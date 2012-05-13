Trending

Bresset races to Nove Mesto cross country victory

Kalentieva and Nash round out top three

Image 1 of 26

Tereza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz Haibike) on an uphill

Tereza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz Haibike) on an uphill
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 2 of 26

Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) winning the cross country World Cup in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) winning the cross country World Cup in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 26

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) on the elite women's cross country podium in Nove Mesto

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) on the elite women's cross country podium in Nove Mesto
(Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon)
Image 4 of 26

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) in action in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) in action in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
(Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon)
Image 5 of 26

Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) winning the cross country World Cup in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) winning the cross country World Cup in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
(Image credit: BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry Team)
Image 6 of 26

Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) opens the winner's champagne on the podium

Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) opens the winner's champagne on the podium
(Image credit: BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry Team)
Image 7 of 26

Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) races in Czech

Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) races in Czech
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 8 of 26

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) celebrates second place.

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) celebrates second place.
(Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon)
Image 9 of 26

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) greets the fans after finishing 3rd

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) greets the fans after finishing 3rd
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 26

A crash at the start took a lot of riders down

A crash at the start took a lot of riders down
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 26

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) was the early leader

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) was the early leader
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 26

Blaza Klemencic (Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team)

Blaza Klemencic (Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 26

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice)

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 26

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 26

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team)

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 26

Annie Last (Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team)

Annie Last (Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 26

Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek)

Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 26

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 26

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 26

Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) leading Nash and Kalentieva

Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) leading Nash and Kalentieva
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 26

Fans dress up for the occasion

Fans dress up for the occasion
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 22 of 26

Rosara Joseph (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team)

Rosara Joseph (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 23 of 26

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon Racing Team)

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 24 of 26

Annie Last (Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team)

Annie Last (Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 25 of 26

Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry)

Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 26 of 26

Elite women's podium in Nove Mesto, Czech: Podium: Georgia Gould, Irina Kalentieva, Julie Bresset, Katerina Nash, Blaza Klemencic

Elite women's podium in Nove Mesto, Czech: Podium: Georgia Gould, Irina Kalentieva, Julie Bresset, Katerina Nash, Blaza Klemencic
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

As the end of the Olympic qualification period approaches, the intensity of racing is increasing at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. Round 3 of the cross country series, in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, produced a close battle in the elite women's race on Sunday, when Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-Peisey Vallandry) became the third winner and leader of the women's series.

In the 25.5-kilometre race, world champion and series leader Catharine Pendrel (Luna) struggled in the opening loop, dropping back to the mid-20s in the field and losing over 40 seconds on her rivals. Her Luna teammate Katerina Nash, racing in front of home fans, jumped into an early lead, before being joined by Bresset after one lap.

A group of chasers attempted to join the leaders, including Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice), the winner of round one, Blaza Klemencic (Felt Oetztal X-Bionic) and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida). However, only Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) and, amazingly, Pendrel, were able to make it to the front. Kalentieva joined Bresset on lap three and Pendrel bridged up a lap later, with one lap to go. Nash at that point had faded to fourth, just ahead of another Luna teammate Georgia Gould, who had moved up steadily all race.

Bresset attacked on the climb on the final lap, dropping first Pendrel and then Kalentieva, to solo in for her first World Cup win of the year. Kalentieva hung on for second, but Pendrel faded to sixth, with Nash taking a very popular third and Gould finishing fourth by outsprinting Klemencic in fifth.

In the overall standings, Bresset leads with 590 points to Pendrel's 540, with Wloszczowska a further 10 points back.

"I had a good feeling in my legs," said Bresset, "and I like this course very much. Katerina [Nash] went out very fast at the start, but I was slowly able to bring her back. I was most worried when Catharine [Pendrel] joined us, because she is a very strong and experienced rider, who won here against me last year."

"Some days everything goes perfect, and other days it doesn't," said Pendrel. "I was shocked after the start lap to find out I had lost over 40 seconds. I was able to make it back to third for a while, but I could really feel it in my legs on the last lap. This just makes me a little more hungry for the next one. It's exciting with the level of the riders right now, and three different winners in three races."

The Luna Pro Team won both day's team category and leads the overall World Cup team rankings.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry1:29:17
2Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:00:29
3Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:00:48
4Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:00:59
5Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
6Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:01:10
7Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:01:17
8Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:01:32
9Marie-Helene Premont (Can)0:02:11
10Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek0:02:56
11Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:03:09
12Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol0:03:21
13Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol0:03:26
14Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:03:41
15Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:03:44
16Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team0:03:52
17Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team0:04:10
18Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Craft0:04:21
19Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team0:04:27
20Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens Mtb Racing Team0:04:45
21Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:05:08
22Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:05:26
23Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges0:05:38
24Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team0:06:08
25Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:06:28
26Karen Hanlen (NZl)0:06:44
27Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:07:03
28Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:07:21
29Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda Chamonix0:07:41
30Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek0:07:46
31Mary Mcconneloug (USA)0:07:47
32Sarah Koba (Swi)0:08:02
33Anne Terpstra* (Ned)0:08:13
34Vera Andreeva (Rus)0:08:24
35Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team0:08:30
36Janka Stevkova (Svk)0:08:34
37Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing0:08:36
38Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:08:39
39Judy Freeman (USA)0:08:47
40Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:08:49
41Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team0:09:11
42Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team0:09:15
43Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus Mig Team0:09:34
44Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)0:09:38
45Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team0:09:49
46Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries0:09:55
47Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC0:10:41
48Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team0:10:52
49Qinglan Shi (Chn)0:11:00
50Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team0:11:37
51Hanna Klein (Ger)0:11:38
52Rowena Fry (Aus)0:12:13
53Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:12:53
54Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls0:13:36
55Jenni King (Aus)0:14:09
56Katherine O'shea (Aus)0:14:25
57Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:14:28
58Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:15:25
59Samantha Sanders (RSA)0:15:53
60Anna Villar Argente (Spa)0:16:24
-1lapZephanie Blasi (USA) WXC World Racing
-1lapNicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team
-1lapFanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
-1lapChloe Woodruff (USA)
-1lapLucie Vesela (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity
-1lapIvonne Kraft (Ger)
-1lapMichalina Ziolkowska (Pol)
-1lapMaxine Filby (GBr)
-1lapTracy Moseley (GBr)
-1lapAngelica Edvardsson (Swe)
-1lapRie Katayama (Jpn)
-1lapKrista Park (USA)
-2lapsElisa Maria Garcia (Chi)
-2lapsErica Zaveta (USA) Moda-Bikemagic Racing Team
-2lapsAna Zupan (Slo) Energijateam.Com
-2lapsJudith Pollinger (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
-2lapsJoanne Clay (GBr) WXC World Racing
DNFLaura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
DNFCaroline Mani (Fra)
DNFElisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura
DNFAleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
DNFAnna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice
DNFCatherine Vipond (Can)
DNFKatarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
DNFInbar Ronen (Isr)
DNFLee Craigie (GBr)
DNFDaniela Storch (Ger)
DNFAnneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Superior Mtb Racing Team
DNFJoanna Petterson (USA)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team88pts
2Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team45
3BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry43
4Ghost Factory Racing Team42
5Colnago Sudtirol37
6Topeak Ergon Racing Team35
7Sabine Spitz Haibike Team29
8CCC Polkowice28
9Multivan Merida Biking Team23
10Subaru - Trek22
11Rabobank Giant Offroad Team19
12Bikepark.Ch Craft13
13ISD MTB Team12
14Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team11
15Specialized Solodet Vosges8
16Wheeler - IXS Team7
17GT Skoda Chamonix2

Elite women individual World Cup standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry590pts
2Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team540
3Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice530
4Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team425
5Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek415
6Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team309
7Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team294
8Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team288
9Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team280
10Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team272
11Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team263
12Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team254
13Marie-Helene Premont (Can)242
14Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team242
15Karen Hanlen (NZl)234
16Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team232
17Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team230
18Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol229
19Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team213
20Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol207
21Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Craft188
22Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team182
23Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing178
24Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges168
25Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team159
26Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets150
27Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek145
28Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda Chamonix142
29Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team133
30Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus Mig Team127
31Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice126
32Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team124
33Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team123
34Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice120
35Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice104
36Mary Mcconneloug (USA)103
37Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry98
38Laura Turpijn (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team95
39Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura86
40Hanna Klein (Ger)86
41Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team86
42Vera Andreeva (Rus)84
43Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing78
44Rie Katayama (Jpn)74
45Anne Terpstra* (Ned)72
46Judy Freeman (USA)71
47Qinglan Shi (Chn)69
48Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team68
49Janka Stevkova (Svk)68
50Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team65
51Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries64
52Sarah Koba (Swi)58
53Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry58
54Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix57
55Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team51
56Rowena Fry (Aus)51
57Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)40
58Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC36
59Chloe Woodruff (USA)36
60Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team28
61Samantha Sanders (RSA)26
62Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)24
63Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing24
64Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix23
65Ivonne Kraft (Ger)20
66Pavla Havlikova (Cze)15
67Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls14
68Willow Rockwell (USA) Trek World Racing14
69Jenni King (Aus)13
70Jodie Willett (Aus)13
71Katherine O'shea (Aus)12
72Caroline Mani (Fra)11
73Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team10
74Catherine Vipond (Can)9
75Julia Colvin (RSA)9
76Anna Villar Argente (Spa)8
77Jane Nussli (GBr) Fischer - BMC8
78Melanie Palframan (RSA)8

Elite women's team World Cup standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team205pts
2CCC Polkowice135
3BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry106
4Ghost Factory Racing Team104
5Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team99
6Subaru - Trek97
7Rabobank Giant Offroad Team87
8Topeak Ergon Racing Team82
9Colnago Sudtirol80
10Sabine Spitz Haibike Team62
11Wheeler - IXS Team47
12Multivan Merida Biking Team35
13Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team33
14Team Fujibikes Rockets31
15Specialized Racing29
16Bikepark.Ch Craft28
17Notebooksbilliger.De Team22
18Specialized Solodet Vosges18
19ISD MTB Team12
20GT Skoda Chamonix9
21Salcano Factory Team8
22Focus MIG Team7
23Team Crampfix Nakamura2

