UCI Road World Championships 2021 - Elite Men's ITT Start List

Defending champion Filippo Ganna lines up with 57 others in Flanders for race of truth

Filippo Ganna of Italy will defend his gold medal and rainbow jersey in the elite men's time trial at the 2021 UCI World Championships
Filippo Ganna of Italy will defend his gold medal and rainbow jersey in the elite men's time trial at the 2021 UCI World Championships

The 2021 UCI Road World Championships open competition with the elite men racing against the clock in the individual time trial on Sunday, September 19. 

The start of the 43.3km flat course is located along the beach of the North Sea and will take riders from the centre of Knokke-Heist to the inland finish in Bruges.

Filippo Ganna (Italy) is the defending champion for the elite men, and he'll the last of 58 riders to start. The Belgian pair of Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel are top contenders for the rainbow jersey, as well as Stefan Küng (Switzerland), Rémi Cavagna (France), João Almeida (Portugal), Brandon McNulty (USA), Stefan Bissigger (Switzerland), and Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia).

The first rider on the course will be Christopher Jurado Lopez (Panama), starting at 2:40 p.m. CET.

Elite Men ITT Start List
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
66Jurado Lopez Christofer (Panama) 14:40:00
64Sobrero Matteo (Italy) 14:41:30
63Jawaid Ali (Pakistan) 14:43:00
60Sunnatov Akramjon (Uzbekistan) 14:44:30
59Lasinis Venantas (Lithuania) 14:46:00
58Gruzdev Dmitriy (Kazakhstan) 14:47:30
57Christie Marcus (Ireland) 14:49:00
56Hailu Hailemelekot (Ethiopia) 14:50:30
55Tchambaz Lotfi (Algeria) 14:52:00
54De Bod Stefan (South Africa) 14:53:30
53Bigham Daniel (Great Britain) 14:55:00
51Walscheid Maximilian Richard (Germany) 14:56:30
50Mcnulty Brandon (United States Of America) 14:58:00
49Reis Rafael (Portugal) 14:59:30
48Tratnik Jan (Slovenia) 15:01:00
47Thomas Benjamin (France) 15:02:30
46Bjerg Mikkel (Denmark) 15:04:00
45Bissegger Stefan (Switzerland) 15:05:30
44Evenepoel Remco (Belgium) 15:07:00
43Affini Edoardo (Italy) 15:08:30
42Jaser Nazir (Syrian Arab Republic) 15:14:30
41Amjad Khalil (Pakistan) 15:10:00
40Symonds Christopher GHA 15:11:30
38Miltiadis Andreas (Cyprus) 15:13:00
37Alkhater Fadhel (Qatar) 15:16:00
35Agustsson Runar Orn (Iceland) 15:17:30
34Khalmuratov Muradjan (Uzbekistan) 15:19:00
33Gyurov Spas (Bulgaria) 15:20:30
32Ilic Ognjen (Serbia) 15:22:00
31Sirironnachai Sarawut (Thailand) 15:23:30
29Peak Barnabas (Hungary) 15:25:00
28Kononenko Mykhaylo (Ukraine) 15:26:30
27Kuba Ronald (Slovakia) 15:28:00
26Fominykh Daniil (Kazakhstan) 15:29:30
25Mullen Ryan (Ireland) 15:31:00
24Ritzinger Felix (Austria) 15:32:30
23Archibold Castillo Franklin (Panama) 15:34:00
22Grmay Tsgabu Gebremaryam (Ethiopia) 15:35:30
20Gibbons Ryan (South Africa) 15:37:00
19Scully Tom (New Zealand) 15:38:30
18Rikunov Petr RCF 15:40:00
17Rodriguez Cano Carlos (Spain) 15:41:30
16Van Emden Jos (Netherlands) 15:43:00
15Hayter Ethan (Great Britain) 15:44:30
14Cerny Josef (Czech Republic) 15:46:00
13Houle Hugo (Canada) 15:47:30
12Leknessund Andreas (Norway) 15:49:00
11Martin Tony (Germany) 15:50:30
10Craddock Lawson (United States Of America) 15:52:00
9Oliveira Nelson (Portugal) 15:53:30
8Uran Rigoberto (Colombia) 15:55:00
7Kwiatkowski Michal (Poland) 15:56:30
6Pogacar Tadej (Slovenia) 15:58:00
5Cavagna Remi (France) 15:59:30
4Asgreen Kasper (Denmark) 16:01:00
3Kueng Stefan (Switzerland) 16:02:30
2van Aert Wout (Belgium) 0:01:30
1Ganna Filippo (Italy) 16:05:30