Rachel Atherton win Fort William downhill World Cup

,

Carpenter and Ragot round out top three

Image 1 of 10

Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) on her way to a win at the Fort William World Cup

Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) on her way to a win at the Fort William World Cup
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 10

Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen Downhill Team)

Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen Downhill Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 10

Floriane Pugin (Gstaad-Scott)

Floriane Pugin (Gstaad-Scott)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 10

Myriam Nicole (Commencal / Riding Addiction)

Myriam Nicole (Commencal / Riding Addiction)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 10

Morgane Charre (MS Mondraker Team)

Morgane Charre (MS Mondraker Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 10

Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre Gravity Republic)

Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre Gravity Republic)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 10

Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing)

Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 10

Rachel Atherton is everywhere, including the gondolas...

Rachel Atherton is everywhere, including the gondolas...
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 10

Micayla Gatto (PerformX Commencal)

Micayla Gatto (PerformX Commencal)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 10

Gee and Rachel Atherton, brother and sister, celebrate both winning the first 2013 Downhill World Cup in Fort William

Gee and Rachel Atherton, brother and sister, celebrate both winning the first 2013 Downhill World Cup in Fort William
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) won the Fort William World Cup for the first time.  She crushed her competition on home soil, winning by a convincing 10.139 seconds over fellow Brit Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen DH Team) and Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre Gravity Republic).

"Fort William is ridiculously hard. I've qualified first a few times here and you can't let your guard down," said Atherton to Redbull.tv after her winning run.  She had qualified fastest on Saturday.

"This is one I've never been able to win. All the way down the track, people are saying your name and it's hard to concentrate. Finally, I crossed the line here and heard cheering and not groaning."

By virtue of her win, Atherton goes into next weekend's Val di Sole World Cup as the first World Cup leader of 2013.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing0:05:08.846
2Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team0:00:10.139
3Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:00:11.373
4Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:00:15.450
5Morgane Charre (Fra) MS Mondraker Team0:00:16.646
6Floriane Pugin (Fra) Gstaad-Scott0:00:18.148
7Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott0:00:20.384
8Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International0:00:21.154
9Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR0:00:23.413
10Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT0:00:26.497
11Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles0:00:29.412
12Micayla Gatto (Can)0:00:36.309
13Mio Suemasa (Jpn)0:00:37.803
14Vaea Verbeeck (Can)0:00:41.174
15Fionn Griffiths (GBr)0:00:43.915
16Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Sc Intense0:00:45.500
17Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie0:00:50.079
18Marianne Ruud° (Nor)0:00:57.586
19Alanna Columb (NZl)0:01:04.632
20Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)0:01:09.739
21Tegan Molloy° (Aus)0:01:11.251
22Holly Feniak° (Can) Hutchinson UR0:01:18.692
23Casey Brown (Can) Dirt Norco Race Team0:01:19.948
24Danielle Beecroft° (Aus)0:02:01.103
25Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie0:02:02.209

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GT Factory Racing100pts
2Lapierre Gravity Republic65
3Trek World Racing62
4Madison Saracen Downhill Team48
5Giant Factory Off-Road Team48
6Gstaad-Scott45
7Santa Cruz Syndicate45
8Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof44
9Hutchinson UR42
10Commencal / Riding Addiction40
11MS Mondraker Team39
12Devinci Global Racing32
13Specialized Racing DH30
14Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team18
15Team Norco International16
16SC Intense14
17Blackthorn GT12
18Evil Vengeance Tour12
19FMD Racing / Intense Cycles10
20Kona10
21Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie4
22GT / 360 Degrees2
23Pivot Factory Team1

Elite women World Cup standings after round 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing250pts
2Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team190
3Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic180
4Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction139
5Morgane Charre (Fra) MS Mondraker Team130
6Floriane Pugin (Fra) Gstaad-Scott120
7Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International86
8Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott80
9Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR72
10Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles60
11Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT55
12Micayla Gatto (Can)50
13Mio Suemasa (Jpn)40
14Vaea Verbeeck (Can)35
15Fionn Griffiths (GBr)30
16Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC Intense25
17Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie20
18Marianne Ruud° (Nor)15
19Alanna Columb (NZl)10
20Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)5

Team World Cup standings after round 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GT Factory Racing100pts
2Lapierre Gravity Republic65
3Trek World Racing62
4Madison Saracen Downhill Team48
5Giant Factory Off-Road Team48
6Gstaad-Scott45
7Santa Cruz Syndicate45
8Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof44
9Hutchinson UR42
10Commencal / Riding Addiction40
11MS Mondraker Team39
12Devinci Global Racing32
13Specialized Racing DH30
14Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team18
15Team Norco International16
16SC Intense14
17Blackthorn GT12
18Evil Vengeance Tour12
19FMD Racing / Intense Cycles10
20Kona10
21Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie4
22GT / 360 Degrees2
23Pivot Factory Team1

