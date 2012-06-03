Image 1 of 10 Rachel Atherton ( GT Factory Racing) women's winner in Val di Sole (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 10 Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) (Image credit: Sven Martin / Domenico Galizia) Image 3 of 10 Emilie Siegenthaler (Scott 11) (Image credit: Sven Martin / Domenico Galizia) Image 4 of 10 Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) (Image credit: Sven Martin / Domenico Galizia) Image 5 of 10 Emilie Siegenthaler (Scott 11) (Image credit: Sven Martin / Domenico Galizia) Image 6 of 10 Tracy Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride) (Image credit: Colin Meagher) Image 7 of 10 Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker Team) (Image credit: Colin Meagher) Image 8 of 10 Myriam Nicole (Commencal / Riding Addiction) (Image credit: Colin Meagher) Image 9 of 10 Elite women's podium in Val di Sole World Cup: Floriane Pugin, Myriam Nicole, Rachel Atherton, Emmeline Ragot, Morgane Charre (Image credit: Colin Meagher) Image 10 of 10 Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker), World Cup leader (Image credit: Colin Meagher)

After missing much of the past two seasons as she recovers from a shoulder injury, Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) served notice that she is back with a vengeance, by dominating round two of the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup on Sunday in Val di Sole, Italy.

Val di Sole is known for its highly technical, rough and dusty track, and this year was no different, with new sections of the course buried under soft, loamy dirt that was nearly 30 centimetres deep in places. Crashes abounded, with former junior world champion Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen) unable to start after injuring her shoulder earlier in the week during training.

Sabrina Jonnier (Labyrinth Shimano) was the first woman to spend an extended time in the hot seat, but she was then bumped out of contention by a pair of Austrian riders - Anita Molcik (Four Elements) and Petra Bernhard (Alpine Commencal Austria) - before a trio of French riders took the top spot in quick succession, with Myriam Nicole (Commencal/Riding Addiction) the first to break the four minute barrier.

However, Nicole's reign at the top is was brief, with Atherton the next rider on course. Atherton, the world champion here in Val di Sole in 2008, was noticeably faster than than any other woman, finishing 4.485 seconds ahead of Nicole. The only rider remaining was the world champion Emmeline Ragot (MS Mondraker), who had qualified first, but she was no match for Atherton, finishing over eight seconds back in third.

"I still can't quite believe it," said Atherton. "The track here is so insane, it's so long and physical and wild. I knew that if I was going to win it I had to put everything on the line. I had a pretty good run and nearly crashed a few times, but you've just got to risk it, and I wanted to win."

Ragot takes the World Cup lead, since Atherton did not compete in the first round, with 370 points, followed by round one winner Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride) at 322, Nicole at 261 points and Atherton with 240.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:03:49.436 2 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:04.485 3 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:08.083 4 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott11 0:00:15.446 5 Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr 0:00:20.301 6 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott11 0:00:23.207 7 Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:23.884 8 Anita Molcik (Aut) 0:00:24.333 9 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 0:00:32.308 10 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:00:33.232 11 Alia Marcellini (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 0:00:34.984 12 Miranda Miller (Can) 0:00:36.808 13 Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International 0:00:38.500 14 Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 0:00:38.970 15 Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 0:00:39.256 16 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 0:00:39.794 17 Carina Cappellari (Swi) 0:00:40.893 18 Jessica Stone (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:44.225 19 Caroline Sax (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 0:00:45.108 20 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC-Intense 0:00:58.815 DNS Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 GT Factory Racing 102 pts 2 Lapierre International 71 3 MS Mondraker Team 65 4 Trek World Racing 54 5 Scott11 53 6 Santa Cruz Syndicate 52 7 Devinci Global Racing 49 8 Commencal / Riding Addiction 35 9 Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 34 10 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 26 11 Monster Energy-Specialized 24 12 Passion Velo.Fr 22 13 Alpine Commencal Austria 18 14 SC-Intense 15 15 Hutchinson United Ride 14 16 Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 13 17 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 12 18 CK Racing Santacruz 11 19 Torpado Surfing Shop 10 20 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 10 21 Team Norco International 8 22 Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 6 23 Unior Tools Team 3 24 Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 3

World Cup individual standings after round 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Ms Mondraker Team 370 pts 2 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 322 3 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 261 4 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 240 5 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott11 220 6 Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International 185 7 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott11 180 8 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 165 9 Anita Molcik (Aut) 160 10 Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 154 11 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC-Intense 127 12 Morgane Charre (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr 126 13 Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Bra) 84 14 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 80 15 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 65 16 Alia Marcellini (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 55 17 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 50 18 Miranda Miller (Can) 45 19 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 45 20 Caroline Sax (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 40 21 Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 35 22 Martina Bruehlmann (Swi) 35 23 Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 30 24 Gabriela Williams (Cze) Cg Racing Brigade 25 25 Carina Cappellari (Swi) 20 26 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) 20 27 Jessica Stone (GBr) Unior Tools Team 15 28 Tamara Maria Ulrich (Aut) 15