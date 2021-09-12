European Championships: Men's road race - Live coverage

Refresh

The pace is high and riders are riders are being dropped. They include Ireland's Sam Bennett, who is racing for the first time since before the injury that forced him to miss the Tour de France.

170km to go Now France try to force a move.

Lots of nations seem keen to place riders in the early break.

The riders are on a rolling valley road. The pace is high as different riders try to drag a break clear.

Spain is trying to spark an early breakaway.

As the riders start the loop out of Trento towards the lakes and the climb of Monte Bondone, we have the first attacks.

The race director waves the flag and so they're off! 179.2km to go.

The riders are packed tight behind the race directors car and the motorbikes.

Peter Sagan could be a threat and his three world titles and 2016 European title confirm he knows how to win circuit races. Evenepoel has been selected for the Belgian team for the World Championships and will be looking to prove a point in both the time trial and road race. Other names to watch are Norway’s Alexander Kristoff, recent Bretagne Classics winner Benoît Cosnefroy of France and the returning to form Thibaut Pinot. Bauke Mollema leads the Dutch team, while Ivan Cortina leads Spain and Vuelta revelation Gino Mäder has been selected for the Swiss team, alongside Marc Hirschi.

Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar stands out the elite men’s start list but his Slovenian teammate Matej Mohoric showed his form at the recent Benelux Tour and could emerge as team leader. Italy are chasing a fourth consecutive victory after Matteo Trentin, Elia Viviani and Giacomo Nizzolo and hope that Trentin and Sonny Colbrelli can deliver. Both are on form and will have support from Ganna, local resident Gianni Moscon and Diego Ulissi.

The 150 riders are now rolling out of the centre of Trento and riding towards the official start, 3km out of town.

The 172.9km elite men’s road race also covers eight laps but after an opening loop through the Valle dei Laghi and the climb of the iconic Monte Bondone that overlooks Trento. Monte Bondone could inspire long-range attacks to distance the sprinters but the Trento circuits are expected to inspire the decisive racing.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are sihning on in Trento.