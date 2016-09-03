Trending

Rachel Atherton concludes 2016 World Cup dominance with Vallnord win

Trek Factory Racing DH wins all seven World Cup races of 2016

Rachel Atherton continued her World Cup dominance at Vallnord

(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Red Content Pool)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rachel Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
2Tracey Hannah (Aus) Polygon UR
3Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
4Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
5Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Transition Factory Racing / FMD
6Eleonora Farina (Ita)
7Marine Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
8Miranda Miller (Can)
9Salazar Palomomariana (ESa) Dorval Am Nicolai
10Georgia Astle (Can)
11Alia Marcellini (Ita)
12Carina Cappellari (Swi) Radon Magura Factory
13Camila Nogueira (Arg)
14Blanca Julia Barthe (Spa)
15Alix Jacquemart (Fra)
16Alanna Columb (NZl)
17Veronique Sandler (NZl)
18Josefine Bjorkman (Swe)
19Vaea Verbeeck (Can)
20Melanie Chappaz (Fra) R-VTT Morillon
21Laura Lohner (Fra) R-VTT Morillon
22Flora Lesoin (Fra) R-VTT Morillon
23Shania Rawson (NZl)
24Eva Battolla (Swi)
25Blanca Aracil Alba (And)
26Aston Tutt (GBr)

