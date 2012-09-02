Image 1 of 10 Greg Minnaar (South Africa) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 10 Steve Smith (Canada) almost loses it in the final corner (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 10 Elite Men's podium: Gee Atherton (Great Britain), Greg Minnaar (South Africa), Steve Smith (Canada) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 10 Aaron Gwin (United States) rolls into the finish after a brake failure (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 10 Gee Atherton (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 10 Damien Spagnolo (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 10 Marc Beaumont (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 10 Michael Hannah (Australia) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 10 The UCI presented Steve Peat (Great Britain) with a special rainbow jersey in honour of his 20th Worlds (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 10 Elite 2012 Downhill World Champs: Morgane Charre (France) and Greg Minnaar (South Africa) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The men's race for the downhill world title in Leogang, Austria, had a dozen strong contenders, and South Africa's Greg Minnaar took a that victory came down to the wire. Gee Atherton (Great Britain) was second, ahead of Steve Smith (Canada).

Australia's Bryn Atkinson set the first sub-3:30 time, with nearly 50 riders to go. Sam Dale (Great Britain) quickly took off three-tenths of a second and held the hot seat for 20 riders before he was replaced by Florent Payet (France), with a drop of two seconds in the lead time.

Australian Mick Hannah took the leading time below 3:24 with 10 riders to go, but was immediately replaced by Canada's Steve Smith, who was bumped by Gee Atherton (Great Britain) with two riders left to finish. Minnaar came in next, half a second ahead of Atherton, but everyone knew that the final rider, American Aaron Gwin, could quite easily upset the standings. Gwin has won an incredible nine World Cups in 13 races over the past two seasons, so everyone was waiting to see what he could do.

However, it became apparent early in his run that Gwin was suffering mechanical problems, eventually finishing a distant 83rd, after his front and rear brakes, in the words of the team manager, "exploded". Minnaar jumped to his feet from the hot seat as he was mobbed by well wishers, ecstatic to win his second world title.

"It's been nine years and this run it, was tough," said Minnaar. "I had a lot of pressure today, I was super nervous. To be honest, I tried to nail the top section and just after the bridge I lost a lot of speed, I had to pedal hard. But I held it together, in a way same as in the Pietermaritzburg World Cup earlier this season. I couldn't believe I crossed the line in first."

"I am a bit bummed for Gwinny, he seems to have had a mechanical. I am not sure what happened. It is not exactly the best way for me to win, or how I'd like to win, but we are all out there trying our best. We all have mechanicals from time to time, that's part of racing."

Third place finisher Smith said, "Everybody comes to world champs to win. I didn't win, but if I am not on top, I'd rather be on the podium. I've had silver and bronze, so hopefully the next one will be gold. The track was awesome – quite grippy as the sun was out all day. I can’t believe the crowd; I have been here twice now for World Cups and they didn’t even have half the crowd we’ve had today. There were people all the way down, it was full of people, so it made the race good."

Race notes

- Steve Peat (Great Britain) was participating in his 20th world championship in a row. He was recognized for his achievement with a special jersey from the UCI. After quite a fast split time, he was out of the title race because of an unfortunate crash on a berm.

- Austrian rider Markus Pekoll rode to his first world championship top ten placing in his career (ninth).

- Justin Leov (New Zealand) was competing in the final race of his career. "For sure I was chasing a top 10 here. The course had dried up really well and I was looking forward to running at speed and getting a great result. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be, and I'll have to settle for 21st, but it has been an amazing run from Kaprun (Austria) in 2002, to these World Champs in Austria 10 years later."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Minnaar (South Africa) 0:03:21.790 2 Gee Atherton (Great Britain) 0:00:00.581 3 Steve Smith (Canada) 0:00:01.214 4 Michael Hannah (Australia) 0:00:02.140 5 Samuel Hill (Australia) 0:00:03.406 6 Damien Spagnolo (France) 0:00:03.859 7 Florent Payet (France) 0:00:04.227 8 Brook Macdonald (New Zealand) 0:00:04.861 9 Markus Pekoll (Austria) 0:00:05.774 10 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Colombia) 0:00:06.064 11 Samuel Blenkinsop (New Zealand) 0:00:06.375 12 Sam Dale (Great Britain) 0:00:06.504 13 Bryn Atkinson (Australia) 0:00:06.794 14 Marc Beaumont (Great Britain) 0:00:07.101 15 Rémi Thirion (France) 0:00:07.167 16 Cameron Cole (New Zealand) 0:00:07.283 17 Johannes Fischbach (Germany) 0:00:07.430 18 Mitchell Delfs (Australia) 0:00:07.980 18 Andrew Neethling (South Africa) 20 Joshua Button (Australia) 0:00:08.198 21 Justin Leov (New Zealand) 0:00:08.534 22 Luke Strobel (United States Of America) 0:00:08.582 23 Boris Tetzlaff (Austria) 0:00:08.886 24 Matthew Simmonds (Great Britain) 0:00:08.904 25 Lorenzo Suding (Italy) 0:00:08.915 26 George Brannigan (New Zealand) 0:00:09.065 27 Neko Mulally (United States Of America) 0:00:09.713 28 Lutz Weber (Switzerland) 0:00:09.850 29 Aurélien Giordanengo (France) 0:00:10.062 30 Robin Wallner (Sweden) 0:00:10.240 31 Mitch Ropelato (United States Of America) 0:00:10.336 32 Jared Graves (Australia) 0:00:10.623 33 Logan Binggeli (United States Of America) 0:00:11.084 34 Joseph Smith (Great Britain) 0:00:11.099 35 Mickael Pascal (France) 0:00:11.925 36 Steve Peat (Great Britain) 0:00:11.971 37 Lars Peyer (Switzerland) 0:00:12.022 38 Pierre Charles Georges (France) 0:00:12.243 39 Isak Leivsson (Norway) 0:00:12.567 40 Benny Strasser (Germany) 0:00:12.646 41 Slawomir Lukasik (Poland) 0:00:12.692 42 Johann Potgieter (South Africa) 0:00:12.761 43 Matthew Beer (Canada) 0:00:12.823 44 Filip Polc (Slovakia) 0:00:13.139 45 Francisco Pardal (Portugal) 0:00:13.458 46 Ben Reid (Ireland) 0:00:14.315 47 Andreas Sieber (Germany) 0:00:15.528 48 Kyle Sangers (Canada) 0:00:15.724 49 Niklas Wallner (Sweden) 0:00:15.931 50 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spain) 0:00:16.680 51 Nick Beer (Switzerland) 0:00:17.008 52 Oscar Harnstrom (Sweden) 0:00:17.095 53 Fabian Fader (Germany) 0:00:17.248 54 Felix Wunderlich (Germany) 0:00:18.117 55 Ewan Doherty (Ireland) 0:00:18.646 56 Ziga Pandur (Slovenia) 0:00:19.028 57 Nejc Rutar (Slovenia) 0:00:19.075 58 Lukas Splichal (Czech Republic) 0:00:19.093 59 Attila Liszi (Hungary) 0:00:20.056 60 Carlo Gambirasio (Italy) 0:00:20.944 61 Eliot Jackson (United States Of America) 0:00:21.962 62 Matti Lehikoinen (Finland) 0:00:22.593 63 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spain) 0:00:23.041 64 Arkadiusz Perin (Poland) 0:00:23.275 65 Duncan Riffle (United States Of America) 0:00:23.436 66 Rostislav Stencel (Czech Republic) 0:00:23.609 67 Andréa Gamenara (Italy) 0:00:23.690 68 Mathias Haas (Austria) 0:00:24.098 69 Greg Callaghan (Ireland) 0:00:24.448 70 Kazuki Shimizu (Japan) 0:00:24.902 71 Emanuel Pombo (Portugal) 0:00:25.193 72 Pietro Caire (Italy) 0:00:26.066 73 Jan Javornik (Slovakia) 0:00:26.198 74 Alvaro Hidalgo Vasquez (Costa Rica) 0:00:26.278 75 Josh Bryceland (Great Britain) 0:00:26.763 76 Lukas Ucen (Slovakia) 0:00:27.034 77 Tomas Liska (Slovakia) 0:00:27.209 78 Matej Laktis (Slovakia) 0:00:27.485 79 Remi Gauvin (Canada) 0:00:27.688 80 Pavel Cep (Czech Republic) 0:00:27.945 81 Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (Spain) 0:00:28.228 82 Marco Milivinti (Italy) 0:00:29.010 83 Aaron Gwin (United States Of America) 0:00:30.538 84 Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Norway) 0:00:31.047 85 Manuel Gruber (Austria) 0:00:31.381 86 Martin Messavilla (Italy) 0:00:32.208 87 Markus Planitzer (Austria) 0:00:32.763 88 Claudio Caluori (Switzerland) 0:00:33.233 89 Petr Tresnak (Czech Republic) 0:00:33.937 90 Petrik Jurs (Estonia) 0:00:34.378 91 Valentyn Popov (Ukraine) 0:00:35.220 92 Orlando Sarioglou (Greece) 0:00:35.771 93 Felipe Andres Saenz Anabalon (Chile) 0:00:36.661 94 Mario Reinbacher (Austria) 0:00:37.491 95 Miran Vauh (Slovenia) 0:00:39.513 96 Vladimir Pulaevskiy (Russian Federation) 0:00:40.442 97 Oleksiy Priymachek (Ukraine) 0:00:41.959 98 Bernardo Neves (Brazil) 0:00:44.211 99 Miklos Kantor (Hungary) 0:00:46.015 100 Adam Vagner (Czech Republic) 0:00:48.037 101 Berislav Topol (Croatia) 0:00:48.354 102 Marko Sisovic (Croatia) 0:00:49.155 103 Marios Papasimakopoulos (Greece) 0:00:50.294 104 Viktor Usachev (Russian Federation) 0:00:56.426 105 Peter Keresztes (Hungary) 0:01:00.009 106 Thibaut Ruffin (France) 0:01:01.938 107 Erik-Lennart Purres (Estonia) 0:01:11.513 108 Mahdi Mirzahosseini (Islamic Republic of Iran) 0:01:30.835 109 Felipe Zanette (Brazil) 0:01:39.182 110 Mart Laosma (Estonia) 0:01:42.145 111 Alexandr Zubenko (Kazakhstan) 0:02:52.207 112 Ludovic May (Switzerland) 0:06:25.529 DNF Noah Grossman (Germany) DNF Zakarias Blom Johansen (Norway) DNF Troy Brosnan (Australia) DNS Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chile)