Men Under 23 Individual Time Trial - Live coverage

As we join the racing, the rain is still pouring down.

The first few riders are out on the course, with a total of 61 riders in action today.

Morton Hulgaard of Denmark was the first start and is the first to finish in a very grey Harrogate. He sets a time of 41:16.

Despite the rain the crowds and lots of school children are out cheering the riders.

Canada's Ben Katerberg is next to finish but his time of 44:01 is off the pace.

South Africa's Byron Munton finishes strong to set a time of 41:47.

Here comes Alexys Brunel of France. He sets a time of 42:26. He is 1:10 slower than Hulgaard.

Next off is Britain's Charles Quaterman. He's a contender for a medal.

Ireland's Ben Healy finishes 1:01 off the best time. He sets 42:18.

He is completely soaked by the rain and struggled to see the road through the visor of his aero helmet.

Healy was the fastest after 14km at the time split but faded on the technical run-in to the finish in Harrogate.

Here comes the USA Ian Garrison. He's doing a great ride.

It's a long, hard ride up to the finish but Garrison sets the new best time with 40:46.

He pulled back 28 seconds in the second half of the course and slumps over his aero bikes past the finish as he gulps down air.

A valiant effort by @EthanVernon22 in atrocious conditions at @Yorkshire2019! He crossed the line provisionally fifth in a time of 42:33.18 #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/cBYIblOv8ISeptember 24, 2019

Garrison will soon sit in the hot seat and watch his rivals come in.

Crash! Hungary's Attila Valter loes control on his aero bars, fails to stay up and so hits the road, sliding down the wet surface.

He's back up and riding but is stunned.

We can see the rain pouring down the start ramp as Johan Price-Pejtersen starts. He pulls his foot out to find his balance on a wet corner.

🚲 Race report: new best time for Ian Garrison 🇺🇸 - 40:46.87!☔️ Weather report: even wetter than before! #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/DO1ZeH1LnnSeptember 24, 2019

The best time trialists are about to start. Matteo Sobrero of Italy is off soon

Johan Price-Pejtersen crashes!

The heavy rain has created a deep pool of water on a curve and the Dane went into it on his aero bars. This could other crashes. Riders need to be warned of the danger.

Meanwhile in Ripon, McNulty rolls off the start ramp.

2018 world champion Mikkel Bjerg is off last. He is in the start area but rightly seems concerned about the conditions.

J'ai bien peur que ces Mondiaux dans le Yorkshire restent dans les mémoires davantage pour les chutes que pour le spectacle. https://t.co/v5tBKDTMIeSeptember 24, 2019

That is the moment Johan Price-Pejtersen crashed.

The riders are trying to balance speed with the risks in the rain. It's a fine line and easy to cross at 50km/h on a TT bike.

McNulty has to ride through a pond of water. It is so deep that he almost loss control of his bike.

The rain has eased but sections of the road are under water.

Attila Valter, who crashed earlier, finishes five minutes off the pace.

Iver Johan Knotten of Norway was fastest at the time split but he has lost his chain. He fishes it back on but loses time.

Matteo Sobrero of Italy needs a bike change after a flat. He loses 20-25 seconds but stays cool and collected.

Here comes GB's Quarterman. He sets 42:13, more than a minute off the best time.

Knotten has the fastest intermediate time with McNulty 16 seconds slower. He has caught and passed been.

This was Valters crash. Wow. Valter was very lucky, no serious injuries for him #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/SDXXQhNu6HSeptember 24, 2019

Ian Garrison of the USA remains the fastest at the finish, with a time of 40:46.

Here comes Bjerg at the 14.2km time split.

Knotten was fastest here but Bjerg is 24 seconds faster in a time of 18:15.

There are just 15 riders still to finish.

Australia's Liam Magennis has probably never raced in wet conditions like this. He is off the pace in 43:11.

The 30.3km course from Ripon to Harrogate includes some rolling roads and climbs where rider have to get out of their aero position and push hard.

Here comes Knotten but he's on his road bike. He must have had two bike changes out in the tough conditions.

He sets a time of 42:25 and vents his anger by banging his bike down and holding his head.

Bjerg is on a downhill section. He's fast but cautious in the sweeping curves.

Bjerg's biggest rival seems to be Brent van Moer but he was 34 seconds slower at the time split.

Here's Ian Garrison in the hot seat. He seems set for a medal of some kind. It has been a long time in the hot seat for Ian Garrison 🇺🇸. Thumbs up for that ride! 👍#Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/huk8pIc4WgSeptember 24, 2019

Fortunately the rain has eased but the roads are still soaked.

Here's McNulty. This will be close.

McNulty is just 1.24 seconds slower than USA teammate Ian Garrison.

He was slowed by the heavy rain and pools of water.

WE now have two USA riders top of the provisional results: Garrison and McNulty, followed by two Danes: Jorgensen at 10 seconds and Hulgaard at 29 seconds.

Garrison and McNulty hug on the podium and celebrate their great rides together.

Van Moer finishes but is 16 off the pace.

Here comes Bjerg! He fast! He's the fastest with a time of 40:20.

Mikkel Bjerg sits on the road but gets up to celebrate with friends and family.

Bjerg finished 26 faster than Garrison and 27 seconds faster than McNulty. It's a double podium for the USA but Bjerg is thew double world TT champion.

Bjorg was also world U23 world champion in 2017 and so this his third world title.

This is Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark racing in far better conditions last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bjerg spoke briefly about his ride before pulling in his new rainbow jersey: "Today was really, really crazy. I risked to go down but managed to pull it off," he said regarding the heavy rain.

Bjerg added: "There were big ponds in the road and people crashed. That's shit. I was told five minutes before start that there were big puddles in the road. My coach tried to navigate me though the route." "This was hardest (of my three titles), there was a lot of pressure. It wouldn't have been good if I'd not won so I'm happy to take a third title. To be honest, I feel bad, almost dizzy."

This is the top ten for the Under 23 men's time trial: 1 Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) 00:40:20 2 Ian Garrison (USA) 00:00:26 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) 00:00:28 4 Mathias Norsgaard Jorgensen (Denmark) 00:00:37 5 Brent Van Moer (Belgium) 00:00:43 6 Morten Hulgaard (Denmark) 00:00:56 7 Nils Eekhoff (Netherlands) 00:01:01 8 Byron Munton (South Africa) 00:01:27 9 Markus Wildauer (Austria) 00:01:38 10 Daan Hoole (Netherlands) 00:01:46

. @UCI_cycling Road Worlds - Men’s U23 ITT podium for these two!! #USACNT https://t.co/RnGrh0eW1aSeptember 24, 2019

The times have been rounded up to the nearest second.

Here's Bjerg soon after the finish. 🏁🏁🏁U23 Men Time Trial🥇🌈 @mikkelbbjerg 🇩🇰🥈@iankgarrison 🇺🇸🥉@BrandonMcNult 🇺🇸#Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/DsL6bsgcQmSeptember 24, 2019

After time for the riders to get dry and changed, the brass horns ring out to start the podium ceremony.

Garrison is given his silver medal and McNulty his bronze.

And Bjerg pulls on his rainbow jersey and puts his arms in the air.

The Danish national anthem rings out across Harrogate to celebrate Bjerg's third consecutive world title. He has raced with Axel Merckx's Hagens Berman Axeon team in the Under 23 ranks but will step up to the WorldTour in 2020 with UAE Team Emirates.

Ian Garrison is also an Hagens Bermen Axeon rider, while McNulty rides for Rally and will also step up to UAE Team Emirates in 2020.

Bergen - 2017 🥇 Innsbruck - 2018 🥇and now... Yorkshire - 2019 🥇WOW 😮 #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/1l7X40EyjJSeptember 24, 2019

The under 23 men individual time trial podium (l-r) Ian Garrison (USA), Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) and Brandon McNulty (USA) (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is a great shot of Mikkel Bjerg in action (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) fought against the rain to win his third world title. Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is a shot of the USA's Ian Garrison in action. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brandon McNulty (USA) goes deep near the finish. (Image credit: Getty Images)

