Mayes, Schusler take dual slalom titles

Kalogris, Barton top women's events

The 2011 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships culminated Sunday in Angel Fire, New Mexico, as the riders contested the dual slalom. As has been the case throughout the three-day event, the ground started frozen in the morning and became muddy as the ground thawed.

"The course went from a rock solid frozen-over dirt to riding through muddy soup," the winner of the women's Division II dual slalom Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) said. "Everybody had a disadvantage having their bike completely caked in mud."

Divison I

In the men's dual slalom competition, the final boiled down to Saturday's downhill winner, the third seed Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder), and the fifth seed Timothy Price (University of Virginia). Schusler, who finished sixth in the four cross race at the 2010 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships, was too fast for Price and earned the Stars-and-Stripes jersey.

Lindsey Wilson College dominated the women's dual slalom, claiming three of the top four spots, including the top two positions. Crystal Kalogris was faster than her teammate Stephanie Barragan in the final.

Division II

The top two seeds in the men's dual slalom competition met in the final round as second-seeded Paul Mayes (Michigan Technological University) met Blake Carney (California Lutheran University), who won the four cross race at the 2010 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships. Mayes was up to the task as he defeated Carney to earn the gold medal.

As it occurred in the men's dual slalom, the top two seeds met in the finals of the women's dual slalom. Barton and Coleen Pacurariu (US Air Force Academy), who topped the podium in the women's downhill race on Saturday, met in the final. Essence Barton overcame the "muddy soupy" track to win after winning the four cross race at the 2010 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships.

"It feels so good because I have a history with cross country and endurance racing and to be able to go out and do what people kept telling me I shouldn't, it feels really good to go out and win it for the second time in a row," Barton said. "It feels really good to know that all of that work in the past and all of my excitement as a little girl just going downhill has paid off."

Full Results

Dual Slalom Men Division 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder)
2Timothy Price (University of Virginia)
3Daniel Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College)
4Chase Hines (Lindsey Wilson College)
5Logan Collins (Lindsey Wilson College)
6Nick Caron (University of Colorado-Boulder)
7Jon Wilson (University of Nevada-Reno)
8Lucas LeMaire (Fort Lewis College)
9Phil Cowan (Fort Lewis College)
10Tom Davidson (University of Vermont)
11Clayton Omer (Appalachian State University)
12Brent Davidson (University of Missouri-Columbia)
13kirby faulkner (California State University-Chico)
14Casey Coffman (University of Nevada-Reno)
15Dylan Stucki (Fort Lewis College)
16David Gambardella (University of Connecticut)
17Brandon Hopkins (Lindsey Wilson College)
18Eric Bercume (Lees-McRae College)
19Michael Larsen (University of Colorado-Boulder)
20Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College)
21Patrick Goebel (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
22Nitish Nag (University of California-Berkeley)
23Christopher Seymour (California State University-Chico)
24Nik Benko (University of California-Santa Barbara)
25Dan OConnor (University of Connecticut)
26Taylor Borucki (Fort Lewis College)
27Jake Rehfeld (University of New Mexico)
28Joseph Yoham (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
29Chase Haegele (University of California-Berkeley)
30Devin McPherson (California State University-Chico)
31Sam Wilson (California State University-Chico)
32Max Ramos (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
33Jordan Kestler (University of California-Berkeley)
34Greg Hermansen (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
35Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College)
36Andrew Dean (University of Colorado-Boulder)
37Carter Luck (Lees-McRae College)
38James Wittwer (Appalachian State University)
39Victor Alber (University of Florida)
40Dustin Foudray (Colorado State University)
41Scott Whynall (University of Connecticut)
42Christopher Convis (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
43Joshua Patton (Lindsey Wilson College)
44Bradford Perley (Lees-McRae College)
DNSSamuel Frey (University of Connecticut)

Dual Slalom Women Division 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Crystal Kalogris (Lindsey Wilson College)
2Stephanie Barragan (Lindsey Wilson College)
3Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College)
4Madison Pitts (Lindsey Wilson College)
5Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder)
6Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College)
7Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)
8Claire Bensard (University of Colorado-Boulder)
9Kathleen Kramer (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
10Andrea Napoli (University of Nevada-Reno)
11Danielle Griffo (University of Nevada-Reno)
12Sally Hermansen (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
13Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae College)
DNSBrittany Bates (Lindsey Wilson College)
DNSVictoria Yoham (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)

Dual Slalom Men Division 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Paul Mayes (Michigan Technological University)
2Blake Carney (California Lutheran University)
3joseph leahy (East Tennessee State University)
4Brad Nelson (Union College-KY)
5Brendan Carberry (Clarkson University)
6Mike Zeek (Colorado Mesa University)
7Thomas Bagnal (Brevard College)
8Mac Banner (Brevard College)
9Jacob Hinlicky (Humboldt State University)
10Charlie Sponsel (Lewis & Clark College)
11Thomas Wilkinson (East Tennessee State University)
12Trey Cassell (Brevard College)
13Alexander Honkonen (East Tennessee State University)
14Bennett Winn (Union College-KY)
15Justin Graves (Humboldt State University)
16Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University)
17TJ Trotter (Warren Wilson College)
18Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY)
19Matt Schiff (Humboldt State University)
20Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College)
21Coty VanLannen (Michigan Technological University)
22Owen Tulip (Western State College of Colorado)
23Asher Blackmore (Brevard College)
24Joe Schneider (Colorado School of Mines)
25Ian Bloomfield (Colorado School of Mines)
26Eric Smith (Ripon College)
26caleb woodworth (Western State College of Colorado)
28Ansel Schimpff (Western State College of Colorado)
29Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College)
30Logan Luker (Cumberland University)
31Chris Fehn (Colorado School of Mines)
32Taylor Pfohl (Colorado School of Mines)
33Dylan Johnston (Warren Wilson College)
34Thomas Bommarito (Western State College of Colorado)
35James Bailey (East Tennessee State University)
36Corey Davis (Mars Hill College)
37Christoph Hurley (Colorado School of Mines)
38Anthony Mazza (Warren Wilson College)
39Zack Dinkins (East Tennessee State University)
40Ethan Quisenberry (Milligan College)
41zach winn (Union College-KY)
42Alexander Deich (Humboldt State University)
DNSDrake Lindsey (Union College-KY)
DNSKody Adams (Brevard College)

Dual Slalom Women Division 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Essence Barton (California Lutheran University)
2Coleen Pacurariu (US Air Force Academy)
3Kate Weisenfluh (Brevard College)
4Christen Boyer (Colorado School of Mines)
5Eva Wilson (Warren Wilson College)
6Molly Friedland (Warren Wilson College)
7Kara Uhl (Union College-KY)
10Nicole Kendle (Warren Wilson College)
11Catherine Harnden (Union College-KY)
12Elisa Otter (Union College-KY)
14Maria Esswein (Union College-KY)
15Klara Rossouw (Mars Hill College)
DNSMorgan Sykes (Brevard College)

