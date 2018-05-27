Trending

Langvad doubles up in Nove Mesto

Neff, Ferrand-Prevot on the podium

Image 1 of 17

Start of the Women's race

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 17

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) wins

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 17

Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 17

World Cup leader Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 17

Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team XC) and Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 17

Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing Team)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 17

Former World and Olympic Champion Julie Bresset (Scott)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 17

Chloe Woodruff (Stans-Pivot Pro Team p/b Maxxis)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 17

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Team Merida Gunn-Rita)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 17

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory Racing XC)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 17

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 17

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing XC)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 17

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) riding away from Jolanda Neff on the climb

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 17

Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) walking up the climb after a slow leak flat

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 17

Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing) was very aggressive early in the race

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 17

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) and Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 17

Emily Batty, Jolanda Neff, Annika Langvad, Pauline Ferrand, Maja Wloszczowska

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Annika Langvad (Specialized) took back the World Cup leader's jersey she lost last week in Round 2, with a perfect weekend of racing at the third round in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic. Langvad won both the Short Track and the Cross-country races.

Following a weekend of muddy and slick conditions in Albstadt, Germany, riders were presented with the exact opposite at Nove Mesto - dry and extremely dusty.

The race quickly came down to two riders - Langvad and World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing). The two went to the front on the first lap and pulled away on the climbs. Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory) and Emily Batty (Trek Factory) had their own battle behind for third place.

Langvad was clearly stronger on the climbs and Neff was the same on the descents, so they began every lap together, and coming into the finish it was the same. Langvad attacked first at 150 metres and gapped Neff to take her second win of the season. Ferrand Prevot took third, with Batty fourth and Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing) finishing out the podium in fifth.

"I was never sure about anything out there," revealed Langvad. "It was such a tactical race and super hard. I got a little gap at the beginning, but then I had to pay for that hard effort. I thought 'you need to sit up a bit and catch your breath. Just feel good again.' When I did that Jolanda came back. I'm usually sure what I have in my legs, but that last lap I was so sure she was going get a gap on me. Based on the Short Track, I knew that I had to commit to the sprint. So I did and it worked. I'm so overwhelmed by this race, it was fantastic."

Langvad takes the Series lead with 798 points, followed by Neff at 760 and Ferrand Prevot at 586.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing)1:20:37
2Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team)0:00:01
3Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory Racing Xc)0:00:47
4Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing Xc)0:01:04
5Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing Team)0:02:26
6Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Team Merida Gunn-Rita)0:02:44
7Githa Michiels0:02:59
8Alessandra Keller (Thömus - Rn Racing Team)0:03:08
9Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing)0:03:12
10Anne Tauber (Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team)0:03:16
11Elisabeth Brandau0:03:19
12Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory Racing)0:03:49
13Chloe Woodruff (Stan'S-Pivot Pro Team p/b Maxxis)0:04:18
14Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team Xc)0:04:20
15Yana Belomoina (Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team)0:04:28
16Ramona Forchini (Jb Brunex Felt Factory Team)0:04:41
17Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon0:04:42
18Lea Davison (Clif Pro Team)0:04:53
19Tanja Zakelj (Unior/Devinci Factory Racing)0:05:08
20Annie Last (Kmc-Ekoi-Srsuntour)0:05:10
21Linda Indergand (Focus Xc Team)0:05:20
22Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team)0:05:40
23Sandra Walter0:05:45
24Barbara Benko (Ghost Factory Racing)0:06:11
25Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Volkswagen Samochody Uzytkowe Mtb Team)0:06:30
26Rebecca McConnell (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)0:06:47
27Karla Stepanova0:07:00
28Jitka Skarnitzlova (Gapp System - Cabtech Mtb Racing Team)0:07:03
29Kathrin Stirnemann (Thömus - Rn Racing Team)0:07:28
30Irina Kalentyeva (Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team)0:07:44
31Serena Calvetti (Ktm Protek Dama)0:07:54
32Andrea Waldis0:08:18
33Cindy Montambault0:08:30
34Iryna Popova0:08:38
35Cherie Redecker0:08:43
36Eva Lechner (Clif Pro Team)0:08:44
37Julie Bresset0:08:54
38Jovana Crnogorac (Bike Way Racing Team)0:08:55
39Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing Xc)0:09:41
40Ekaterina Anoshina0:09:56
41Raiza Goulao Henrique (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)0:10:01
42Elisabeth Sveum (Trek Topro)
43Claudia Galicia Cortina (Megamo Factory Team)0:10:06
44Chrystelle Baumann0:10:22
45Elisabeth Osl (Jb Brunex Felt Factory Team)0:10:39
46Paula Gorycka (Strüby-Bixs Team)0:10:55
47Janika Loiv0:11:03
48Aleksandra Podgorska0:11:21
49Kerry Macphee0:11:41
50Samara Sheppard0:11:43
51Katrin Leumann0:12:03
52Olga Terentyeva0:12:44
53Hana Jezkova0:13:15
54Lotte Koopmans
55Mariske Strauss (Silverback Omx Pro Team)0:14:12
56Marine Groccia (Strüby-Bixs Team)0:15:19
57Jana Pichlikova (Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior Mtb Team)
58Luciana Roland
59Annemarie Worst
60Lisa Mitterbauer
61Theresia Schwenk
62Joana Monteiro (Brujula Bike Racing Team)
63Lucie Vesela
64Elena Lloret Llinares
65Tatsiana Soupel
66Janka Keseg Stevkova
67Catherine Fleury
68Sarah Riley
69Alaina Casioppo
DNFSabine Spitz (Wiawis Bikes Pro Team)
DNFKate Fluker
DNFSabrina Enaux

 

