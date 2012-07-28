Dahle Flesjaa wins Val d'Isere World Cup
Pendrel wraps up World Cup overall
In the final round of the UCI cross country World Cup in Val d'Isere, France, Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan-Merida) took her second win of the World Cup season, as many riders put the final touches on their form for the Olympic Games coming up in two weeks. Catharine Pendrel (Luna) won the women's overall series, with Dahle Flesjaa moving into second after her win.
Dahle Flesjaa jumped into an early lead in the women's five-lap race, joined by Georgia Gould (Luna) and defending World Cup champion Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-Peisey Vallandry). By mid-race, British champion Annie Last (Milka Brentjens) and Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) had moved up to join the chase, with Gould sliding back, as well as teammate Katerina Nash, who had mechanical problems. Pendrel, who had already won the World Cup title after the previous round, was riding back in ninth after a poor start.
Dahle Flesjaa continued to pull away from her rivals in the last two laps, climbing and descending technical sections that the others struggled with. Starting the final lap it began to rain, and Dahle Flesjaa was able to extend her lead over Bresset to 46 seconds by the finish, with Last finishing a career-best third and Batty fourth. Gould rounded out the top-five.
"It was very close to the perfect race," said Dahle Flesjaa. "It's back to the old days when I was leading from the start to the finish. Yah, I had a good day. I knew before that I am starting to be in top shape for this season and this is the perfect feedback for what will be expected in the coming weeks."
Dahle Flesjaa's second win jumped her into second in the overall standings, with 1048 points to Pendrel's 1290, with Nash dropping to third.
The Canadian agreed that she had a tough day. "Today it was super hard. It is a tough course, there's no recovery and there's significant altitude for someone from my neck of the woods," said Pendrel. "I didn't feel horrible, but there are definitely some girls out there with amazing legs. I had a good start until the first corner and then I got caught up in the course and then the whole pack went by me. So I just buried myself for two laps and paid for that, I think. But winning the World Cup is awesome. It is cool to be able to show consistency and also to be able to get it done on the day. And now I am happy to have two weeks in Europe to get used to the time zone and be ready for London."
Team Luna won the day and the World Cup overall.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|1:32:07
|2
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:00:46
|3
|Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|0:01:09
|4
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek
|0:01:34
|5
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:02:26
|6
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|0:03:13
|7
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:03:33
|8
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|0:04:05
|9
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:04:48
|10
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:05:06
|11
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|0:05:22
|12
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:06:34
|13
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:07:06
|14
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can)
|0:07:19
|15
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:07:54
|16
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:08:01
|17
|Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek
|0:08:02
|18
|Sarah Koba (Swi)
|0:08:44
|19
|Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|0:08:49
|20
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Craft
|0:08:50
|21
|Karen Hanlen (NZl)
|0:09:17
|22
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:09:47
|23
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|0:10:07
|24
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:10:23
|25
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges
|0:11:38
|26
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:12:23
|27
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|0:12:43
|28
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:13:38
|29
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:13:58
|30
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol
|0:14:09
|31
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|0:14:34
|32
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus Mig Team
|0:15:02
|33
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura
|0:16:39
|34
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:17:50
|35
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|0:18:11
|-1lap
|Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|-1lap
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|-1lap
|Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets
|-1lap
|Sabrina Maurer (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|-1lap
|Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu)
|-1lap
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|-1lap
|Franziska Brun (Swi)
|-1lap
|Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)
|-1lap
|Anne Terpstra* (Ned)
|-2laps
|Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity
|-2laps
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC
|-2laps
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|-2laps
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|-2laps
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize-Granville Team
|-2laps
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|-3laps
|Stephania Magri (Mlt)
|-3laps
|Nirjala Tamrakar (Nep)
|DNF
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|DNF
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|71
|pts
|2
|BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|58
|3
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|46
|4
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|40
|5
|Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|32
|6
|Subaru - Trek
|30
|7
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|24
|8
|Wheeler - Ixs Team
|23
|9
|Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|21
|10
|Team Bulls
|16
|11
|CCC Polkowice
|15
|12
|Team Protek
|14
|13
|Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|12
|14
|Bikepark.Ch Craft
|11
|15
|Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|7
|16
|Specialized Solodet Vosges
|6
|17
|Trek-Kmc Trade Team
|4
|18
|GT Skoda Chamonix
|3
|19
|Colnago Sudtirol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|1290
|pts
|2
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|1048
|3
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|954
|4
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|950
|5
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|893
|6
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek
|885
|7
|Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|702
|8
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can)
|694
|9
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|670
|10
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|645
|11
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|588
|12
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|542
|13
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|512
|14
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|479
|15
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|450
|16
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|442
|17
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|420
|18
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|397
|19
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|375
|20
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|374
|21
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team
|361
|22
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges
|352
|23
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|319
|24
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|315
|25
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek
|311
|26
|Karen Hanlen (NZl)
|298
|27
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|295
|28
|Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets
|292
|29
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Craft
|275
|30
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|271
|31
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|270
|32
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|256
|33
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol
|253
|34
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|246
|35
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|245
|36
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|240
|37
|Anne Terpstra* (Ned)
|239
|38
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|233
|39
|Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek
|198
|40
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|197
|41
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus Mig Team
|197
|42
|Sarah Koba (Swi)
|180
|43
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|180
|44
|Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|171
|45
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)
|164
|46
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) Isd MTB Team
|153
|47
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura
|151
|48
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls
|146
|49
|Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda Chamonix
|142
|50
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|136
|51
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|134
|52
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|125
|53
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|120
|54
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|118
|55
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|118
|56
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|114
|57
|Qinglan Shi (Chn)
|105
|58
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|99
|59
|Katherine O'shea (Aus)
|98
|60
|Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries
|93
|61
|Judy Freeman (USA)
|91
|62
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC
|85
|63
|Erin Huck (USA)
|84
|64
|Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
|84
|65
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|84
|66
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|82
|67
|Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol)
|82
|68
|Noelia Rodriguez (Arg)
|81
|69
|Adriana Rojas (CRc)
|76
|70
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|76
|71
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|60
|72
|Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu)
|60
|73
|Sarah Kaufmann (USA)
|60
|74
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|55
|75
|Katherine Herrera (CRc)
|52
|76
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|51
|77
|Rowena Fry (Aus)
|51
|78
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|48
|79
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|46
|80
|Mandy Dreyer (Can)
|46
|81
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|42
|82
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|42
|83
|Amy Dombroski (USA)
|38
|84
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|38
|85
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|36
|86
|Samantha Sanders (RSA)
|36
|87
|Franziska Brun (Swi)
|35
|88
|Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity
|35
|89
|Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|34
|90
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|31
|91
|Jenni King (Aus)
|31
|92
|Sabrina Maurer (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|29
|93
|Caroline Villeneuve (Can)
|29
|94
|Nina Baum (USA)
|27
|95
|Bryna Blanchard (USA)
|26
|96
|Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)
|25
|97
|Sally Gabriel (GBr)
|23
|98
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|20
|99
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger)
|20
|100
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize-Granville Team
|19
|101
|Stephania Magri (Mlt)
|17
|102
|Nirjala Tamrakar (Nep)
|16
|103
|Willow Rockwell (USA) Trek World Racing
|14
|104
|Jodie Willett (Aus)
|13
|105
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|10
|106
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|9
|107
|Julia Colvin (RSA)
|9
|108
|Judith Pollinger (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|8
|109
|Jane Nussli (GBr) Fischer - BMC
|8
|110
|Melanie Palframan (RSA)
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|579
|pts
|2
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|300
|3
|BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|248
|4
|CCC Polkowice
|218
|5
|Subaru - Trek
|217
|6
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|190
|7
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|158
|8
|Milka Brentjens Mtb Racing Team
|143
|9
|Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|137
|10
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|128
|11
|Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|112
|12
|Specialized Racing
|96
|13
|Colnago Sudtirol
|92
|14
|Wheeler - Ixs Team
|78
|15
|Salcano Factory Team
|59
|16
|Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|51
|17
|Specialized Solodet Vosges
|44
|18
|Team Fujibikes Rockets
|43
|19
|GT Skoda Chamonix
|43
|20
|Bikepark.Ch Craft
|39
|21
|ISD MTB Team
|31
|22
|Scott-3Roxracing
|30
|23
|Team Bulls
|22
|24
|Team Protek
|14
|25
|Focus MIG Team
|7
|26
|Trek-KMC Trade Team
|4
|27
|Team Crampfix Nakamura
|2
