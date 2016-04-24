Sam Gaze wins Men's U23 World Cup opener
Romain Seigle and Titouan Carod complete top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Gaze (NZl) Specialized Racing
|1:17:40
|2
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Focus Rotor G-Skin Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Titouan Carod (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|4
|Sebastian Carstensen Fini (Den) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:00:42
|5
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Team NOB Selle Italia
|0:01:36
|6
|Milan Vader (Ned)
|0:01:47
|7
|Scott Bowden (Aus)
|0:02:06
|8
|Raphael Gay (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:02:10
|9
|Ben Oliver (NZl)
|0:02:11
|10
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)
|0:02:48
|11
|Martin Frey (Ger)
|0:03:10
|12
|Tasman Nankervis (Aus)
|0:03:28
|13
|Antoine Bouqueret (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:04:00
|14
|Craig Oliver (NZl)
|0:04:09
|15
|Jan Vastl (Cze) Bianchi Countervail
|0:04:23
|16
|Thibault Daniel (Fra) Veloroc BMC
|0:04:47
|17
|Antoine Philipp (Fra) Veloroc BMC
|0:04:51
|18
|Timon Ruegg (Swi)
|0:04:59
|19
|Andrin Beeli (Swi)
|0:05:07
|20
|Reece Tucknott (Aus)
|0:05:10
|21
|Hugo Briatta (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:06:32
|22
|Jack Compton (NZl) Sixs Devinci Pro Team
|0:06:51
|23
|Felix Smalley (Aus)
|0:07:11
|24
|Neilo Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus Rotor G-Skin Racing Team
|0:07:27
|25
|Marc Andre Fortier (Can)
|0:07:39
|26
|Toki Sawada (Jpn)
|0:08:05
|27
|Toby Stewart (Aus)
|0:08:13
|28
|Ethan Kelly (Aus)
|0:08:20
|29
|Alexandre Vialle (Can)
|0:08:47
|30
|Michael Potter (Aus)
|0:08:48
|31
|Callum Carson (Aus)
|0:09:42
|32
|Felix Belhumeur (Can) Pivot Cycles - OTE
|0:10:13
|33
|Luke Brame (Aus)
|0:11:39
|34
|Gareth Cannon (NZl)
|0:12:21
|35
|Raphael Auclair (Can) Pivot Cycles - OTE
|0:13:17
|36
|Masaki Yamada (Jpn)
|0:13:53
|37
|Tristan Ward (Aus)
|- 1 lap
|DNF
|Nicolas Fischer (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team
