UCI Road World Championships 2021 - Elite Men's ITT Start List

Filippo Ganna of Italy will defend his gold medal and rainbow jersey in the elite men's time trial at the 2021 UCI World Championships

The 2021 UCI Road World Championships open competition with the elite men racing against the clock in the individual time trial on Sunday, September 19.

The start of the 43.3km flat course is located along the beach of the North Sea and will take riders from the centre of Knokke-Heist to the inland finish in Bruges.

Filippo Ganna (Italy) is the defending champion for the elite men, and he'll the last of 58 riders to start. The Belgian pair of Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel are top contenders for the rainbow jersey, as well as Stefan Küng (Switzerland), Rémi Cavagna (France), João Almeida (Portugal), Brandon McNulty (USA), Stefan Bissigger (Switzerland), and Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia).

The first rider on the course will be Christopher Jurado Lopez (Panama), starting at 2:40 p.m. CET.