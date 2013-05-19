Image 1 of 62 Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) wins the cross country World Cup in Albstadt (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 62 Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) greets the Aussie fans (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 62 Julien Absalon (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 4 of 62 Jochen Kaess (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 5 of 62 Jochen Kaess (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 6 of 62 Nino Schurter (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 7 of 62 Sergio Mantecon (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 62 Dan McConnell (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 62 Dan McConnell wins the men's race in Albstadt (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 62 Dan McConnell wins the men's race in Albstadt (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 11 of 62 Dan McConnell wins the men's race in Albstadt (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 12 of 62 Martin Fanger (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 13 of 62 Men's podium in Albstadt World Cup: Maxime Marotte, Sergio Mantecon, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Lukas Flueckiger (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 14 of 62 Men's podium in Albstadt World Cup: Maxime Marotte, Sergio Mantecon, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Lukas Flueckiger (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 15 of 62 Dan McConnell leads the World Cup (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 16 of 62 Lots of spectators watched the men's start (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 17 of 62 The start of the elite men's race in Albstadt (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 18 of 62 Max Plaxton (ShoAir/Cannondale) was top North American (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 62 Maxime Marotte (BH - SR Suntour - KMC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 62 Lukas Fluckiger (Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 62 Fabian Giger (Giant Pro Xc Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 62 Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) became the first Australian rider since Cadel Evans in 2000 to win an Elite cross-country World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 62 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 24 of 62 Julien Absalon (Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team) suffered a mechanical problem and was forced to drop out (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 25 of 62 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 26 of 62 Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (pecialized Racing XC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 27 of 62 Todd Wells (Specialized Racing Xc) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 28 of 62 Schurter crashes on first descent (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 29 of 62 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team) and Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 30 of 62 Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro Xc Team) at the front at the start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 31 of 62 The Multivan Merida team leads the team standings (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 32 of 62 Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) moving through the field of racers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 62 Jaraslov Kulhavy (Specialized) riding a steep trail (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 62 Mathias Flueckiger (Stockli Pro Team) riding in second postion on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 62 The elite men's World Cup start in Albstadt (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 62 Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) descending some muddy switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 62 The crowd was massive in the valley (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 38 of 62 Jiri Novak (Superior Bretjens Mountainbike) racing to 26th place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 39 of 62 World Champion Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower Racing) trying to recover from an early crash (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 40 of 62 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountain Bike Team) on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 41 of 62 A section of the Albstadt World Cup course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 42 of 62 Todd Wells (Specialized) working his way up the fireroad climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 43 of 62 Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) does a drop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 44 of 62 Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) and Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale) chasing the leaders on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 45 of 62 Max Plaxton (Sho-Air Cannondale) looked stronger as the contest progressed (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 46 of 62 Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) descending from the top of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 47 of 62 World Champion Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower Racing) riding to an 18th place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 48 of 62 Rudi Van Houts (Multivan Merida) on a steep climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 49 of 62 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountain Bike Team) climbing switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 50 of 62 Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) riding in 12th place on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 51 of 62 Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) descending with a teammate through a rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 52 of 62 Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC Team) descending through a rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 53 of 62 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountain Bike Team) descending switchbacks with the race lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 54 of 62 Riders on one of the fireroad climbs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 55 of 62 The forest had switchbacks everywhere (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 56 of 62 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountain Bike Team) with a massive lead on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 57 of 62 Australian national champion Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) wins the Albstadt World Cup (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 58 of 62 Elite men's Albstadt World Cup cross country podium: Maxime Marotte, Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez, Daniel McConnell , Jaroslav Kulhavy, Lukas Flückiger (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 59 of 62 Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing), ranked 20th in the world before today, wins at Albstadt (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 60 of 62 Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) descending through the forest on lap five (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 61 of 62 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountain Bike) led for five laps but then broke his rear dropout on a descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 62 of 62 Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) descending a drop on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The opening World Cup in Albstadt, Germany ended in a sprint without any of the usual favorites. Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) surprised everyone, including himself, by out-sprinting Sergio Mantecon Guiterrez (Wildwolf Trek) in the final meters of the race. Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) led the chase to finish in third place.

"I've only been top 20 once. All of the sudden, I come out and win. It's going to take awhile to sink in," said McConnell to Redbull.tv after the race. "It's ridiculous. I'm just speechless."

McConnell became the first Australian rider since Cadel Evans in 2000 to win an elite cross country World Cup. He made an incredible come from behind effort in the final lap to take the win.

The men's seven-lap race began after the rain from earlier in the day had stopped, but the damage had been done, leaving the course so slick and treacherous on the downhills that one major jump was closed after a lap for safety reasons.

After a moment of silence to remember the late Burry Stander, who had finished second overall in the World Cup in 2012 and was killed in a training accident in January of 2013, the colorful peloton of racers flew off the start line.

"I tried to go hard the first half lap and get a good position. I tried to settle into my pace," said McConnell.

At first, the race seemed like it would be business as usual. World champion Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) and his teammate Florian Vogel shot off the front on the start, getting a large gap early on with Marek Konwa (Superior Brentjens) joining them. Other favorites like Julien Absalon (BMC) and Kulhavy were not much further back. However, in the super slick conditions, crashes were happening everywhere and placings shuffled dramatically at first.

Schurter's mechanic reported that he had a problem with his fork; the world champ would end up out of the top 10 after stopping for assistance in the tech zone. He continued racing and finished 18th.

With Schurter out of the picture, it looked like it would be Absalon's lucky day. The French BMC rider dominated from lap 2 as he rode off the front, first with Mathias Flueckiger (Stockli), then solo. A two-time Olympic champion, Absalon set the fastest laps times for laps two through four. The French rider, who holds the record for men's World Cup wins at 25, looked to be well on his way to his 26th win, when he suffered a mechanical problem and was forced to drop out.

The tragedy struck on lap five, when Absalon broke his bike - possibly snapping a dropout. His minute-plus lead evaporated instantly after the terminal mechanical. He was forced to run with his bike with his back wheel dangling from the frame, but he was too far from the tech zone to save the day and soon abandoned the race, clearly frustrated at the lost opportunity.

With Absalon's departure, Giger, who had been chasing solo in second place, was suddenly in the front of the race on his own; however, just a few seconds back, he was chased by Mantecon Gutierrez, Maxime Marotte (BH - SR Suntour - KMC) and Lukas Flückiger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team).

Mantecon then overtook Giger, who was starting to fade, and opened up a gap. Marotte also caught and passed Giger with one lap to go. Kulhavy, Lukas Flueckiger and McConnell followed just 10 seconds later and would also pass the Swiss rider.

With one lap to go, a handful of men had a realistic shot at the win. Mantecon's lead was tenuous, and Kulhavy fired up the diesel and surged to close the gap, bringing McConnell with him.

McConnell, whose previous best World Cup result was 20th, started the last lap in sixth place, 29 seconds behind Mantecon. He steadily picked up places on the first long climb of the lap.

Kulhavy appeared to struggle on a climb, so McConnell went around him and danced away, just behind Mantecon and setting up a final sprint between the Australian and the Spaniard, neither of whom had ever won a World Cup.

McConnell clearly had more energy at the end and out-sprinted the flagging Spaniard for the win. Kulhavy rolled in for third 11 seconds after Mantecon.

"I did not expect this," said McConnell. "I came into this looking for a solid top-15, so it's unbelievable. On the climb [on the last lap], I made contact with the group of second through fifth, and then moved into second through the feedzone. I could see Sergio in front of me, and at that stage just gave it everything, and caught him through the grass section at the bottom of the descent."

"I got into the last corner with a little bit of a gap and nothing was going to get past me at that point, I was running on adrenalin."

Marotte and Lukas Flueckiger (BMC) rounded out the podium.

Race notes

- It was so slippery that officials closed the A-line over the jump for part of the men's race.

- The race was without local favorite Manuel Fumic (Cannondale), who crashed and broke his collarbone during training earlier this week.

Full Results

Elite men cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 1:42:36 2 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 0:00:02 3 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing Xc 0:00:13 4 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 0:00:17 5 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:31 6 Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:45 7 Max Plaxton (Can) 0:01:06 8 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:01:09 9 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:11 10 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 0:01:24 11 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:38 12 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:53 13 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:02:03 14 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 0:02:16 15 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:02:53 16 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:03:17 17 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 0:03:30 18 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 19 Marek Konwa (Pol) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:50 20 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:04:07 21 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) TX Active Bianchi 0:04:16 22 Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team 0:04:18 23 Fabien Canal (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec 0:04:24 24 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:04:31 25 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 0:04:51 26 Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:05:12 27 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 0:05:29 28 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team 0:05:51 29 Jürg Graf (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:06:16 30 Jochen Kass (Ger) 0:06:20 31 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli 0:06:28 32 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 0:06:43 33 Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 0:06:48 34 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta-Corratec 0:07:01 35 Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 0:07:02 36 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 37 Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec 0:07:05 38 Hans Becking (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:07:23 39 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek 0:07:33 40 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:07:50 41 Miguel Martinez (Fra) 0:08:29 42 Mitchell Hoke (USA) 0:08:43 43 Martin Gujan (Swi) TX Active Bianchi 0:08:48 44 Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:08:49 45 Raphael Gagne (Can) 0:09:10 46 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 0:09:13 47 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB 0:09:15 48 Filip Eberl (Cze) 0:09:23 49 Lucien Besancon (Swi) 0:09:33 50 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi 0:09:47 51 Andy Eyring (Ger) 0:09:55 52 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 0:10:04 53 Andras Parti (Hun) 0:10:18 54 Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team 0:10:29 55 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 0:10:34 56 Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) 0:10:49 57 Philip Buys (RSA) 0:11:03 58 Tim Wynants (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 0:11:13 59 Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:11:22 60 Pavel Priadein (Rus) 0:11:25 61 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) 0:11:26 62 Timo Modosch (Ger) 0:12:04 63 Matous Ulman (Cze) 0:12:12 64 Robert Wardell (GBr) 0:12:21 65 Martino Fruet (Ita) 0:12:41 66 Carl Jones (NZl) 0:13:16 67 Maximilian Holz (Ger) 0:14:10 -1lap Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) -1lap Pierluigi Bettelli (Ita) -1lap Jonas De Backer (Bel) -1lap Daniel Eymann (Swi) -1lap Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa) -2laps Jonas Baumann (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team -2laps Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team -2laps Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) -2laps Lukas Sablik (Cze) -2laps Silvio Busser (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team -2laps Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa) -3laps David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) -3laps Gareth Montgomerie (GBr) -3laps Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Newcycling -3laps Marco Schätzing (Ger) -3laps José Juan Escarcega (Mex) -3laps Florian Thie (Swi) -3laps Michael Broderick (USA) -3laps Davy Huygens (Bel) -3laps Pete Ostroski (USA) -3laps Umberto Corti (Ita) Controltech Nevi -3laps Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team -4laps Renay Groustra (RSA) -4laps David Escolar Ballesteros (Spa) -4laps Brice Scholtes (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB -4laps Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Powered By Kenda -4laps Steffen Thum (Ger) -4laps Colin Cares (USA) -4laps Sang Hoon Na (Kor) Calvisson Vtt -4laps Mario Matijevic (Bel) -5laps Ali Cakas (Tur) -5laps Besik Gavasheli (Geo) DNF Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls DNF Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team DNF Torsten Marx (Ger) DNF Giancarlo Sax (Swi) DNF Ola Kjören (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet DNF Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) DNF Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi) DNF Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team DNF Franz Hofer (Ita) DNF Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing Xc DNF Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing Xc DNF Sven Nys (Bel) DNF Matthias Wengelin (Swe) DNF Kristian Hynek (Cze) Elettroveneta-Corratec DNF Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team DSQ Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team DNS Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing DNS Michal Lami (Svk) DNS Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team DNS Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Dealerteams DNS Adam Morka (Can) DNS Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) DNS Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita) DNS Rafal Hebisz (Pol) Sante-Bsa Tour

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Multivan Merida Biking Team 61 pts 2 BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 54 3 BH - SR Suntour - KMC 51 4 Giant Pro XC Team 51 5 Trek Factory Racing 40 6 Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 35 7 Specialized Racing XC 32 8 Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 31 9 Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 17 10 Scott-3Roxracing 16 11 Cannondale Factory Racing 15 12 TX Active Bianchi 10 13 Merida Italia Team 9 14 Asptt Definitive Tec 8 15 Stöckli Pro Team 7 16 Versluys Team 6 17 Focus XC Team 3 18 BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 2

Elite men cross country World Cup standings after round 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 250 pts 2 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 200 3 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 160 4 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 150 5 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 140 6 Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 130 7 Max Plaxton (Can) 120 8 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 110 9 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 100 10 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 95 11 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 90 12 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team 85 13 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 80 14 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 78 15 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 76 16 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 74 17 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 72 18 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 70 19 Marek Konwa (Pol) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 68 20 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 66 21 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) TX Active Bianchi 64 22 Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team 62 23 Fabien Canal (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec 60 24 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 58 25 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 56 26 Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 54 27 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team 52 28 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team 50 29 Jürg Graf (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 48 30 Jochen Kass (Ger) 46 31 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli 44 32 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 42 33 Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 40 34 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta-Corratec 38 35 Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 36 36 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 34 37 Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec 32 38 Hans Becking (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 30 39 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek 29 40 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 28 41 Miguel Martinez (Fra) 27 42 Mitchell Hoke (USA) 26 43 Martin Gujan (Swi) TX Active Bianchi 25 44 Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team 24 45 Raphael Gagne (Can) 23 46 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 22 47 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB 21 48 Filip Eberl (Cze) 20 49 Lucien Besancon (Swi) 19 50 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi 18 51 Andy Eyring (Ger) 17 52 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 16 53 Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team 15 54 Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team 14 55 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing 13 56 Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) 12 57 Philip Buys (RSA) 11 58 Tim Wynants (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 10 59 Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 9 60 Pavel Priadein (Rus) 8