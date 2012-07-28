Trending

Image 1 of 11

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) wins the Val d'Isere World Cup

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) wins the Val d'Isere World Cup
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 11

Kathrin Stirnemann

Kathrin Stirnemann
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 3 of 11

Tereza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz Haibike Team)

Tereza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz Haibike Team)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 4 of 11

Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Team)

Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Team)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 5 of 11

Adelheid Morath (Felt Oetztal World Cup Team)

Adelheid Morath (Felt Oetztal World Cup Team)
(Image credit: Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup Team)
Image 6 of 11

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) on her way to a World Cup win

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) on her way to a World Cup win
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 11

Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) got to race on home turf with a second World Cup in France this season.

Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) got to race on home turf with a second World Cup in France this season.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 11

Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek) put in a podium quality ride

Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek) put in a podium quality ride
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 11

Annie Last (Milka Brentjens) made her first cross country World Cup podium

Annie Last (Milka Brentjens) made her first cross country World Cup podium
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 11

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 11

Elite women's cross country Val d'Isere World Cup podium: Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek), Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour), Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida), Annie Last (Milka-Brentjens), Georgia Gould (Luna)

Elite women's cross country Val d'Isere World Cup podium: Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek), Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour), Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida), Annie Last (Milka-Brentjens), Georgia Gould (Luna)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the final round of the UCI cross country World Cup in Val d'Isere, France, Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan-Merida) took her second win of the World Cup season, as many riders put the final touches on their form for the Olympic Games coming up in two weeks. Catharine Pendrel (Luna) won the women's overall series, with Dahle Flesjaa moving into second after her win.

Dahle Flesjaa jumped into an early lead in the women's five-lap race, joined by Georgia Gould (Luna) and defending World Cup champion Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-Peisey Vallandry). By mid-race, British champion Annie Last (Milka Brentjens) and Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) had moved up to join the chase, with Gould sliding back, as well as teammate Katerina Nash, who had mechanical problems. Pendrel, who had already won the World Cup title after the previous round, was riding back in ninth after a poor start.

Dahle Flesjaa continued to pull away from her rivals in the last two laps, climbing and descending technical sections that the others struggled with. Starting the final lap it began to rain, and Dahle Flesjaa was able to extend her lead over Bresset to 46 seconds by the finish, with Last finishing a career-best third and Batty fourth. Gould rounded out the top-five.

"It was very close to the perfect race," said Dahle Flesjaa. "It's back to the old days when I was leading from the start to the finish. Yah, I had a good day. I knew before that I am starting to be in top shape for this season and this is the perfect feedback for what will be expected in the coming weeks."

Dahle Flesjaa's second win jumped her into second in the overall standings, with 1048 points to Pendrel's 1290, with Nash dropping to third.

The Canadian agreed that she had a tough day. "Today it was super hard. It is a tough course, there's no recovery and there's significant altitude for someone from my neck of the woods," said Pendrel. "I didn't feel horrible, but there are definitely some girls out there with amazing legs. I had a good start until the first corner and then I got caught up in the course and then the whole pack went by me. So I just buried myself for two laps and paid for that, I think. But winning the World Cup is awesome. It is cool to be able to show consistency and also to be able to get it done on the day. And now I am happy to have two weeks in Europe to get used to the time zone and be ready for London."

Team Luna won the day and the World Cup overall.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team1:32:07
2Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:00:46
3Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:01:09
4Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek0:01:34
5Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:02:26
6Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team0:03:13
7Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:03:33
8Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team0:04:05
9Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:04:48
10Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:05:06
11Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team0:05:22
12Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:06:34
13Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:07:06
14Marie-Helene Premont (Can)0:07:19
15Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls0:07:54
16Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:08:01
17Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek0:08:02
18Sarah Koba (Swi)0:08:44
19Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team0:08:49
20Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Craft0:08:50
21Karen Hanlen (NZl)0:09:17
22Hanna Klein (Ger)0:09:47
23Mary Mcconneloug (USA)0:10:07
24Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:10:23
25Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges0:11:38
26Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:12:23
27Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team0:12:43
28Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:13:38
29Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:13:58
30Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol0:14:09
31Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team0:14:34
32Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus Mig Team0:15:02
33Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura0:16:39
34Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:17:50
35Anna Villar Argente (Spa)0:18:11
-1lapHelene Marcouyre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
-1lapLee Craigie (GBr)
-1lapAnnika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets
-1lapSabrina Maurer (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
-1lapSerrano Rodriguez (Ecu)
-1lapNicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
-1lapFranziska Brun (Swi)
-1lapMercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)
-1lapAnne Terpstra* (Ned)
-2lapsLucie Vesela (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity
-2lapsCorina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC
-2lapsMaxine Filby (GBr)
-2lapsMaaris Meier (Est)
-2lapsKristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize-Granville Team
-2lapsAsa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
-3lapsStephania Magri (Mlt)
-3lapsNirjala Tamrakar (Nep)
DNFEva Lechner (Ita)
DNFKathrin Stirnemann (Swi)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team71pts
2BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry58
3Sabine Spitz Haibike Team46
4Multivan Merida Biking Team40
5Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team32
6Subaru - Trek30
7Ghost Factory Racing Team24
8Wheeler - Ixs Team23
9Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team21
10Team Bulls16
11CCC Polkowice15
12Team Protek14
13Notebooksbilliger.De Team12
14Bikepark.Ch Craft11
15Rabobank Giant Offroad Team7
16Specialized Solodet Vosges6
17Trek-Kmc Trade Team4
18GT Skoda Chamonix3
19Colnago Sudtirol1

Elite women individual final World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team1290pts
2Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team1048
3Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team954
4Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry950
5Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team893
6Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek885
7Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team702
8Marie-Helene Premont (Can)694
9Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice670
10Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team645
11Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team588
12Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team542
13Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing512
14Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team479
15Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team450
16Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team442
17Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry420
18Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team397
19Mary Mcconneloug (USA)375
20Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team374
21Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team361
22Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges352
23Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team319
24Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team315
25Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek311
26Karen Hanlen (NZl)298
27Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol295
28Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets292
29Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Craft275
30Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team271
31Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice270
32Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing256
33Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol253
34Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice246
35Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team245
36Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team240
37Anne Terpstra* (Ned)239
38Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix233
39Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek198
40Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix197
41Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus Mig Team197
42Sarah Koba (Swi)180
43Hanna Klein (Ger)180
44Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team171
45Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)164
46Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) Isd MTB Team153
47Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura151
48Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls146
49Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda Chamonix142
50Sandra Walter (Can)136
51Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry134
52Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team125
53Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice120
54Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing118
55Janka Stevkova (Svk)118
56Rie Katayama (Jpn)114
57Qinglan Shi (Chn)105
58Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team99
59Katherine O'shea (Aus)98
60Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries93
61Judy Freeman (USA)91
62Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC85
63Erin Huck (USA)84
64Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)84
65Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)84
66Lee Craigie (GBr)82
67Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol)82
68Noelia Rodriguez (Arg)81
69Adriana Rojas (CRc)76
70Maxine Filby (GBr)76
71Anna Villar Argente (Spa)60
72Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu)60
73Sarah Kaufmann (USA)60
74Caroline Mani (Fra)55
75Katherine Herrera (CRc)52
76Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team51
77Rowena Fry (Aus)51
78Cindy Montambault (Can)48
79Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)46
80Mandy Dreyer (Can)46
81Daniela Campuzano (Mex)42
82Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team42
83Amy Dombroski (USA)38
84Pavla Havlikova (Cze)38
85Chloe Woodruff (USA)36
86Samantha Sanders (RSA)36
87Franziska Brun (Swi)35
88Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity35
89Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry34
90Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)31
91Jenni King (Aus)31
92Sabrina Maurer (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team29
93Caroline Villeneuve (Can)29
94Nina Baum (USA)27
95Bryna Blanchard (USA)26
96Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)25
97Sally Gabriel (GBr)23
98Maaris Meier (Est)20
99Ivonne Kraft (Ger)20
100Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize-Granville Team19
101Stephania Magri (Mlt)17
102Nirjala Tamrakar (Nep)16
103Willow Rockwell (USA) Trek World Racing14
104Jodie Willett (Aus)13
105Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team10
106Catherine Vipond (Can)9
107Julia Colvin (RSA)9
108Judith Pollinger (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida8
109Jane Nussli (GBr) Fischer - BMC8
110Melanie Palframan (RSA)8

Team final World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team579pts
2Ghost Factory Racing Team300
3BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry248
4CCC Polkowice218
5Subaru - Trek217
6Multivan Merida Biking Team190
7Sabine Spitz Haibike Team158
8Milka Brentjens Mtb Racing Team143
9Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team137
10Topeak Ergon Racing Team128
11Rabobank Giant Offroad Team112
12Specialized Racing96
13Colnago Sudtirol92
14Wheeler - Ixs Team78
15Salcano Factory Team59
16Notebooksbilliger.De Team51
17Specialized Solodet Vosges44
18Team Fujibikes Rockets43
19GT Skoda Chamonix43
20Bikepark.Ch Craft39
21ISD MTB Team31
22Scott-3Roxracing30
23Team Bulls22
24Team Protek14
25Focus MIG Team7
26Trek-KMC Trade Team4
27Team Crampfix Nakamura2

 

