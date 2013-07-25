Mels tops men's Vallnord eliminator qualifying
Stirnemann fastest in women's qualifying
Full Results
|1
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Alanya
|0:01:45.949
|2
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|0:01:49.085
|3
|Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.fr
|0:01:49.942
|4
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|0:01:50.515
|5
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|0:01:50.755
|6
|Kevin Miquel (Fra) Veloroc Lapierre
|0:01:51.659
|7
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|0:01:52.289
|8
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|0:01:52.419
|9
|Thibault Geneste (Fra) Scott La Clusaz
|0:01:52.615
|10
|Patrick Lüthi (Swi)
|0:01:52.801
|11
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:01:53.117
|12
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
|0:01:53.192
|13
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|0:01:53.209
|14
|Fabien Canal (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec
|0:01:53.304
|15
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:01:53.859
|16
|Antoine Bouqueret (Fra) Scott La Clusaz
|0:01:53.957
|17
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|0:01:54.636
|18
|Neilo° Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.fr
|0:01:54.862
|19
|Krystof Bogar (Cze)
|0:01:54.908
|20
|Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)
|0:01:55.651
|21
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|0:01:55.783
|22
|Miha Halzer (Slo)
|0:01:56.053
|23
|Peteris Janevics (Lat)
|0:01:56.136
|24
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|0:01:56.155
|25
|Stefan Peter (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|0:01:56.328
|26
|Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|0:01:56.623
|27
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|0:01:56.805
|28
|Gerard Alvarez Ortega (Spa)
|0:01:57.573
|29
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:01:58.598
|30
|Maxime Herold (Fra) Calvisson VTT
|0:01:58.687
|31
|Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)
|0:01:59.733
|32
|Adrian Retief (NZl)
|0:02:00.086
|33
|Nicolo Ferrazzo (Ita)
|0:02:00.731
|34
|Ivan Diaz (Spa)
|0:02:02.391
|35
|Andrea Righettini (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|0:02:04.563
|36
|Arnaud Cannau (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty
|0:02:05.015
|37
|Mario Matijevic (Bel)
|0:02:12.702
|DNF
|Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
|DNF
|Kevin Berginc (Slo)
|DNS
|Samuel° Gaze (NZl)
|DNS
|Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|DNS
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|DNS
|Martin Frey (Ger)
|1
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:02:02.861
|2
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:02:05.140
|3
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:02:07.790
|4
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|0:02:08.134
|5
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe)
|0:02:08.188
|6
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:02:10.044
|7
|Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:02:11.690
|8
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:02:13.564
|9
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
|0:02:16.025
|10
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:02:16.847
|11
|Ann Berglund (Swe)
|0:02:17.550
|12
|Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
|0:02:19.112
|13
|Oksana Rybakova (Rus)
|0:02:25.675
|14
|Pauline° Pajot (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec
|0:02:29.343
|15
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|0:05:41.584
