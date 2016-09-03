Rachel Atherton concludes 2016 World Cup dominance with Vallnord win
Trek Factory Racing DH wins all seven World Cup races of 2016
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
|2
|Tracey Hannah (Aus) Polygon UR
|3
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
|4
|Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|5
|Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Transition Factory Racing / FMD
|6
|Eleonora Farina (Ita)
|7
|Marine Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|8
|Miranda Miller (Can)
|9
|Salazar Palomomariana (ESa) Dorval Am Nicolai
|10
|Georgia Astle (Can)
|11
|Alia Marcellini (Ita)
|12
|Carina Cappellari (Swi) Radon Magura Factory
|13
|Camila Nogueira (Arg)
|14
|Blanca Julia Barthe (Spa)
|15
|Alix Jacquemart (Fra)
|16
|Alanna Columb (NZl)
|17
|Veronique Sandler (NZl)
|18
|Josefine Bjorkman (Swe)
|19
|Vaea Verbeeck (Can)
|20
|Melanie Chappaz (Fra) R-VTT Morillon
|21
|Laura Lohner (Fra) R-VTT Morillon
|22
|Flora Lesoin (Fra) R-VTT Morillon
|23
|Shania Rawson (NZl)
|24
|Eva Battolla (Swi)
|25
|Blanca Aracil Alba (And)
|26
|Aston Tutt (GBr)
