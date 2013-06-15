Zakelj wins second straight World Cup cross country
Nash, Batty round out podium in Val di Sole
Despite intense heat that saw many riders wilt, the leader in the cross-country mountain bike World Cup extended her lead in the elite women's series at Val di Sole, Italy. Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools) now holds a commanding lead in the overall standings at the halfway mark of the 2013 World Cup series.
The Val di Sole course is renowned for steep climbs, technical singletrack and hot, humid conditions; and this year was no different. Riders that went out hard early in the races were fading by the halfway point, and those who had played a tactical game then moved to the front.
In the elite women's six-lap race, defending World Cup overall champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna) blazed off the front, opening a 15-second gap on Zakelj, Katerina Nash (Luna) and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida). However, by the second lap the other three had caught her, and the Canadian faded to eventually finish sixth.
Zakelj and Nash had dropped Dahle Flesjaa and Pendrel by the end of lap three, and the pair rode together at the front for a lap before Nash attacked. The Czech rider carved out a slim eight-second lead, which she held into the final lap, but then also faded in the final half lap to finish 20 seconds down on Zakelj. Emily Batty (Trek World Racing), moving up steadily all race, moved into third on the fourth lap, and held it to the line.
"This course fits me well," said Zakelj. "Yes, I suffered so much; the uphills are very steep, but I am very fit now. I have my fan club here and from this race I have great memories. I always do great here.
"I didn't expect to win again, because there are so many strong girls, but of course I was ready to win. After Katerina [Nash] was in front on the last lap, I was prepared for second place, so i was surprised when I caught her again. Now I have the mental feeling that I am at the top so I am always ready to win."
Zakelj now leads the overall standings with 650 points, followed by Maja Wloszczowska (Giant Pro XC) at 490 and round one winner Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) with 470 points.
|1
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|1:36:37
|2
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:50
|4
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:01:34
|5
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:01:59
|6
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:02:58
|7
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team
|0:03:08
|8
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|0:03:14
|9
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:03:26
|10
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:04:04
|11
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:04:40
|12
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:05:03
|13
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:05:25
|14
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:05:39
|15
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:06:05
|16
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|0:06:22
|17
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera
|0:06:41
|18
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:07:31
|19
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|0:07:48
|20
|Mary McConneloug (USA)
|0:08:47
|21
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|0:09:10
|22
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:09:45
|23
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|0:10:03
|24
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
|0:10:26
|25
|Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek
|0:10:30
|26
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|0:10:44
|27
|Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized
|0:11:12
|28
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|0:12:08
|29
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:12:11
|30
|Lene Byberg (Nor)
|0:12:12
|31
|Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|0:12:51
|32
|Nina Wrobel (Ger)
|0:13:16
|33
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:13:28
|34
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|0:13:35
|35
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|0:14:13
|36
|Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|-1lap
|37
|Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
|38
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) Toka Print MTB Team
|39
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|40
|Irina Slobodyan (Ukr)
|41
|Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg)
|42
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
|43
|Kate Fluker (NZl)
|44
|Katherine O'Neill (NZl)
|-2laps
|45
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
|46
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls
|47
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|48
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
|49
|Franziska Brun (Swi)
|50
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|51
|Helle Qvortrup Bachmann (Den)
|-3laps
|52
|Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
|DNF
|Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|DNF
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|DNF
|Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|DNF
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|DNF
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|DNF
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|70
|pts
|2
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|59
|3
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|49
|4
|Unior Tools Team
|40
|5
|Specialized Racing XC
|38
|6
|Giant Pro XC Team
|37
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|32
|8
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|28
|9
|Wheeler - IXS Team
|24
|10
|Team Colnago Sudtirol
|20
|11
|Bi&Esse Carrera
|14
|12
|Fischer-BMC
|13
|13
|Toka Print MTB Team
|12
|14
|Isd MTB Team
|8
|15
|Calcit Bike Team
|7
|16
|Team Protek
|6
|17
|Scott-3Roxracing
|5
|18
|Team Davinci - Specialized
|4
|1
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo)
|650
|pts
|2
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)
|490
|3
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|470
|4
|Katerina Nash (Cze)
|415
|5
|Emily Batty (Can)
|390
|6
|Alexandra Engen (Swe)
|385
|7
|Catharine Pendrel (Can)
|375
|8
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|326
|9
|Adelheid Morath (Ger)
|326
|10
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)
|299
|11
|Lea Davison (USA)
|292
|12
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|280
|13
|Jolanda Neff (Swi)
|266
|14
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus)
|250
|15
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)
|205
|16
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze)
|202
|17
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo)
|198
|18
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)
|194
|19
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|192
|20
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|182
|21
|Georgia Gould (USA)
|178
|22
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi)
|174
|23
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)
|170
|24
|Mary McConneloug (USA)
|168
|25
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|164
|26
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut)
|162
|27
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|154
|28
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|144
|29
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|142
|30
|Annie Last (GBr)
|141
|31
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|132
|32
|Nina Wrobel (Ger)
|99
|33
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|90
|34
|Mikaela Kofman (Can)
|90
|35
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|88
|36
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|85
|37
|Lene Byberg (Nor)
|84
|38
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)
|79
|39
|Anja Gradl (Ger)
|79
|40
|Kate Fluker (NZl)
|78
|41
|Paula Gorycka (Pol)
|75
|42
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn)
|74
|43
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol)
|70
|44
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|70
|45
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|66
|46
|Samara Sheppard (NZl)
|64
|47
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra)
|60
|48
|Barbara Benko (Hun)
|50
|49
|Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr)
|49
|50
|Nadine Rieder (Ger)
|49
|51
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|48
|52
|Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg)
|47
|53
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|47
|54
|Judy Freeman (USA)
|45
|55
|Franziska Brun (Swi)
|45
|56
|Katherine O'Neill (NZl)
|44
|57
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|39
|58
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|39
|59
|Erin Huck (USA)
|34
|60
|Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
|32
|61
|Nikki Harris (GBr)
|32
|62
|Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
|32
|63
|Julie Bresset (Fra)
|29
|64
|Sarah Koba (Swi)
|29
|65
|Irina Slobodyan (Ukr)
|28
|66
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|23
|67
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
|20
|68
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|18
|69
|Laura Metzler (Fra)
|18
|70
|Helle Qvortrup Bachmann (Den)
|17
|71
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|16
|72
|Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|14
|73
|Hielke Elferink (Ned)
|14
|74
|Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
|13
|75
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|13
|76
|Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)
|12
|77
|Asuman Bura Balci (Tur)
|11
|78
|Laura Turpijn (Ned)
|8
|1
|Giant Pro XC Team
|182
|pts
|2
|Luna Pro Team
|180
|3
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|162
|4
|Unior Tools Team
|110
|5
|Team Colnago Sudtirol
|105
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|105
|7
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|103
|8
|Specialized Racing XC
|95
|9
|Wheeler - IXS Team
|60
|10
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|59
|11
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|50
|12
|Calcit Bike Team
|33
|13
|Bi&Esse Carrera
|31
|14
|Team Davinci - Specialized
|30
|15
|Team Protek
|25
|16
|Fischer-BMC
|21
|17
|Toka Print MTB Team
|12
|18
|ISD MTB Team
|8
|19
|Scott-3Roxracing
|5
|20
|4F Racing Team
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy