Live coverage
UCI Road World Championships 2021: Elite men's time trial – Live Coverage
By Barry Ryan
All the action as Ganna, Van Aert, Evenepoel and Küng battle for the crown
Another poignant tribute was paid to Chris Anker Sørensen by the Danish journalist Lars Bach Jørgensen, who wrote this obituary for TV2. "In a sport that often pays homage to toughness, cynicism and a winning mentality as core points, he stood out as having a profile with other qualities," Jørgensen writes. "Chris Anker was more human than machine. And that led him into his job as a commentator, where his empathy and compassion were noticeable."
These World Championships begin on a very sombre note following the tragic death of Chris Anker Sørensen on Saturday. The former professional was in Belgium to commentate on the Worlds for Danish television station TV 2. He was killed when he was struck by a van while riding near Zeebrugge. His former teammate Andy Schleck was among those to pay tribute to a rider who excelled as a domestique but who also showcased his ability with a memorable stage win at Terminillo on the 2010 Giro d'Italia. “It was only at the Tour that we were having a coffee together in Andorra. He was living life, riding a lot and cycling was his religion," Scheck said. "You won’t find anyone in the sport with a bad word to say about him. He was just a great man and a great friend. This is a huge loss for all of cycling. He started as a fan, he lived his dream as a rider and the stayed in the sport because he wanted to give something back. As I said, he was a role model. My heart goes out to his family, his children and everyone who was lucky enough to be influenced by him.”
Today's 43.3km route is a flat one, taking the riders from Knokke-Heist on the North Sea coast to 't Zand square in Bruges. The square used to be the bustling site of team bus parking at the start of the Tour of Flanders, before the honour moved to Antwerp in 2017.
66 riders are taking part today, setting out at 90-second intervals. Christofer Jurado Lopez (Panama) is the first man down the start ramp at 14:40 CET, with Ganna the last man off at 16:05:30 CET. The full start order is here, and the last wave of starters are listed below:
20 Gibbons Ryan (South Africa) 15:37:00
19 Scully Tom (New Zealand) 15:38:30
18 Rikunov Petr RCF 15:40:00
17 Rodriguez Cano Carlos (Spain) 15:41:30
16 Van Emden Jos (Netherlands) 15:43:00
15 Hayter Ethan (Great Britain) 15:44:30
14 Cerny Josef (Czech Republic) 15:46:00
13 Houle Hugo (Canada) 15:47:30
12 Leknessund Andreas (Norway) 15:49:00
11 Martin Tony (Germany) 15:50:30
10 Craddock Lawson (United States Of America) 15:52:00
9 Oliveira Nelson (Portugal) 15:53:30
8 Uran Rigoberto (Colombia) 15:55:00
7 Kwiatkowski Michal (Poland) 15:56:30
6 Pogacar Tadej (Slovenia) 15:58:00
5 Cavagna Remi (France) 15:59:30
4 Asgreen Kasper (Denmark) 16:01:00
3 Kueng Stefan (Switzerland) 16:02:30
2 van Aert Wout (Belgium) 16:04:00
1 Ganna Filippo (Italy) 16:05:30
The UCI World Championships get underway with the elite men's individual time trial, which shifts to the opening event for the first time. This new schedule was supposed to come into effect last year - at one point during the mid-pandemic revisions to the UCI calendar, the event was set to clash with the final stage of the Tour de France - but the Worlds were ultimately pared down to just the elite events in Imola. This time out, there is a full week of events in Flanders and the action begins with a most elite contest as Filippo Ganna (Italy) puts his title on the line against European champion Stefan Küng (Switzerland), home favourites Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), and Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia), who appears to be capable of just about anything.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
UCI Road World Championships 2021: Elite men's time trial – Live CoverageAll the action as Ganna, Van Aert, Evenepoel and Küng battle for the crown
-
Tony Martin announces retirement from professional cyclingGerman cites concerns about race safety as he ends career at Worlds
-
World Championships: Ganna expects race of fine margins in elite men's time trialDefending champion mindful of threat posed by Van Aert, Evenepoel and Küng
-
Andy Schleck: Chris Anker Sørensen was a role model and a friendLuxembourger pays tribute to his late teammate
-
Chris Anker Sørensen killed in crash at World ChampionshipsDanish former pro reportedly struck by driver while riding in Flanders
-
UCI Road World Championships 2021 - Elite Men's ITT Start ListDefending champion Filippo Ganna lines up with 57 others in Flanders for race of truth
-
Annemiek van Vleuten confirms start at first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes'It’s a big milestone and it's important that we are taken seriously'
-
Miguel Ángel López heading back to Astana for Vinokourov reunionColombian set for return following confirmation of Movistar exit
-
Worlds TT: Van Aert and Evenepoel a notch below Ganna and Kung, says Belgium managerVanthourenhout puts his riders 'on the same level' despite the course and conditions seemingly favouring Van Aert
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.