World Cup leader Yana Belomoyna (Ukraine) was not on the start line for the under 23 women's World Cup cross country in Windham, New York, unable to obtain a visa to enter the US. Jolanda Neff (Wheeler-IXS), the winner of round three, took top honours, finishing 1:24 ahead of Australian champion Rebecca Henderson (Australian National Team), with Candice Neethling (South Africa) finishing third.

Neff opened a gap on the first lap over a chase group containing Henderson, Neethling and Barbara Benko (Focus MIG). Henderson dropped the other two on the second lap, and began the third (of four) 40 seconds behind Neff, but continued to lose ground.

Belomoyna continues to lead the overall standings, with 390 points to Henderson's 311. Henderson is the only rider who can possibly defeat Belomoyna for the overall title with one race remaining.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team 1:23:03 2 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) 0:01:24 3 Candice Neethling (RSA) 0:02:49 4 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team 0:06:01 5 Kajsa Snihs (Swe) 0:08:02 6 Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler - IXS Team 0:08:57 7 Andréanne Pichette (Can) 0:09:48 8 Cayley Brooks (Can) 0:10:38 9 Haley Smith (Can) 0:11:55 10 Valerie Meunier (Can) 0:12:19 11 Alicia Rose Pastore (USA) 0:13:14 12 Kaila Hart (USA) 0:13:25 13 Ines Carolina Gutierrez (Arg) 0:14:00 14 Sarah Moore (Can) 0:14:10 15 Jill Behlen (USA) 0:14:12 16 Katlyn Dundas (Can) 0:15:01 17 Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can) 0:17:16 18 Laurence Harvey (Can) 0:21:33 19 Mariske Strauss (RSA) 0:23:19 20 Samantha Wagler (Can) -1lap DNF Laura Bietola (Can) Scott-3RoxRacing