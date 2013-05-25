Trending

Image 1 of 12

Jens Schuermans (Versluys) taking the victory in the U23 men's cross country in Nove Mesto

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 12

Jeff Luyten (Versluys Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 12

Jordan Sarrou (Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.fr)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 12

Luca Braidot (Ita)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 12

Schuermans chasing down early leader Braidot

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 12

Michiel van der Heijden (Giant Pro XC Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 12

Reto Indergand (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 12

Daniele Braidot (Ita) leading through the rocks

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 12

Patriotism

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 12

U23 Men start

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 12

U23 men's Nove Mesto World Cup podium: Reto Indergand, Jens Schuermans, Michiel van der Heijden

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 12

World Cup leader Jens Schuermans (Versluys)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the second round of the cross country series for the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, a new face topped the under 23 men's podium, with Jens Schuermans (Versluys) taking the victory and the overall lead in the men's standings.

The race began with a mechanical problem for World Cup leader Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus XC), who broke his chain and had to run to the first tech zone. His day got worse when he immediately broke a second chain, followed by a flat tire and finally a third broken chain, before, quite deservedly, calling it a day.

At the front, Italy's Luca Braidot had jumped into the lead, opening a few second gap on Schuermans in the first two laps before the Belgian rider caught and dropped him at the halfway point in the race. Schuermans was clearly on fire, setting the fastest lap times for four out of the five laps in the race.

Behind, Reto Indergand (BMC) was steadily overtaking Braidot, moving into second place with a lap and a half to go. The Italian continue to lose ground, with Michiel van der Heijden (Giant Pro XC) also overtaking him to grab the final podium spot.

Schuermans now leads the men's standings after two rounds with 160 points, followed by van der Heijden at 120, Indergand at 97, and former leader Schulte-Luenzum at 90.

Full Results

Under 23 men cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team1:15:51
2Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:01:14
3Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team0:01:38
4Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team0:01:58
5Luca Braidot (Ita)0:02:19
6Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr0:02:30
7Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing XC0:02:39
8Victor Koretzky (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport0:03:22
9Nicholas Pettina (Ita)0:03:29
10Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT0:03:31
11Jan Nesvadba (Cze)0:03:32
12Martin Gluth (Ger)0:03:53
13Dirk Peters (NZl)0:03:54
14Julian Schelb (Ger)0:03:57
15Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) BH - SR Suntour - KMC0:04:21
16Grant Ferguson (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:04:36
17Andrea Righettini (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team0:04:56
18James Reid (RSA)0:05:00
19Emilien Barben (Swi)0:05:04
20Christian Pfäffle (Ger)0:05:11
21Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Merida NTG0:05:15
22Marc Stutzmann (Swi)0:05:19
23Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:05:32
24Krystof Bogar (Cze)0:05:49
25Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda0:05:55
26Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:05:56
27Leandre Bouchard (Can)0:06:10
28Jeremy Martin (Can)0:06:23
29Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:06:40
30Didier Bats (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team0:06:41
31Luke Roberts (RSA)0:07:07
32Marvin Gruget (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise0:07:17
33Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:07:24
34Markus Preiss (Aut)0:07:33
35Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda0:07:45
36Romain Seigle (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec0:07:52
37Louis Wolf (Ger)0:08:01
38Mitchell Bailey (Can)0:08:05
39Florian Chenaux (Swi)0:08:12
40Steven James (GBr)0:08:18
41Brendon Davids (RSA)0:08:24
42Stefan Peter (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader0:08:30
43Bart De Vocht (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team Vzw0:08:55
44Julien Trarieux (Fra)0:09:18
45Zach Mcdonald (USA)0:09:19
46David Simon (Ger)0:09:26
47Martin Stosek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team0:09:38
48Arnaud Cannau (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:09:39
49Aaron Beck (Ger)0:09:47
50Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:09:49
51Fabian Paumann (Swi)0:09:52
52Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:10:20
53Kerry Werner (USA)0:10:31
54Peteris Janevics (Lat)0:10:59
55Patrick Lüthi (Swi)0:11:00
56Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)0:11:01
57Jonas Loretz (Swi)0:11:09
58Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr0:11:22
59Christopher Platt (Ger)0:11:31
60Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Caloi0:11:32
61Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)0:11:43
62Antoine Bouqueret (Fra) Scott La Clusaz0:11:56
63Michael Mayer (Aut)0:12:10
64Tymur Rusiia (Ukr) ISD MTB Team0:12:28
65Radim Kovar (Cze)0:13:05
-1lapChristoph Mick (Aut)
-1lapTravis Walker (RSA)
-1lapPieter Geluykens (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
-1lapArno Du Toit (RSA)
-1lapSturla Aune (Nor)
-1lapMatis Preimanis (Lat)
-1lapUrban Ferencak (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
-1lapKeegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
-1lapMarcel Guerrini (Swi)
-1lapRuslan Boredskiy (Rus)
-1lapSamuel Shaw (NZl)
-1lapGonçalo Duarte Basilio Amado (Por)
-1lapEdvard Vea Iversen (Nor)
-1lapAndrey Fonseca (CRc) Bi&Esse Carrera
-1lapAdria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)
-1lapFrantisek Lami (Svk)
-1lapMaximilian Maier (Ger)
-1lapTomas Bohata (Cze)
-1lapThibault Geneste (Fra) Newcycling
-1lapRok Korosec (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
-1lapPhilipp Wetzelberger (Aut)
-1lapArnis Petersons (Lat)
-1lapPaul Rodenbach (RSA) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
-1lapMark Csielka (Hun)
-1lapOmer Shubi (Isr)
-1lapMattia Penna (Ita)
-1lapMatthijs Eversdijk (Ned)
-1lapLars Forster (Swi)
-1lapRobbert De Nijs (Ned) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
-2lapsMarkus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team
-2lapsMykolay Shepel (Ukr)
-2lapsLuis Camacho (CRc) Bi&Esse Carrera
-2lapsArtem Shevtsov (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
-2lapsAdrian Retief (NZl)
-2lapsJozef Bebcak (Svk)
-2lapsFabian Costa (Aut)
-2lapsMaxime Urruty (Fra) Creuse Oxygene
-2lapsBen Comfort (Aus)
-2lapsToki Sawada (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
-2lapsAndrey Myshakov (Rus)
-2lapsRoland Gantner (Aut)
-3lapsAnton Korolev (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia
-3lapsGergo Meggyesi (Hun)
DNFFabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Alanya
DNFKevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
DNFRourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team
DNFRicardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por)
DNFDaniele Braidot (Ita)
DNFGregor Raggl (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
DNFOlivier Bruwiere (Bel)
DNFTomas Visnovsky (Svk)
DNFBartlomiej Wawak (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
DNFJonas Pedersen (Den)
DNFMartin Frey (Ger)
DNFFabien Doubey (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec
DNFRens De Bruijn (Ned) Sbj Bike Team
DNFYago Sardina Carrillo (Spa)
DNFMaciej Jeziorski (Pol)

U23 men cross country World Cup standings after round 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team160pts
2Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team120
3Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team97
4Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team90
5Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr85
6Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team80
7Nicholas Pettina (Ita)46
8Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT46
9Luca Braidot (Ita)40
10Julien Trarieux (Fra)40
11Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing XC36
12Daniele Braidot (Ita)35
13Victor Koretzky (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport27
14Martin Gluth (Ger)26
15Grant Ferguson (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team24
16Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda21
17Julian Schelb (Ger)21
18Jan Nesvadba (Cze)20
19Dirk Peters (NZl)20
20Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team18
21Christian Pfäffle (Ger)18
22Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) BH - SR Suntour - KMC17
23Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team16
24James Reid (RSA)11
25Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team10
26Andrea Righettini (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team9
27Didier Bats (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team9
28Emilien Barben (Swi)9
29Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Merida NTG5
30Marc Stutzmann (Swi)4
31Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team3
32Krystof Bogar (Cze)2
33Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team1

 

