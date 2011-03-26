Trending

Freiberg rides scratch race win to omnium gold

Archbold surges to silver in kilo, Van Hoecke takes Belgium's first medal

Image 1 of 19

Tim Veldt on home soil and back on track after his recent njury.

Tim Veldt on home soil and back on track after his recent njury.
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 2 of 19

Freiberg in the Omnium pursuit

Freiberg in the Omnium pursuit
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 3 of 19

Archbold on his way to win the kilo in the Omnium

Archbold on his way to win the kilo in the Omnium
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 4 of 19

Archbold can only watch and wait as Freiberg takes his gold medal

Archbold can only watch and wait as Freiberg takes his gold medal
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 5 of 19

Michael Freiberg (Australia) enjoys his moment on the podium

Michael Freiberg (Australia) enjoys his moment on the podium
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 6 of 19

Top of the world

Top of the world
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 7 of 19

The Omnium podium Archbold, Freiberg and Van Hoecke

The Omnium podium Archbold, Freiberg and Van Hoecke
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 8 of 19

Freiberg celebrates with the Australian flag

Freiberg celebrates with the Australian flag
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 9 of 19

One to watch

One to watch
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 10 of 19

Ireland¹s Martin Irvine in round one of the Omnium.

Ireland¹s Martin Irvine in round one of the Omnium.
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 11 of 19

Young British hopefully Sam Harrison winds it up for the Omium flying lap time trial.

Young British hopefully Sam Harrison winds it up for the Omium flying lap time trial.
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 12 of 19

Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) finishes his Omium flying lap.

Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) finishes his Omium flying lap.
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 13 of 19

Zach Bell (Canada) fastest in the Omnium flying lap.

Zach Bell (Canada) fastest in the Omnium flying lap.
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 14 of 19

Shane Archbold (NZL) flat out in the Omnium flying lap tt.

Shane Archbold (NZL) flat out in the Omnium flying lap tt.
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 15 of 19

Shane Archbold (NZL) flat out in the Omnium flying lap tt.

Shane Archbold (NZL) flat out in the Omnium flying lap tt.
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 16 of 19

Alexey Markov won the Omnium pursuit for Russia -

Alexey Markov won the Omnium pursuit for Russia -
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 17 of 19

Lasse Norman Hansen finished third in the Omnium pursuit for Denmark

Lasse Norman Hansen finished third in the Omnium pursuit for Denmark
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 18 of 19

Shane Archbold (NZL) finished second in the Omnium pursuit and took the race lead overall

Shane Archbold (NZL) finished second in the Omnium pursuit and took the race lead overall
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 19 of 19

Sam Harrison (GBr) filling in for Ed Clancy in the men's Omnium -

Sam Harrison (GBr) filling in for Ed Clancy in the men's Omnium -
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Australian Michael Freiberg moved into the overall lead and the eventual omnium gold medal with a smartly-executed scratch race and solid individual pursuit, overtaking the young French two-time junior world champion Bryan Coquard who led at the end of day one.

In the final race, the kilometre time trial, the 20-year-old did more than enough to secure his rainbow jersey over New Zealand's Shane Archbold and Belgian Gijs Van Hoecke.

Freiberg, along with Spaniard Eloy Teruel and  Van Hoecke, were part of a breakaway that lapped the field in the scratch race, and the Australian prevailed in the final dash to the line.

"The high point for me would have to be going into that scratch race and knowing what I needed to do and to be able to pull it off. I loved that race, just the way it worked for me was absolutely perfect. It set up the victory here tonight," said Freiburg.

"I'm a bit disappointed about the pursuit this morning - I saw myself as riding it better. The omnium is a difficult event - six of the hardest events you'll come across in two days... anything can happen."

New Zealander Archbold, second to Russian Alexey Markov in the pursuit, failed to make the winning move and dropped out of his brief overall lead down to fourth behind the top three in the scratch race.

He rallied back in the kilometre, taking the win to rocket back up into the silver medal while Van Hoecke did enough to hold onto third overall.

"I'm definitely happy about the result. Thhe omnium is hard on the emotions, going up and down like that. I wasn't happy about getting 16th in the points race yesterday, but coming back to get second overall made up for it," said Archbold.

The 22-year-old was the yo-yo of the event, taking fourth in the 200m before plummeting in the rankings after the points race. He rallied back with a fine result in the elimination in fifth before rallying this morning with a pursuit that put him into the overall lead.

But once the break went in the scratch race, he was on the back foot again. "The scratch race is only 60 laps and a lot can happen. There were a lot of riders watching me, winning two World Cups and all. Going into the scratch this morning it's hard to follow everyone with everyone following you - so it just didn't work out."

It came down to the kilometre, and Archbold did far more than he needed to just to get into the medals, taking the win and edging Van Hoecke down to bronze.

"I did a personal best on a supposedly slow track, so I can't complain with that," he said.

Omnium rounds

Canadian Zach Bell began proceedings on day one of the omnium by taking out the 200m flying lap. Bell posted a 13.320 to edge out Frenchman Bryan Coquard by two thousandths of a second. Czech Alois Kankovsky and Archbold rounded out the top of the rankings following the first event.

Next up was the points race, which proved to be one of the most aggressive races of the world championships so far. Teruel kicked off the attacking in the first few laps, and was joined by Dane Lasse Norman Hansen and Luis Mansilla of Chile.

Hansen was the top-ranked rider in the move which went on to lap the field after the second sprint. Next off the front was Russian Alexey Markov, who took sprint number three en route to lapping the field and claiming the 20 point bonus.

Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia) attacked a move from German Erik Mohs and Martyn Irvine (Ireland) ahead of sprint number four, going on solo to take his lap while the others went back to the field. A series of attacks followed, with Mansilla taking sprint five and Freiberg sprint six before the latter rider escaped the field, along with Van Hoecke, and succeeded in lapping the field.

At the midpoint of the race, scratch race champion Kwok Ho Ting launched a solo move, and even though he was joined by Hansen the pair could not regain the back of the field and were absorbed after sprint number eight.

The pace remained high, with fractures forming in the group as riders tried and failed to gain back the 20 points on the seven riders who had lapped up.

Arango managed to mop up sprints number nine and 11, giving him a one-point advantage over Mansilla to claim the race win. Teruel nabbed one point in the penultimate sprint to edge Hansen out of third.

A dangerous split formed with Mansilla, Arango and Teruel, and the ever-attentive Australian Freiberg was able to go across to the leaders. With the laps counting down, Freiberg attacked and succeeded in gaining three quarters of a lap, but as the final sprint kicked in, he was unable to close down the final metres.

"I needed 18 points to get into the lead, and it wasn't too far to make jump," said Freiberg. "I knew I had to get there before the last lap, but I just couldn't get across."

The Australian had a scare when he almost ran into Great Britain's Sam Harrison while he attempted to take a lap in the finale.

"I thought he saw me coming - he made a motion like he was going to swing up so I made the split second decision to dive under and he must have changed his mind, and he shut the door," said Freiberg. "That's OK, it's racing."

Bell remained in the lead of the rankings following the race, while Hansen moved into second with Van Hoeck in third.

The Canadian was heavily marked in the points race after winning the 200m flying lap. "That's what happens when you win the first event," said Bell. "I knew if I got it right I'd be in the mix with the fastest guys. There were points in the race when everyone was struggling.

"The guys who got around had a bit more of a leash because of the 200 results, and whenever two guys who had been doing well all year in the World Cup moved, we'd have a whole train behind us. It would have been nice if it had gone better, but I'm still in a better position than anyone else in the race."

Coquard moved into the overall lead by being last man standing in the elimination race. The dual junior world champion would not last atop the standings, however, as he finished third from last in the individual pursuit.

The new board had Archbold, Freiberg and Teruel at the top, with Viviani trailing. The Italian missed the winning move in the scratch race, as did Archbold, dropping them down the rungs.

But the Kiwi was able to rally back with a win in the kilometre, but not enough to take over the top stop from the consistently good Freiberg.

200m flying lap

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zachary Bell (Canada)0:00:13.320
2Bryan Coquard (France)0:00:13.362
3Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)0:00:13.378
4Shane Archbold (New Zealand)0:00:13.457
5Tim Veldt (Netherlands)0:00:13.517
6Samuel Harrison (Great Britain)0:00:13.612
7Martyn Irvine (Ireland)0:00:13.628
8Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)0:00:13.677
9Elia Viviani (Italy)0:00:13.724
10Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)0:00:13.740
11Bobby Lea (United States Of America)0:00:13.742
12Michael Freiberg (Australia)0:00:13.761
13Erik Mohs (Germany)0:00:13.799
14Alexey Markov (Russian Federation)0:00:13.839
15Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)0:00:13.877
16Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)0:00:13.904
17Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)0:00:13.943
18Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)0:00:13.999
19Luis Mansilla (Chile)0:00:14.106
20Kazuhiro Mori (Japan)0:00:14.173
21Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)0:00:14.263
22Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)0:00:14.929

30km points race
1Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)36pts
2Luis Mansilla (Chile)35
3Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)34
4Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)33
5Michael Freiberg (Australia)32
6Alexey Markov (Russian Federation)31
7Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)23
8Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)14
9Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)10
10Elia Viviani (Italy)9
11Martyn Irvine (Ireland)6
12Zachary Bell (Canada)2
13Kazuhiro Mori (Japan)2
14Erik Mohs (Germany)2
15Bryan Coquard (France)2
16Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
17Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)
18Bobby Lea (United States Of America)
19Samuel Harrison (Great Britain)
20Tim Veldt (Netherlands)-20
DNFAlois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)
DNFRafal Ratajczyk (Poland)

Elimination race

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bryan Coquard (France)
2Elia Viviani (Italy)
3Luis Mansilla (Chile)
4Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
5Michael Freiberg (Australia)
6Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)
7Samuel Harrison (Great Britain)
8Kazuhiro Mori (Japan)
9Erik Mohs (Germany)
10Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)
11Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)
12Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)
13Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)
14Zachary Bell (Canada)
15Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
16Bobby Lea (United States Of America)
17Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)
18Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
19Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)
20Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
21Alexey Markov (Russian Federation)
DNSRafal Ratajczyk (Poland)

Standings after three races

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (France)18pts
2Elia Viviani (Italy)21
3Michael Freiberg (Australia)22
4Shane Archbold (New Zealand)24
5Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)24
6Luis Mansilla (Chile)24
7Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)25
8Zachary Bell (Canada)27
9Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)30
10Samuel Harrison (Great Britain)32
11Martyn Irvine (Ireland)33
12Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)34
13Erik Mohs (Germany)36
14Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)37
15Alexey Markov (Russian Federation)41
16Kazuhiro Mori (Japan)41
17Tim Veldt (Netherlands)43
18Bobby Lea (United States Of America)45
19Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)49
20Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)56
21Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)59
DNFRafal Ratajczyk (Poland)

Race 4 - individual pursuit

Men's omnium IV - individual pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Markov (Russian Federation)0:04:25.025
2Shane Archbold (New Zealand)0:04:25.826
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)0:04:28.693
4Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)0:04:30.002
5Michael Freiberg (Australia)0:04:30.142
6Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)0:04:30.642
7Martyn Irvine (Ireland)0:04:33.007
8Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)0:04:33.285
9Tim Veldt (Netherlands)0:04:35.933
10Zachary Bell (Canada)0:04:36.301
11Elia Viviani (Italy)0:04:36.467
12Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)0:04:36.661
13Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)0:04:38.968
14Samuel Harrison (Great Britain)0:04:39.497
15Luis Mansilla (Chile)0:04:39.825
16Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)0:04:41.121
17Erik Mohs (Germany)0:04:42.622
18Bobby Lea (United States Of America)0:04:44.086
19Bryan Coquard (France)0:04:45.636
20Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)0:04:47.395
21Kazuhiro Mori (Japan)0:04:53.909

Men's omnium standings after 4 events
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Archbold (New Zealand)26pts
2Michael Freiberg (Australia)27
3Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)30
4Elia Viviani (Italy)32
5Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)33
6Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)34
7Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)37
8Zachary Bell (Canada)37
9Bryan Coquard (France)37
10Luis Mansilla (Chile)39
11Martyn Irvine (Ireland)40
12Alexey Markov (Russian Federation)42
13Samuel Harrison (Great Britain)46
14Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)49
15Tim Veldt (Netherlands)52
16Erik Mohs (Germany)53
17Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)62
18Kazuhiro Mori (Japan)62
19Bobby Lea (United States Of America)63
20Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)75
21Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)76
DNFRafal Ratajczyk (Poland)

Race 5 - scratch race

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Freiberg (Australia)
2Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)
3Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)
4Alexey Markov (Russian Federation)
5Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)
6Zachary Bell (Canada)
7Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)
8 (-1 lap)Elia Viviani (Italy)
9Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)
10Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)
11Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
12Bryan Coquard (France)
13Luis Mansilla (Chile)
14Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
15Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
16Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
17Samuel Harrison (Great Britain)
18Erik Mohs (Germany)
19Kazuhiro Mori (Japan)
DNFBobby Lea (United States Of America)
DNFAlois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)

Standings after 5 races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Freiberg (Australia)28pts
2Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)32
3Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)36
4Shane Archbold (New Zealand)37
5Elia Viviani (Italy)40
6Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)43
7Zachary Bell (Canada)43
8Alexey Markov (Russian Federation)46
9Bryan Coquard (France)49
10Luis Mansilla (Chile)52
11Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)53
12Martyn Irvine (Ireland)54
13Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)56
14Samuel Harrison (Great Britain)63
15Tim Veldt (Netherlands)67
16Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)67
17Erik Mohs (Germany)71
18Kazuhiro Mori (Japan)81
19Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)86
20Bobby Lea (United States Of America)105
21Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)117
DNFRafal Ratajczyk (Poland)

Race 6 - kilometre time trial

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Archbold (New Zealand)0:01:03.879
2Tim Veldt (Netherlands)0:01:04.093
3Samuel Harrison (Great Britain)0:01:04.325
4Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)0:01:04.338
5Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)0:01:04.451
6Michael Freiberg (Australia)0:01:04.729
7Bryan Coquard (France)0:01:04.999
8Martyn Irvine (Ireland)0:01:05.095
9Zachary Bell (Canada)0:01:05.099
10Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)0:01:05.349
11Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)0:01:05.499
12Elia Viviani (Italy)0:01:05.598
13Alexey Markov (Russian Federation)0:01:05.696
14Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)0:01:06.007
15Luis Mansilla (Chile)0:01:06.568
16Erik Mohs (Germany)0:01:06.776
17Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)0:01:06.911
18Bobby Lea (United States Of America)0:01:07.142
19Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)0:01:09.224
20Kazuhiro Mori (Japan)0:01:09.442
21Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)0:01:11.310

Final standings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Freiberg (Australia)34pts
2Shane Archbold (New Zealand)38
3Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)41
4Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)46
5Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)47
6Zachary Bell (Canada)52
7Elia Viviani (Italy)52
8Bryan Coquard (France)56
9Alexey Markov (Russian Federation)59
10Martyn Irvine (Ireland)62
11Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)63
12Samuel Harrison (Great Britain)66
13Luis Mansilla (Chile)67
14Tim Veldt (Netherlands)69
15Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)73
16Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)86
17Erik Mohs (Germany)87
18Kazuhiro Mori (Japan)101
19Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)107
20Bobby Lea (United States Of America)123
21Alois Kankovsky (Czech Republic)128
DNFRafal Ratajczyk (Poland)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews