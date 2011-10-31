The 2011 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships culminated Sunday in Angel Fire, New Mexico, as the riders contested the dual slalom. As has been the case throughout the three-day event, the ground started frozen in the morning and became muddy as the ground thawed.

"The course went from a rock solid frozen-over dirt to riding through muddy soup," the winner of the women's Division II dual slalom Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) said. "Everybody had a disadvantage having their bike completely caked in mud."

Divison I

In the men's dual slalom competition, the final boiled down to Saturday's downhill winner, the third seed Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder), and the fifth seed Timothy Price (University of Virginia). Schusler, who finished sixth in the four cross race at the 2010 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships, was too fast for Price and earned the Stars-and-Stripes jersey.

Lindsey Wilson College dominated the women's dual slalom, claiming three of the top four spots, including the top two positions. Crystal Kalogris was faster than her teammate Stephanie Barragan in the final.

Division II

The top two seeds in the men's dual slalom competition met in the final round as second-seeded Paul Mayes (Michigan Technological University) met Blake Carney (California Lutheran University), who won the four cross race at the 2010 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships. Mayes was up to the task as he defeated Carney to earn the gold medal.

As it occurred in the men's dual slalom, the top two seeds met in the finals of the women's dual slalom. Barton and Coleen Pacurariu (US Air Force Academy), who topped the podium in the women's downhill race on Saturday, met in the final. Essence Barton overcame the "muddy soupy" track to win after winning the four cross race at the 2010 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships.

"It feels so good because I have a history with cross country and endurance racing and to be able to go out and do what people kept telling me I shouldn't, it feels really good to go out and win it for the second time in a row," Barton said. "It feels really good to know that all of that work in the past and all of my excitement as a little girl just going downhill has paid off."

Full Results

Dual Slalom Men Division 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder) 2 Timothy Price (University of Virginia) 3 Daniel Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College) 4 Chase Hines (Lindsey Wilson College) 5 Logan Collins (Lindsey Wilson College) 6 Nick Caron (University of Colorado-Boulder) 7 Jon Wilson (University of Nevada-Reno) 8 Lucas LeMaire (Fort Lewis College) 9 Phil Cowan (Fort Lewis College) 10 Tom Davidson (University of Vermont) 11 Clayton Omer (Appalachian State University) 12 Brent Davidson (University of Missouri-Columbia) 13 kirby faulkner (California State University-Chico) 14 Casey Coffman (University of Nevada-Reno) 15 Dylan Stucki (Fort Lewis College) 16 David Gambardella (University of Connecticut) 17 Brandon Hopkins (Lindsey Wilson College) 18 Eric Bercume (Lees-McRae College) 19 Michael Larsen (University of Colorado-Boulder) 20 Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College) 21 Patrick Goebel (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 22 Nitish Nag (University of California-Berkeley) 23 Christopher Seymour (California State University-Chico) 24 Nik Benko (University of California-Santa Barbara) 25 Dan OConnor (University of Connecticut) 26 Taylor Borucki (Fort Lewis College) 27 Jake Rehfeld (University of New Mexico) 28 Joseph Yoham (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 29 Chase Haegele (University of California-Berkeley) 30 Devin McPherson (California State University-Chico) 31 Sam Wilson (California State University-Chico) 32 Max Ramos (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 33 Jordan Kestler (University of California-Berkeley) 34 Greg Hermansen (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 35 Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) 36 Andrew Dean (University of Colorado-Boulder) 37 Carter Luck (Lees-McRae College) 38 James Wittwer (Appalachian State University) 39 Victor Alber (University of Florida) 40 Dustin Foudray (Colorado State University) 41 Scott Whynall (University of Connecticut) 42 Christopher Convis (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 43 Joshua Patton (Lindsey Wilson College) 44 Bradford Perley (Lees-McRae College) DNS Samuel Frey (University of Connecticut)

Dual Slalom Women Division 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Crystal Kalogris (Lindsey Wilson College) 2 Stephanie Barragan (Lindsey Wilson College) 3 Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College) 4 Madison Pitts (Lindsey Wilson College) 5 Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder) 6 Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College) 7 Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) 8 Claire Bensard (University of Colorado-Boulder) 9 Kathleen Kramer (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 10 Andrea Napoli (University of Nevada-Reno) 11 Danielle Griffo (University of Nevada-Reno) 12 Sally Hermansen (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 13 Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae College) DNS Brittany Bates (Lindsey Wilson College) DNS Victoria Yoham (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)

Dual Slalom Men Division 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Paul Mayes (Michigan Technological University) 2 Blake Carney (California Lutheran University) 3 joseph leahy (East Tennessee State University) 4 Brad Nelson (Union College-KY) 5 Brendan Carberry (Clarkson University) 6 Mike Zeek (Colorado Mesa University) 7 Thomas Bagnal (Brevard College) 8 Mac Banner (Brevard College) 9 Jacob Hinlicky (Humboldt State University) 10 Charlie Sponsel (Lewis & Clark College) 11 Thomas Wilkinson (East Tennessee State University) 12 Trey Cassell (Brevard College) 13 Alexander Honkonen (East Tennessee State University) 14 Bennett Winn (Union College-KY) 15 Justin Graves (Humboldt State University) 16 Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University) 17 TJ Trotter (Warren Wilson College) 18 Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY) 19 Matt Schiff (Humboldt State University) 20 Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College) 21 Coty VanLannen (Michigan Technological University) 22 Owen Tulip (Western State College of Colorado) 23 Asher Blackmore (Brevard College) 24 Joe Schneider (Colorado School of Mines) 25 Ian Bloomfield (Colorado School of Mines) 26 Eric Smith (Ripon College) 26 caleb woodworth (Western State College of Colorado) 28 Ansel Schimpff (Western State College of Colorado) 29 Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College) 30 Logan Luker (Cumberland University) 31 Chris Fehn (Colorado School of Mines) 32 Taylor Pfohl (Colorado School of Mines) 33 Dylan Johnston (Warren Wilson College) 34 Thomas Bommarito (Western State College of Colorado) 35 James Bailey (East Tennessee State University) 36 Corey Davis (Mars Hill College) 37 Christoph Hurley (Colorado School of Mines) 38 Anthony Mazza (Warren Wilson College) 39 Zack Dinkins (East Tennessee State University) 40 Ethan Quisenberry (Milligan College) 41 zach winn (Union College-KY) 42 Alexander Deich (Humboldt State University) DNS Drake Lindsey (Union College-KY) DNS Kody Adams (Brevard College)