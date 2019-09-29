World Championships: Elite Men's Road Race - live report

Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of the elite men's road race.

The riders are currently gathering at the start in Leeds. As you may have seen, the race route has been shortened due to bad weather and flooding on the route. A testing section on the moors has been cut and two laps of the 14km Harrogate circuit have been added. The new race distance is 261km.

The riders are signing on. It is not raining in Leeds but heavy rain is expected later.

This Twitter photo shows the floods on the moors. Bottom of Buttertubs now pic.twitter.com/08fCIeYJeLSeptember 29, 2019

Riders and teams are discussing how the changes to the route will change the race. The cutting of the section across the exposed moors and two categorised climbs should make it easier to control and so more suited to a sprint finish rather than solo attacks or by a small group.

This is another Twitter pic of the floods on the moors and shows why the route had to be cut. ⚠️😱Bilde tatt nå i morgentimene fra dagens VM-løype i @Yorkshire2019. Og slik er det visst pt mange steder langs løypa⚠️📷: Markus Lærum/Safe Cycling #Yorkshire2019🌈 pic.twitter.com/8ZMQlEm5LXSeptember 29, 2019

Peter Sagan autographs a race car (Image credit: Future)

Will Mathieu van der Poel pull on the rainbow jersey later today? (Image credit: Future)

Grey skies above Leeds at the start (Image credit: Future)

The major nations are signing on now. We can see Peter Sagan lining up with his Slovakia teammates.

Julian Alaphilippe lines up quietly with his French teammates.

The riders are lining up for the start. They are wearing capes, leg warmers, arms warmers and anything to keep them warm and dry for the 261km race.

As the clock ticks down to 9:00am, the riders are ready to roll out.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, we can see Philippe Gilbert near the front of the pack of riders lined up in Leeds. It could be his big day.

At the back is arguably the big favourite: Mathieu van Poel. He played down that the changes in the route will affect the race.

He's convinced the Netherlands team is strong enough to help him win. "I’m satisfied with the team. I had some contact with the national coach so I knew the riders I was going to get around me. We’ve got a strong team. I had some input. We were on the same page. We’ve taken the right riders in my opinion," he said. "I don’t need motivation from those sorts of things. I’m motivated by wanting to do the best for myself."

There is a slight delay to the roll out. It is expected in a few minutes.

The riders face 10km of neutralised riding before the 261km race officially starts.

Here we go! The riders roll out of Leeds.

Slight delay at the start here for the Men Elite Road Race! 🕐 9:09am CET 🕐#Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/OqqERfZPAXSeptember 29, 2019

Nairo Quintana of Colombia is near the front of the peloton. It will fascinating to see what he can do today in the rain.

Look how deep the floods are on the North York Moors. Mate of a mate has been sent this by @katushacycling . It's up by #buttertubs. Standard Sunday club run weather up t'north. Hell, you wanna see the flat area, this is at the 15% section of the climb😉 pic.twitter.com/vVy5CkDOLBSeptember 29, 2019

Some riders are wearing their trade team capes and clothing because they don't have a full set of national team clothing. We can see Dani Martinez in EF clothing.

Primoz Roglic is wearing a black rain jacket and not his Slovenia colours.

Greg van Avermaet is one of many riders at the back after taking a natural break in the neutralised section.

Geraint Thomas spoke briefly before the start. « Looking forward to a great atmosphere out there! »Per-race thoughts from @GeraintThomas86 #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/2rogmhf67wSeptember 29, 2019

Riders are pulling on their rain capes as the skies open and the rain comes down heavily. It could be like this all day.

To read about the late change to the race route - from 288km to 261km, click here.

There are 197 riders racing today. Only one will pull on the world champion's rainbow jersey later today.

The riders have been riding steady for almost 20 minutes in the neutralised section now. The flag is about to finally drop and the race will officially start.

Spain's Marc Soler stop for some work on his bike. He also takes a natural break.

Soler tucks in behind the Spanish team car as he rides back to the peloton. Be careful Marc!

Here we go! The riders pass the KM0 point but the race is awaiting Soler before the flag drops.

Finally, they're off!

And we immediately see attacks off the front.

260km left from 261km The road kicks up straight away but the peloton remains together, lined out down the road.

The first to make a serious attack and get is Ireland's Dan Martin.

It is a clever move from Ireland, it means his teammates do not have to work in any chase by the peloton.

Three riders have joined Martin. Including Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic!

Other riders are joining the move but the peloton has not yet let them go clear.

250km left from 261km The peloton pulls back the attack and we have another reshuffle. In the peloton, riders, including Alaphilippe, are starting to eat some solid food. They will need a lot of calories today due to the 261km of racing and the cold and rain.

Early attack from @DanMartin86🇮🇪!He was joined by @rogla🇸🇮 and @TomWirtgen🇱🇺.They hit 97kmph💨 as they tried to go clear! But the peloton see the danger in this and close it down. #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/Jy03jWyuuDSeptember 29, 2019

Gilbert stops for a front wheel flat. He's riding disc brakes and the Belgian mechanic uses a power drill to make a fast change. That was impressive.

Gilbert is riding his 15th World Championships and chasing his second world title. He won the rainbow jersey in 2012 in Valkenburg.

Julian Alaphilippe is also at his team car. He seems to have a wheel problem but rides back up to the peloton.

Josef Cerny of the Czech Republic is trying to go away but other riders are chasing him down.

The speed is up to 53km/h but the peloton is refusing to let an early break go away. This could be a very, very hard race.

Gilbert is still fighting to get back in to the peloton.

Crash!

A pinch in the road sparks a small stack up. But nobody goes down.

235km left from 261km We have a break! In there are Primoz Roglic, Nairo Quintana and eight others.

Giro winner Richard Carapaz is also in the 11-rider attack. The peloton has eased up and so the break has a 1:00 lead.

This tweet by the Groupama team shows the nasty weather conditions out on the road. The low clouds mean there will be no helicopter shots of the race. Il pleut sans arrêt depuis le départ des mondiaux. Pas d'échappée, encore 238km à couvrir. #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/FkeX9k5f79September 29, 2019

Australia has moved to the front of the peloton to set the tempo. Rohan Dennis is on the front. After using an un-marked BMC bike to win the time trial, he is using a red BMC bike today and not his team issue Merida.

Rohan Dennis' red BMC bike for the World Championships (Image credit: Future)

The major nations have opted to let the break go clear, with Australia, France and the Netherlands putting a rider on the front of the peloton to lead the chase.

The road is covered in water. Fortunately marshals are there to signal the danger.

The 11 riders in the break are: Nairo Quintana (Colombia), Richard Carapaz (Colombia), Primoz Roglic (Slovenia), Jan Polanc (Slovenia), Magnus Cort (Denmark), Michael Vakoc (Czech Republic), Silvan Dillier (Switzerland), Maciej Bodnar (Poland), Jonas Koch (Germany), Hugo Houle (Canada) and Alex Howes (USA).

Several big names have been dropping back to their team cars. Adam Yates changed bikes after a problem. He spoke briefly at the start. "The form isn’t too bad. The last major race I did was Canada. I was where I expected to be. After a disappointing Tour I had a quick rest and started to train again," he said. "Everyone has done recon and it’s a lot harder than on paper. You feel every climb and the roads are grippy. It could be carnage coming over the top of the climbs. Swift is our main man and he’s going to be a major player."

Yates' Great Britain teammate Owain Doull said: "The form is a bit of a mystery having come out of the Vuelta. I’ve never done a Grand Tour before but I’ve been feeling good the last few days." "We didn’t qualify a full team and that changes how we need to race. Every guy has to count and we’ve got to hide as much possible and then get everyone to the circuits. The more you can save in that race the better." "In an ideal world you wouldn’t see Swift until the last lap. We did a camp here in December and looked at the course, and Swift knows every road like the back of his hands. That gives you an advantage."

The break leads the peloton by 2:30. Breakaway with 1:50 at 230km to go. Roglic🇸🇮, Polanc🇸🇮, Nielsen🇩🇰, Vakoc🇨🇿, Dillier🇨🇭, Bodnar🇵🇱, Koch🇩🇪, Houle🇨🇦, Howes🇺🇸 Quintana🇨🇴, Carapaz🇪🇨.#Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/MSYoPoMwAkSeptember 29, 2019

Front flat for Mathieu van der Poel. He stops with his team car and takes a new wheel. He and the mechanic are relaxed and he is quickly away.

Van der Poel tucks in behind his team car but then also rides alongside to collect a bidon. He does not risk a fine and punishiment because the car is in the race convoy.

Van der Poel is trying to ride through the team car convoy but mistakenly goes up the left. With the cars also on that side on British roads, he should be on the right.

Geraint Thomas is at the back of the peloton. He is trying to take off his extra long overshoes.

Yuri Sagan is also at the back, perhaps trying to get service or food.

Belgian TV journalist, who covers the Belgian Classics on a motorbike, posted this tweet about the finishing circuit in Harrogate. With the race route changed and reduced, the riders will cover the 14km circuit nine times. Covered the local lap. Just wet. Here and there slippery, but nothing major. #Yorkshire2019 @sporza_koers pic.twitter.com/15dGk39PziSeptember 29, 2019

208km left from 261km The break has pushed their lead up to 2:45 as the only categorised climb approaches. It is called Kidstones and will hurt.

Julien Bernard is working on the front for France.

It is still pouring with rain on the race. 🦆🦆🦆 Good weather for ducks 🦆🦆🦆We're in awe of all the folk out on the roadside today. Brutal conditions for the riders and your support is so appreciated.#Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/VM55AvpXjWSeptember 29, 2019

The riders pass a field flooded with water. That's a clear sign of how much it has rained this week in Yorkshire.

Australia 🇦🇺 doing a lot of the work on the front of the peloton, including TT World Champ Rohan Dennis. @josvanemden 🇳🇱 and @JulienBernard17 🇫🇷 also tasked with the pace making. Break at 3 minutes. #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/Enc5xF3pbNSeptember 29, 2019

200km left from 261km There are 200km of racing remaining as the break starts the 3km-long Cray climb. The 11-rider break leads the peloton by 2:50. With such terrible conditions, this is going to be a long, hard race, even with 25km and a loop into the North York Moors removed.

The narrow country lane kicks up at different gradients. It's clearly hurting the breakaway riders.

Our star-studded breakaway includes:2019 @lavuelta winner - @rogla 2019 @giroditalia winner - @richardcarapazm2018 @letour stage winner - @MagnusCort 2014 @giroditalia winner - @NairoQuinCo #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/khWBVvxyDOSeptember 29, 2019

Despite the terrible weather, the local fans are out on the Cray climb.

The break reaches a section of road flooded with water. Fortunately there are marshals there to signal the danger. The break makes it through okay.

Oops. The Irish team car hits Ben Gastauer of Luxembourg from behind and has damages his bike.

The peloton makes it through the flooded sector of road. It is perhaps 50mm deep. The clouds are also low at this point. It's tough out there.

The break is successfully crossing the lake #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/T0QPs574dUSeptember 29, 2019

190km left from 261km The peloton has pulled back almost a minute on the break but there is a split in the peloton.

The peloton reforms and eases, so a number of riders stop for a natural break.

This was thew view from the race director's car as the riders rode through the flooded road. Ouh la la ! @Yorkshire2019 WCH #yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/ODJd6SaHAHSeptember 29, 2019

Pavel Sivakov and Tadej Pogacar tangle and crash. The Russian Ineos rider needs mechanical assistance but Pogacar quickly start to chase.

The pace has eased in the peloton but the rain continues to soak the riders as they hit the feed zone with 183km to race.

A stiff side wind from the riders' right makes the feed more difficult.

The peloton is very happy to get some extra food and drinks.

The peloton slows to walking pace as they ride through the feed zone and take their musettes.

177km left from 261km The peloton has upped the pace after the feed to bring the break back under control. The 11 are 4:10 ahead but the peloton knows it cannot give them too much time with riders of the calibre of Roglic, Quintana and Howes in there.

Jos van Emden of the Netherlands is doing a lot of the work on the front of the peloton, with riders from France and Australia. Italy and Spain are conspicuous by their absence.

The Belgian team is also not helping with the chase but Greg van Avermaet and Remco Evenepoel are up near the front to stay safe.

The road towards Harrogate is on rolling roads. The nine circuits will begin with 126km to go, so in around 40km.

In this video made by the UCI, Phil Deignan talks about the Harrogate circuit. 👀 Here’s a closer look at the Harrogate circuit which the Elite Men will do 9 laps of today before crossing the finish line, albeit in much wetter conditions! #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/9AC3hzmPJzSeptember 29, 2019

The 11 breakaway riders are taking equal turns on the front to try to maintain their 4:00 lead. Behind Bernhard, Dennis and Van Emden are doing the work for France, Australia and the Netherlands.

165 km 🏁The breakaway group now has a 4:17 advantage over the peloton ⏱In the break 👇Quintana 🇨🇴Carapaz 🇪🇨 Roglic 🇸🇮Polanc 🇸🇮Cort 🇩🇰 Vakoc 🇨🇿 Dillier 🇨🇭 Bodnar 🇵🇱Koch 🇩🇪 Houle 🇨🇦Howes 🇺🇸#Yorkshire2019 🌈 pic.twitter.com/wrA6IuHREsSeptember 29, 2019

Alexey Lutsenko swaps bikes. He has to chase in the race convoy but a teammate drops back to help him.

The USA's Alex Howes takes his feed bag and carefully moves across the road to avoid causing a crash in the break.

Howes took his musette from the neutral service car because the single USA team car (all leading nations only have one car or even have to share) is behind the peloton and the USA team leaders in case a bike change is needed.

150km left from 261km The riders are reaching the 150km to go point. They've been racing for over three hours but face at least close to another three and a half hours in the saddle. Rohan Dennis of Australia is setting a metronomic pace on the front of the peloton, slowly reeling in the 11-rider break.

Adam Yates is again at the back of the bunch. It's been a hard day for the Briton so far after needing a bike change earlier. He does not seem happy in the rain.

As the riders pass through Ripon and take it steady on the paved roads, the gap to the break is at 3:40.

137km left from 261km The 11 riders in the break are pushing on, taking turns on the front but they look cold and soaked to the skin. Several, including Howes, are wearing leg warmers and capes to try and stay warm.

The Australian team is lined out very near the front of the peloton, with team leader Michael Matthews protected by several teammates.

The Peloton weaves its way through Ripon, 3:15 behind the breakaway with 140km to go. Fantastic support on the road side despite the rain. 👏 🌧 #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/L7W17Df9CtSeptember 29, 2019

Lutsenko stops to take change his bike again. It's a risky moment as the pace is on as the Harrogate circuit approaches.

Here we go. The riders are on the Harrogate circuit. They will soon pass through the finish area for the first time to start the nine 14km laps.

124.5km left from 261km The 11-rider break gets a huge cheer from the crowd at the finish.

Crash in the peloton.

Gilbert is down in the scrum. Evenepoel hugs him and calls for assistance. Gilbert could be hurt.

Gilbert gets going and Evenepoel is there to pace him but they are 1:00 behind the peloton.

Several riders went down in the crash close to the finish, with Gilbert at the bottom of it all. He is hurting!

No let up from the rain, no let up from the break as we head onto the Harrogate circuit. 🌧 #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/u3KwyQcnHwSeptember 29, 2019

Australia has changed tactics now the race is on the circuit. Dennis has eased up and the other riders are at the back.

Dennis has climbed off, his job done by riding on the front for the first half of the race.

This is the moment Gilbert crashed. 🚨 CRASH 🚨 One of the pre-race favourites, @PhilippeGilbert 🇧🇪, goes down as the peloton comes onto Parliament Street.Looks painful, but he now has a strong team to bring him back into the fold. #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/AHlhAlGlSgSeptember 29, 2019

Gilbert and Evenepoel are only 20 seconds down on the peloton. Belgium have sent another rider back to help him.

The riders are getting a taste of the circuit and the corners, road furniture and white lines. No crashes so far.

The break is a kilometre from the finish.

The umbrellas are out as the crowds cheer on the riders.

After 150km of racing, as the riders pass through the finish again, Gilbert's chase group is about 40 seconds behind.

Upfront riders are even climbing off from the break. Bodnar is one and Primoz Roglic is another.

15 riders have retired so far. Many more are expected lap after lap of the 14km circuit.

#Yorkshire2019 🌈 It’s not going to be @darylimpey’s day as he rolls across the finish line and calls it a day. pic.twitter.com/KJMP4kofyxSeptember 29, 2019

This was the moment Evenepoel stopped to encourage and then work for Gilbert. Michel Wuyts over val van Philippe Gilbert: "Je ziet dat hij de pijn moet verbijten. Hopelijk gaat het niet om een spierblessure"https://t.co/wf2wQqg1mI #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/i30hb6Ii1VSeptember 29, 2019

Gilbert is having a tough time and so is Great Britain. Team leader Ben Swift is a minute off the back of the peloton. After 150 km, we're into the second lap of the Harrogate circuit 🔄Current situation 👇🇬🇧Peloton - @owaindoull @GeraintThomas86 @taogeoghegan+00:38 - @IStannard+01:06 - @AdamYates7 @swiftybswift #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/ffyWfSjm1DSeptember 29, 2019

Evenepoel is riding for Gilbert but at the head of the peloton Belgium have also upped the pace. Break is caught! Onto finishing circuit lap 2 of 9. @EvenepoelRemco🇧🇪 is still pacing @PhilippeGilbert🇧🇪 back into the peloton. #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/3JoYM67uiESeptember 29, 2019

100km left from 261km As we reach the 100km to point, the race seems to be coming alive. Hold onto your hats! Lots of riders are being spat out of the back of the peloton. Dan Martin has climbed off.

The break has fallen apart on the circuit and so we have gruppo compatto. But without Gilbert and Evenepoel.

How bad is the weather in Harrogate? This bad! Un peu plus de 100km ! @anthonyroux18 est aux avants-postes depuis quelques kilomètres avec Rémi Cavagna pour l'Équipe de France. #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/SJ8xlAxHYDSeptember 29, 2019

France and the Netherlands are driving the pace on the front of the peloton.

97km left from 261km As the riders pass through the finish, after fur hours of racing, the peloton is all together. It's if a new race is about to begin.

Gilbert is 1:50 down on the peloton. His race is surely over, reducing Belgium's tactical options.

Ben Swift is 41 seconds back, riding with GB teammate Adam Yates.

Gilbert has stoped in the pits. His race is over!

Gilbert tries to put on a jacket but he seems in pain.

Gilbert turns around and rides to the nearby Belgian team bus.

This Tv grab shows three big favourites for today: Mathieu van der Poel, Greg van Avermaet and Peter Sagan. 97 km - Nog zeven rondes te gaan in Harrogate, waar het peloton steeds meer wordt uitgedund.Het peloton wordt nog steeds aangevoerd door de Fransman Rémi Cavagna, Mathieu van der Poel kwam als 32ste over de streep.Gilbert en Quintana passeren de doorkomst op achterstand. pic.twitter.com/iZqpvoNFGgSeptember 29, 2019

Evenepoel also climbs off after trying to help Gilbert chase. It was a useless effort because Gilbert was hurting and they failed to make it.

This was the moment the Belgium team upped the pace while Gilbert and Evenepoel were chasing. 🔨 Hammer goes down! 🔨 Time to whittle down this peleton. Belgian 🇧🇪 and French 🇫🇷 teams putting the pressure on. @PhilippeGilbert 🇧🇪 doesn’t make it back into peleton. His rainbow dream is over. #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/xDvsFrGgOeSeptember 29, 2019

88km left from 261km France keep the pace high on a short climb on the Harrogate circuit. Cavagna is doing the damage.

Italy's Diego Ulissi needs a bike change and haas lost contact.

There are less than 100 riders left in the race. Half of the field has already retired.

Belgium have also lost Tim Declercq after his surge on the front. They are down to just five riders: Teuns, Wellens, Van Avermaet, Naesen and Lampaert.

Cavagna is still dragging the peloton along for France as the riders return to the finish area on Parliament St in central Harrogate.

Mohoric climbs off.

Diego Ulissi of Italy has climbed off. Other riders have too.

Wow! Valverde has climbed off too!

The 2018 world champion was off the pace after the lap.

Former Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner Bob Jungels has climbed off.

The Movistar team has confirmed Valverde has abandoned. 🌈 #Yorkshire2019: Lamentablemente, @alejanvalverde no continúa en carrera. Termina el año de arcoíris del campeón de España de Movistar Team. ¡Ánimo y que te recuperes bien! Habrá más info oficial en los perfiles de @RFECiclismo. 📸 @PhotoGomezSport pic.twitter.com/KQax2n8MILSeptember 29, 2019

Great Britain's Ben Swift appears to have abandoned. There are 90 riders in the peloton, with a number of chasers. Swift does not seem to be there.

The riders are on the Oak Lane climb. This will spit more rides out the back.

Indeed Sam Bennett of Ireland is dropped.

He's blown up completely and looks across at the TV camera with a grimace.

73km left from 261km Strangely there is not a breakaway, the French and Dutch teams are riding hard to try to make everyone suffer.

Italy has had a quiet race so far. They've lost Ulissi but Trentin, Colbrelli, Puccio,

Moscon and Visconti are still in the peloton. We can expect them to force a selection sooner or later.

The peloton is close to the finish area now. They have 68km and five laps to race.

Peter Sagan is tucked in near the head of the peloton as the riders cross the finish line to complete the lap. There are only 86 riders in the peloton.

Mathieu van der Poel has moved up to near the front. He has taken off his glasses to see in the rain.

Michael Matthews is also in the peloton for Australia. It could be his day.

Lawson Craddock of the USA and Stefan Kung of Switzerland have attacked off the front. They lead by 100 metres.

Valverde describes it was a 'loco' worlds in this brief interview. #Yorkshire19 Nuestra compañera @AinaraHernando ha recogido las primeras impresiones de @alejanvalverde tras su retirada de la prueba élite del mundial de ruta pic.twitter.com/zbAF68K1dYSeptember 29, 2019

They hit the Oak Bank climb and the Netherlands up the pace. But kung and Craddock lead by 30 seconds.

60km left from 261km Dani Martinez of Colombia goes off the back. This is an elimination race.

Team Ineos con firm that despite not showing on the timing systems, Ben Swift is still in the peloton. He must have changed bikes. Despite reports to the contrary, @swiftybswift (🇬🇧) is still tucked in the peloton. @GianniMoscon (🇮🇹) also looking comfortable at the head of the bunch. Now the attacks start firing with 64km to race #Yorkshire2019 🌈 pic.twitter.com/btzdOwt9HrSeptember 29, 2019

Kung seems strong and ups the pace by dancing on the pedals on as short rise. Craddock is on his wheel and looks good too.

Four laps and 55km to go! The long drag up Parliament Street.4 laps to go.Craddock 🇺🇸 and Kung 🇨🇭 have 25 seconds on the bunch.#Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/IyGUEPqWGqSeptember 29, 2019

Just 70 or so riders are left in the peloton, 21 seconds down on Craddock and Kung.

As the riders passed through the finish we spotted Ben Swift in there for Great Britain.

However another rider to quit is Lutsenko. The Kazakh rider needed a bike change earlier and clearly paid for it.

Pieter Weening also climbed, opting to jump the barriers with one kilometre before the finish.

GB's Geraint Thomas is off the pace after riding near the back of the pack. there are 71 riders left in the pack.

The rider dive through the Pot Bank chicane. There's a sense something will happen soon.

Crash! A rider slips out on the bridge crossing. That lifts the tension.

A rider hit a metal drain cover and slipped out. It looked like Michael Albasini of Switzerland.

On the short climb, the steep gradient has split the peloton. Riders are suffering and the cracks are showing.

46km left from 261km Riders have jumped across to Kung as Craddock cracks and is distanced.

Mads Pedersen of Denmark has gone across to Kung. It's early but interesting by the young Dane.

Italy sends Moscon across to the attack. Nobody else moves.

Mads Pedersen fait son retour sur @stefankueng, Craddock distancé ! #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/KlawkFBSAXSeptember 29, 2019

Mike Teunissen is also out front, trying to go across to Kung and Pedersen.

That's a clever move by the Netherlands and is why Moscon is trying to go across too. It will be up to France and Belgium to chase now.

Belgium has put Naesen on the front as the race passes through the finish.

41km left from 261km The peloton is 30 seconds down on Kung, Pedersen, Teunissen and Moscon.

Belgium has placed Tim Wellens and Yves Lampaert on the front to help with the chase.

A broken spoke ends Simon Clark's chances. He climbs off in the pits.

39 km 🏁 3 laps to go 🔁A break has formed consisting of Gianni Moscon 🇮🇹 Stefan Küng 🇨🇭 Mike Teunissen 🇳🇱 and Mads Pedersen 🇩🇰@taogeoghegan and @swiftybswift look strong near the front of the peloton, whilst @AdamYates7 looks comfortable in the mix too 👍🇬🇧#Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/6R1Eaao4u2September 29, 2019

There are still some big name contenders in the peloton, including Ackermann of Germany, Kristyoff of Norway, Swift of Britain, Matthews of Australia, Sagan for Slovakia, Trentin and Colbrelli for Italy, Alaphilippe for France and Van der Poel for the Netherlands. As the kilometres tick down, the cream is rising to the top.

Nils Politt attacks from the peloton.

Dylan Teuns of Belgium go after him.

Others are chasing them. The peloton also comes up but the race is on.

Four riders are trying to go across, with France leading the peloton.

Behind Van der Poel accelerates away to pursue the attackers. Trentin goes after him.

Dani Martinez is with them as they try to go across to the attack.

Three other riders are chasing them. The rest seemed distanced.

Belgium is trying to chase them but Colbrelli is blocking for Italy.

Trentin drags Van der Poel across to Moscon, Pedersen and Kung.

30km left from 261km Belgium is trying to get van Avermaet back in the race. It's now or never!

The closest chasers are Toms Skujiņš and two other riders. The peloton is at 30 seconds.

27.5km left from 261km With two laps to go we have five riders off the front: Trentin, Kung, Pedersen, van der Poel ands Moscon.

Just behind and chasing are Betancur of Colombia Gorka Izagiurre of Spain and Toms Skujiņš of Latvia.

The peloton is further back, with Italy trying to slow the Belgian-lead chase. Sagan is in this group.

Swift, Pogacar, Kristoff and Alaphilioppe are in the chase peloton at 25 seconds.

Haig and Matthews are there for Australia.

Upfront Moscon is doing as much work as he can to drag the five-rider attack away. They lead the peloton by 42 seconds.

Betancur, Gorka Izagiurre of Spain and Toms Skujiņš are slipping back. They failed to get up to the Trentin/van der Poel attack.

France and Belgium are leading the chase at the head of the peloton. but Bettiol is blocking for Italy.

20km left from 261km Ackermann has climbed off. More and more sprinters are cracking under the extreme and very hard conditions.

21 km 🏁 The breakaway group has extended their lead to 54 seconds ↔️@taogeoghegan and @swiftybswift are in the peloton 🇬🇧#Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/hfyvYOamlYSeptember 29, 2019

As the road rises slightly, Moscon is distanced.

Behind the peloton has caught the three chaser. Now we have five riders up front and the peloton at 55 seconds.

Moscon fights back on to give Italy two riders in the five-rider attack.

The five attackers are: Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands), Matteo Trentin (Italy), Gianni Moscon (Italy), Mads Pedersen (Denmark) and Stefan Kung (Switzerland). The peloton is at 50 seconds as Yves Lampaert leads the chase for Belgium and van Avermaet.

Behind Denmark is also blocking the chase for Pedersen up front.

16km left from 261km Ben Swift is at the back of the peloton. There are just 30 or so riders left in the group now.

The five in the attack are working well together. Moscon is running out of energy but he's still there.

There is one lap and 1km to go. The gap to the peloton is at 45 seconds.

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands), Matteo Trentin (Italy), Gianni Moscon (Italy), Mads Pedersen (Denmark) and Stefan Kung (Switzerland) turn into Parliament street and the finish. The crowd gives them a huge cheer.

As the road eases, Trentin finally takes off his cape to reveal his Italian Azzurra jersey.

The bell rings out to call the final lap. The chasers are 48 behind. That is a huge gap to close in 14km after such a hard race with so few riders and teammates in the chase group. The 2019 world title is surely a fight between these five riders.

Boom ! Van der Poel is dropped! He shakes his head. He's blown!

The young Dutch talent has nothing left and is forced to spin a low gear.

Moscon is driving the four riders to ensure VdP does not get back on.

When a race distance is 280 km... #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/kYd5DOtEwTSeptember 29, 2019

The chasers catch and pass Van der Poel and are stunned to see him go backwards.

9km left from 261km The peloton is 1:25 back, with Germany chasing but it's too little to late. Surely?

Matteo Trentin (Italy), Gianni Moscon (Italy), Mads Pedersen (Denmark) and Stefan Kung (Switzerland) dive down the chicane descent.

The Italian team car comes up to give Trentin some final info and advice.

Assistant coach Marco Velo shouts: "There are only your four left in the race."

They lead by 1:20 with 7.5km to go.

This is the moment van der Poel blew up! .@mathieuvdpoel 🇳🇱 has cracked!!! No one expected this. He is swept up by the peloton. #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/1y9GZ4mKo5September 29, 2019

Ben Swift cracks and is dropped from the chase group.

6km left from 261km It's time for the short climb on the back of the course. The Oak Bank climb hurts.

Indeed Moscon is dropped. Now there are three.

Kung is hurting but cracking Pedersen too.

Trentin looks by far the freshest up front. Kung and Pedersen are hurting.

As the road flattens, Pedersen ups the pace to try to stop Moscon getting back on. Three riders means each will get a medal of some colour. But only one will pull on the rainbow jersey.

3km left from 261km The trio of Matteo Trentin (Italy), Mads Pedersen (Denmark) and Stefan Kung (Switzerland) dive down towards the finish in Harrogate.

Behind Sagan makes an attack but it is far too late to chase.

Matteo Trentin (Italy), Mads Pedersen (Denmark) and Stefan Kung (Switzerland) will fight for the world title on the rising road to the finish.

Trentin takes a last drink and sprays water on his legs.

Sagan and the other chasers are 1:00 behind.

The three are still swapping turns on the front.

Will Kung and Pedersen try a late attack?

❗️@GianniMoscon is dropped. Lead group down to 3 riders. 5km to go❗️Looks like the medals will go to:@MATTEOTRENTIN 🇮🇹 @stefankueng 🇨🇭@Mads__Pedersen 🇩🇰But in what order?#Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/BFBMNgDn8XSeptember 29, 2019

1km left from 261km Last kilometre!!!

They start the climb up to the finish!

Pedersen leads onto the climb.

Sprint!

Trentin kicks first!

But he fades and Pedersen wins the world title!!!

The young Dane collapses on the road. He can't believe he's world champion.

Trentin took second but is hugely disappointed. Kung third.

Moscon hangs on to take fourth place, with Sagan fifth but at 43 seconds.

Trentin can hardly believe he didn't win. He started the sprint but didn't have anything left in his legs and Pedersen did and edge clear to win.

Pedersen is only 23 but he's already shown his talents in the Classics, when conditions are tough. He was second behind Nikki Terpstra in the 2018 Tour of Flanders.

It's a huge day for Pedersen's Trek-Segafredo team after a difficult season.

This is how Pedersen won the world title. 🌈🥇🌈🥇@Mads__Pedersen 🇩🇰 is WORLD CHAMPION!!! #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/4gCcZckJ2XSeptember 29, 2019

This is the top ten result: 1 Mads Pedersen (Denmark) 6:27:28 2 Matteo Trentin (Italy) 3 Stephen Kung (Switzerland) 0:00:02 4 Gianni Moscon (Italy) 0:00:17 5 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) 0:00:43 6 Michael Valgren (Denmark) 0:00:45 7 Alexander Kristoff (Norway) 0:01:10 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) 9 Gorka Izagirre (Spain) 10 Rui Costa (Portugal)

And this was his reaction when he realised what he had done. WORLD CHAMP! @Mads__Pedersen 🇩🇰 🌈 Just amazing! #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/6PRawdkzc7September 29, 2019

Pedersen let Trentin kick off the sprint with 200m to go, got on his wheel and then powered past as the Italian faded.

Pedersen is the first Dane ever to win the win the elite men's world title.

This image show just how tough the conditions were today. the men raced 261km in the rain. (Image credit: Getty IMages)

Here's the moment Pedersen won the world title. Mads scenes!!🇩🇰💥🇩🇰💥23 year old @Mads__Pedersen takes the 2019 UCI Road World Championships Men Elite Road Race title. #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/oyISTAlJDXSeptember 29, 2019

As the riders walk to the podium, last rider Petr Vakoc of the Czech Republic finishes his race. Respect.

On the podium Kung and Trentin are given their bronze and silver medals. Trentin looks at his but struggles to find satisfaction.

The rainbow jersey goes to Pedersen and he wavs his arms and smiles.

"It's every rider's dream to wear this jersey and for me to do it now, it's unbelievable," Pedersen said before the podium ceremony.

"It's unbelievable. I didn't expect this when we started this morning. It was an unbelievable day," he adds.

Pedersen also explained his tactics. He never gave up thinking he could win the sprint. "The plan was to get me out in the early final (laps) and then Belgium and Fuglsang would come from behind. But in the end, they didn't follow Van der Poel and Trentin when they came to my group. Then it was just survive, survive, survive and then hope for the best in the sprint," he said. "I just hoped that when I saw the finish line all the pain would be gone and I could do a good sprint. It's six and a half hours on the bike, and everyone is on the limit. Anything could happen in that sprint."

As the Danish national anthem rings out, Pedersen is lost in his thoughts. What a moment for the young Dane.

Listen to what Pedersen said. “Unbelievable! We didn’t expect this when we started this morning.”- @Mads__Pedersen on his unexpected victory and how he claimed it. 🌈🌈🌈#Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/y7wn3OuizKSeptember 29, 2019

This is a great shot of Pedersen. He conquered the rain, wind and everything out there today!What a RIDE! @Mads__Pedersen 🇩🇰 #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/2arh9WaVTsSeptember 29, 2019

Here is the moment Pedersen hits the line. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trentin is humble in defeat but admits that Pedersen was strongest and fastest in the sprint.

"Somewhere the sun will rise and life goes on," Trentin says.

Mads Pedersen is the youngest´(all-time 11th youngest) road race World Champion since 1999 and Oscar Freire. (Source: @ProCyclingStats)September 29, 2019

This is the moment Pedersen began to celebrate his world title. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Here Pedersen takes centre stage in his new rainbow jersey with a disappointed Trentin and Kung. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Le Gruppetto has remembered that Pedersen finished second to van der Poel in the Junior world championships six yeas ago. This time the Dutchman cracked while the 23-year-old Dane won. En 2013, Mathieu Van der Poel devenait champion du monde sur route chez les juniors en Italie devant un certain Mads Pedersen. 6 ans plus tard, on attendait encore le Néerlandais, mais il a craqué et le Danois (tous les deux de 1995) a crée la surprise. #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/WPVr3xexwRSeptember 29, 2019

Mads Pedersen begins to celebrate with his Danish support staff (Image credit: Future)

Julian Alaphilippe looked tired after the finish. The French team leader was never really in the race and finished 28th at 2:28. (Image credit: Future)

After missing out on the chance of a life time, Trentin took solace with his wife. A hug helped the pain ease, at least a little. (Image credit: Future)

It was also a bad day for Belgium and Spain. Valverde climbed off with several laps to race, while Gilbert crashed out and Remco Evenepoel never got back on after trying to help him chase. Greg van Avermaet finished eighth at 1:10, beaten by Alexander Kristoff of Norway in the sprint for the minor placings.

Peter Sagan spoke briefly post-race and denied being disappointment despite finishing fifth after missing the decisive move of the race. "No that's a cycling race, I felt very good I think, but I just missed the opportunity to be in the front [group]," he said. "I could've been in the front but I thought the race going to come for a sprint. After I just choose my opportunity and in the end it was different. I waited, and in the final I tried, because I wanted to compare [myself] with the others. It was good, just, I missed the chance to be in the front. Did you expect Belgium chase be stronger? "I expected more countries to be stronger, but the weather, I think, took a lot of guys out of the race because they'd frozen and they didn't finish. A lot of countries were weaker than normal. I think that's why the race was like it was. But congrats to the first guy." Where you strong enough to win? "You never know, I just missed it and I cannot complain."

This is a disappointed Michael Matthews as he dries to take off his rain-soaked race clothes. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

While Mads Pedersen is the first Danish elite man to win the world title,

Amalie Dideriksen deserves the recognition as the first Danish rider to win the women's title in 2016 in Doha.

Just 46 riders from the 197 starters managed to finish the elite men's road race. Petr Vakoc of the Czech Republic was the last to finish at 19:25. The last time a smaller number of riders reached finish was back in 1995 when just 20 finished in Duitama, Colombia.

The bad weather caused problems with television production, with a lack of live coverage for an hour mid race.

We now have close to 50 images in our race photo gallery.

Cyclingnews Editor Daniel Benson and our reporters Kirsten Frattini, Patrick Fletcher and Josh Croxton have been speaking to riders and teams post-race and will have all the best reaction and race analysis on Cyclingnews very soon.

Mathieu van der Poel was one of the big favourites today. He got in the decisive attack but then blew up and lost contact, finishing 43rd, over ten minutes back. “I felt pretty good, but suddenly I was empty,” van der Poel told Dutch TV post-race. “It happened suddenly, even for myself. I don’t have an explanation.” “It was tough, very cold all day. I think I ate enough. I blew, or something what looks like it, I couldn’t hardly pedal anymore.” (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The new 🌈 world champion: 🇩🇰 @Mads__Pedersen!The D in his first name is silent! The D in his last name is most usually pronounced 'soft', as a ð, and there's a 'stød' on the first syllable. If that's too complicated, just call him Mads P!#Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/hQtN8zJy7WSeptember 29, 2019

And here is Mads Pedersen in his new rainbow jersey. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)