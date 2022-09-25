Live coverage
UCI World Championships Live - Elite Men's Road Race
Who will don the Rainbow Stripes jersey in 2023 as the world's best road riders line up in Wollongong?
Race Notes
- The course will deliver 3,945m over 266.9km of racing
- Mount Keira is the first big climb at 8.7km / 5% gradient, coming 42km into the race on the large opening loop
- 12 circuits include Mount Pleasant at 1km / 7.7% with pitches as steep as 14%
We're 10km into the race.
Around 10 leaders are forming, but the peloton is responding.
The pace is extremely fast - there are lots of gaps in the peloton, but maybe this group is coming back together.
It looks as though we're already getting an established group off the front.
Attacks have started immediately. More and more riders are jumping off the front.
Official Race Start!
We're 3km away from the official start. The weather is truly glorious compared to yesterday!
The flag has dropped to start the neutralized portion of the race.
Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) has won this race twice and takes the front row as defending champion. You can never discount him as a contender, but his preparation has been far from ideal.
The riders have lined up and are just a few minutes to start. It's sunny out today for the men's elite road race and 18 degrees Celsius.
Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews' live coverage of the combined elite men's road race at the 2022 UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong.
-
