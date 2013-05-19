Trending

McConnell sprints to victory in Albstadt cross country

Mantecon Guiterrez hold on for second as Kulhavy takes third

Image 1 of 62

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) wins the cross country World Cup in Albstadt

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) wins the cross country World Cup in Albstadt (Image credit: Tour of Japan)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 62

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) greets the Aussie fans

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) greets the Aussie fans (Image credit: Tour of Japan)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 62

Julien Absalon

Julien Absalon
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 4 of 62

Jochen Kaess

Jochen Kaess
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 5 of 62

Jochen Kaess

Jochen Kaess
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 6 of 62

Nino Schurter

Nino Schurter
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 7 of 62

Sergio Mantecon

Sergio Mantecon
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 8 of 62

Dan McConnell

Dan McConnell
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 9 of 62

Dan McConnell wins the men's race in Albstadt

Dan McConnell wins the men's race in Albstadt
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 10 of 62

Dan McConnell wins the men's race in Albstadt

Dan McConnell wins the men's race in Albstadt
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 11 of 62

Dan McConnell wins the men's race in Albstadt

Dan McConnell wins the men's race in Albstadt
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 12 of 62

Martin Fanger

Martin Fanger
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 13 of 62

Men's podium in Albstadt World Cup: Maxime Marotte, Sergio Mantecon, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Lukas Flueckiger

Men's podium in Albstadt World Cup: Maxime Marotte, Sergio Mantecon, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Lukas Flueckiger (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 14 of 62

Men's podium in Albstadt World Cup: Maxime Marotte, Sergio Mantecon, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Lukas Flueckiger

Men's podium in Albstadt World Cup: Maxime Marotte, Sergio Mantecon, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Lukas Flueckiger (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 15 of 62

Dan McConnell leads the World Cup

Dan McConnell leads the World Cup
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 16 of 62

Lots of spectators watched the men's start

Lots of spectators watched the men's start
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 17 of 62

The start of the elite men's race in Albstadt

The start of the elite men's race in Albstadt
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 18 of 62

Max Plaxton (ShoAir/Cannondale) was top North American

Max Plaxton (ShoAir/Cannondale) was top North American
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 62

Maxime Marotte (BH - SR Suntour - KMC)

Maxime Marotte (BH - SR Suntour - KMC)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 62

Lukas Fluckiger (Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team)

Lukas Fluckiger (Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 62

Fabian Giger (Giant Pro Xc Team)

Fabian Giger (Giant Pro Xc Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 22 of 62

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) became the first Australian rider since Cadel Evans in 2000 to win an Elite cross-country World Cup

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) became the first Australian rider since Cadel Evans in 2000 to win an Elite cross-country World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 23 of 62

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 24 of 62

Julien Absalon (Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team) suffered a mechanical problem and was forced to drop out

Julien Absalon (Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team) suffered a mechanical problem and was forced to drop out (Image credit: Tour of Japan)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 25 of 62

Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing)

Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 26 of 62

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (pecialized Racing XC)

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (pecialized Racing XC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 27 of 62

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing Xc)

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing Xc)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 28 of 62

Schurter crashes on first descent

Schurter crashes on first descent
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 29 of 62

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) and Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) and Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 30 of 62

Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro Xc Team) at the front at the start

Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro Xc Team) at the front at the start
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 31 of 62

The Multivan Merida team leads the team standings

The Multivan Merida team leads the team standings
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 32 of 62

Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) moving through the field of racers

Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) moving through the field of racers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 62

Jaraslov Kulhavy (Specialized) riding a steep trail

Jaraslov Kulhavy (Specialized) riding a steep trail
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 62

Mathias Flueckiger (Stockli Pro Team) riding in second postion on lap two

Mathias Flueckiger (Stockli Pro Team) riding in second postion on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 35 of 62

The elite men's World Cup start in Albstadt

The elite men's World Cup start in Albstadt
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 62

Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) descending some muddy switchbacks

Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) descending some muddy switchbacks
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 37 of 62

The crowd was massive in the valley

The crowd was massive in the valley
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 38 of 62

Jiri Novak (Superior Bretjens Mountainbike) racing to 26th place

Jiri Novak (Superior Bretjens Mountainbike) racing to 26th place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 39 of 62

World Champion Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower Racing) trying to recover from an early crash

World Champion Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower Racing) trying to recover from an early crash (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 40 of 62

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountain Bike Team) on lap two

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountain Bike Team) on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 41 of 62

A section of the Albstadt World Cup course

A section of the Albstadt World Cup course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 42 of 62

Todd Wells (Specialized) working his way up the fireroad climb

Todd Wells (Specialized) working his way up the fireroad climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 43 of 62

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) does a drop

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) does a drop
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 44 of 62

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) and Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale) chasing the leaders on lap two

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) and Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale) chasing the leaders on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 45 of 62

Max Plaxton (Sho-Air Cannondale) looked stronger as the contest progressed

Max Plaxton (Sho-Air Cannondale) looked stronger as the contest progressed
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 46 of 62

Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) descending from the top of the course

Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) descending from the top of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 47 of 62

World Champion Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower Racing) riding to an 18th place finish

World Champion Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower Racing) riding to an 18th place finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 48 of 62

Rudi Van Houts (Multivan Merida) on a steep climb

Rudi Van Houts (Multivan Merida) on a steep climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 49 of 62

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountain Bike Team) climbing switchbacks

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountain Bike Team) climbing switchbacks
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 50 of 62

Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) riding in 12th place on lap three

Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) riding in 12th place on lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 51 of 62

Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) descending with a teammate through a rock garden

Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) descending with a teammate through a rock garden
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 52 of 62

Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC Team) descending through a rock garden

Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC Team) descending through a rock garden
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 53 of 62

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountain Bike Team) descending switchbacks with the race lead

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountain Bike Team) descending switchbacks with the race lead
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 54 of 62

Riders on one of the fireroad climbs

Riders on one of the fireroad climbs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 55 of 62

The forest had switchbacks everywhere

The forest had switchbacks everywhere
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 56 of 62

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountain Bike Team) with a massive lead on lap three

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountain Bike Team) with a massive lead on lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 57 of 62

Australian national champion Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) wins the Albstadt World Cup

Australian national champion Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) wins the Albstadt World Cup (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 58 of 62

Elite men's Albstadt World Cup cross country podium: Maxime Marotte, Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez, Daniel McConnell , Jaroslav Kulhavy, Lukas Flückiger

Elite men's Albstadt World Cup cross country podium: Maxime Marotte, Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez, Daniel McConnell , Jaroslav Kulhavy, Lukas Flückiger (Image credit: Tour of Japan)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 59 of 62

Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing), ranked 20th in the world before today, wins at Albstadt

Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing), ranked 20th in the world before today, wins at Albstadt (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 60 of 62

Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) descending through the forest on lap five

Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) descending through the forest on lap five
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 61 of 62

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountain Bike) led for five laps but then broke his rear dropout on a descent

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountain Bike) led for five laps but then broke his rear dropout on a descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 62 of 62

Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) descending a drop on lap one

Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) descending a drop on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The opening World Cup in Albstadt, Germany ended in a sprint without any of the usual favorites. Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) surprised everyone, including himself, by out-sprinting Sergio Mantecon Guiterrez (Wildwolf Trek) in the final meters of the race. Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) led the chase to finish in third place.

"I've only been top 20 once. All of the sudden, I come out and win. It's going to take awhile to sink in," said McConnell to Redbull.tv after the race. "It's ridiculous. I'm just speechless."

McConnell became the first Australian rider since Cadel Evans in 2000 to win an elite cross country World Cup. He made an incredible come from behind effort in the final lap to take the win.

The men's seven-lap race began after the rain from earlier in the day had stopped, but the damage had been done, leaving the course so slick and treacherous on the downhills that one major jump was closed after a lap for safety reasons.

After a moment of silence to remember the late Burry Stander, who had finished second overall in the World Cup in 2012 and was killed in a training accident in January of 2013, the colorful peloton of racers flew off the start line.

"I tried to go hard the first half lap and get a good position. I tried to settle into my pace," said McConnell.

At first, the race seemed like it would be business as usual. World champion Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) and his teammate Florian Vogel shot off the front on the start, getting a large gap early on with Marek Konwa (Superior Brentjens) joining them. Other favorites like Julien Absalon (BMC) and Kulhavy were not much further back. However, in the super slick conditions, crashes were happening everywhere and placings shuffled dramatically at first.

Schurter's mechanic reported that he had a problem with his fork; the world champ would end up out of the top 10 after stopping for assistance in the tech zone. He continued racing and finished 18th.

With Schurter out of the picture, it looked like it would be Absalon's lucky day. The French BMC rider dominated from lap 2 as he rode off the front, first with Mathias Flueckiger (Stockli), then solo. A two-time Olympic champion, Absalon set the fastest laps times for laps two through four. The French rider, who holds the record for men's World Cup wins at 25, looked to be well on his way to his 26th win, when he suffered a mechanical problem and was forced to drop out.

The tragedy struck on lap five, when Absalon broke his bike - possibly snapping a dropout. His minute-plus lead evaporated instantly after the terminal mechanical. He was forced to run with his bike with his back wheel dangling from the frame, but he was too far from the tech zone to save the day and soon abandoned the race, clearly frustrated at the lost opportunity.

With Absalon's departure, Giger, who had been chasing solo in second place, was suddenly in the front of the race on his own; however, just a few seconds back, he was chased by Mantecon Gutierrez, Maxime Marotte (BH - SR Suntour - KMC) and Lukas Flückiger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team).

Mantecon then overtook Giger, who was starting to fade, and opened up a gap. Marotte also caught and passed Giger with one lap to go. Kulhavy, Lukas Flueckiger and McConnell followed just 10 seconds later and would also pass the Swiss rider.

With one lap to go, a handful of men had a realistic shot at the win. Mantecon's lead was tenuous, and Kulhavy fired up the diesel and surged to close the gap, bringing McConnell with him.

McConnell, whose previous best World Cup result was 20th, started the last lap in sixth place, 29 seconds behind Mantecon. He steadily picked up places on the first long climb of the lap.

Kulhavy appeared to struggle on a climb, so McConnell went around him and danced away, just behind Mantecon and setting up a final sprint between the Australian and the Spaniard, neither of whom had ever won a World Cup.

McConnell clearly had more energy at the end and out-sprinted the flagging Spaniard for the win. Kulhavy rolled in for third 11 seconds after Mantecon.

"I did not expect this," said McConnell. "I came into this looking for a solid top-15, so it's unbelievable. On the climb [on the last lap], I made contact with the group of second through fifth, and then moved into second through the feedzone. I could see Sergio in front of me, and at that stage just gave it everything, and caught him through the grass section at the bottom of the descent."

"I got into the last corner with a little bit of a gap and nothing was going to get past me at that point, I was running on adrenalin."

Marotte and Lukas Flueckiger (BMC) rounded out the podium.

Race notes

- It was so slippery that officials closed the A-line over the jump for part of the men's race.

- The race was without local favorite Manuel Fumic (Cannondale), who crashed and broke his collarbone during training earlier this week.

Full Results

Elite men cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing1:42:36
2Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing0:00:02
3Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing Xc0:00:13
4Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC0:00:17
5Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:00:31
6Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:00:45
7Max Plaxton (Can)0:01:06
8Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:01:09
9Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:01:11
10Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC0:01:24
11José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:01:38
12Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:01:53
13Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:02:03
14Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team0:02:16
15Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:02:53
16Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:03:17
17Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:03:30
18Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
19Marek Konwa (Pol) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:50
20Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team0:04:07
21Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) TX Active Bianchi0:04:16
22Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team0:04:18
23Fabien Canal (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec0:04:24
24Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team0:04:31
25Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team0:04:51
26Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:05:12
27Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:05:29
28Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team0:05:51
29Jürg Graf (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team0:06:16
30Jochen Kass (Ger)0:06:20
31Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli0:06:28
32Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)0:06:43
33Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi0:06:48
34Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta-Corratec0:07:01
35Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:07:02
36Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
37Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec0:07:05
38Hans Becking (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:07:23
39Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek0:07:33
40Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:07:50
41Miguel Martinez (Fra)0:08:29
42Mitchell Hoke (USA)0:08:43
43Martin Gujan (Swi) TX Active Bianchi0:08:48
44Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team0:08:49
45Raphael Gagne (Can)0:09:10
46Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)0:09:13
47Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB0:09:15
48Filip Eberl (Cze)0:09:23
49Lucien Besancon (Swi)0:09:33
50Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi0:09:47
51Andy Eyring (Ger)0:09:55
52Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:10:04
53Andras Parti (Hun)0:10:18
54Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team0:10:29
55Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing0:10:34
56Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)0:10:49
57Philip Buys (RSA)0:11:03
58Tim Wynants (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team0:11:13
59Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:11:22
60Pavel Priadein (Rus)0:11:25
61Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)0:11:26
62Timo Modosch (Ger)0:12:04
63Matous Ulman (Cze)0:12:12
64Robert Wardell (GBr)0:12:21
65Martino Fruet (Ita)0:12:41
66Carl Jones (NZl)0:13:16
67Maximilian Holz (Ger)0:14:10
-1lapMarcel Fleschhut (Ger)
-1lapPierluigi Bettelli (Ita)
-1lapJonas De Backer (Bel)
-1lapDaniel Eymann (Swi)
-1lapCristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)
-2lapsJonas Baumann (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
-2lapsShlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team
-2lapsSimon Gegenheimer (Ger)
-2lapsLukas Sablik (Cze)
-2lapsSilvio Busser (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
-2lapsUmbert Almenara Verges (Spa)
-3lapsDavid Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
-3lapsGareth Montgomerie (GBr)
-3lapsLudovic Dubau (Fra) Newcycling
-3lapsMarco Schätzing (Ger)
-3lapsJosé Juan Escarcega (Mex)
-3lapsFlorian Thie (Swi)
-3lapsMichael Broderick (USA)
-3lapsDavy Huygens (Bel)
-3lapsPete Ostroski (USA)
-3lapsUmberto Corti (Ita) Controltech Nevi
-3lapsWolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
-4lapsRenay Groustra (RSA)
-4lapsDavid Escolar Ballesteros (Spa)
-4lapsBrice Scholtes (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
-4lapsRobby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda
-4lapsSteffen Thum (Ger)
-4lapsColin Cares (USA)
-4lapsSang Hoon Na (Kor) Calvisson Vtt
-4lapsMario Matijevic (Bel)
-5lapsAli Cakas (Tur)
-5lapsBesik Gavasheli (Geo)
DNFSimon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
DNFJulien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
DNFTorsten Marx (Ger)
DNFGiancarlo Sax (Swi)
DNFOla Kjören (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
DNFZsolt Juhasz (Hun)
DNFCristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)
DNFAlban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
DNFFranz Hofer (Ita)
DNFTodd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing Xc
DNFKohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing Xc
DNFSven Nys (Bel)
DNFMatthias Wengelin (Swe)
DNFKristian Hynek (Cze) Elettroveneta-Corratec
DNFDaniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
DSQMykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
DNSManuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
DNSMichal Lami (Svk)
DNSRobert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
DNSMirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Dealerteams
DNSAdam Morka (Can)
DNSDmitry Medvedev (Rus)
DNSMirko Pirazzoli (Ita)
DNSRafal Hebisz (Pol) Sante-Bsa Tour

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Multivan Merida Biking Team61pts
2BMC Mountainbike Racing Team54
3BH - SR Suntour - KMC51
4Giant Pro XC Team51
5Trek Factory Racing40
6Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing35
7Specialized Racing XC32
8Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team31
9Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team17
10Scott-3Roxracing16
11Cannondale Factory Racing15
12TX Active Bianchi10
13Merida Italia Team9
14Asptt Definitive Tec8
15Stöckli Pro Team7
16Versluys Team6
17Focus XC Team3
18BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team2

Elite men cross country World Cup standings after round 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing250pts
2Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing200
3Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC160
4Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC150
5Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team140
6Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team130
7Max Plaxton (Can)120
8Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team110
9Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team100
10Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC95
11José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team90
12Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team85
13Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team80
14Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team78
15Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing76
16Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing74
17Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team72
18Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team70
19Marek Konwa (Pol) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team68
20Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team66
21Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) TX Active Bianchi64
22Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team62
23Fabien Canal (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec60
24Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team58
25Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team56
26Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team54
27Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team52
28Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team50
29Jürg Graf (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team48
30Jochen Kass (Ger)46
31Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli44
32Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)42
33Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi40
34Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta-Corratec38
35Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team36
36Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing34
37Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec32
38Hans Becking (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team30
39Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek29
40Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team28
41Miguel Martinez (Fra)27
42Mitchell Hoke (USA)26
43Martin Gujan (Swi) TX Active Bianchi25
44Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team24
45Raphael Gagne (Can)23
46Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)22
47Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB21
48Filip Eberl (Cze)20
49Lucien Besancon (Swi)19
50Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi18
51Andy Eyring (Ger)17
52Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team16
53Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team15
54Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team14
55Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing13
56Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)12
57Philip Buys (RSA)11
58Tim Wynants (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team10
59Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing9
60Pavel Priadein (Rus)8

Teams World Cup standings after round 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Multivan Merida Biking Team61pts
2BMC Mountainbike Racing Team54
3BH - SR Suntour - KMC51
4Giant Pro XC Team51
5Trek Factory Racing40
6Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing35
7Specialized Racing XC32
8Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team31
9Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team17
10Scott-3Roxracing16
11Cannondale Factory Racing15
12TX Active Bianchi10
13Merida Italia Team9
14Asptt Definitive Tec8
15Stöckli Pro Team7
16Versluys Team6
17Focus XC Team3
18BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team2

 

