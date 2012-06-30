Trending

Neff blitzes the field for Windham win

Henderson, Neethling make up the podium

World Cup leader Yana Belomoyna (Ukraine) was not on the start line for the under 23 women's World Cup cross country in Windham, New York, unable to obtain a visa to enter the US. Jolanda Neff (Wheeler-IXS), the winner of round three, took top honours, finishing 1:24 ahead of Australian champion Rebecca Henderson (Australian National Team), with Candice Neethling (South Africa) finishing third.

Neff opened a gap on the first lap over a chase group containing Henderson, Neethling and Barbara Benko (Focus MIG). Henderson dropped the other two on the second lap, and began the third (of four) 40 seconds behind Neff, but continued to lose ground.

Belomoyna continues to lead the overall standings, with 390 points to Henderson's 311. Henderson is the only rider who can possibly defeat Belomoyna for the overall title with one race remaining.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team1:23:03
2Rebecca Henderson (Aus)0:01:24
3Candice Neethling (RSA)0:02:49
4Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team0:06:01
5Kajsa Snihs (Swe)0:08:02
6Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler - IXS Team0:08:57
7Andréanne Pichette (Can)0:09:48
8Cayley Brooks (Can)0:10:38
9Haley Smith (Can)0:11:55
10Valerie Meunier (Can)0:12:19
11Alicia Rose Pastore (USA)0:13:14
12Kaila Hart (USA)0:13:25
13Ines Carolina Gutierrez (Arg)0:14:00
14Sarah Moore (Can)0:14:10
15Jill Behlen (USA)0:14:12
16Katlyn Dundas (Can)0:15:01
17Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)0:17:16
18Laurence Harvey (Can)0:21:33
19Mariske Strauss (RSA)0:23:19
20Samantha Wagler (Can)-1lap
DNFLaura Bietola (Can) Scott-3RoxRacing

World Cup individual standings after round 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)390pts
2Rebecca Henderson (Aus)311
3Jolanda Neff (Swi)280
4Samara Sheppard (NZl)247
5Candice Neethling (RSA)216
6Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)174
7Kajsa Snihs (Swe)164
8Barbara Benko (Hun)142
9Paula Gorycka (Pol)140
10Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)125
11Mona Eiberweiser (Ger)103
12Andréanne Pichette (Can)98
13Vivienne Meyer (Swi)88
14Helen Grobert (Ger)86
15Michelle Hediger (Swi)74
16Monika Zur (Pol)73
17Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr)52
18Cayley Brooks (Can)51
19Julie Berteaux (Fra)46
20Haley Smith (Can)46
21Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)44
22Valerie Meunier (Can)42
23Serena Calvetti (Ita)42
24Virginie Pointet (Swi)33
25Sarah Moore (Can)32
26Kaila Hart (USA)30
27Alicia Rose Pastore (USA)28
28Jill Behlen (USA)26
29Ines Carolina Gutierrez (Arg)22
30Vendula Kuntova (Cze)21
31Laurence Harvey (Can)18
32Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)17
33Mariske Strauss (RSA)16
34Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA)14
35Marion Azam (Fra)13
36Samantha Wagler (Can)13
37Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)12
38Angela Egeland (RSA)12
39Katlyn Dundas (Can)10
40Alessia Bulleri (Ita)10
41Simone Vosloo (RSA)10
42Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr)10
43Karla Stepanova (Cze)7
44Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)7
45Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)6
46Tina Kindlhofer (Aut)4
47Regina Genser (Ger)4
48Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)3
49Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)3
50Miranda Agusti Sanchez (Spa)2
51Laura Bietola (Can)2
52Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)2
53Marta Pastore (Ita)1
54Lorraine Truong (Swi)1

