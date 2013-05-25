Schuermans wins U23 cross country World Cup in Nove Mesto
Intergand rides to second ahead of Van Der Heijden in third
In the second round of the cross country series for the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, a new face topped the under 23 men's podium, with Jens Schuermans (Versluys) taking the victory and the overall lead in the men's standings.
The race began with a mechanical problem for World Cup leader Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus XC), who broke his chain and had to run to the first tech zone. His day got worse when he immediately broke a second chain, followed by a flat tire and finally a third broken chain, before, quite deservedly, calling it a day.
At the front, Italy's Luca Braidot had jumped into the lead, opening a few second gap on Schuermans in the first two laps before the Belgian rider caught and dropped him at the halfway point in the race. Schuermans was clearly on fire, setting the fastest lap times for four out of the five laps in the race.
Behind, Reto Indergand (BMC) was steadily overtaking Braidot, moving into second place with a lap and a half to go. The Italian continue to lose ground, with Michiel van der Heijden (Giant Pro XC) also overtaking him to grab the final podium spot.
Schuermans now leads the men's standings after two rounds with 160 points, followed by van der Heijden at 120, Indergand at 97, and former leader Schulte-Luenzum at 90.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team
|1:15:51
|2
|Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:01:14
|3
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:01:38
|4
|Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:01:58
|5
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:02:19
|6
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr
|0:02:30
|7
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|0:02:39
|8
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport
|0:03:22
|9
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|0:03:29
|10
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT
|0:03:31
|11
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|0:03:32
|12
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|0:03:53
|13
|Dirk Peters (NZl)
|0:03:54
|14
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|0:03:57
|15
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|0:04:21
|16
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:04:36
|17
|Andrea Righettini (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|0:04:56
|18
|James Reid (RSA)
|0:05:00
|19
|Emilien Barben (Swi)
|0:05:04
|20
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
|0:05:11
|21
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Merida NTG
|0:05:15
|22
|Marc Stutzmann (Swi)
|0:05:19
|23
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|0:05:32
|24
|Krystof Bogar (Cze)
|0:05:49
|25
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
|0:05:55
|26
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:05:56
|27
|Leandre Bouchard (Can)
|0:06:10
|28
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|0:06:23
|29
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:06:40
|30
|Didier Bats (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|0:06:41
|31
|Luke Roberts (RSA)
|0:07:07
|32
|Marvin Gruget (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
|0:07:17
|33
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|0:07:24
|34
|Markus Preiss (Aut)
|0:07:33
|35
|Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
|0:07:45
|36
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec
|0:07:52
|37
|Louis Wolf (Ger)
|0:08:01
|38
|Mitchell Bailey (Can)
|0:08:05
|39
|Florian Chenaux (Swi)
|0:08:12
|40
|Steven James (GBr)
|0:08:18
|41
|Brendon Davids (RSA)
|0:08:24
|42
|Stefan Peter (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|0:08:30
|43
|Bart De Vocht (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team Vzw
|0:08:55
|44
|Julien Trarieux (Fra)
|0:09:18
|45
|Zach Mcdonald (USA)
|0:09:19
|46
|David Simon (Ger)
|0:09:26
|47
|Martin Stosek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
|0:09:38
|48
|Arnaud Cannau (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty
|0:09:39
|49
|Aaron Beck (Ger)
|0:09:47
|50
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:49
|51
|Fabian Paumann (Swi)
|0:09:52
|52
|Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:10:20
|53
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:10:31
|54
|Peteris Janevics (Lat)
|0:10:59
|55
|Patrick Lüthi (Swi)
|0:11:00
|56
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)
|0:11:01
|57
|Jonas Loretz (Swi)
|0:11:09
|58
|Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr
|0:11:22
|59
|Christopher Platt (Ger)
|0:11:31
|60
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Caloi
|0:11:32
|61
|Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)
|0:11:43
|62
|Antoine Bouqueret (Fra) Scott La Clusaz
|0:11:56
|63
|Michael Mayer (Aut)
|0:12:10
|64
|Tymur Rusiia (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|0:12:28
|65
|Radim Kovar (Cze)
|0:13:05
|-1lap
|Christoph Mick (Aut)
|-1lap
|Travis Walker (RSA)
|-1lap
|Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|-1lap
|Arno Du Toit (RSA)
|-1lap
|Sturla Aune (Nor)
|-1lap
|Matis Preimanis (Lat)
|-1lap
|Urban Ferencak (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
|-1lap
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|-1lap
|Marcel Guerrini (Swi)
|-1lap
|Ruslan Boredskiy (Rus)
|-1lap
|Samuel Shaw (NZl)
|-1lap
|Gonçalo Duarte Basilio Amado (Por)
|-1lap
|Edvard Vea Iversen (Nor)
|-1lap
|Andrey Fonseca (CRc) Bi&Esse Carrera
|-1lap
|Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)
|-1lap
|Frantisek Lami (Svk)
|-1lap
|Maximilian Maier (Ger)
|-1lap
|Tomas Bohata (Cze)
|-1lap
|Thibault Geneste (Fra) Newcycling
|-1lap
|Rok Korosec (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
|-1lap
|Philipp Wetzelberger (Aut)
|-1lap
|Arnis Petersons (Lat)
|-1lap
|Paul Rodenbach (RSA) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|-1lap
|Mark Csielka (Hun)
|-1lap
|Omer Shubi (Isr)
|-1lap
|Mattia Penna (Ita)
|-1lap
|Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned)
|-1lap
|Lars Forster (Swi)
|-1lap
|Robbert De Nijs (Ned) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
|-2laps
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team
|-2laps
|Mykolay Shepel (Ukr)
|-2laps
|Luis Camacho (CRc) Bi&Esse Carrera
|-2laps
|Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|-2laps
|Adrian Retief (NZl)
|-2laps
|Jozef Bebcak (Svk)
|-2laps
|Fabian Costa (Aut)
|-2laps
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Creuse Oxygene
|-2laps
|Ben Comfort (Aus)
|-2laps
|Toki Sawada (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|-2laps
|Andrey Myshakov (Rus)
|-2laps
|Roland Gantner (Aut)
|-3laps
|Anton Korolev (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia
|-3laps
|Gergo Meggyesi (Hun)
|DNF
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Alanya
|DNF
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|DNF
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|DNF
|Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por)
|DNF
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|DNF
|Gregor Raggl (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|DNF
|Olivier Bruwiere (Bel)
|DNF
|Tomas Visnovsky (Svk)
|DNF
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|DNF
|Jonas Pedersen (Den)
|DNF
|Martin Frey (Ger)
|DNF
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec
|DNF
|Rens De Bruijn (Ned) Sbj Bike Team
|DNF
|Yago Sardina Carrillo (Spa)
|DNF
|Maciej Jeziorski (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team
|160
|pts
|2
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team
|120
|3
|Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|97
|4
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team
|90
|5
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr
|85
|6
|Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team
|80
|7
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|46
|8
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT
|46
|9
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|40
|10
|Julien Trarieux (Fra)
|40
|11
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|36
|12
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|35
|13
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport
|27
|14
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|26
|15
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|24
|16
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
|21
|17
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|21
|18
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|20
|19
|Dirk Peters (NZl)
|20
|20
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|18
|21
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
|18
|22
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|17
|23
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|16
|24
|James Reid (RSA)
|11
|25
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|10
|26
|Andrea Righettini (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|9
|27
|Didier Bats (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|9
|28
|Emilien Barben (Swi)
|9
|29
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Merida NTG
|5
|30
|Marc Stutzmann (Swi)
|4
|31
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|3
|32
|Krystof Bogar (Cze)
|2
|33
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|1
