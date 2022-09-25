UCI World Championships Live - Elite Men's Road Race

Profile of elite men's road race course at 2022 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: UCI)

Race Notes

- The course will deliver 3,945m over 266.9km of racing

- Mount Keira is the first big climb at 8.7km / 5% gradient, coming 42km into the race on the large opening loop

- 12 circuits include Mount Pleasant at 1km / 7.7% with pitches as steep as 14%