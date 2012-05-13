Bresset races to Nove Mesto cross country victory
Kalentieva and Nash round out top three
As the end of the Olympic qualification period approaches, the intensity of racing is increasing at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. Round 3 of the cross country series, in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, produced a close battle in the elite women's race on Sunday, when Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-Peisey Vallandry) became the third winner and leader of the women's series.
In the 25.5-kilometre race, world champion and series leader Catharine Pendrel (Luna) struggled in the opening loop, dropping back to the mid-20s in the field and losing over 40 seconds on her rivals. Her Luna teammate Katerina Nash, racing in front of home fans, jumped into an early lead, before being joined by Bresset after one lap.
A group of chasers attempted to join the leaders, including Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice), the winner of round one, Blaza Klemencic (Felt Oetztal X-Bionic) and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida). However, only Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) and, amazingly, Pendrel, were able to make it to the front. Kalentieva joined Bresset on lap three and Pendrel bridged up a lap later, with one lap to go. Nash at that point had faded to fourth, just ahead of another Luna teammate Georgia Gould, who had moved up steadily all race.
Bresset attacked on the climb on the final lap, dropping first Pendrel and then Kalentieva, to solo in for her first World Cup win of the year. Kalentieva hung on for second, but Pendrel faded to sixth, with Nash taking a very popular third and Gould finishing fourth by outsprinting Klemencic in fifth.
In the overall standings, Bresset leads with 590 points to Pendrel's 540, with Wloszczowska a further 10 points back.
"I had a good feeling in my legs," said Bresset, "and I like this course very much. Katerina [Nash] went out very fast at the start, but I was slowly able to bring her back. I was most worried when Catharine [Pendrel] joined us, because she is a very strong and experienced rider, who won here against me last year."
"Some days everything goes perfect, and other days it doesn't," said Pendrel. "I was shocked after the start lap to find out I had lost over 40 seconds. I was able to make it back to third for a while, but I could really feel it in my legs on the last lap. This just makes me a little more hungry for the next one. It's exciting with the level of the riders right now, and three different winners in three races."
The Luna Pro Team won both day's team category and leads the overall World Cup team rankings.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|1:29:17
|2
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:00:29
|3
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:48
|4
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:59
|5
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|6
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:10
|7
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:01:17
|8
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:01:32
|9
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can)
|0:02:11
|10
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek
|0:02:56
|11
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:03:09
|12
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol
|0:03:21
|13
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|0:03:26
|14
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:03:41
|15
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:03:44
|16
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|0:03:52
|17
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|0:04:10
|18
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Craft
|0:04:21
|19
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team
|0:04:27
|20
|Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens Mtb Racing Team
|0:04:45
|21
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:05:08
|22
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:05:26
|23
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges
|0:05:38
|24
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team
|0:06:08
|25
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:06:28
|26
|Karen Hanlen (NZl)
|0:06:44
|27
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:07:03
|28
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:07:21
|29
|Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:07:41
|30
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:07:46
|31
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|0:07:47
|32
|Sarah Koba (Swi)
|0:08:02
|33
|Anne Terpstra* (Ned)
|0:08:13
|34
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|0:08:24
|35
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|0:08:30
|36
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|0:08:34
|37
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:08:36
|38
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:08:39
|39
|Judy Freeman (USA)
|0:08:47
|40
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|0:08:49
|41
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|0:09:11
|42
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team
|0:09:15
|43
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus Mig Team
|0:09:34
|44
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)
|0:09:38
|45
|Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|0:09:49
|46
|Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries
|0:09:55
|47
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC
|0:10:41
|48
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team
|0:10:52
|49
|Qinglan Shi (Chn)
|0:11:00
|50
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|0:11:37
|51
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:11:38
|52
|Rowena Fry (Aus)
|0:12:13
|53
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|0:12:53
|54
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:13:36
|55
|Jenni King (Aus)
|0:14:09
|56
|Katherine O'shea (Aus)
|0:14:25
|57
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|0:14:28
|58
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:15:25
|59
|Samantha Sanders (RSA)
|0:15:53
|60
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|0:16:24
|-1lap
|Zephanie Blasi (USA) WXC World Racing
|-1lap
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team
|-1lap
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|-1lap
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|-1lap
|Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity
|-1lap
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger)
|-1lap
|Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)
|-1lap
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|-1lap
|Tracy Moseley (GBr)
|-1lap
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
|-1lap
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|-1lap
|Krista Park (USA)
|-2laps
|Elisa Maria Garcia (Chi)
|-2laps
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Moda-Bikemagic Racing Team
|-2laps
|Ana Zupan (Slo) Energijateam.Com
|-2laps
|Judith Pollinger (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|-2laps
|Joanne Clay (GBr) WXC World Racing
|DNF
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|DNF
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|DNF
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura
|DNF
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|DNF
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|DNF
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|DNF
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|DNF
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|DNF
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|DNF
|Daniela Storch (Ger)
|DNF
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Superior Mtb Racing Team
|DNF
|Joanna Petterson (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|88
|pts
|2
|Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|45
|3
|BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|43
|4
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|42
|5
|Colnago Sudtirol
|37
|6
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|35
|7
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|29
|8
|CCC Polkowice
|28
|9
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|23
|10
|Subaru - Trek
|22
|11
|Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|19
|12
|Bikepark.Ch Craft
|13
|13
|ISD MTB Team
|12
|14
|Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|11
|15
|Specialized Solodet Vosges
|8
|16
|Wheeler - IXS Team
|7
|17
|GT Skoda Chamonix
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|590
|pts
|2
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|540
|3
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|530
|4
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|425
|5
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek
|415
|6
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|309
|7
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|294
|8
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|288
|9
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|280
|10
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|272
|11
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|263
|12
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|254
|13
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can)
|242
|14
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|242
|15
|Karen Hanlen (NZl)
|234
|16
|Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|232
|17
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|230
|18
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|229
|19
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|213
|20
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol
|207
|21
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Craft
|188
|22
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|182
|23
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|178
|24
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges
|168
|25
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|159
|26
|Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets
|150
|27
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek
|145
|28
|Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda Chamonix
|142
|29
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|133
|30
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus Mig Team
|127
|31
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|126
|32
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team
|124
|33
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|123
|34
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|120
|35
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|104
|36
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|103
|37
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|98
|38
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team
|95
|39
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura
|86
|40
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|86
|41
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|86
|42
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|84
|43
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|78
|44
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|74
|45
|Anne Terpstra* (Ned)
|72
|46
|Judy Freeman (USA)
|71
|47
|Qinglan Shi (Chn)
|69
|48
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|68
|49
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|68
|50
|Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|65
|51
|Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries
|64
|52
|Sarah Koba (Swi)
|58
|53
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|58
|54
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|57
|55
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|51
|56
|Rowena Fry (Aus)
|51
|57
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|40
|58
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC
|36
|59
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|36
|60
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|28
|61
|Samantha Sanders (RSA)
|26
|62
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)
|24
|63
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|24
|64
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|23
|65
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger)
|20
|66
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|15
|67
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls
|14
|68
|Willow Rockwell (USA) Trek World Racing
|14
|69
|Jenni King (Aus)
|13
|70
|Jodie Willett (Aus)
|13
|71
|Katherine O'shea (Aus)
|12
|72
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|11
|73
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|10
|74
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|9
|75
|Julia Colvin (RSA)
|9
|76
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|8
|77
|Jane Nussli (GBr) Fischer - BMC
|8
|78
|Melanie Palframan (RSA)
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|205
|pts
|2
|CCC Polkowice
|135
|3
|BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|106
|4
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|104
|5
|Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|99
|6
|Subaru - Trek
|97
|7
|Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|87
|8
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|82
|9
|Colnago Sudtirol
|80
|10
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|62
|11
|Wheeler - IXS Team
|47
|12
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|35
|13
|Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|33
|14
|Team Fujibikes Rockets
|31
|15
|Specialized Racing
|29
|16
|Bikepark.Ch Craft
|28
|17
|Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|22
|18
|Specialized Solodet Vosges
|18
|19
|ISD MTB Team
|12
|20
|GT Skoda Chamonix
|9
|21
|Salcano Factory Team
|8
|22
|Focus MIG Team
|7
|23
|Team Crampfix Nakamura
|2
