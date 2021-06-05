Trending

Stephen Hyde wins Unbound 100

By

Lauren Stephens finishes as top woman in 7th

Unbound Gravel 100 : Emporia - Emporia

Stephen Hyde racing cyclo-cross
Stephen Hyde racing cyclo-cross (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Former US and Pan American cyclo-cross champion Stephen Hyde rode to victory in the Unbound Gravel 100-mile race.

Hyde soloed in almost eight minutes ahead of his nearest rival, Nate Maddox.

Lauren Stephens came in as the first woman in seventh place, 21 minutes and 45 seconds behind Hyde.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hyde (Steve Tilford Foundation) 5:20:13
2Nate Maddox 0:06:56
3John Croom 0:08:49
4David Wiens 0:16:20
5Shadd Smith 0:21:09
6Chris Brown
7Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:21:45

