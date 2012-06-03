Image 1 of 10 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing), men's winner in Val di Sole (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 10 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) topped the podium in Val di Sole at the downhill World Cup. (Image credit: Trek World Racing) Image 3 of 10 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) on his way to winning in Val di Sole (Image credit: Trek World Racing) Image 4 of 10 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) on his way to second (Image credit: Colin Meagher) Image 5 of 10 Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) (Image credit: Colin Meagher) Image 6 of 10 World Champion Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Colin Meagher) Image 7 of 10 Marc Beaumont (GT Factory Racing) (Image credit: Colin Meagher) Image 8 of 10 Cameron Cole (Lapierre International) (Image credit: Colin Meagher) Image 9 of 10 Elite men's downhill podium in Val di Sole World Cup: Marc Beaumont, Greg Minnaar, Aaron Gwin, Gee Atherton, Cameron Cole (Image credit: Colin Meagher) Image 10 of 10 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing), World Cup leader (Image credit: Colin Meagher)

In the men's race at the second round of the UCI Downhill World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy, Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) threw down a tremendous challenge to the rest of the field by finishing over seven seconds ahead of second placed Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) in qualifying. Minnaar, the winner of round one and World Cup leader, had won the warm-up event with most of the favorites in Leogang, Austria last weekend while Gwin was coming off victory at the US Pro GRT in Plattekill, New York last weekend.

Times were dropping steadily through the 82-rider strong field until junior-aged Loic Bruni (Lapierre International) threw down the first sub-3:25 time with 30 riders to go. Bruni held the lead for ten riders before Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) took half a second off despite racing with a dislocated finger, and Smith lasted for 13 riders until Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre International) bumped him out by a second. The lead continued to drop by fractions of a second until Minnaar, the second fastest qualifier, held the hot seat.

However, despite going nearly six seconds faster than he had in qualifying, Minnaar was still almost two seconds slower than Gwin's qualifying time and, barring a crash, Gwin was the odds-on favourite as he began his run. The American champion did not disappoint; fastest at both intermediate splits by huge margins, he knocked more than six seconds off his qualifying time to win by 7.85 seconds, a staggering margin when Minnaar had beaten him by a mere 6.32 tenths of a second in the first round. Gee Atherton (GT Factory) finished third, followed by teammate Marc Beaumont, with Cameron Cole (Lapierre International) in fifth.

"I've been looking for a run like that for some time now," said Gwin. "I couldn't be happier. I was pretty sure my quali time would hold, and even though the course here is super rough and dusty, I managed an almost clean run. Greg rode amazingly well on this track and is going to be tough competition for the remainder of the season."

Gwin and Minnaar are tied at 450 points in the World Cup standings, each with a win and a second, however, Gwin took over the series' lead by virtue of the more recent victory. Atherton is third with 315 points, followed by Beaumont at 228 and Smith with 215.

On a more serious note: everyone was thinking positive thoughts for the very popular Frenchman Cedric Gracia, in hospital with a broken leg and fractured hip after crashing into a tree earlier in the week.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing 0:03:10.577 2 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:07.850 3 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:08.393 4 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:08.937 5 Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:09.743 6 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:10.318 7 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized 0:00:10.500 8 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:11.308 9 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:00:11.319 10 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:11.392 11 Loic Bruni* (Fra) Lapierre International 0:00:11.917 12 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Ms Mondraker Team 0:00:12.404 13 Bernard Kerr (GBr) 0:00:12.638 14 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:12.673 15 Brook Macdonald (NZl) Ms Mondraker Team 0:00:12.720 16 George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:13.947 17 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:14.539 18 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:15.740 19 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:16.016 20 Mickael Pascal (Fra) Ck Racing Santacruz 0:00:16.179 21 Richard Rude Jr* (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:16.335 22 Joshua Button (Aus) Sc-Intense 0:00:16.400 23 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) 0:00:16.645 24 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott11 0:00:16.762 25 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 0:00:17.253 26 Florent Payet (Fra) Sc-Intense 0:00:17.584 27 Matthew Beer (Can) 0:00:17.884 28 Julien Camellini (Fra) 0:00:17.891 29 Patrick Thome (Fra) Lapierre International 0:00:18.132 30 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 0:00:18.396 31 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team 0:00:18.405 32 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 0:00:18.424 33 Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 0:00:18.540 34 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Cg Racing Brigade 0:00:19.435 35 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:19.742 36 Sam Dale (GBr) 0:00:19.983 37 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:20.128 38 Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:20.787 39 Yoann Barelli (Fra) 0:00:20.900 40 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:00:20.952 41 Connor Fearon* (Aus) Kona 0:00:20.959 42 Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:21.070 43 Kyle Sangers (Can) 0:00:21.199 44 Francisco Pardal (Por) 0:00:21.723 45 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 0:00:21.729 46 Luke Strobel (USA) 0:00:22.112 47 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 0:00:22.178 48 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:22.525 49 Faustin Figaret (Fra) Sc-Intense 0:00:23.005 50 Benny Strasser (Ger) 0:00:23.629 51 Gianluca Vernassa* (Ita) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:23.786 52 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-Black Arrows-Mtb Herin School Asd 0:00:23.901 53 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 0:00:24.354 54 Fraser Mcglone* (GBr) 0:00:24.449 55 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:24.751 56 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:00:24.782 57 Miran Vauh (Slo) 0:00:24.878 58 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:25.011 59 Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Dagg - Racing 0:00:25.936 60 Richard Thomas (GBr) 0:00:26.185 61 Lewis Buchanan (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:26.214 62 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:26.284 63 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:26.336 64 Carlo Caire* (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team 0:00:26.377 65 Jack Reading (GBr) 0:00:26.510 65 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Xcytt Racing 67 Arthur Parret (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr 0:00:26.513 68 Manuel Gruber (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:28.354 69 Emyr Davies (GBr) 0:00:28.933 70 Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:30.540 71 Matthias Stonig (Aut) 0:00:31.270 72 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-Black Arrows-Mtb Herin School Asd 0:00:32.317 73 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International 0:00:33.562 74 Mathias Haas (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:33.949 75 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride 0:00:36.596 76 Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:38.409 77 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 0:00:38.507 78 Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:43.407 79 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona 0:01:02.334 80 Benjamin Torrano (Fra) 0:01:03.694 DNF Renaud Smaniotto (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr DNS Oliwer Kangas (Swe)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 GT Factory Racing 102 pts 2 Lapierre International 71 3 MS Mondraker Team 65 4 Trek World Racing 54 5 Scott11 53 6 Santa Cruz Syndicate 52 7 Devinci Global Racing 49 8 Commencal / Riding Addiction 35 9 Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 34 10 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 26 11 Monster Energy-Specialized 24 12 Passion Velo.Fr 22 13 Alpine Commencal Austria 18 14 SC-Intense 15 15 Hutchinson United Ride 14 16 Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 13 17 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 12 18 CK Racing Santacruz 11 19 Torpado Surfing Shop 10 20 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 10 21 Team Norco International 8 22 Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 6 23 Unior Tools Team 3 24 Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 3

World Cup individual standings after round 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing 450 pts 2 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 450 3 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 315 4 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 228 5 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 215 6 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 209 7 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized 191 8 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 165 9 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 161 10 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 152 11 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 144 12 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Ms Mondraker Team 143 13 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 143 14 Brook Macdonald (NZl) Ms Mondraker Team 139 15 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 137 16 Julien Camellini (Fra) 133 17 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 130 18 Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International 126 19 Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre International 125 20 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 124 21 Richard Rude Jr* (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 124 22 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 123 23 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 121 24 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott11 118 25 Bernard Kerr (GBr) 115 26 George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing 115 27 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 109 28 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized 107 29 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 100 30 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 98 31 Mickael Pascal (Fra) Ck Racing Santacruz 97 32 Cédric Gracia (Fra) Cg Racing Brigade 93 33 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 91 34 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 88 35 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 86 36 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 85 37 Patrick Thome (Fra) Lapierre International 78 38 Luke Strobel (USA) 78 39 Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 74 40 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International 72 41 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride 71 42 Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 69 43 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 67 44 Joshua Button (Aus) Sc-Intense 67 45 Connor Fearon* (Aus) Kona 59 46 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) 58 47 Richard Thomas (GBr) 56 48 Florent Payet (Fra) Sc-Intense 55 49 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-Black Arrows-Mtb Herin School Asd 55 50 Matthew Beer (Can) 54 51 Oliver Burton (GBr) 54 52 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona 53 53 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team 51 54 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-Black Arrows-Mtb Herin School Asd 50 55 Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 48 56 Johann Potgieter (RSA) 48 57 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Cg Racing Brigade 47 58 Sam Dale (GBr) 45 59 Duncan Riffle (USA) Dirt Norco Race Team 45 60 Isak Leivsson (Nor) 44 61 Yoann Barelli (Fra) 42 62 Greg Williamson (GBr) 42 63 Kyle Sangers (Can) 38 64 Curtis Keene (USA) Specialized Racing - Usa Gravity 38 65 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 38 66 Francisco Pardal (Por) 37 67 Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing - Usa Gravity 37 68 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 34 69 Timothy Bentley (RSA) Hutchinson United Ride 33 70 Miran Vauh (Slo) 33 71 Faustin Figaret (Fra) Sc-Intense 32 72 Jonty Neethling (RSA) 32 73 Benny Strasser (Ger) 31 74 Gianluca Vernassa* (Ita) Devinci Global Racing 30 75 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 28 76 Alex Bond (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 28 77 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 28 78 Jack Reading (GBr) 28 79 Fraser Mcglone* (GBr) 27 80 Stefan Garlicki (RSA) 27 81 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 25 82 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 23 83 Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Dagg - Racing 22 84 Lars Peyer (Swi) Sc-Intense 22 85 Lewis Buchanan (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 20 86 Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team 20 87 Logan Binggeli (USA) 18 88 Carlo Caire* (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team 17 89 Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 17 90 Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team 17 91 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Xcytt Racing 16 92 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 16 93 Arthur Parret (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr 14 94 Manuel Gruber (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 13 95 Ludovic May (Swi) 13 96 Emyr Davies (GBr) 12 97 Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team 11 98 Tommy Herrmann (Ger) 11 99 Matthias Stonig (Aut) 10 100 Guillaume Cauvin* (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride 10 101 Lutz Weber (Swi) 8 102 Mathias Haas (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 7 103 Tiaan Odendaal* (RSA) 7 104 Benjamin Torrano (Fra) 7 105 Jonathan Jones (GBr) 6 106 Mark Scott (GBr) 5 107 Kevin Aiello (USA) 4 108 Dan Sheridan* (Irl) 3 109 Kristoffer Haugland (Nor) 2