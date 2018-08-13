Trending

Frei bests Richards in U23 cross country event in Mont Sainte-Anne

Degn takes final spot on rostrum

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sina Frei (Swi)1:16:16
2Evie Richards (GBr)0:01:13
3Malene Degn (Den)0:03:13
4Marika Tovo (Ita)0:03:42
5Nicole Koller (Swi)0:04:20
6Haley Batten (USA)0:05:05
7Chiara Teocchi (Ita)0:06:31
8Lucie Urruty (Fra)0:07:25
9Savilia Blunk (USA)0:08:02
10Giorgia Marchet (Ita)0:08:20
11Sophianne Samson (Can)0:09:30
12Kelsey Urban (USA)0:09:50
13Jana Czeczinkarová (Cze)0:10:06
14Laurie Arseneault (Can)0:11:33
15Ramona Kupferschmied (Swi)0:12:59
16Emily Unterberger (Can)0:14:10
17Anne Julie Tremblay (Can)
18Lara Krähemann (Swi)
19Gwendalyn Gibson (USA)
20Erika Monserrath Rodriguez Suarez (Mex)
21Mackenzie Myatt (Can)
22Amelie Simard (Can)
23Sidney Mcgill (Can)
24Juliette Tetreault (Can)
25Siobhan Kelly (Can)
26Leya Masson (Can)
27Yuki Yamada (Jpn)
28Dana Gilligan (Can)

