Rachel Atherton win Fort William downhill World Cup
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Carpenter and Ragot round out top three
Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) won the Fort William World Cup for the first time. She crushed her competition on home soil, winning by a convincing 10.139 seconds over fellow Brit Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen DH Team) and Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre Gravity Republic).
"Fort William is ridiculously hard. I've qualified first a few times here and you can't let your guard down," said Atherton to Redbull.tv after her winning run. She had qualified fastest on Saturday.
"This is one I've never been able to win. All the way down the track, people are saying your name and it's hard to concentrate. Finally, I crossed the line here and heard cheering and not groaning."
By virtue of her win, Atherton goes into next weekend's Val di Sole World Cup as the first World Cup leader of 2013.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:05:08.846
|2
|Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|0:00:10.139
|3
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:00:11.373
|4
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:15.450
|5
|Morgane Charre (Fra) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:16.646
|6
|Floriane Pugin (Fra) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:18.148
|7
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:20.384
|8
|Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International
|0:00:21.154
|9
|Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR
|0:00:23.413
|10
|Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT
|0:00:26.497
|11
|Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles
|0:00:29.412
|12
|Micayla Gatto (Can)
|0:00:36.309
|13
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn)
|0:00:37.803
|14
|Vaea Verbeeck (Can)
|0:00:41.174
|15
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr)
|0:00:43.915
|16
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Sc Intense
|0:00:45.500
|17
|Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|0:00:50.079
|18
|Marianne Ruud° (Nor)
|0:00:57.586
|19
|Alanna Columb (NZl)
|0:01:04.632
|20
|Anita Ager-Wick (Nor)
|0:01:09.739
|21
|Tegan Molloy° (Aus)
|0:01:11.251
|22
|Holly Feniak° (Can) Hutchinson UR
|0:01:18.692
|23
|Casey Brown (Can) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:01:19.948
|24
|Danielle Beecroft° (Aus)
|0:02:01.103
|25
|Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|0:02:02.209
