Neff blitzes the field for Windham win
Henderson, Neethling make up the podium
World Cup leader Yana Belomoyna (Ukraine) was not on the start line for the under 23 women's World Cup cross country in Windham, New York, unable to obtain a visa to enter the US. Jolanda Neff (Wheeler-IXS), the winner of round three, took top honours, finishing 1:24 ahead of Australian champion Rebecca Henderson (Australian National Team), with Candice Neethling (South Africa) finishing third.
Neff opened a gap on the first lap over a chase group containing Henderson, Neethling and Barbara Benko (Focus MIG). Henderson dropped the other two on the second lap, and began the third (of four) 40 seconds behind Neff, but continued to lose ground.
Belomoyna continues to lead the overall standings, with 390 points to Henderson's 311. Henderson is the only rider who can possibly defeat Belomoyna for the overall title with one race remaining.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team
|1:23:03
|2
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|0:01:24
|3
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|0:02:49
|4
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team
|0:06:01
|5
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|0:08:02
|6
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) Wheeler - IXS Team
|0:08:57
|7
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|0:09:48
|8
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|0:10:38
|9
|Haley Smith (Can)
|0:11:55
|10
|Valerie Meunier (Can)
|0:12:19
|11
|Alicia Rose Pastore (USA)
|0:13:14
|12
|Kaila Hart (USA)
|0:13:25
|13
|Ines Carolina Gutierrez (Arg)
|0:14:00
|14
|Sarah Moore (Can)
|0:14:10
|15
|Jill Behlen (USA)
|0:14:12
|16
|Katlyn Dundas (Can)
|0:15:01
|17
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|0:17:16
|18
|Laurence Harvey (Can)
|0:21:33
|19
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|0:23:19
|20
|Samantha Wagler (Can)
|-1lap
|DNF
|Laura Bietola (Can) Scott-3RoxRacing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)
|390
|pts
|2
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|311
|3
|Jolanda Neff (Swi)
|280
|4
|Samara Sheppard (NZl)
|247
|5
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|216
|6
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)
|174
|7
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|164
|8
|Barbara Benko (Hun)
|142
|9
|Paula Gorycka (Pol)
|140
|10
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)
|125
|11
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger)
|103
|12
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|98
|13
|Vivienne Meyer (Swi)
|88
|14
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|86
|15
|Michelle Hediger (Swi)
|74
|16
|Monika Zur (Pol)
|73
|17
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr)
|52
|18
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|51
|19
|Julie Berteaux (Fra)
|46
|20
|Haley Smith (Can)
|46
|21
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|44
|22
|Valerie Meunier (Can)
|42
|23
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|42
|24
|Virginie Pointet (Swi)
|33
|25
|Sarah Moore (Can)
|32
|26
|Kaila Hart (USA)
|30
|27
|Alicia Rose Pastore (USA)
|28
|28
|Jill Behlen (USA)
|26
|29
|Ines Carolina Gutierrez (Arg)
|22
|30
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze)
|21
|31
|Laurence Harvey (Can)
|18
|32
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|17
|33
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|16
|34
|Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA)
|14
|35
|Marion Azam (Fra)
|13
|36
|Samantha Wagler (Can)
|13
|37
|Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)
|12
|38
|Angela Egeland (RSA)
|12
|39
|Katlyn Dundas (Can)
|10
|40
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|10
|41
|Simone Vosloo (RSA)
|10
|42
|Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr)
|10
|43
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|7
|44
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)
|7
|45
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
|6
|46
|Tina Kindlhofer (Aut)
|4
|47
|Regina Genser (Ger)
|4
|48
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)
|3
|49
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|3
|50
|Miranda Agusti Sanchez (Spa)
|2
|51
|Laura Bietola (Can)
|2
|52
|Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)
|2
|53
|Marta Pastore (Ita)
|1
|54
|Lorraine Truong (Swi)
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy