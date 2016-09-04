Trending

Sina Frei completes World Cup dominance in Vallnord

Anne Tauber and Nicole Koller complete podium

Sina Frei (Sui) JB Brunex Felt Team wins

(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sina Frei (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team1:21:24
2Anne Tauber (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team0:01:55
3Nicole Koller (Swi)0:03:01
4Barbora Prudkova (Cze)0:03:52
5Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing0:04:18
6Aline Seitz (Swi)0:04:38
7Lena Gerault (Fra) Pro Fermetures Cube Rotor0:05:02
8Malene Degn (Den)0:06:01
9Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team- 1 lap
10Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Bianchi Countervail
11Chloe Passelande (Fra) Massi
12Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger)
13Andrea Waldis (Swi) Luna Pro Team
14Linn Gustavsson (Swe)
15Isla Short (GBr) Novus OMX Pro Team
16Catherine Fleury (Can)- 2 laps
17Sonja Guerrini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
18Alizee Paties (Fra)
19Guylaine Ducol (Fra)
20Joana Filipa Oliveira Monteiro (Por)
21Theresia Schwenk (Ger)- 3 laps
22Sara Gay Moreno (Spa)
23Maria Rodriguez Navarrete (Spa)
24Elena Lloret Llinares (Spa)
25Lucy Grant (GBr)
DNFGreta Seiwald (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
DNFHannah Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing

