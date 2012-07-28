Image 1 of 11 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) wins the Val d'Isere World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 11 Kathrin Stirnemann (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 11 Tereza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz Haibike Team) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 4 of 11 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Team) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 5 of 11 Adelheid Morath (Felt Oetztal World Cup Team) (Image credit: Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup Team) Image 6 of 11 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) on her way to a World Cup win (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 11 Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) got to race on home turf with a second World Cup in France this season. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 11 Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek) put in a podium quality ride (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 11 Annie Last (Milka Brentjens) made her first cross country World Cup podium (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 11 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 11 Elite women's cross country Val d'Isere World Cup podium: Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek), Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour), Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida), Annie Last (Milka-Brentjens), Georgia Gould (Luna) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the final round of the UCI cross country World Cup in Val d'Isere, France, Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan-Merida) took her second win of the World Cup season, as many riders put the final touches on their form for the Olympic Games coming up in two weeks. Catharine Pendrel (Luna) won the women's overall series, with Dahle Flesjaa moving into second after her win.

Dahle Flesjaa jumped into an early lead in the women's five-lap race, joined by Georgia Gould (Luna) and defending World Cup champion Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-Peisey Vallandry). By mid-race, British champion Annie Last (Milka Brentjens) and Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) had moved up to join the chase, with Gould sliding back, as well as teammate Katerina Nash, who had mechanical problems. Pendrel, who had already won the World Cup title after the previous round, was riding back in ninth after a poor start.

Dahle Flesjaa continued to pull away from her rivals in the last two laps, climbing and descending technical sections that the others struggled with. Starting the final lap it began to rain, and Dahle Flesjaa was able to extend her lead over Bresset to 46 seconds by the finish, with Last finishing a career-best third and Batty fourth. Gould rounded out the top-five.

"It was very close to the perfect race," said Dahle Flesjaa. "It's back to the old days when I was leading from the start to the finish. Yah, I had a good day. I knew before that I am starting to be in top shape for this season and this is the perfect feedback for what will be expected in the coming weeks."

Dahle Flesjaa's second win jumped her into second in the overall standings, with 1048 points to Pendrel's 1290, with Nash dropping to third.

The Canadian agreed that she had a tough day. "Today it was super hard. It is a tough course, there's no recovery and there's significant altitude for someone from my neck of the woods," said Pendrel. "I didn't feel horrible, but there are definitely some girls out there with amazing legs. I had a good start until the first corner and then I got caught up in the course and then the whole pack went by me. So I just buried myself for two laps and paid for that, I think. But winning the World Cup is awesome. It is cool to be able to show consistency and also to be able to get it done on the day. And now I am happy to have two weeks in Europe to get used to the time zone and be ready for London."

Team Luna won the day and the World Cup overall.



Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 1:32:07 2 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:00:46 3 Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team 0:01:09 4 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek 0:01:34 5 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:02:26 6 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 0:03:13 7 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:03:33 8 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 0:04:05 9 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:04:48 10 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:05:06 11 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 0:05:22 12 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:06:34 13 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:07:06 14 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) 0:07:19 15 Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls 0:07:54 16 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:08:01 17 Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek 0:08:02 18 Sarah Koba (Swi) 0:08:44 19 Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team 0:08:49 20 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Craft 0:08:50 21 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 0:09:17 22 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:09:47 23 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 0:10:07 24 Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:10:23 25 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges 0:11:38 26 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:12:23 27 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team 0:12:43 28 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:13:38 29 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:13:58 30 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol 0:14:09 31 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team 0:14:34 32 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus Mig Team 0:15:02 33 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura 0:16:39 34 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:17:50 35 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 0:18:11 -1lap Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry -1lap Lee Craigie (GBr) -1lap Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets -1lap Sabrina Maurer (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team -1lap Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu) -1lap Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team -1lap Franziska Brun (Swi) -1lap Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa) -1lap Anne Terpstra* (Ned) -2laps Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity -2laps Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC -2laps Maxine Filby (GBr) -2laps Maaris Meier (Est) -2laps Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize-Granville Team -2laps Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) -3laps Stephania Magri (Mlt) -3laps Nirjala Tamrakar (Nep) DNF Eva Lechner (Ita) DNF Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luna Pro Team 71 pts 2 BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 58 3 Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 46 4 Multivan Merida Biking Team 40 5 Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team 32 6 Subaru - Trek 30 7 Ghost Factory Racing Team 24 8 Wheeler - Ixs Team 23 9 Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 21 10 Team Bulls 16 11 CCC Polkowice 15 12 Team Protek 14 13 Notebooksbilliger.De Team 12 14 Bikepark.Ch Craft 11 15 Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 7 16 Specialized Solodet Vosges 6 17 Trek-Kmc Trade Team 4 18 GT Skoda Chamonix 3 19 Colnago Sudtirol 1

Elite women individual final World Cup standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 1290 pts 2 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 1048 3 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 954 4 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 950 5 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 893 6 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek 885 7 Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team 702 8 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) 694 9 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 670 10 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 645 11 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 588 12 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 542 13 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 512 14 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 479 15 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 450 16 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 442 17 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 420 18 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 397 19 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 375 20 Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 374 21 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team 361 22 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges 352 23 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team 319 24 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 315 25 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek 311 26 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 298 27 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 295 28 Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets 292 29 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Craft 275 30 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 271 31 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice 270 32 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 256 33 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol 253 34 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 246 35 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 245 36 Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 240 37 Anne Terpstra* (Ned) 239 38 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 233 39 Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek 198 40 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 197 41 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus Mig Team 197 42 Sarah Koba (Swi) 180 43 Hanna Klein (Ger) 180 44 Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team 171 45 Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) 164 46 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) Isd MTB Team 153 47 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura 151 48 Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls 146 49 Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda Chamonix 142 50 Sandra Walter (Can) 136 51 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 134 52 Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 125 53 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice 120 54 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 118 55 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 118 56 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 114 57 Qinglan Shi (Chn) 105 58 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team 99 59 Katherine O'shea (Aus) 98 60 Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries 93 61 Judy Freeman (USA) 91 62 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC 85 63 Erin Huck (USA) 84 64 Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) 84 65 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) 84 66 Lee Craigie (GBr) 82 67 Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol) 82 68 Noelia Rodriguez (Arg) 81 69 Adriana Rojas (CRc) 76 70 Maxine Filby (GBr) 76 71 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 60 72 Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu) 60 73 Sarah Kaufmann (USA) 60 74 Caroline Mani (Fra) 55 75 Katherine Herrera (CRc) 52 76 Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 51 77 Rowena Fry (Aus) 51 78 Cindy Montambault (Can) 48 79 Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex) 46 80 Mandy Dreyer (Can) 46 81 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 42 82 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 42 83 Amy Dombroski (USA) 38 84 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 38 85 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 36 86 Samantha Sanders (RSA) 36 87 Franziska Brun (Swi) 35 88 Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity 35 89 Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 34 90 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) 31 91 Jenni King (Aus) 31 92 Sabrina Maurer (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 29 93 Caroline Villeneuve (Can) 29 94 Nina Baum (USA) 27 95 Bryna Blanchard (USA) 26 96 Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa) 25 97 Sally Gabriel (GBr) 23 98 Maaris Meier (Est) 20 99 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) 20 100 Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize-Granville Team 19 101 Stephania Magri (Mlt) 17 102 Nirjala Tamrakar (Nep) 16 103 Willow Rockwell (USA) Trek World Racing 14 104 Jodie Willett (Aus) 13 105 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team 10 106 Catherine Vipond (Can) 9 107 Julia Colvin (RSA) 9 108 Judith Pollinger (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida 8 109 Jane Nussli (GBr) Fischer - BMC 8 110 Melanie Palframan (RSA) 8