Kate Courtney wins women's U23 World Cup opener
Catherine Fleury and Olga Terentyeva round out podium
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing
|1:15:21
|2
|Catherine Fleury (Can)
|0:03:35
|3
|Olga Terentyeva (Rus)
|0:04:25
|4
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Luna Pro Team
|0:05:22
|5
|Holly Harris (Aus)
|0:06:27
|6
|Frederique Trudel (Can)
|7
|Hannah Grobert (Ger)
|- 1 lap
|8
|Chantal Eheim (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing
|- 2 laps
|9
|Takaho Nakashima (Jpn) JB Brunex Felt Team
|- 3 laps
