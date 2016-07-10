Trending

World Champion Schurter wins Lenzerheide World Cup

Absalon and Marotte round out podium

Image 1 of 5

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 2 of 5

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) wins

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) wins
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 3 of 5

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 4 of 5

Kulhavy, Absalon, Schurter, Marotte, Valero Serrano on the podium

Kulhavy, Absalon, Schurter, Marotte, Valero Serrano on the podium
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 5 of 5

The men get underway

The men get underway
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Newly crowned world champion Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo) took his third World Cup win of the season on Sunday, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, holding off a late charge by Julien Absalon (BMC). Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) took third.

Lenzerheide takes the riders to heat and altitude on a fast but rough and rooty course. Many a rider has gone out hard only to pay for it later in the race.

The eight lap race did not start well for Schurter, who pulled his foot out of his pedal at the start, immediately losing more than a dozen spots as his main rivals sprinted at the front. However, he was able to quickly make his way back to the leaders, joining Absalon and defending Lenzerheide champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) at the front.

Kulhavy set a hard pace on the second lap, gapping the other two on the main climb. Schurter bridged across but Absalon couldn't respond, eventually getting passed by Marotte and Victor Koretzky (BH-SR Suntour-KMC), who both joined Kulhavy and Schurter at the front.

On the third lap Schurter attacked, with Kulhavy chasing, followed by the two BH-Suntour riders, however, the Czech then flatted, dropping to nearly a minute back before getting a wheel change, joining Absalon. Kulhavy got a slight gap on Absalon, but the race order looked to be set as the riders began the second half, with Schurter out in front, followed by Marotte, then Koretzky, then Kulhavy and finally Absalon.

Absalon then began a late race surge with two and a half laps remaining, passing and dropping both Kulhavy and Koretzky to move into third. With half a lap to go, Absalon had caught and dropped Marotte to move into second, and in the final lap made up more than 40 seconds on Schurter.

"I had a really bad start," agreed Schurter, "I couldn't get into my pedals and then by the top of the first climb I was maybe 20th, and it took quite a bit of energy to get to the front. It was amazing to race back home, I love this track. I didn't know that [Kulhavy] had punctured, but I just did my own race and went as fast as I could. I've had two great races in a row now, so it gives me confidence as I go into my final preparations for Rio."

"It was a really hard race today, and Nino was very strong," said Absalon. "I was not so strong at the beginning, but I did a really good finish, so I'm happy about that. Now we go to Mont-Ste-Anne, and Nino will not race there, so it could be possible for me to take the lead."

Schurter, with his third win of the season continues to lead the standings with 900 points, however, Absalon is only 90 back, and Marotte remains in third at 720 points. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi)1:27:26
2Julien Absalon (Fra)0:00:27
3Maxime Marotte (Fra)0:00:45
4Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)0:01:16
5David Valero Serrano (Spa)0:02:13
6Florian Vogel (Swi)0:02:21
7Stéphane Tempier (Fra)0:02:29
8Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)0:02:35
9Lukas Flückiger (Swi)0:02:49
10Ondrej Cink (Cze)0:02:54
11Daniel McConnell (Aus)0:02:58
12Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)0:03:10
13Victor Koretzky (Fra)0:03:11
14Thomas Litscher (Swi)
15Luca Braidot (Ita)0:03:53
16Andrea Tiberi (Ita)0:04:15
17Karl Markt (Aut)0:04:17
18Leandre Bouchard (Can)0:04:26
19Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)0:04:31
20Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)0:04:35
21Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:04:51
22Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)0:05:02
23Jordan Sarrou (Fra)0:05:11
24Fabian Giger (Swi)0:05:16
25Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)0:05:25
26Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)0:05:31
27Rudi Van Houts (Ned)0:05:33
28Grant Ferguson (GBr)0:05:39
29David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
30Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)0:05:58
31Miguel Martinez (Fra)0:06:06
32Moritz Milatz (Ger)0:06:17
33Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:06:21
34Manuel Fumic (Ger)0:06:26
35Anton Sintsov (Rus)0:06:30
36Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
37Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)0:06:41
38Martin Gujan (Swi)0:06:51
39Reto Indergand (Swi)0:06:57
40Martin Loo (Est)0:07:15
41James Reid (RSA)0:07:28
42Nicholas Pettina (Ita)0:07:38
43Mathias Flückiger (Swi)0:07:48
44Sebastien Carabin (Bel)0:07:54
45Martin Fanger (Swi)0:08:03
46Ruben Scheire (Bel)0:08:13
47Ivan Seledkov (Rus)0:08:15
48Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:09:05
49Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)0:09:48
50Gregor Raggl (Aut)0:10:13
51Daniel Eymann (Swi)
52Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)
53Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
54Henrique Avancini (Bra)
55Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)
56Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
57Florian Chenaux (Swi)
58Sakari Lehtinen (Fin)
59Martin Gluth (Ger)
60Bart De Vocht (Bel)
61Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol)
62Andrey Fonseca (CRc)
63Frank Beemer (Ned)
64Cameron Ivory (Aus)
65Philipp Hediger (Swi)
66Michael Stünzi (Swi)
67Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
68Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
69Emilien Barben (Swi)
70Andras Parti (Hun)
71Marc Stutzmann (Swi)
72Severin Saegesser (Swi)
73Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)
74Christian Helmig (Lux)
75Phillip Pearce (GBr)
76Sebastian Alejandro Miranda Maldonado (Chi)
77Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
78Maximilian Maier (Ger)
79Maximilian Holz (Ger)
80Wolfram Kurschat (Ger)
81Russell Nankervis (Aus)
82Roger Jenny (Swi)
83Florian Thie (Swi)
84Lysander Kiesel (Ger)
85Zhen Wang (Chn)
86Fabian Paumann (Swi)
87Andrea Righettini (Ita)
88Yannick Lincoln (Mri)
89Tobias Rotermund (Ger)
90Sipho Madolo (RSA)
91Ingvar Omarsson ISL
92Phetetso Monese (Les)
93Pascal Nay (Swi)
94Nick Albrecht (Swi)
95Mathias Alig (Swi)
96Teboho Khantsi (Les)
97Luca Formoso (Swi)
98Jacques Dahm (Lux)
99George-Vlad Sabau (Rom)
DNFJosé Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)
DNFJeff Luyten (Bel)
DNFMichiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)
DNFMario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)

Latest on Cyclingnews