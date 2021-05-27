Unbound Gravel past winners
By Cyclingnews
Champions 2006-2020
|Year
|Rider Name
|2020
|Race cancelled
|2019
|Colin Strickland
|2018
|Ted King
|2017
|Mat Stephens
|2016
|Ted King
|2015
|Yuri Hauswald
|2014
|Brian Jensen
|2013
|Dan Hughes
|2012
|Dan Hughes
|2011
|Dan Hughes
|2010
|Corey Godfrey
|2009
|Michael Marchand
|2008
|Cameron Chambers
|2007
|Steve Guetzelman
|2006
|Dan Hughes
|2020
|Race cancelled
|2019
|Amity Rockwell
|2018
|Kaitlin Keough
|2017
|Alison Tetrick
|2016
|Amanda Nauman
|2015
|Amanda Nauman
|2014
|Rebecca Rusch
|2013
|Rebecca Rusch
|2012
|Rebecca Rusch
|2011
|Betsy Shogren
|2010
|Emily Brock
|2009
|N/A
|2008
|Kristen High
|2007
|Leslie Hiemenz
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia: Sega di Ala showed chinks in Bernal’s armourGC battle could go down to the wire, says former Giro-winning director
-
Unbound Gravel past winnersChampions 2006-2020
-
Kiel Reijnen: Unbound Gravel is like racing three back-to-back Grand Tour stages‘There’s an individualism in gravel racing that road racing doesn’t have and we should embrace that’ says Trek-Segafredo rider
-
2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 18 highlights - VideoWatch Alberto Bettiol solo to victory in Stradella
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.