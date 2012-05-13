Image 1 of 26 Tereza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz Haibike) on an uphill (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 2 of 26 Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) winning the cross country World Cup in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 26 Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) on the elite women's cross country podium in Nove Mesto (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon) Image 4 of 26 Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) in action in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon) Image 5 of 26 Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) winning the cross country World Cup in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (Image credit: BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry Team) Image 6 of 26 Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) opens the winner's champagne on the podium (Image credit: BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry Team) Image 7 of 26 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) races in Czech (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 26 Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) celebrates second place. (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon) Image 9 of 26 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) greets the fans after finishing 3rd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 26 A crash at the start took a lot of riders down (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 26 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) was the early leader (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 26 Blaza Klemencic (Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 26 Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 26 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 26 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 26 Annie Last (Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 26 Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 26 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 26 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 26 Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) leading Nash and Kalentieva (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 26 Fans dress up for the occasion (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 26 Rosara Joseph (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 26 Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 24 of 26 Annie Last (Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 25 of 26 Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 26 of 26 Elite women's podium in Nove Mesto, Czech: Podium: Georgia Gould, Irina Kalentieva, Julie Bresset, Katerina Nash, Blaza Klemencic (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

As the end of the Olympic qualification period approaches, the intensity of racing is increasing at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. Round 3 of the cross country series, in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, produced a close battle in the elite women's race on Sunday, when Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-Peisey Vallandry) became the third winner and leader of the women's series.

In the 25.5-kilometre race, world champion and series leader Catharine Pendrel (Luna) struggled in the opening loop, dropping back to the mid-20s in the field and losing over 40 seconds on her rivals. Her Luna teammate Katerina Nash, racing in front of home fans, jumped into an early lead, before being joined by Bresset after one lap.

A group of chasers attempted to join the leaders, including Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice), the winner of round one, Blaza Klemencic (Felt Oetztal X-Bionic) and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida). However, only Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) and, amazingly, Pendrel, were able to make it to the front. Kalentieva joined Bresset on lap three and Pendrel bridged up a lap later, with one lap to go. Nash at that point had faded to fourth, just ahead of another Luna teammate Georgia Gould, who had moved up steadily all race.

Bresset attacked on the climb on the final lap, dropping first Pendrel and then Kalentieva, to solo in for her first World Cup win of the year. Kalentieva hung on for second, but Pendrel faded to sixth, with Nash taking a very popular third and Gould finishing fourth by outsprinting Klemencic in fifth.

In the overall standings, Bresset leads with 590 points to Pendrel's 540, with Wloszczowska a further 10 points back.

"I had a good feeling in my legs," said Bresset, "and I like this course very much. Katerina [Nash] went out very fast at the start, but I was slowly able to bring her back. I was most worried when Catharine [Pendrel] joined us, because she is a very strong and experienced rider, who won here against me last year."

"Some days everything goes perfect, and other days it doesn't," said Pendrel. "I was shocked after the start lap to find out I had lost over 40 seconds. I was able to make it back to third for a while, but I could really feel it in my legs on the last lap. This just makes me a little more hungry for the next one. It's exciting with the level of the riders right now, and three different winners in three races."

The Luna Pro Team won both day's team category and leads the overall World Cup team rankings.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 1:29:17 2 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:00:29 3 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:00:48 4 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:00:59 5 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 6 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:01:10 7 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:01:17 8 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:32 9 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) 0:02:11 10 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek 0:02:56 11 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:03:09 12 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol 0:03:21 13 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 0:03:26 14 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:03:41 15 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:03:44 16 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 0:03:52 17 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 0:04:10 18 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Craft 0:04:21 19 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team 0:04:27 20 Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens Mtb Racing Team 0:04:45 21 Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:05:08 22 Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:05:26 23 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges 0:05:38 24 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team 0:06:08 25 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:06:28 26 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 0:06:44 27 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:07:03 28 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:07:21 29 Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:07:41 30 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:07:46 31 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 0:07:47 32 Sarah Koba (Swi) 0:08:02 33 Anne Terpstra* (Ned) 0:08:13 34 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 0:08:24 35 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 0:08:30 36 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 0:08:34 37 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 0:08:36 38 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:08:39 39 Judy Freeman (USA) 0:08:47 40 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:08:49 41 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team 0:09:11 42 Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team 0:09:15 43 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus Mig Team 0:09:34 44 Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) 0:09:38 45 Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team 0:09:49 46 Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries 0:09:55 47 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:10:41 48 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team 0:10:52 49 Qinglan Shi (Chn) 0:11:00 50 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team 0:11:37 51 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:11:38 52 Rowena Fry (Aus) 0:12:13 53 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 0:12:53 54 Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls 0:13:36 55 Jenni King (Aus) 0:14:09 56 Katherine O'shea (Aus) 0:14:25 57 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:14:28 58 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:15:25 59 Samantha Sanders (RSA) 0:15:53 60 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 0:16:24 -1lap Zephanie Blasi (USA) WXC World Racing -1lap Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team -1lap Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix -1lap Chloe Woodruff (USA) -1lap Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity -1lap Ivonne Kraft (Ger) -1lap Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol) -1lap Maxine Filby (GBr) -1lap Tracy Moseley (GBr) -1lap Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) -1lap Rie Katayama (Jpn) -1lap Krista Park (USA) -2laps Elisa Maria Garcia (Chi) -2laps Erica Zaveta (USA) Moda-Bikemagic Racing Team -2laps Ana Zupan (Slo) Energijateam.Com -2laps Judith Pollinger (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida -2laps Joanne Clay (GBr) WXC World Racing DNF Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry DNF Caroline Mani (Fra) DNF Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura DNF Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice DNF Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice DNF Catherine Vipond (Can) DNF Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) DNF Inbar Ronen (Isr) DNF Lee Craigie (GBr) DNF Daniela Storch (Ger) DNF Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Superior Mtb Racing Team DNF Joanna Petterson (USA)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luna Pro Team 88 pts 2 Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 45 3 BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 43 4 Ghost Factory Racing Team 42 5 Colnago Sudtirol 37 6 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 35 7 Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 29 8 CCC Polkowice 28 9 Multivan Merida Biking Team 23 10 Subaru - Trek 22 11 Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 19 12 Bikepark.Ch Craft 13 13 ISD MTB Team 12 14 Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team 11 15 Specialized Solodet Vosges 8 16 Wheeler - IXS Team 7 17 GT Skoda Chamonix 2

Elite women individual World Cup standings after three rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 590 pts 2 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 540 3 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 530 4 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 425 5 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek 415 6 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 309 7 Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 294 8 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 288 9 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 280 10 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 272 11 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 263 12 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 254 13 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) 242 14 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 242 15 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 234 16 Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team 232 17 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 230 18 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 229 19 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 213 20 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol 207 21 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Craft 188 22 Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 182 23 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 178 24 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges 168 25 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team 159 26 Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets 150 27 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek 145 28 Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda Chamonix 142 29 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 133 30 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus Mig Team 127 31 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice 126 32 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team 124 33 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 123 34 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice 120 35 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 104 36 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 103 37 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 98 38 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Mpl Specialized MTB Team 95 39 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura 86 40 Hanna Klein (Ger) 86 41 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 86 42 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 84 43 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 78 44 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 74 45 Anne Terpstra* (Ned) 72 46 Judy Freeman (USA) 71 47 Qinglan Shi (Chn) 69 48 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 68 49 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 68 50 Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team 65 51 Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries 64 52 Sarah Koba (Swi) 58 53 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 58 54 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 57 55 Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 51 56 Rowena Fry (Aus) 51 57 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) 40 58 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC 36 59 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 36 60 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team 28 61 Samantha Sanders (RSA) 26 62 Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) 24 63 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 24 64 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 23 65 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) 20 66 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 15 67 Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls 14 68 Willow Rockwell (USA) Trek World Racing 14 69 Jenni King (Aus) 13 70 Jodie Willett (Aus) 13 71 Katherine O'shea (Aus) 12 72 Caroline Mani (Fra) 11 73 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team 10 74 Catherine Vipond (Can) 9 75 Julia Colvin (RSA) 9 76 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 8 77 Jane Nussli (GBr) Fischer - BMC 8 78 Melanie Palframan (RSA) 8