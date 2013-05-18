Weithaler wins junior women's cross country in Albstadt
Degn and Courtney round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greta Weithaler (Ita) Italy
|0:52:43
|2
|Malene Degn (Den) Denmark
|0:00:04
|3
|Kate Courtney (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:34
|4
|Olga Terentyeva (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:54
|5
|Nadja Heigl (Aut) Austria
|0:01:44
|6
|Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Italy
|0:02:11
|7
|Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) Germany
|0:02:21
|8
|Alessandra Keller (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|0:02:56
|9
|Sarah Bauer (Ger) Germany
|0:03:13
|10
|Emilie Collomb (Ita) Bi&Esse Carrera
|0:03:47
|11
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:04:12
|12
|Pierina Beeli (Swi) Bsk Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|0:04:21
|13
|Jessica Benz (Ger) Germany
|0:05:00
|14
|Anais Grimault (Fra) France
|0:05:06
|15
|Lena Gerault (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec
|0:05:31
|16
|Dina Gordiuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:05:36
|17
|Rebecca Rudolf Von Rohr (Swi) Tropical Solothurn
|0:05:47
|18
|Audrey Menut (Fra) Creuse Oxygene
|0:06:03
|19
|Mallory Barth (Swi) JB Felt Team
|0:06:10
|20
|Amber Johnston (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:06:17
|21
|Lucie Urruty (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport
|0:06:20
|22
|Serena Tasca (Ita) Italy
|0:06:26
|23
|Luca Hautz (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|0:06:36
|24
|Veronika Brüchle (Ger) Germany
|0:06:51
|25
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain
|0:07:44
|26
|Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Solothurn
|0:07:46
|27
|Denisa Bartizalova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:08:14
|28
|Anika Buhl (Ger) Germany
|0:08:53
|29
|Sophie Von Berswordt-Wallrabe (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|30
|Chrystelle Baumann (Swi) Switzerland
|31
|Elena Vanickova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:08:58
|32
|Laura Charles (Fra) France
|0:09:13
|33
|Holly Harris (Aus) Australia
|0:09:35
|34
|Marlena Drozdziok (Pol) Poland
|0:09:53
|35
|Axelle Murigneux (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
|0:09:55
|36
|Anke Schmid (Ger) Germany - B
|37
|Anastasiya Suntsova (Rus) Team Protek
|0:10:52
|38
|Caroline Fagerhill (Swe) Sweden
|0:11:36
|39
|Daryna Tkacheva (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:11:37
|40
|Iwona Kurczab (Pol) Poland
|41
|Céliane Lacour (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty
|0:12:22
|42
|Marta Wesolowska (Pol) Poland
|0:12:34
|43
|Karolina Cierluk (Pol) Poland
|0:15:24
|44
|Vittoria Spada (Ita) Titici Lgl International Team
|0:16:35
|45
|Agnieszka Jastrzebska (Pol) Poland
|0:17:24
|DNF
|Clémence Baude (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|DNF
|Pauline Pajot (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec
|DNF
|Laure Souty (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty
|DNF
|Romy Schmid (Ger) Germany
