|0:00:23.41
|28
|Brandan Bohl (Turner Darkhorse Racing)
|0:00:27.04
|29
|Anthony Marino (Marzocchi / ODI / Turner)
|0:00:29.52
|30
|Logan Wilson (Mtn High Freeride / Cycle Therapy)
|0:00:31.49
|31
|Parker Degray (Go-Ride.com)
|0:00:43.27
|DNS
|Blake Weber (aCOS - A Culture of Speed)
|DNS
|Dallas Pynchon (Hippie Tech/Joyride Cycles/Gamut)
|DNS
|Cameron Ory (Mojo Wheels)
|DNF
|Max Kaupas (Wolf Rock Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Pickett (Rocky Mountain Bicycles/Big Al's Bicycle Heaven)
|0:03:48.35
|2
|Adam Carrera
|0:00:02.66
|3
|Andre Pepin (Ellsworth Bikes)
|0:00:03.11
|4
|Douglas French (Mojo Wheels/ Spy Optic/ Royal Racing/ Fox Shox)
|0:00:03.62
|5
|Corey Bellinger (Mountain High Freeride)
|0:00:05.12
|6
|Anthony Lenz (Peloton Cycles)
|0:00:07.36
|7
|Alex Prouty
|0:00:07.41
|8
|Brian White (South County Gravity Racing)
|0:00:07.52
|9
|Andrew Dean (The Fix)
|0:00:07.55
|10
|Milan Geis (Boot Doctors / Paragon / Mtn Village Bike Park)
|0:00:08.04
|11
|Kyle Hanley (Bikeworks Abq / Arrow Racing)
|0:00:08.74
|12
|Lucas Lemaire (Team Yanma)
|0:00:08.86
|13
|Dakota Goulder
|0:00:09.47
|14
|Ryan Strang (Boney Mountain Coffee)
|0:00:09.61
|15
|Jarrod Adcock
|0:00:11.37
|16
|Brett Tetzloff (JJ Bicycles)
|0:00:12.80
|17
|Johnny Muldoon (Canfield Brothers)
|0:00:14.48
|18
|Taylor Sparks (Northland Motorsports)
|0:00:14.67
|19
|Kade Salisbury (Fezzari/Rock Demon/Demon Dirt)
|0:00:14.94
|20
|Brian Faenza (Nate Cote 4 President campaign)
|0:00:15.20
|21
|John Macmurray (Summit Velo)
|0:00:15.34
|22
|Joe Nicholson (Pedal the Peaks/monster energy/one industries/spy optics/gamut usa)
|0:00:16.23
|23
|Joshua Nevelson
|0:00:17.16
|24
|Travis Elquist (Mountain High Freeride)
|0:00:17.31
|25
|Chris Lyons (Telluride Sports)
|0:00:18.33
|26
|Chris Rupinski (Grassroots Cycles)
|0:00:19.98
|27
|Martin Novak (TVR/ONE industries/Spy/Monster Energy)
|0:00:20.51
|28
|Quinn Depperschmidt (Mtn High Freeride / Three Peaks)
|0:00:20.60
|29
|Michael Allen
|0:00:20.68
|30
|Michael Rangel
|0:00:29.36
|31
|Cory Cuisinot (Xtreme Outfitters)
|0:00:32.33
|32
|Justin Nelson
|0:00:43.60
|33
|Allex Mcdaniel
|0:01:09.78
|34
|Nathan Avery (Mtn High Freeride)
|0:04:16.11
|DNS
|Jeff Mceniry (Adventure Cycling)
|DQ
|Eddy Cohn (Crested Butte Mountain Sports Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Card (Mojo Wheels)
|0:03:48.48
|2
|Joseph Hanrahan (Salvagetti)
|0:00:09.05
|3
|Jake Anderson (Telluride Sports)
|0:00:11.54
|4
|Scott Spangler (Bike Works Albuquerque)
|0:00:12.09
|5
|Shawnee Mcgovern (SMAC Innovations)
|0:00:15.30
|6
|Jesse Townsend (Grassroots Cycles / Sixsixone)
|0:00:18.75
|7
|Jeff Kegu (Maxxis/MRP/MotorTabs)
|0:00:19.08
|8
|Michael Clark
|0:00:19.29
|9
|Bryan Lechner (www.ridesolstice.com)
|0:00:21.16
|10
|Sean Enners
|0:00:21.86
|11
|Scott Richards (Orbit Racing / SMAC Innovations)
|0:00:23.86
|12
|Gary Dye (Boot Doctors/Mountain Village Bike Park)
|0:00:24.34
|13
|Aaron Braggs (Brooklyn Machine Works)
|0:00:28.33
|14
|Stefano Filippelli (Yeti / RPM)
|0:00:29.04
|15
|John Pentecost (Yeti Cycles)
|0:00:38.85
|16
|Chris Webb (aCOS / Smiling Moose Deli)
|0:00:58.07
|17
|Jeremy Ross (Sports Garage/Yeti)
|0:01:52.79
|DNS
|Kevin Bates (CBMP)
|DNS
|Amos Hockmeyer (Angel Fire / PPC Solar)
|DNS
|Jeff Rees (The Bike Hub Racing)
|DNS
|Jeffrey Wu
|DNS
|Joe Dodds (Neverest)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Garcia (Wolf Rock Racing)
|0:04:09.96
|2
|Johnnie Kavanaugh (aCOS)
|0:00:01.06
|3
|Darrell Jamieson (Yeti Cycles)
|0:00:03.61
|4
|Curt Clemetson
|0:00:04.83
|5
|James Gillespie (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:05.01
|6
|Ali Mortezaei (Turner/Dark Horse Racing)
|0:00:11.51
|7
|Rob Wexler (Southridge / ODI)
|0:00:12.42
|8
|Gary Bischoff (Nema/Azonic/Kicker/Magura)
|0:00:19.22
|9
|Scott Smith (ODI-Southridge-Foes)
|0:00:22.54
|10
|Todd Hood (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:24.22
|11
|Tony Achilli
|0:03:21.95
|DNS
|Don Jackson (ODI-Southridge-Foes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katy Hanlon (Mojo Wheels/Nema/Leatt/SMX optics/Oxygen4energy)
|0:04:35.23
|2
|Janae Pritchett
|0:00:06.23
|3
|Beth Roberts (Poison Spider Bicycles)
|0:00:22.49
|4
|Catherine Cantway
|0:00:28.63
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chase Nelson (Wolf Rock Racing)
|0:04:01.00
|2
|Jason Schroeder
|0:00:00.96
|3
|Josh Lambert (aCOS)
|0:00:04.55
|4
|Joseph Crosby
|0:00:05.09
|5
|Cole Shepherd (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:07.38
|6
|Joe Barry (Palmer Cycling Team/Royal Racing)
|0:00:08.33
|7
|Ben Robinson (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:09.61
|8
|Sean Geisler (yeti rpm)
|0:00:09.62
|9
|John Nichols (Absolute Bikes Team)
|0:00:10.59
|10
|Bennett Colburn (Pedal Pushers Cyclery)
|0:00:11.24
|11
|Kai Rogers
|0:00:14.79
|12
|Oliver Vowel (Wolf Rock Cycling)
|0:00:15.29
|13
|Peter Dommen
|0:00:17.63
|14
|Bryce Hermanussen (Pedal Pusher Cyclery)
|0:00:20.45
|15
|Josh Gonzales (Bikeworks Abq)
|0:00:20.60
|16
|Tanner Hart (661/Hayes/SDG)
|0:00:22.37
|17
|Robert Pettit (Team Geronimo)
|0:00:22.67
|18
|Jacob Branney (Aloha Mtn Cycles)
|0:00:28.49
|19
|Zachary Proctor (aCOS)
|0:00:36.07
|20
|Roy Benge (Team Geronimo - Banshee Bikes)
|0:00:36.15
|21
|Evan Hobrock Schroeder (Sol Vista)
|0:00:42.15
|22
|Tanner Spence (Banshee / Geronimo)
|0:01:01.73
|DNS
|Cody Smith (Palmer High Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Ben Shay (aCOS)
|DNS
|Andrew Garner
|DNS
|Josh Conroy (Yeti Cycles)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Redmond Mcintosh
|0:03:49.99
|2
|Jacob Hatton (Angel Fire Bike Park)
|0:00:07.89
|3
|Shilo Marquez
|0:00:09.59
|4
|Linton Judycki
|0:00:12.47
|5
|Kyle Ray
|0:00:15.76
|6
|Matt Boughton
|0:00:16.03
|7
|Bruce Browning
|0:00:17.87
|8
|Eddy Honea (Angel Fire Bike Park)
|0:00:19.14
|9
|Brendan Smith (Terminal Velocity Racing)
|0:00:20.00
|10
|William Beilke (mojo wheels)
|0:00:21.46
|11
|Kevin Ludwig (Lifecycles of Telluride)
|0:00:21.57
|12
|Erich Ward (Hybrosec)
|0:00:22.20
|13
|Matthew Wells (aCOS / Secret Cyclery)
|0:00:22.73
|14
|Will Montague (Guerrilla Gravity)
|0:00:23.11
|15
|James Helmer (Monarch Mountain)
|0:00:24.99
|16
|Rafael Ruiz
|0:00:25.43
|17
|Seth Beckton (Kyle Hanley)
|0:00:26.49
|18
|Matt Vander Vliet
|0:00:27.12
|19
|David Pina (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:28.05
|20
|Eric Newell (Peloton Cycles)
|0:00:28.26
|21
|Justin Richardson (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:30.10
|22
|Daniel Marmor
|0:00:32.45
|23
|Thad Sharp
|0:00:33.02
|24
|Blake Foxx
|0:00:33.09
|25
|Brian Negele (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:34.38
|26
|Eliot Rosenberg (Big Al's Bicycle Heaven)
|0:00:35.75
|27
|Thomas Bommarito (Western State College)
|0:00:37.41
|28
|Seth Ratering
|0:00:38.07
|29
|John Mckinstry (Kozos)
|0:00:40.82
|30
|Brendan Gibbs (Absolute Bikes)
|0:00:41.98
|31
|Jonathan Frederick
|0:00:43.41
|32
|Jonathan Carpenter
|0:00:46.00
|33
|Dan Camp
|0:00:46.03
|34
|Jeff Schnissel
|0:00:49.54
|35
|Dan Heyob
|0:00:55.00
|36
|Christopher Schoenig
|0:00:55.61
|37
|Zach Sandell
|0:00:57.19
|38
|Jon Litton
|0:00:58.95
|39
|Jimmy Vonesh (Taktikel Racing/Progressive Trail Designs)
|0:01:00.54
|40
|John Rupp (Guerilla Gravity)
|0:01:01.82
|41
|Aaron Raines (University of Wyoming)
|0:01:01.88
|42
|Matt Ripley (Terminal Velocity Racing)
|0:01:05.73
|43
|Michael Doucette (Mojo Wheels)
|0:01:13.98
|DNS
|Nathan Cote
|DNS
|Mark Peterson
|DNS
|Michael Malone (Kozos/Dire Ride)
|DNS
|Jordan Carr (Mtn Flyer)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Giaraffa (Guerrilla Gravity)
|0:04:03.64
|2
|Evan Friedman
|0:00:05.40
|3
|Hazen Kreis
|0:00:09.82
|4
|George Kidder (High Society)
|0:00:13.48
|5
|Jason Krause (Neverest)
|0:00:13.95
|6
|Julio Lopez (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:13.96
|7
|Moises Alarcon (Stirring Earth)
|0:00:14.00
|8
|Marshal Olson (DPS Skis)
|0:00:14.69
|9
|Jesse Ruland (Grassroots Cycles)
|0:00:17.73
|10
|Luke Shaffner
|0:00:17.96
|11
|Phillip Stevens (Colorado Custom Wood Floors)
|0:00:19.39
|12
|Vincent Rideau (Absolute Bikes)
|0:00:21.12
|13
|Robert Gerwing (aCOS)
|0:00:23.09
|14
|Matt Derrick (rock demon)
|0:00:23.71
|15
|Christopher Taylor (Neverest Racing)
|0:00:25.63
|16
|Evan Chute (RPM/Yeti)
|0:00:27.03
|17
|Steve Hengeveld (Northland Motorsports)
|0:00:27.50
|18
|Kazzy Saito (Grassroots cycles/X-Fusion)
|0:00:29.46
|19
|Peter Dandrea
|0:00:31.54
|20
|Andy Demaline
|0:00:34.09
|21
|Seth Strickland (Rocky Mountain Bikes / Summit Velo)
|0:00:44.62
|22
|Matthew Bollig (Grassroots Cycles)
|0:00:52.98
|23
|Kristopher Baker (SPS North America)
|0:00:56.03
|24
|Josh Cook (Neverest)
|0:01:00.99
|DNS
|Adam Hanlon (Mojo Wheels)
|DNF
|Matt Parke (Neverest)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Steele (aCOS)
|0:04:08.18
|2
|Brandon Hendrix
|0:00:04.90
|3
|Richard Oconnor (Canfield Bros.)
|0:00:15.13
|4
|Gerhardt Ackerman (Bike Works)
|0:00:24.04
|5
|Klaus Muehlbradt (Neverest)
|0:00:28.85
|6
|Michael Lees (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:32.76
|7
|Paul Cherry (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:37.12
|8
|Tony Del Grippo (aCOS / G-Force)
|0:00:42.01
|9
|Mark Miller (Canyon Cycles)
|0:01:59.43
|DNS
|Scott Branney (RPM / Yeti)
|DNS
|Clay Speas (MOJO Wheels)
|DNS
|Sean Smith (The Fix Bike)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Byron Brane
|0:04:19.23
|2
|Collin Albert (Front Rangers)
|0:00:01.36
|3
|Gavin Gargiulo
|0:00:03.29
|4
|Cory Clark
|0:00:03.48
|5
|Connor Hesen (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:05.24
|6
|Joel Williams
|0:00:05.31
|7
|Spencer Huso (Alpha Bicycle Company)
|0:00:07.72
|8
|Jacob Fedel
|0:00:07.84
|9
|Jamie Henderson (palmer cycling team and royal racing)
|0:00:09.39
|10
|Jd Cotten (pedal pushers cyclery)
|0:00:09.41
|11
|Josh Palmer (Crested Butte Mountain Sports Team)
|0:00:11.35
|12
|Forrest Simpson (O'Neal/ Azonic)
|0:00:13.78
|13
|Mitch Mcfee (ODI / Azonic-Leatt / IXS Sports Division)
|0:00:15.54
|14
|Riley Walker
|0:00:15.92
|15
|Christian Wilson
|0:00:16.13
|16
|Gabe Neymark (Pedal Pushers Cyclery)
|0:00:16.51
|17
|Tory Powers
|0:00:16.54
|18
|Bryce Minor (Casino Bicycles)
|0:00:17.23
|19
|Colin Hornock (Alpha Bicyle Company)
|0:00:21.03
|20
|Evan Banks-Kriz (Sol Vista Bike Park)
|0:00:24.11
|21
|Jamie Erhart (Oneghost Industries)
|0:00:26.71
|22
|Roscoe O'donnell (MOJO)
|0:00:28.74
|23
|Alex Bloomfield (Totally Wired)
|0:00:31.95
|24
|Luke Shepherd
|0:00:33.63
|25
|Grayson Richey (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:42.85
|26
|Chase Seivert (Durango Devo)
|0:00:44.28
|27
|Nick Smith
|0:00:54.82
|28
|Lane Speas
|0:01:00.85
|DNS
|Sam Casper
|DNS
|Mitchell Torres
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brandon Watson (Peak Sports)
|0:04:14.37
|2
|Adam Degemann
|0:00:04.54
|3
|Sam Kenagy
|0:00:05.52
|4
|Zack Ward
|0:00:09.74
|5
|Jeremy Kuntz (Snap-on Tools)
|0:00:13.94
|6
|Zach Evans
|0:00:18.58
|7
|Tyler Lutz
|0:00:19.08
|8
|Jd Franz (ChumbaWumba Racing)
|0:00:23.76
|9
|Caleb Hoyle
|0:00:24.72
|10
|Ryan Towne (Golden Bike Shop)
|0:00:27.40
|11
|Taylor Patterson (Burns and Turns)
|0:00:33.36
|12
|Zachary Hill
|0:00:34.37
|13
|Jeff Surdo (Team Telecycle)
|0:00:35.93
|14
|Jacob Moore
|0:00:44.61
|15
|Hunter Stewart (Locals)
|0:00:44.71
|16
|Steven Litton
|0:00:45.29
|17
|Matthew Halley
|0:00:48.22
|18
|Caleb Stewart
|0:00:56.54
|19
|Mathew Hajek (Black Cat Scraps)
|0:01:59.89
|DNS
|Kirk Reeves
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelwyn Mcelroy (Orbit / SMAC Innovations)
|0:05:46.83
|2
|Terah Blake
|0:00:17.50
|3
|Tina Clark (Echelon Energy)
|0:00:19.00
|DNS
|Rachael Dye
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zakary Ulin (Royal Racing)
|0:04:20.40
|2
|Wyatt Freier (RPM/Yeti)
|0:00:02.31
|3
|Tyler Spence (Banshee / Geronimo)
|0:00:13.03
|4
|Cole Hengeveld (Nothland Motorsports)
|0:00:13.35
|5
|Clayton Hengeveld (Northland Motorsports)
|0:00:33.72
|6
|Dan Strangfeld (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:36.94
|7
|Shane Ellis (durango devo)
|0:00:37.47
|8
|Lane Griffin
|0:01:10.36
|DNS
|Samuel Beauchamp
|DNS
|Danny "D.J." Weber (aCOS - A Culture of Speed)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Norman Wagner (Worldventures)
|0:04:46.30
|2
|Kyle Landrith (AZ Bikes)
|0:00:01.87
|3
|Jason Adkisson
|0:00:07.74
|4
|Travis Cole
|0:00:07.85
|5
|Doug Strangfeld (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:31.93
|DNS
|Steve Marshall (Peloton Cycles)
|DNS
|Kevan Mccallum (Club Treads)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Foresta (Laketown Bicycles/Cafe Rio/Angelo's)
|0:04:38.08
|2
|Trent Del Grippo (aCOS / G-Force)
|0:00:26.83
|3
|Shawn Yakovich (cafe rio)
|0:00:37.04
|4
|Luke Hanlin
|0:02:29.32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemarie Muehlbradt (Neverest)
|0:04:44.15
|2
|Lindsay Yost (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:11.38
|3
|Nicole Digate (CBMP)
|0:00:20.64
|DNS
|Kristine Newton (Progressive Trail Design)
|DNF
|Sienna Jensen (Pedal Pushers Cyclery)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucy Stevens (Aloha Mtn Cyclery)
|0:06:08.42
|2
|Danika Gillespie (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:27.17
|3
|Annie Frame (CBMP)
|0:02:36.55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Armen Davis (The Fix Bike Shop)
|0:04:42.17
|2
|Evan Pynchon (Joyride Cycles)
|0:00:12.16
|3
|Alex Holtzen (The Fix)
|0:00:22.33
|4
|Michael Kelly (The Fix Bike Shop)
|0:00:46.38
|5
|Chase Jamieson (Yeti Cycles)
|0:00:49.61
|6
|Griffen Chabot
|0:02:34.83
