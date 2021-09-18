UCI Road World Championships 2021 - Elite Men's ITT Start List
By Cyclingnews
Defending champion Filippo Ganna lines up with 57 others in Flanders for race of truth
The 2021 UCI Road World Championships open competition with the elite men racing against the clock in the individual time trial on Sunday, September 19.
The start of the 43.3km flat course is located along the beach of the North Sea and will take riders from the centre of Knokke-Heist to the inland finish in Bruges.
Filippo Ganna (Italy) is the defending champion for the elite men, and he'll the last of 58 riders to start. The Belgian pair of Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel are top contenders for the rainbow jersey, as well as Stefan Küng (Switzerland), Rémi Cavagna (France), João Almeida (Portugal), Brandon McNulty (USA), Stefan Bissigger (Switzerland), and Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia).
The first rider on the course will be Christopher Jurado Lopez (Panama), starting at 2:40 p.m. CET.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|66
|Jurado Lopez Christofer (Panama)
|14:40:00
|64
|Sobrero Matteo (Italy)
|14:41:30
|63
|Jawaid Ali (Pakistan)
|14:43:00
|60
|Sunnatov Akramjon (Uzbekistan)
|14:44:30
|59
|Lasinis Venantas (Lithuania)
|14:46:00
|58
|Gruzdev Dmitriy (Kazakhstan)
|14:47:30
|57
|Christie Marcus (Ireland)
|14:49:00
|56
|Hailu Hailemelekot (Ethiopia)
|14:50:30
|55
|Tchambaz Lotfi (Algeria)
|14:52:00
|54
|De Bod Stefan (South Africa)
|14:53:30
|53
|Bigham Daniel (Great Britain)
|14:55:00
|51
|Walscheid Maximilian Richard (Germany)
|14:56:30
|50
|Mcnulty Brandon (United States Of America)
|14:58:00
|49
|Reis Rafael (Portugal)
|14:59:30
|48
|Tratnik Jan (Slovenia)
|15:01:00
|47
|Thomas Benjamin (France)
|15:02:30
|46
|Bjerg Mikkel (Denmark)
|15:04:00
|45
|Bissegger Stefan (Switzerland)
|15:05:30
|44
|Evenepoel Remco (Belgium)
|15:07:00
|43
|Affini Edoardo (Italy)
|15:08:30
|42
|Jaser Nazir (Syrian Arab Republic)
|15:14:30
|41
|Amjad Khalil (Pakistan)
|15:10:00
|40
|Symonds Christopher GHA
|15:11:30
|38
|Miltiadis Andreas (Cyprus)
|15:13:00
|37
|Alkhater Fadhel (Qatar)
|15:16:00
|35
|Agustsson Runar Orn (Iceland)
|15:17:30
|34
|Khalmuratov Muradjan (Uzbekistan)
|15:19:00
|33
|Gyurov Spas (Bulgaria)
|15:20:30
|32
|Ilic Ognjen (Serbia)
|15:22:00
|31
|Sirironnachai Sarawut (Thailand)
|15:23:30
|29
|Peak Barnabas (Hungary)
|15:25:00
|28
|Kononenko Mykhaylo (Ukraine)
|15:26:30
|27
|Kuba Ronald (Slovakia)
|15:28:00
|26
|Fominykh Daniil (Kazakhstan)
|15:29:30
|25
|Mullen Ryan (Ireland)
|15:31:00
|24
|Ritzinger Felix (Austria)
|15:32:30
|23
|Archibold Castillo Franklin (Panama)
|15:34:00
|22
|Grmay Tsgabu Gebremaryam (Ethiopia)
|15:35:30
|20
|Gibbons Ryan (South Africa)
|15:37:00
|19
|Scully Tom (New Zealand)
|15:38:30
|18
|Rikunov Petr RCF
|15:40:00
|17
|Rodriguez Cano Carlos (Spain)
|15:41:30
|16
|Van Emden Jos (Netherlands)
|15:43:00
|15
|Hayter Ethan (Great Britain)
|15:44:30
|14
|Cerny Josef (Czech Republic)
|15:46:00
|13
|Houle Hugo (Canada)
|15:47:30
|12
|Leknessund Andreas (Norway)
|15:49:00
|11
|Martin Tony (Germany)
|15:50:30
|10
|Craddock Lawson (United States Of America)
|15:52:00
|9
|Oliveira Nelson (Portugal)
|15:53:30
|8
|Uran Rigoberto (Colombia)
|15:55:00
|7
|Kwiatkowski Michal (Poland)
|15:56:30
|6
|Pogacar Tadej (Slovenia)
|15:58:00
|5
|Cavagna Remi (France)
|15:59:30
|4
|Asgreen Kasper (Denmark)
|16:01:00
|3
|Kueng Stefan (Switzerland)
|16:02:30
|2
|van Aert Wout (Belgium)
|0:01:30
|1
|Ganna Filippo (Italy)
|16:05:30
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.