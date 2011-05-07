Marian University sweeps Division I team time trial gold
Mesa State College, MIT power to Division II championships
|1
|Marian University
|0:37:51.9
|2
|Appalachian State University
|0:00:55.6
|3
|Lees-McRae College
|0:01:01.2
|4
|Stanford University
|0:01:17.5
|5
|Fort Lewis College
|0:01:32.7
|6
|Colorado State University
|0:02:07.0
|7
|Lindenwood University
|0:02:11.2
|8
|Indiana University-Bloomington
|0:02:13.6
|9
|University of Colorado-Boulder
|0:02:22.7
|10
|University of California-Davis
|0:02:35.7
|11
|Lindsey Wilson College
|0:02:40.5
|12
|Midwestern State University
|0:02:46.5
|13
|Pennsylvania State University
|0:02:50.6
|14
|US Naval Academy
|0:02:52.4
|15
|Harvard University
|0:03:07.0
|16
|University of Arizona
|0:03:24.9
|17
|University of Wisconsin-Madison
|0:03:29.5
|18
|University of Vermont
|0:04:11.6
|19
|University of California-Berkeley
|0:05:01.9
|20
|University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
|0:05:09.0
|21
|University of Iowa
|0:06:12.0
|1
|Marian University
|0:44:20.3
|2
|University of California-Davis
|0:00:31.7
|3
|Lees-McRae College
|0:01:11.8
|4
|University of Wisconsin-Madison
|0:01:54.0
|5
|Fort Lewis College
|0:02:04.8
|6
|University of Colorado-Boulder
|0:03:02.5
|7
|Midwestern State University
|0:03:05.8
|8
|Harvard University
|0:04:18.2
|9
|Stanford University
|0:05:00.6
|10
|University of Arizona
|0:05:47.4
|11
|Indiana University-Bloomington
|0:07:17.4
|12
|University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
|0:08:46.9
|DNS
|Lindsey Wilson College
|1
|Mesa State College
|0:38:57.4
|2
|Western Washington University
|0:00:19.5
|3
|Mars Hill College
|0:00:20.5
|4
|Duke University
|0:00:56.2
|5
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|0:02:15.7
|6
|Cumberland University
|0:02:32.9
|7
|US Military Academy
|0:02:58.4
|8
|Dartmouth College
|0:04:01.7
|9
|Brevard College
|0:04:58.5
|1
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|0:45:35.2
|2
|Whitman College
|0:03:35.5
|3
|Mesa State College
|0:04:23.7
|4
|Mars Hill College
|0:05:26.0
|5
|US Military Academy
|0:10:14.6
