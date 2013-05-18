Trending

Weithaler wins junior women's cross country in Albstadt

Degn and Courtney round out top three

Image 1 of 9

Greta Weithaler wins the junior women's cross country race at the Albstadt World Cup

Greta Weithaler wins the junior women's cross country race at the Albstadt World Cup
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 9

Junior women's cross country podium in Albstadt: Malene Degn, Greta Weithaler, Kate Courtney

Junior women's cross country podium in Albstadt: Malene Degn, Greta Weithaler, Kate Courtney
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 3 of 9

Junior women's race winner Greta Weithaler on the podium

Junior women's race winner Greta Weithaler on the podium
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 4 of 9

Greta Weithaler (Italy) wins the junior women's cross country in Albstadt

Greta Weithaler (Italy) wins the junior women's cross country in Albstadt
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 5 of 9

The start of the junior women's World Cup race in Albstadt

The start of the junior women's World Cup race in Albstadt
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 6 of 9

Winner Greta Weithaler (Ita) Italy

Winner Greta Weithaler (Ita) Italy
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 9

Kate Courtney (USA) United States Of America took 3rd

Kate Courtney (USA) United States Of America took 3rd
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 9

Malene Degn (Den) Denmark was 2nd

Malene Degn (Den) Denmark was 2nd
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 9

Podium: Malene Degn , Greta Weithaler, Kate Courtney

Podium: Malene Degn , Greta Weithaler, Kate Courtney
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Full Results

Junior women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greta Weithaler (Ita) Italy0:52:43
2Malene Degn (Den) Denmark0:00:04
3Kate Courtney (USA) United States Of America0:00:34
4Olga Terentyeva (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:54
5Nadja Heigl (Aut) Austria0:01:44
6Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Italy0:02:11
7Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) Germany0:02:21
8Alessandra Keller (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader0:02:56
9Sarah Bauer (Ger) Germany0:03:13
10Emilie Collomb (Ita) Bi&Esse Carrera0:03:47
11Annemarie Worst (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:04:12
12Pierina Beeli (Swi) Bsk Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team0:04:21
13Jessica Benz (Ger) Germany0:05:00
14Anais Grimault (Fra) France0:05:06
15Lena Gerault (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec0:05:31
16Dina Gordiuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:05:36
17Rebecca Rudolf Von Rohr (Swi) Tropical Solothurn0:05:47
18Audrey Menut (Fra) Creuse Oxygene0:06:03
19Mallory Barth (Swi) JB Felt Team0:06:10
20Amber Johnston (NZl) New-Zealand0:06:17
21Lucie Urruty (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport0:06:20
22Serena Tasca (Ita) Italy0:06:26
23Luca Hautz (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:06:36
24Veronika Brüchle (Ger) Germany0:06:51
25Alice Barnes (GBr) Great Britain0:07:44
26Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Solothurn0:07:46
27Denisa Bartizalova (Cze) Czech Republic0:08:14
28Anika Buhl (Ger) Germany0:08:53
29Sophie Von Berswordt-Wallrabe (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
30Chrystelle Baumann (Swi) Switzerland
31Elena Vanickova (Cze) Czech Republic0:08:58
32Laura Charles (Fra) France0:09:13
33Holly Harris (Aus) Australia0:09:35
34Marlena Drozdziok (Pol) Poland0:09:53
35Axelle Murigneux (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise0:09:55
36Anke Schmid (Ger) Germany - B
37Anastasiya Suntsova (Rus) Team Protek0:10:52
38Caroline Fagerhill (Swe) Sweden0:11:36
39Daryna Tkacheva (Ukr) Ukraine0:11:37
40Iwona Kurczab (Pol) Poland
41Céliane Lacour (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:12:22
42Marta Wesolowska (Pol) Poland0:12:34
43Karolina Cierluk (Pol) Poland0:15:24
44Vittoria Spada (Ita) Titici Lgl International Team0:16:35
45Agnieszka Jastrzebska (Pol) Poland0:17:24
DNFClémence Baude (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
DNFPauline Pajot (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec
DNFLaure Souty (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty
DNFRomy Schmid (Ger) Germany

