Sina Frei completes World Cup dominance in Vallnord
Anne Tauber and Nicole Koller complete podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sina Frei (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team
|1:21:24
|2
|Anne Tauber (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team
|0:01:55
|3
|Nicole Koller (Swi)
|0:03:01
|4
|Barbora Prudkova (Cze)
|0:03:52
|5
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:04:18
|6
|Aline Seitz (Swi)
|0:04:38
|7
|Lena Gerault (Fra) Pro Fermetures Cube Rotor
|0:05:02
|8
|Malene Degn (Den)
|0:06:01
|9
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|- 1 lap
|10
|Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Bianchi Countervail
|11
|Chloe Passelande (Fra) Massi
|12
|Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger)
|13
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Luna Pro Team
|14
|Linn Gustavsson (Swe)
|15
|Isla Short (GBr) Novus OMX Pro Team
|16
|Catherine Fleury (Can)
|- 2 laps
|17
|Sonja Guerrini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|18
|Alizee Paties (Fra)
|19
|Guylaine Ducol (Fra)
|20
|Joana Filipa Oliveira Monteiro (Por)
|21
|Theresia Schwenk (Ger)
|- 3 laps
|22
|Sara Gay Moreno (Spa)
|23
|Maria Rodriguez Navarrete (Spa)
|24
|Elena Lloret Llinares (Spa)
|25
|Lucy Grant (GBr)
|DNF
|Greta Seiwald (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|DNF
|Hannah Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing
