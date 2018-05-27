Langvad doubles up in Nove Mesto
Neff, Ferrand-Prevot on the podium
Annika Langvad (Specialized) took back the World Cup leader's jersey she lost last week in Round 2, with a perfect weekend of racing at the third round in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic. Langvad won both the Short Track and the Cross-country races.
Following a weekend of muddy and slick conditions in Albstadt, Germany, riders were presented with the exact opposite at Nove Mesto - dry and extremely dusty.
The race quickly came down to two riders - Langvad and World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing). The two went to the front on the first lap and pulled away on the climbs. Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory) and Emily Batty (Trek Factory) had their own battle behind for third place.
Langvad was clearly stronger on the climbs and Neff was the same on the descents, so they began every lap together, and coming into the finish it was the same. Langvad attacked first at 150 metres and gapped Neff to take her second win of the season. Ferrand Prevot took third, with Batty fourth and Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing) finishing out the podium in fifth.
"I was never sure about anything out there," revealed Langvad. "It was such a tactical race and super hard. I got a little gap at the beginning, but then I had to pay for that hard effort. I thought 'you need to sit up a bit and catch your breath. Just feel good again.' When I did that Jolanda came back. I'm usually sure what I have in my legs, but that last lap I was so sure she was going get a gap on me. Based on the Short Track, I knew that I had to commit to the sprint. So I did and it worked. I'm so overwhelmed by this race, it was fantastic."
Langvad takes the Series lead with 798 points, followed by Neff at 760 and Ferrand Prevot at 586.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing)
|1:20:37
|2
|Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team)
|0:00:01
|3
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory Racing Xc)
|0:00:47
|4
|Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing Xc)
|0:01:04
|5
|Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing Team)
|0:02:26
|6
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Team Merida Gunn-Rita)
|0:02:44
|7
|Githa Michiels
|0:02:59
|8
|Alessandra Keller (Thömus - Rn Racing Team)
|0:03:08
|9
|Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing)
|0:03:12
|10
|Anne Tauber (Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team)
|0:03:16
|11
|Elisabeth Brandau
|0:03:19
|12
|Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory Racing)
|0:03:49
|13
|Chloe Woodruff (Stan'S-Pivot Pro Team p/b Maxxis)
|0:04:18
|14
|Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team Xc)
|0:04:20
|15
|Yana Belomoina (Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team)
|0:04:28
|16
|Ramona Forchini (Jb Brunex Felt Factory Team)
|0:04:41
|17
|Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon
|0:04:42
|18
|Lea Davison (Clif Pro Team)
|0:04:53
|19
|Tanja Zakelj (Unior/Devinci Factory Racing)
|0:05:08
|20
|Annie Last (Kmc-Ekoi-Srsuntour)
|0:05:10
|21
|Linda Indergand (Focus Xc Team)
|0:05:20
|22
|Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team)
|0:05:40
|23
|Sandra Walter
|0:05:45
|24
|Barbara Benko (Ghost Factory Racing)
|0:06:11
|25
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Volkswagen Samochody Uzytkowe Mtb Team)
|0:06:30
|26
|Rebecca McConnell (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)
|0:06:47
|27
|Karla Stepanova
|0:07:00
|28
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Gapp System - Cabtech Mtb Racing Team)
|0:07:03
|29
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Thömus - Rn Racing Team)
|0:07:28
|30
|Irina Kalentyeva (Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team)
|0:07:44
|31
|Serena Calvetti (Ktm Protek Dama)
|0:07:54
|32
|Andrea Waldis
|0:08:18
|33
|Cindy Montambault
|0:08:30
|34
|Iryna Popova
|0:08:38
|35
|Cherie Redecker
|0:08:43
|36
|Eva Lechner (Clif Pro Team)
|0:08:44
|37
|Julie Bresset
|0:08:54
|38
|Jovana Crnogorac (Bike Way Racing Team)
|0:08:55
|39
|Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing Xc)
|0:09:41
|40
|Ekaterina Anoshina
|0:09:56
|41
|Raiza Goulao Henrique (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)
|0:10:01
|42
|Elisabeth Sveum (Trek Topro)
|43
|Claudia Galicia Cortina (Megamo Factory Team)
|0:10:06
|44
|Chrystelle Baumann
|0:10:22
|45
|Elisabeth Osl (Jb Brunex Felt Factory Team)
|0:10:39
|46
|Paula Gorycka (Strüby-Bixs Team)
|0:10:55
|47
|Janika Loiv
|0:11:03
|48
|Aleksandra Podgorska
|0:11:21
|49
|Kerry Macphee
|0:11:41
|50
|Samara Sheppard
|0:11:43
|51
|Katrin Leumann
|0:12:03
|52
|Olga Terentyeva
|0:12:44
|53
|Hana Jezkova
|0:13:15
|54
|Lotte Koopmans
|55
|Mariske Strauss (Silverback Omx Pro Team)
|0:14:12
|56
|Marine Groccia (Strüby-Bixs Team)
|0:15:19
|57
|Jana Pichlikova (Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior Mtb Team)
|58
|Luciana Roland
|59
|Annemarie Worst
|60
|Lisa Mitterbauer
|61
|Theresia Schwenk
|62
|Joana Monteiro (Brujula Bike Racing Team)
|63
|Lucie Vesela
|64
|Elena Lloret Llinares
|65
|Tatsiana Soupel
|66
|Janka Keseg Stevkova
|67
|Catherine Fleury
|68
|Sarah Riley
|69
|Alaina Casioppo
|DNF
|Sabine Spitz (Wiawis Bikes Pro Team)
|DNF
|Kate Fluker
|DNF
|Sabrina Enaux
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy