UCI World Championships: Elite Women's Road Race Live

The miserable weather conditions have been a factor throughout the week in Glasgow and there was another spate of crashes on the rain-slicked circuit during yesterday's under-23 men's road race. The women's peloton are braced for the worst this afternoon. "Rain would affect the race fiercely," Demi Vollering said this week. "It is a street circuit full of white lines and with an uneven road surface. So some riders will enter the corners with a little bit more trepidation." Simone Giuliani has more here. SWpix

The race gets underway at middway from Loch Lomond, with the peloton climbing Crow Road on the 68km run towards Glasgow, before they take in six laps of the 14.3km city-centre circuit that has generated such drama over the past week. The total distance is 154.1km.

As in Wollongong a year ago, the elite women's race also incorporates the under-23 road race, and so there are two rainbow jerseys up for grabs here. Simone Giuliani has cast her eye over the list of contenders in both events, and you can read her analysis here.