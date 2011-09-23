US gravity nationals kicks off with Cat. 2/3 downhill
15 categories compete at Beech Mountain
|1
|Kyle Supple
|0:04:16.7
|2
|Gavin Gargiulo
|0:04:30.4
|3
|Chris Frohsin
|0:05:31.1
|4
|Josh Standish
|0:05:40.8
|5
|Prather Moorleghen
|0:06:28.1
|6
|Aaron Bartlett
|0:06:36.6
|1
|Brad Blackwell
|0:04:08.2
|2
|Cory Diamond
|0:04:39.1
|3
|Matthew Schaar
|0:04:41.6
|4
|Nicholas Zinzer
|0:04:44.4
|5
|RJ Harris
|0:04:46.4
|6
|Taylor Ladd
|0:05:22.5
|7
|Gregory Robinson-Kronrod
|0:05:29.9
|8
|James Burkhardt
|0:06:06.2
|9
|Zak Hinton
|0:07:47.8
|10
|Adam Schell
|0:08:50.2
|DNS
|Spencer Arnold
|DNF
|Jacob Naylor
|1
|Fred Mudd
|0:04:58.7
|2
|Sean Pepin
|0:05:07.5
|3
|Tommy Francis
|0:05:08.0
|4
|Bryan Morgan
|0:05:09.2
|5
|David Petutsky
|0:06:38.8
|6
|Matt Trapnell
|0:06:40.2
|DNS
|Charles Duckett
|DNS
|Ron Wesner
|1
|Matthew Herdklotz
|0:05:38.1
|2
|James Crowley
|0:06:03.6
|3
|Sandy Bartlett
|0:06:08.7
|4
|William Miller
|0:06:22.9
|5
|Jose Olivas
|0:06:33.7
|6
|Ernest Davis
|0:07:50.1
|7
|Alan Daum
|0:07:50.9
|8
|William Lamie
|0:08:27.6
|1
|Kyle Grau
|0:03:24.8
|2
|Kenneth Banner
|0:03:41.5
|3
|Joshua Coit
|0:03:43.5
|4
|Davis Nonno
|0:03:56.6
|5
|Conner Gabrielson
|0:04:10.1
|6
|Nick Gray
|0:04:10.6
|7
|John Duffy
|0:04:45.2
|8
|Sam Cookson
|0:05:30.5
|DNS
|Trey Cassell
|DNS
|James Wray
|DNS
|Caleb Baity
|1
|Drew Dickson
|0:03:26.6
|2
|Brandon Blakely
|3
|Andrew Ingram
|0:03:58.9
|4
|Josh Money
|0:04:21.3
|5
|Diego Ramirez
|0:04:26.4
|6
|Jacob Broughton
|0:04:51.2
|7
|Bradley Smith
|0:06:32.6
|8
|James Guidry
|0:07:42.1
|DNS
|Gus Michaels
|DNS
|Jimmy Awad
|1
|Sean Royall
|0:03:31.2
|1
|Jesse Borror
|3
|Pat Keller
|0:03:34.5
|4
|Brandon Olson
|0:03:35.9
|5
|Brandon Sbordone
|0:03:36.1
|6
|Brandon Hopkins
|0:03:54.1
|7
|Michael Spierer
|0:04:16.4
|8
|Justin Rush
|0:04:37.1
|9
|Trek Vandecar
|0:04:59.5
|10
|Joseph Burkell
|0:05:09.4
|DNS
|Ryan Lambert
|DNS
|Andrew Barringer
|DNS
|Ian Henderson
|1
|Jeremy Edge
|0:03:49.5
|2
|John Shane O'Shura
|0:03:50.3
|3
|David Huff
|0:05:20.0
|4
|Scott Besst
|0:05:24.7
|5
|Neil Lee
|0:06:11.8
|6
|Joaquin Canizales
|0:09:04.0
|DNS
|Corey Tucker
|DNS
|Matthew Brennan
|1
|Joshua Bagwell
|0:04:35.6
|2
|John Haynes
|0:04:48.4
|3
|Reid Allred
|0:05:01.7
|1
|Kurt Dressler
|0:03:49.6
|2
|Michael Dill
|0:04:18.4
|3
|Doug Tate
|0:04:31.6
|4
|Dan Linton
|0:04:33.5
|5
|David Gray
|0:04:34.8
|6
|Robert Safrit
|0:04:39.3
|7
|Jason Gibb
|0:04:49.1
|8
|William Sullivan
|0:05:07.1
|9
|Carlton Noles
|0:05:25.2
|10
|Mike Suddeth
|0:05:47.1
|11
|Steven Kaufman
|0:05:54.2
|12
|Todd Boucher
|0:05:58.4
|13
|Kevin Gordon
|0:07:09.3
|1
|Gil Goodrich
|0:08:57.0
|2
|Bruce McCann
|0:13:47.5
|3
|Scott Branney
|0:13:49.3
|DNS
|Anthony Carafa
|1
|Heather Cowell
|0:05:44.8
|2
|Elizabeth Jones
|0:10:09.1
|DNS
|Cynthiana Cain
|1
|Corrine Miller
|0:07:10.9
|2
|Eva Wilson
|0:12:38.6
|1
|Jennel Santos
|0:07:20.0
|2
|Elixandria Porru
|0:07:23.7
|1
|Gretchen Nelson
|0:05:08.2
