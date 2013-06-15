Image 1 of 20 Women's cross country podium in Val di Sole (L-R): Adelheid Morath, Katerina Nash, Tanja Zakelj, Emily Batty and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 20 Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 20 Post race collapse (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 20 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) and Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 20 Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) & Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 20 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) passed Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) to move into 3rd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 20 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 20 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 20 The Tanja Zakelj fan club (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 20 Julie Bresset (Bh - Sr Suntour - Kmc) returns after a broken collarbone (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 20 Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 20 Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 20 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 20 Maja Wloszczowska (Giant Pro XC Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 20 Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 20 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 20 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 20 Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 20 World Cup leader Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 20 Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) won her second straight World Cup cross country race in Val di Sole (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Despite intense heat that saw many riders wilt, the leader in the cross-country mountain bike World Cup extended her lead in the elite women's series at Val di Sole, Italy. Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools) now holds a commanding lead in the overall standings at the halfway mark of the 2013 World Cup series.

The Val di Sole course is renowned for steep climbs, technical singletrack and hot, humid conditions; and this year was no different. Riders that went out hard early in the races were fading by the halfway point, and those who had played a tactical game then moved to the front.

In the elite women's six-lap race, defending World Cup overall champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna) blazed off the front, opening a 15-second gap on Zakelj, Katerina Nash (Luna) and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida). However, by the second lap the other three had caught her, and the Canadian faded to eventually finish sixth.

Zakelj and Nash had dropped Dahle Flesjaa and Pendrel by the end of lap three, and the pair rode together at the front for a lap before Nash attacked. The Czech rider carved out a slim eight-second lead, which she held into the final lap, but then also faded in the final half lap to finish 20 seconds down on Zakelj. Emily Batty (Trek World Racing), moving up steadily all race, moved into third on the fourth lap, and held it to the line.

"This course fits me well," said Zakelj. "Yes, I suffered so much; the uphills are very steep, but I am very fit now. I have my fan club here and from this race I have great memories. I always do great here.

"I didn't expect to win again, because there are so many strong girls, but of course I was ready to win. After Katerina [Nash] was in front on the last lap, I was prepared for second place, so i was surprised when I caught her again. Now I have the mental feeling that I am at the top so I am always ready to win."

Zakelj now leads the overall standings with 650 points, followed by Maja Wloszczowska (Giant Pro XC) at 490 and round one winner Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) with 470 points.

Full Results 1 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 1:36:37 2 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:00:20 3 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:50 4 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:01:34 5 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:59 6 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:02:58 7 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team 0:03:08 8 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC 0:03:14 9 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:03:26 10 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:04:04 11 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team 0:04:40 12 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:05:03 13 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:05:25 14 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:05:39 15 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:06:05 16 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 0:06:22 17 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera 0:06:41 18 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:07:31 19 Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 0:07:48 20 Mary McConneloug (USA) 0:08:47 21 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 0:09:10 22 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:09:45 23 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 0:10:03 24 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team 0:10:26 25 Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek 0:10:30 26 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:10:44 27 Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized 0:11:12 28 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) 0:12:08 29 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:12:11 30 Lene Byberg (Nor) 0:12:12 31 Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 0:12:51 32 Nina Wrobel (Ger) 0:13:16 33 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:13:28 34 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 0:13:35 35 Judith Pollinger (Ita) 0:14:13 36 Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) ISD MTB Team -1lap 37 Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) 38 Samara Sheppard (NZl) Toka Print MTB Team 39 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 40 Irina Slobodyan (Ukr) 41 Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg) 42 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise 43 Kate Fluker (NZl) 44 Katherine O'Neill (NZl) -2laps 45 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team 46 Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls 47 Lucie Vesela (Cze) 48 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) 49 Franziska Brun (Swi) 50 Andréanne Pichette (Can) 51 Helle Qvortrup Bachmann (Den) -3laps 52 Elvira Khayrullina (Rus) DNF Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DNF Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) DNF Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) DNF Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team DNF Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) DNF Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) DNF Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team

Teams 1 Luna Pro Team 70 pts 2 Ghost Factory Racing Team 59 3 Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 49 4 Unior Tools Team 40 5 Specialized Racing XC 38 6 Giant Pro XC Team 37 7 Trek Factory Racing 32 8 Multivan Merida Biking Team 28 9 Wheeler - IXS Team 24 10 Team Colnago Sudtirol 20 11 Bi&Esse Carrera 14 12 Fischer-BMC 13 13 Toka Print MTB Team 12 14 Isd MTB Team 8 15 Calcit Bike Team 7 16 Team Protek 6 17 Scott-3Roxracing 5 18 Team Davinci - Specialized 4

World Cup standings - Individuals 1 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) 650 pts 2 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) 490 3 Eva Lechner (Ita) 470 4 Katerina Nash (Cze) 415 5 Emily Batty (Can) 390 6 Alexandra Engen (Swe) 385 7 Catharine Pendrel (Can) 375 8 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 326 9 Adelheid Morath (Ger) 326 10 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) 299 11 Lea Davison (USA) 292 12 Esther Süss (Swi) 280 13 Jolanda Neff (Swi) 266 14 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) 250 15 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) 205 16 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) 202 17 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) 198 18 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) 194 19 Annika Langvad (Den) 192 20 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 182 21 Georgia Gould (USA) 178 22 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) 174 23 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) 170 24 Mary McConneloug (USA) 168 25 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) 164 26 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) 162 27 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 154 28 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) 144 29 Hanna Klein (Ger) 142 30 Annie Last (GBr) 141 31 Githa Michiels (Bel) 132 32 Nina Wrobel (Ger) 99 33 Marianne Vos (Ned) 90 34 Mikaela Kofman (Can) 90 35 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) 88 36 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 85 37 Lene Byberg (Nor) 84 38 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) 79 39 Anja Gradl (Ger) 79 40 Kate Fluker (NZl) 78 41 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 75 42 Chengyuan Ren (Chn) 74 43 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) 70 44 Serena Calvetti (Ita) 70 45 Amanda Sin (Can) 66 46 Samara Sheppard (NZl) 64 47 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) 60 48 Barbara Benko (Hun) 50 49 Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) 49 50 Nadine Rieder (Ger) 49 51 Judith Pollinger (Ita) 48 52 Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg) 47 53 Lee Craigie (GBr) 47 54 Judy Freeman (USA) 45 55 Franziska Brun (Swi) 45 56 Katherine O'Neill (NZl) 44 57 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) 39 58 Lucie Vesela (Cze) 39 59 Erin Huck (USA) 34 60 Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) 32 61 Nikki Harris (GBr) 32 62 Elvira Khayrullina (Rus) 32 63 Julie Bresset (Fra) 29 64 Sarah Koba (Swi) 29 65 Irina Slobodyan (Ukr) 28 66 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) 23 67 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) 20 68 Andréanne Pichette (Can) 18 69 Laura Metzler (Fra) 18 70 Helle Qvortrup Bachmann (Den) 17 71 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) 16 72 Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa) 14 73 Hielke Elferink (Ned) 14 74 Lenka Bulisova (Cze) 13 75 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 13 76 Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr) 12 77 Asuman Bura Balci (Tur) 11 78 Laura Turpijn (Ned) 8