Annika Langvad (Specialized) took back the World Cup leader's jersey she lost last week in Round 2, with a perfect weekend of racing at the third round in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic. Langvad won both the Short Track and the Cross-country races.

Following a weekend of muddy and slick conditions in Albstadt, Germany, riders were presented with the exact opposite at Nove Mesto - dry and extremely dusty.

The race quickly came down to two riders - Langvad and World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing). The two went to the front on the first lap and pulled away on the climbs. Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory) and Emily Batty (Trek Factory) had their own battle behind for third place.

Langvad was clearly stronger on the climbs and Neff was the same on the descents, so they began every lap together, and coming into the finish it was the same. Langvad attacked first at 150 metres and gapped Neff to take her second win of the season. Ferrand Prevot took third, with Batty fourth and Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing) finishing out the podium in fifth.

"I was never sure about anything out there," revealed Langvad. "It was such a tactical race and super hard. I got a little gap at the beginning, but then I had to pay for that hard effort. I thought 'you need to sit up a bit and catch your breath. Just feel good again.' When I did that Jolanda came back. I'm usually sure what I have in my legs, but that last lap I was so sure she was going get a gap on me. Based on the Short Track, I knew that I had to commit to the sprint. So I did and it worked. I'm so overwhelmed by this race, it was fantastic."

Langvad takes the Series lead with 798 points, followed by Neff at 760 and Ferrand Prevot at 586.

