Image 1 of 6 Alban Lakata wins the Roc d'Azur marathon (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon) Image 2 of 6 Sally Bigham wins the Roc d'Azur marathon (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon) Image 3 of 6 Roc d'Azur marathon podium: Christoph Sauser, Alban Lakata, Jaroslav Kulhavy (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon) Image 4 of 6 Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon) after winning the Roc d'Azur marathon (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon) Image 5 of 6 Sally Bigham (Topeak Ergon) (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon) Image 6 of 6 Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon) (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon)

The Topeak-Ergon Racing Team ended the season on a high with Alban Lakata and Sally Bigham winning the marathon at the Roc d'Azur in Frejus, France.

The men's race covered 83km, and just as many races have been this season, it was a dual between European Champion Alban Lakata and the marathon world champion Christoph Sauser (Specialized). This time it was the Albanator who was able to keep his nose ahead. After 3:43:03, the Austrian was the winner, with a four-second lead on Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) and a seven-second lead on Sauser who took third.

As is usually the case, the marathon race at the Roc sees a lead group form following the long climb and the technical downhill. It remained like this for most of the race, until the 500 meters before the line, which was across a long, flat field. It was here that Lakata played to his strengths and hammered towards the line. It was a move that none of his competition could counter.

Following the win, Lakata said, "My legs were super today from the very start. I had no problems at all."

"You couldn't end a season more perfectly. It was a race I had never won, only the cross country."

Runner-up Kulhavy said, "The race was good for our team, but we lost the first position. I am satisfied with my race because I was not 100 percent in form. I had some problems last week, but I wanted to race. I did not have good legs, and it was hard for me, but it was a good race - a nice race with which to end the season."

"It came down to a sprint finish. Alban went early and was stronger than us. We could not play tactics to our advantage and he won," said Sauser.

British National Champion Bigham won the women's race at the Roc Marathon, with a time of 4:41:07. It was the fourth victory for her at the race in a row. "This year it was just about having fun and enjoying the trials," said the 35-year-old. "To win for the fourth time is a perfect end to a fantastic season."

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alban Lakata (Aut) 3:43:03 2 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) 0:00:04 3 Christoph Sauser (Swi) 0:00:07 4 Moritz Milatz (Ger) 0:01:55 5 Jochen Kass (Ger) 0:07:26 6 Hannes Genze (Ger) 0:07:43 7 Urs Huber (Swi) 8 Tony Longo (Ita) 0:07:45 9 Periklis Ilias (Gre) 0:08:25 10 Martin Fanger (Swi) 0:09:11 11 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) 0:09:54 12 Roel Paulissen (Bel) 0:14:28 13 Marcus Kaufmann (Ger) 0:14:29 14 Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) 0:15:31 15 Robert Mennen (Ger) 0:16:39 16 Adrian Brzozka (Pol) 0:17:32 17 Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) 0:17:59 18 Piotr Brzozka (Pol) 0:18:49 19 Steffen Thum (Ger) 0:19:28 20 Daniel Gathof (Ger) 0:21:00 21 Timothy Carleton (Can) 0:21:05 22 Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita) 0:22:07 23 Benjamin Joerges (Ger) 0:22:36 24 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) 0:22:39 25 Stephen Ettinger (USA) 0:22:52 26 Philipp Gerber (Swi) 0:23:07 27 Oliver Zurbrugg (Swi) 0:23:55 28 Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) 0:24:32 29 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) 0:24:51 30 Oriol Colome (Spa) 0:24:52 31 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) 0:24:54 32 Robby De Bock (Bel) 0:25:15 33 Jan Jobanek (Cze) 0:25:26 34 Tomasz Drozdz (Pol) 0:25:44 35 Julen Zubero (Spa) 36 Claus Crone (Den) 0:25:45 37 Arnaud Hacquard (Fra) 38 Torsten Marx (Ger) 0:25:46 39 Martin Gujan (Swi) 0:25:49 40 Christophe Bassons (Fra) 0:26:03 41 Maxime Folco (Fra) 0:28:11 42 Gregory Pascal (Fra) 0:30:37 43 Fabrice Havart (Fra) 0:30:59 44 Sam Lennertz (Bel) 0:31:05 45 Damian Perrin (Swi) 46 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) 0:31:47 47 Manuel Pliem (Aut) 0:32:48 48 Emeric Turcat (Fra) 0:32:58 49 Andreas Hartmann (Ger) 0:33:05 50 Julien Bourdevaire (Fra) 0:33:17 51 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) 0:34:12 52 Dirk Verherstraeten (Bel) 0:35:59 53 Frank Demuth (Ger) 0:37:11 54 Allan Bachmann (Den) 0:37:18 55 Arnaud Rapillard (Swi) 0:37:55 56 Frederic Gombert (Fra) 57 Remi Laffont (Fra) 58 Tim Dunford (GBr) 0:38:44 59 Patrice Esnault (Fra) 0:39:23 60 Eric Ducet (Fra) 0:39:56 61 Ruben Scheire (Bel) 0:40:39 62 Joris Bagnol (Fra) 0:40:54 63 Maarten Kemperman (Ned) 0:42:56 64 Benoit Vaxelaire (Fra) 0:43:01 65 Jens Schuermans (Bel) 0:44:04 66 Romain Sdrigooti (Fra) 0:44:22 67 Pietro Sarai (Ita) 0:44:37 68 Stéphane Monnet (Swi) 0:45:41 69 Alexandre Lavaud (Fra) 0:46:11 70 Vincent Pagès (Fra) 0:46:15 71 Ron Dezittere (Bel) 0:47:04 72 Jean-François Bossler (Fra) 0:48:15 73 Raphael Hilaire (Fra) 0:48:33 74 Gustav Larsson (Swe) 0:48:59 75 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) 0:49:32 76 Serge Davesne (Fra) 0:49:51 77 Jeremy Gadomski (Swi) 78 Christoph Rytz (Swi) 0:49:53 79 Julien Toppan (Fra) 0:50:00 80 Francois Breitler (Swi) 0:50:56 81 Nico Berckmans (Bel) 0:52:27 82 Bachelet Benjamin (Fra) 0:52:33 83 Michael Pesse (Ita) 0:52:55 84 Etienne Hautavoine (Fra) 0:54:43 85 Arne Broekmans (Bel) 0:54:49 86 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) 0:54:50 87 Mathieu Desserprit (Fra) 0:55:25 88 Maurizio Solagna (Ita) 0:55:53 89 Christophe Chambard (Fra) 0:56:12 90 Herik Del Degan (Ita) 0:57:09 91 Pierre Labbe (Fra) 0:57:38 92 Dennis Gabaglio (Ita) 0:57:56 93 Frederic Ischard (Fra) 0:58:02 94 Paul Renault (Fra) 0:58:29 95 David Hehenberger (Aut) 0:59:15 96 Pierre-Benoit Virot (Fra) 0:59:27 97 Martin Sandoz (Swi) 1:00:06 98 Bruno Chavard (Fra) 1:00:17 99 Romain Bouther (Fra) 1:01:19 100 Bruno Albert (Fra) 1:01:47 101 Eric David (Fra) 1:02:05 102 Jonathan Decoux (Bel) 1:02:34