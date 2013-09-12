Trending

Gegenheimer wins men's eliminator at Hafjell World Cup

Federspiel celebrates World Cup overall title victory

Image 1 of 13

Simon Gegenheimer wins the eliminator in Hafjell

Simon Gegenheimer wins the eliminator in Hafjell
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 13

Unique trophies awarded to top 3

Unique trophies awarded to top 3
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 13

World Cup winner Daniel Federspiel

World Cup winner Daniel Federspiel
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 13

Start of the Big Final

Start of the Big Final
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 13

Simon Gegenheimer leads Daniel Federspiel in SemiFinal heat

Simon Gegenheimer leads Daniel Federspiel in SemiFinal heat
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 13

Mathias Wengelin leading Catriel Andres Soto and Fabrice Mels in Semi Final heat

Mathias Wengelin leading Catriel Andres Soto and Fabrice Mels in Semi Final heat
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 13

Daniel Federspiel

Daniel Federspiel
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 13

Kenta Gallagher came very close to making the Final

Kenta Gallagher came very close to making the Final
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 13

Fabrice Mels

Fabrice Mels
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 13

Mathias Wengelin

Mathias Wengelin
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 13

Fabrice Mels

Fabrice Mels
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 13

Elite men's eliminator podium in Hafjell, Norway

Elite men's eliminator podium in Hafjell, Norway
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 13

Elite men's final eliminator World Cup podium for 2013

Elite men's final eliminator World Cup podium for 2013
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The final round of the eliminator series at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Hafjell, Norway, offered some of the most exciting racing of the season, with multiple lead changes in almost every race. While neither of the World Cup leaders won their respective final, each won the overall title, with Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory) taking the women's title and Daniel Federspiel (Otztal Scott) the men's.

The tough circuit started with a steep climb before traversing the ski slopes and then taking the riders through a series of BMX jumps. From here they dropped into a rock garden, went up another short and steep climb, and then dropped down to the final finishing straight.

The men's race for the overall title was over after Federspiel made it through the first round, assuring himself of at least the single point he needed to clinch the title. He did not stop at that point, making his way into the final, along with top rival Simon Gegenheimer of Germany, Mathias Wengelin (Swedish National) and Andres Soto (Wild Wolf Trek).

Federspiel did not contest the final, content to take a victory lap to celebrate his title. At the front, Gegenheimer and Wengelin battled all lap for the race win, with the German champion finally taking the victory.

"I am so happy," said Gegenheimer. "I have been waiting so long for the first victory. After the Worlds I was a bit disappointed with my result and now I am super happy. It is a great final to the season. It was the toughest race of the year. The first uphill you had to do a lot of technical and then the second uphill it was really tough. The World Cup (overall) was close, but I lost it in the first half of the season."

"It was an amazing season, I have reached all of my goals," said Federspiel. "I won the Austrian Championship, the European Championship, silver medal in the world championship and now the overall World Cup. It was an amazing feeling."

"Yes, it is very special, it was one of my big goals this season. This was a good race from the qualification to the final. In the final I have much respect, because in the (semi) final it was so fast to the finish and with Kenta (Gallagher) it was nearly a crash. But now I finish in fourth place and I am super happy. I had fun."

Federspiel won the overall series with 183 points, followed by Gegenheimer with 159 and Fabrice Mels (Salcano Alanya) with 106.

Full Results

Elite men eliminator
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)60pts
2Matthias Wengelin (Swe)40
3Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing30
4Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team25
5Kenta Gallagher* (GBr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team20
6Fabrice Mels* (Bel) Salcano Alanya18
7Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls16
8Patrick Lüthi* (Swi)14
9Krystof Bogar* (Cze)12
10Axel Lindh* (Swe)10
11Andy Eyring (Ger)8
12Sebastian Carstensen Fini° (Den)6
13Philip Buys (RSA)4
14Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia3
15Jeroen Van Eck* (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team2
16Sebastian Kartfjord (Nor)1
17Julien Trarieux* (Fra)
18Ola Kjören (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
19Titouan Perrin Ganier* (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr
20Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
21Sondre Kristiansen* (Nor) Merida Ntg
22Gregor Raggl* (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
23Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro* (Por)
24Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi
25Torjus Bern Hansen° (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
26Nicolo Ferrazzo* (Ita)
27Johan J. Stroemberg (Nor)
28Fredrik Haraldseth* (Nor)
29Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
30Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
31Tomasz Drozdz (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
32Rik Jansen° (Ned)

Elite men eliminator World Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Federspiel (Aut)183pts
2Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)159
3Fabrice Mels* (Bel)106
4Miha Halzer (Slo)95
5Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)86
6Kenta Gallagher* (GBr)84
7Christian Pfäffle* (Ger)60
8Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)56
9Titouan Perrin Ganier* (Fra)48
10Fabien Canal (Fra)45
11Andy Eyring (Ger)42
12Thomas Litscher (Swi)41
13Matthias Wengelin (Swe)40
14Philip Buys (RSA)36
15Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)28
16Patrick Lüthi* (Swi)28
17Raphael Gagne (Can)25
18Stefan Peter (Swi)23
19Martin Gluth* (Ger)20
20Thibault Geneste (Fra)20
21Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)16
22Mirco Widmer (Swi)16
23Krystof Bogar* (Cze)12
24Lehvi Braam° (Ned)12
25Axel Lindh* (Swe)12
26Jeroen Van Eck* (Ned)12
27Kevin Miquel* (Fra)10
28Jan Nesvadba* (Cze)8
29Sebastian Carstensen Fini° (Den)6
30Gregor Raggl* (Aut)4
31Heiko Gutmann (Ger)4
32Timofei Ivanov (Rus)3
33Erik Groen (Ned)2
34Sebastian Kartfjord (Nor)1
35Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)1
36Julian Schelb* (Ger)1

 

