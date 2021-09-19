UCI Road World Championships 2021: Elite men's time trial – Live Coverage

Refresh

Another poignant tribute was paid to Chris Anker Sørensen by the Danish journalist Lars Bach Jørgensen, who wrote this obituary for TV2. "In a sport that often pays homage to toughness, cynicism and a winning mentality as core points, he stood out as having a profile with other qualities," Jørgensen writes. "Chris Anker was more human than machine. And that led him into his job as a commentator, where his empathy and compassion were noticeable." (Image credit: Getty)

These World Championships begin on a very sombre note following the tragic death of Chris Anker Sørensen on Saturday. The former professional was in Belgium to commentate on the Worlds for Danish television station TV 2. He was killed when he was struck by a van while riding near Zeebrugge. His former teammate Andy Schleck was among those to pay tribute to a rider who excelled as a domestique but who also showcased his ability with a memorable stage win at Terminillo on the 2010 Giro d'Italia. “It was only at the Tour that we were having a coffee together in Andorra. He was living life, riding a lot and cycling was his religion," Scheck said. "You won’t find anyone in the sport with a bad word to say about him. He was just a great man and a great friend. This is a huge loss for all of cycling. He started as a fan, he lived his dream as a rider and the stayed in the sport because he wanted to give something back. As I said, he was a role model. My heart goes out to his family, his children and everyone who was lucky enough to be influenced by him.” (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

(Image credit: Flanders 2021/UCI) Today's 43.3km route is a flat one, taking the riders from Knokke-Heist on the North Sea coast to 't Zand square in Bruges. The square used to be the bustling site of team bus parking at the start of the Tour of Flanders, before the honour moved to Antwerp in 2017.

66 riders are taking part today, setting out at 90-second intervals. Christofer Jurado Lopez (Panama) is the first man down the start ramp at 14:40 CET, with Ganna the last man off at 16:05:30 CET. The full start order is here, and the last wave of starters are listed below: 20 Gibbons Ryan (South Africa) 15:37:00 19 Scully Tom (New Zealand) 15:38:30 18 Rikunov Petr RCF 15:40:00 17 Rodriguez Cano Carlos (Spain) 15:41:30 16 Van Emden Jos (Netherlands) 15:43:00 15 Hayter Ethan (Great Britain) 15:44:30 14 Cerny Josef (Czech Republic) 15:46:00 13 Houle Hugo (Canada) 15:47:30 12 Leknessund Andreas (Norway) 15:49:00 11 Martin Tony (Germany) 15:50:30 10 Craddock Lawson (United States Of America) 15:52:00 9 Oliveira Nelson (Portugal) 15:53:30 8 Uran Rigoberto (Colombia) 15:55:00 7 Kwiatkowski Michal (Poland) 15:56:30 6 Pogacar Tadej (Slovenia) 15:58:00 5 Cavagna Remi (France) 15:59:30 4 Asgreen Kasper (Denmark) 16:01:00 3 Kueng Stefan (Switzerland) 16:02:30 2 van Aert Wout (Belgium) 16:04:00 1 Ganna Filippo (Italy) 16:05:30