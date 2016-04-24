Trending

Sam Gaze wins Men's U23 World Cup opener

Romain Seigle and Titouan Carod complete top three

U23 Men's podium: Romain Seigle, Samuel Gaze and Titouan Carod

U23 Men's podium: Romain Seigle, Samuel Gaze and Titouan Carod
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Samuel Gaze (Specialized Racing) wins the sprint for the top spot on the podium

Samuel Gaze (Specialized Racing) wins the sprint for the top spot on the podium
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Gaze (NZl) Specialized Racing1:17:40
2Romain Seigle (Fra) Focus Rotor G-Skin Racing Team0:00:01
3Titouan Carod (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
4Sebastian Carstensen Fini (Den) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:00:42
5Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Team NOB Selle Italia0:01:36
6Milan Vader (Ned)0:01:47
7Scott Bowden (Aus)0:02:06
8Raphael Gay (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:02:10
9Ben Oliver (NZl)0:02:11
10Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)0:02:48
11Martin Frey (Ger)0:03:10
12Tasman Nankervis (Aus)0:03:28
13Antoine Bouqueret (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:04:00
14Craig Oliver (NZl)0:04:09
15Jan Vastl (Cze) Bianchi Countervail0:04:23
16Thibault Daniel (Fra) Veloroc BMC0:04:47
17Antoine Philipp (Fra) Veloroc BMC0:04:51
18Timon Ruegg (Swi)0:04:59
19Andrin Beeli (Swi)0:05:07
20Reece Tucknott (Aus)0:05:10
21Hugo Briatta (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:06:32
22Jack Compton (NZl) Sixs Devinci Pro Team0:06:51
23Felix Smalley (Aus)0:07:11
24Neilo Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus Rotor G-Skin Racing Team0:07:27
25Marc Andre Fortier (Can)0:07:39
26Toki Sawada (Jpn)0:08:05
27Toby Stewart (Aus)0:08:13
28Ethan Kelly (Aus)0:08:20
29Alexandre Vialle (Can)0:08:47
30Michael Potter (Aus)0:08:48
31Callum Carson (Aus)0:09:42
32Felix Belhumeur (Can) Pivot Cycles - OTE0:10:13
33Luke Brame (Aus)0:11:39
34Gareth Cannon (NZl)0:12:21
35Raphael Auclair (Can) Pivot Cycles - OTE0:13:17
36Masaki Yamada (Jpn)0:13:53
37Tristan Ward (Aus)- 1 lap
DNFNicolas Fischer (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team

