Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) won the Fort William World Cup for the first time. She crushed her competition on home soil, winning by a convincing 10.139 seconds over fellow Brit Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen DH Team) and Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre Gravity Republic).

"Fort William is ridiculously hard. I've qualified first a few times here and you can't let your guard down," said Atherton to Redbull.tv after her winning run. She had qualified fastest on Saturday.

"This is one I've never been able to win. All the way down the track, people are saying your name and it's hard to concentrate. Finally, I crossed the line here and heard cheering and not groaning."

By virtue of her win, Atherton goes into next weekend's Val di Sole World Cup as the first World Cup leader of 2013.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:05:08.846 2 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:10.139 3 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:11.373 4 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:15.450 5 Morgane Charre (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:16.646 6 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:18.148 7 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:20.384 8 Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International 0:00:21.154 9 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 0:00:23.413 10 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT 0:00:26.497 11 Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles 0:00:29.412 12 Micayla Gatto (Can) 0:00:36.309 13 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 0:00:37.803 14 Vaea Verbeeck (Can) 0:00:41.174 15 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 0:00:43.915 16 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Sc Intense 0:00:45.500 17 Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 0:00:50.079 18 Marianne Ruud° (Nor) 0:00:57.586 19 Alanna Columb (NZl) 0:01:04.632 20 Anita Ager-Wick (Nor) 0:01:09.739 21 Tegan Molloy° (Aus) 0:01:11.251 22 Holly Feniak° (Can) Hutchinson UR 0:01:18.692 23 Casey Brown (Can) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:01:19.948 24 Danielle Beecroft° (Aus) 0:02:01.103 25 Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 0:02:02.209

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 GT Factory Racing 100 pts 2 Lapierre Gravity Republic 65 3 Trek World Racing 62 4 Madison Saracen Downhill Team 48 5 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 48 6 Gstaad-Scott 45 7 Santa Cruz Syndicate 45 8 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 44 9 Hutchinson UR 42 10 Commencal / Riding Addiction 40 11 MS Mondraker Team 39 12 Devinci Global Racing 32 13 Specialized Racing DH 30 14 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 18 15 Team Norco International 16 16 SC Intense 14 17 Blackthorn GT 12 18 Evil Vengeance Tour 12 19 FMD Racing / Intense Cycles 10 20 Kona 10 21 Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 4 22 GT / 360 Degrees 2 23 Pivot Factory Team 1

Elite women World Cup standings after round 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 250 pts 2 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 190 3 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 180 4 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 139 5 Morgane Charre (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 130 6 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Gstaad-Scott 120 7 Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International 86 8 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott 80 9 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 72 10 Tahnee Seagrave° (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles 60 11 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT 55 12 Micayla Gatto (Can) 50 13 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 40 14 Vaea Verbeeck (Can) 35 15 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 30 16 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) SC Intense 25 17 Mélanie Pugin (Fra) Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 20 18 Marianne Ruud° (Nor) 15 19 Alanna Columb (NZl) 10 20 Anita Ager-Wick (Nor) 5