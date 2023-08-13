Live coverage
UCI World Championships: Elite Women's Road Race Live
The combined elite and under-23 women’s road race will take in 154.1km and finish on Glasgow's punchy 14.3km circuit
UCI Road World Championships - Everything you need to know
2023 UCI Road World Championships – Riders to watch in the elite/U23 women's road race
World Championships: Chloe Dygert beats Grace Brown to reclaim elite women's time trial title
Refresh for latest updates
The miserable weather conditions have been a factor throughout the week in Glasgow and there was another spate of crashes on the rain-slicked circuit during yesterday's under-23 men's road race. The women's peloton are braced for the worst this afternoon. "Rain would affect the race fiercely," Demi Vollering said this week. "It is a street circuit full of white lines and with an uneven road surface. So some riders will enter the corners with a little bit more trepidation." Simone Giuliani has more here.
The race gets underway at middway from Loch Lomond, with the peloton climbing Crow Road on the 68km run towards Glasgow, before they take in six laps of the 14.3km city-centre circuit that has generated such drama over the past week. The total distance is 154.1km.
As in Wollongong a year ago, the elite women's race also incorporates the under-23 road race, and so there are two rainbow jerseys up for grabs here. Simone Giuliani has cast her eye over the list of contenders in both events, and you can read her analysis here.
Welcome to live coverage of the 2023 elite women's World Championships road race.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
UCI World Championships: Elite Women's Road Race LiveThe combined elite and under-23 women’s road race will take in 154.1km and finish on Glasgow's punchy 14.3km circuit
-
Peter Sagan prepares to join Specialized MTB team after storied road careerSlovakian's 'bad finish' at Worlds first step in next chapter
-
Potential for wet weather to hit women’s World Championship road race'Rain would affect the race fiercely. It is a street circuit full of white lines and with an uneven road surface' says Vollering in days leading up to race
-
2023 UCI Road World Championships – Riders to watch in the elite/U23 women's road raceCan Kopecky and Vollering keep Tour de France Femmes form rolling or will Balsamo, Lippert, Niewiadoma or Dygert reach for rainbows?
-
Sofia Gomez Villafane wins Leadville Trail 100 MTB to extend Life Time series leadLate attack gives Ruth Winder second place for elite women
-
Keegan Swenson dominates Leadville Trail 100 MTB, takes third consecutive winMen's leader in Life Time Grand Prix destroys course record by 15 minutes
-
Clara Copponi departs FDJ-SUEZ, adds sprint power to Lidl-Trek in 2024'I'll be out of my comfort zone, and that's also what I'm looking for' says French sprinter
-
What type of rider is Pidcock? 'I don't have to choose, do I' says new MTB world championBriton says last-minute UCI rule change was 'outrageous', plans to keep combining off-road and WorldTour
-
MTB World Championships: Tom Pidcock wins men's cross countryBriton soloed to victory ahead of Sam Gaze and Nino Schurter