Mels tops men's Vallnord eliminator qualifying

Stirnemann fastest in women's qualifying

Full Results

Elite men - Qualifying
1Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Alanya0:01:45.949
2Martin Gluth (Ger)0:01:49.085
3Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.fr0:01:49.942
4Markus Bauer (Ger)0:01:50.515
5Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:01:50.755
6Kevin Miquel (Fra) Veloroc Lapierre0:01:51.659
7Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing0:01:52.289
8Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:01:52.419
9Thibault Geneste (Fra) Scott La Clusaz0:01:52.615
10Patrick Lüthi (Swi)0:01:52.801
11Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:01:53.117
12Christian Pfäffle (Ger)0:01:53.192
13Philip Buys (RSA)0:01:53.209
14Fabien Canal (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec0:01:53.304
15Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls0:01:53.859
16Antoine Bouqueret (Fra) Scott La Clusaz0:01:53.957
17Jan Nesvadba (Cze)0:01:54.636
18Neilo° Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.fr0:01:54.862
19Krystof Bogar (Cze)0:01:54.908
20Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)0:01:55.651
21Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)0:01:55.783
22Miha Halzer (Slo)0:01:56.053
23Peteris Janevics (Lat)0:01:56.136
24Andy Eyring (Ger)0:01:56.155
25Stefan Peter (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader0:01:56.328
26Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team0:01:56.623
27Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)0:01:56.805
28Gerard Alvarez Ortega (Spa)0:01:57.573
29Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team0:01:58.598
30Maxime Herold (Fra) Calvisson VTT0:01:58.687
31Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)0:01:59.733
32Adrian Retief (NZl)0:02:00.086
33Nicolo Ferrazzo (Ita)0:02:00.731
34Ivan Diaz (Spa)0:02:02.391
35Andrea Righettini (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team0:02:04.563
36Arnaud Cannau (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:02:05.015
37Mario Matijevic (Bel)0:02:12.702
DNFRobby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
DNFKevin Berginc (Slo)
DNSSamuel° Gaze (NZl)
DNSRalph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
DNSPierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
DNSMartin Frey (Ger)

Elite women - Qualifying
1Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:02:02.861
2Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:02:05.140
3Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:02:07.790
4Linda Indergand (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader0:02:08.134
5Jenny Rissveds (Swe)0:02:08.188
6Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:02:10.044
7Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:02:11.690
8Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:02:13.564
9Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)0:02:16.025
10Anne Terpstra (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:16.847
11Ann Berglund (Swe)0:02:17.550
12Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)0:02:19.112
13Oksana Rybakova (Rus)0:02:25.675
14Pauline° Pajot (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec0:02:29.343
15Alessia Bulleri (Ita)0:05:41.584

