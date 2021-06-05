Stephen Hyde wins Unbound 100
By Cyclingnews
Lauren Stephens finishes as top woman in 7th
Unbound Gravel 100 : Emporia - Emporia
Former US and Pan American cyclo-cross champion Stephen Hyde rode to victory in the Unbound Gravel 100-mile race.
Hyde soloed in almost eight minutes ahead of his nearest rival, Nate Maddox.
Lauren Stephens came in as the first woman in seventh place, 21 minutes and 45 seconds behind Hyde.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (Steve Tilford Foundation)
|5:20:13
|2
|Nate Maddox
|0:06:56
|3
|John Croom
|0:08:49
|4
|David Wiens
|0:16:20
|5
|Shadd Smith
|0:21:09
|6
|Chris Brown
|7
|Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:21:45
