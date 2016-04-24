Trending

Kate Courtney wins women's U23 World Cup opener

Catherine Fleury and Olga Terentyeva round out podium

Image 1 of 2

U23 Women's podium (l to r): Catherine Fleury, Kate Courtney, Olga Terentyeva

U23 Women's podium (l to r): Catherine Fleury, Kate Courtney, Olga Terentyeva
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 2

Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing) wins U23 women's race

Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing) wins U23 women's race
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing1:15:21
2Catherine Fleury (Can)0:03:35
3Olga Terentyeva (Rus)0:04:25
4Andrea Waldis (Swi) Luna Pro Team0:05:22
5Holly Harris (Aus)0:06:27
6Frederique Trudel (Can)
7Hannah Grobert (Ger)- 1 lap
8Chantal Eheim (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing- 2 laps
9Takaho Nakashima (Jpn) JB Brunex Felt Team- 3 laps

Latest on Cyclingnews