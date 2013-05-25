Image 1 of 12 Jens Schuermans (Versluys) taking the victory in the U23 men's cross country in Nove Mesto (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 12 Jeff Luyten (Versluys Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 12 Jordan Sarrou (Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.fr) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 12 Luca Braidot (Ita) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 12 Schuermans chasing down early leader Braidot (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 12 Michiel van der Heijden (Giant Pro XC Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 12 Reto Indergand (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 12 Daniele Braidot (Ita) leading through the rocks (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 12 Patriotism (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 12 U23 Men start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 12 U23 men's Nove Mesto World Cup podium: Reto Indergand, Jens Schuermans, Michiel van der Heijden (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 12 World Cup leader Jens Schuermans (Versluys) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the second round of the cross country series for the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, a new face topped the under 23 men's podium, with Jens Schuermans (Versluys) taking the victory and the overall lead in the men's standings.

The race began with a mechanical problem for World Cup leader Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus XC), who broke his chain and had to run to the first tech zone. His day got worse when he immediately broke a second chain, followed by a flat tire and finally a third broken chain, before, quite deservedly, calling it a day.

At the front, Italy's Luca Braidot had jumped into the lead, opening a few second gap on Schuermans in the first two laps before the Belgian rider caught and dropped him at the halfway point in the race. Schuermans was clearly on fire, setting the fastest lap times for four out of the five laps in the race.

Behind, Reto Indergand (BMC) was steadily overtaking Braidot, moving into second place with a lap and a half to go. The Italian continue to lose ground, with Michiel van der Heijden (Giant Pro XC) also overtaking him to grab the final podium spot.

Schuermans now leads the men's standings after two rounds with 160 points, followed by van der Heijden at 120, Indergand at 97, and former leader Schulte-Luenzum at 90.

Full Results

Under 23 men cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team 1:15:51 2 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:01:14 3 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 0:01:38 4 Jeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team 0:01:58 5 Luca Braidot (Ita) 0:02:19 6 Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr 0:02:30 7 Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing XC 0:02:39 8 Victor Koretzky (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport 0:03:22 9 Nicholas Pettina (Ita) 0:03:29 10 Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT 0:03:31 11 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) 0:03:32 12 Martin Gluth (Ger) 0:03:53 13 Dirk Peters (NZl) 0:03:54 14 Julian Schelb (Ger) 0:03:57 15 Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 0:04:21 16 Grant Ferguson (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:04:36 17 Andrea Righettini (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team 0:04:56 18 James Reid (RSA) 0:05:00 19 Emilien Barben (Swi) 0:05:04 20 Christian Pfäffle (Ger) 0:05:11 21 Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Merida NTG 0:05:15 22 Marc Stutzmann (Swi) 0:05:19 23 Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 0:05:32 24 Krystof Bogar (Cze) 0:05:49 25 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda 0:05:55 26 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:05:56 27 Leandre Bouchard (Can) 0:06:10 28 Jeremy Martin (Can) 0:06:23 29 Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:06:40 30 Didier Bats (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 0:06:41 31 Luke Roberts (RSA) 0:07:07 32 Marvin Gruget (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise 0:07:17 33 Tomas Paprstka (Cze) 0:07:24 34 Markus Preiss (Aut) 0:07:33 35 Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda 0:07:45 36 Romain Seigle (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec 0:07:52 37 Louis Wolf (Ger) 0:08:01 38 Mitchell Bailey (Can) 0:08:05 39 Florian Chenaux (Swi) 0:08:12 40 Steven James (GBr) 0:08:18 41 Brendon Davids (RSA) 0:08:24 42 Stefan Peter (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader 0:08:30 43 Bart De Vocht (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team Vzw 0:08:55 44 Julien Trarieux (Fra) 0:09:18 45 Zach Mcdonald (USA) 0:09:19 46 David Simon (Ger) 0:09:26 47 Martin Stosek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team 0:09:38 48 Arnaud Cannau (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty 0:09:39 49 Aaron Beck (Ger) 0:09:47 50 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:49 51 Fabian Paumann (Swi) 0:09:52 52 Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:10:20 53 Kerry Werner (USA) 0:10:31 54 Peteris Janevics (Lat) 0:10:59 55 Patrick Lüthi (Swi) 0:11:00 56 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) 0:11:01 57 Jonas Loretz (Swi) 0:11:09 58 Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr 0:11:22 59 Christopher Platt (Ger) 0:11:31 60 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Caloi 0:11:32 61 Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por) 0:11:43 62 Antoine Bouqueret (Fra) Scott La Clusaz 0:11:56 63 Michael Mayer (Aut) 0:12:10 64 Tymur Rusiia (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 0:12:28 65 Radim Kovar (Cze) 0:13:05 -1lap Christoph Mick (Aut) -1lap Travis Walker (RSA) -1lap Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB -1lap Arno Du Toit (RSA) -1lap Sturla Aune (Nor) -1lap Matis Preimanis (Lat) -1lap Urban Ferencak (Slo) Calcit Bike Team -1lap Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing -1lap Marcel Guerrini (Swi) -1lap Ruslan Boredskiy (Rus) -1lap Samuel Shaw (NZl) -1lap Gonçalo Duarte Basilio Amado (Por) -1lap Edvard Vea Iversen (Nor) -1lap Andrey Fonseca (CRc) Bi&Esse Carrera -1lap Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa) -1lap Frantisek Lami (Svk) -1lap Maximilian Maier (Ger) -1lap Tomas Bohata (Cze) -1lap Thibault Geneste (Fra) Newcycling -1lap Rok Korosec (Slo) Calcit Bike Team -1lap Philipp Wetzelberger (Aut) -1lap Arnis Petersons (Lat) -1lap Paul Rodenbach (RSA) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team -1lap Mark Csielka (Hun) -1lap Omer Shubi (Isr) -1lap Mattia Penna (Ita) -1lap Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) -1lap Lars Forster (Swi) -1lap Robbert De Nijs (Ned) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda -2laps Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team -2laps Mykolay Shepel (Ukr) -2laps Luis Camacho (CRc) Bi&Esse Carrera -2laps Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team -2laps Adrian Retief (NZl) -2laps Jozef Bebcak (Svk) -2laps Fabian Costa (Aut) -2laps Maxime Urruty (Fra) Creuse Oxygene -2laps Ben Comfort (Aus) -2laps Toki Sawada (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team -2laps Andrey Myshakov (Rus) -2laps Roland Gantner (Aut) -3laps Anton Korolev (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia -3laps Gergo Meggyesi (Hun) DNF Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Alanya DNF Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team DNF Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team DNF Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por) DNF Daniele Braidot (Ita) DNF Gregor Raggl (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team DNF Olivier Bruwiere (Bel) DNF Tomas Visnovsky (Svk) DNF Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team DNF Jonas Pedersen (Den) DNF Martin Frey (Ger) DNF Fabien Doubey (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec DNF Rens De Bruijn (Ned) Sbj Bike Team DNF Yago Sardina Carrillo (Spa) DNF Maciej Jeziorski (Pol)