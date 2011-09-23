Trending

US gravity nationals kicks off with Cat. 2/3 downhill

15 categories compete at Beech Mountain

Men - 3 - Junior - 15-18
1Kyle Supple0:04:16.7
2Gavin Gargiulo0:04:30.4
3Chris Frohsin0:05:31.1
4Josh Standish0:05:40.8
5Prather Moorleghen0:06:28.1
6Aaron Bartlett0:06:36.6

Men - 3 - Senior - 19-29
1Brad Blackwell0:04:08.2
2Cory Diamond0:04:39.1
3Matthew Schaar0:04:41.6
4Nicholas Zinzer0:04:44.4
5RJ Harris0:04:46.4
6Taylor Ladd0:05:22.5
7Gregory Robinson-Kronrod0:05:29.9
8James Burkhardt0:06:06.2
9Zak Hinton0:07:47.8
10Adam Schell0:08:50.2
DNSSpencer Arnold
DNFJacob Naylor

Men - 3 - Master - 30-39
1Fred Mudd0:04:58.7
2Sean Pepin0:05:07.5
3Tommy Francis0:05:08.0
4Bryan Morgan0:05:09.2
5David Petutsky0:06:38.8
6Matt Trapnell0:06:40.2
DNSCharles Duckett
DNSRon Wesner

Men - 3 - Master - 40+
1Matthew Herdklotz0:05:38.1
2James Crowley0:06:03.6
3Sandy Bartlett0:06:08.7
4William Miller0:06:22.9
5Jose Olivas0:06:33.7
6Ernest Davis0:07:50.1
7Alan Daum0:07:50.9
8William Lamie0:08:27.6

Men - 2 - Junior - 15-18
1Kyle Grau0:03:24.8
2Kenneth Banner0:03:41.5
3Joshua Coit0:03:43.5
4Davis Nonno0:03:56.6
5Conner Gabrielson0:04:10.1
6Nick Gray0:04:10.6
7John Duffy0:04:45.2
8Sam Cookson0:05:30.5
DNSTrey Cassell
DNSJames Wray
DNSCaleb Baity

Men - 2 - Senior - 19-24
1Drew Dickson0:03:26.6
2Brandon Blakely
3Andrew Ingram0:03:58.9
4Josh Money0:04:21.3
5Diego Ramirez0:04:26.4
6Jacob Broughton0:04:51.2
7Bradley Smith0:06:32.6
8James Guidry0:07:42.1
DNSGus Michaels
DNSJimmy Awad

Men - 2 - Senior - 25-29
1Sean Royall0:03:31.2
1Jesse Borror
3Pat Keller0:03:34.5
4Brandon Olson0:03:35.9
5Brandon Sbordone0:03:36.1
6Brandon Hopkins0:03:54.1
7Michael Spierer0:04:16.4
8Justin Rush0:04:37.1
9Trek Vandecar0:04:59.5
10Joseph Burkell0:05:09.4
DNSRyan Lambert
DNSAndrew Barringer
DNSIan Henderson

Men - 2 - Master - 30-34
1Jeremy Edge0:03:49.5
2John Shane O'Shura0:03:50.3
3David Huff0:05:20.0
4Scott Besst0:05:24.7
5Neil Lee0:06:11.8
6Joaquin Canizales0:09:04.0
DNSCorey Tucker
DNSMatthew Brennan

Men - 2 - Master - 35-39
1Joshua Bagwell0:04:35.6
2John Haynes0:04:48.4
3Reid Allred0:05:01.7

Men - 2 - Master - 40-49
1Kurt Dressler0:03:49.6
2Michael Dill0:04:18.4
3Doug Tate0:04:31.6
4Dan Linton0:04:33.5
5David Gray0:04:34.8
6Robert Safrit0:04:39.3
7Jason Gibb0:04:49.1
8William Sullivan0:05:07.1
9Carlton Noles0:05:25.2
10Mike Suddeth0:05:47.1
11Steven Kaufman0:05:54.2
12Todd Boucher0:05:58.4
13Kevin Gordon0:07:09.3

Men - 2 - Master - 50+
1Gil Goodrich0:08:57.0
2Bruce McCann0:13:47.5
3Scott Branney0:13:49.3
DNSAnthony Carafa

Women - 3 - Master - 30+
1Heather Cowell0:05:44.8
2Elizabeth Jones0:10:09.1
DNSCynthiana Cain

Women - 2 - Senior - 19-29
1Corrine Miller0:07:10.9
2Eva Wilson0:12:38.6

Women - 2 - Master - 30-39
1Jennel Santos0:07:20.0
2Elixandria Porru0:07:23.7

Women - 2 - Master - 40+
1Gretchen Nelson0:05:08.2

