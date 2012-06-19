Trending

Carballo wins latest round of UCI Marathon Series

Uzcategui victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonnathan Carballo (CRc)3:00:31
2Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc)3:05:46
3Deiber Esquivel (CRc)3:05:50
4Enrique Artavia (CRc)3:07:48
5Erick Soto (CRc)3:12:10
6Jeff Herrera (CRc)
7Juan Fernando Monroy (Col)3:16:29
8Pablo Sanchez (CRc)3:16:43
9Miguel Hidalio (Arg)3:16:46
10Jose Alfredo Montoya (CRc)3:16:51
11Karl Egloff (Ecu)3:16:56
12Juan Pablo Gomes (CRc)3:18:17
13Alexander Sanchez (CRc)3:20:49
14Juan Ignacio Busso (Arg)3:22:02
15Luis Sibaja (CRc)3:23:13
16Santos Corea (CRc)3:23:15
17Claus Plaut Guzman (Chi)3:26:10
18Jonathan Montes (Col)3:26:30
19Harol Esquivel (CRc)3:27:50
20Jose Trejo (Mex)3:28:32
21German Munoz (CRc)3:29:29
22Steffen Thum (Ger)3:29:30
23Nunes Robert (CRc)3:30:10
24Byan William Sanchez (CRc)3:31:20
25Eddie Ramirez (CRc)3:33:00
26Brian Salas (CRc)3:35:29
27Juan Francisco Gaytan (Gua)
28Albán Figueroa (CRc)3:35:36
29Cesar Trejo Gachuzo (Mex)3:36:17
30José Rodrigo Hernández (Gua)3:36:27
31Gerardo Torres (CRc)3:36:43
32Marcos Azofeifa (CRc)3:36:44
33Moises Hernandez (CRc)3:39:33
34Leandro Ferraz (Uru)3:41:32
35Esteban Rodriguez (CRc)3:41:34
36Luis Hidalgo (CRc)3:44:05
37Luis Moreira (CRc)3:44:45
38Yanan Briceño (CRc)3:45:06
39Stefano Tomirotti (CRc)3:46:19
40Luis Diego Chaverri (CRc)3:46:55
41Alfredo Meneses (CRc)3:47:19
42William Valverde (CRc)
43Alejandro Moya (CRc)3:48:18
44Randall Vargas (CRc)3:49:48
45Mauricio Espinoza (CRc)3:52:44
46Alberto Coto (CRc)3:52:45
47Alberto Ramirez (CRc)3:53:26
48Carlos Duran (CRc)3:55:23
49Ivan Jimenez (CRc)3:56:18
50Carlos Perez (CRc)3:56:47
51Gerson Jesus Guerrero (CRc)3:57:13
52Josue Solano (CRc)3:57:34
53Henry Herrera (CRc)3:57:55
54Felipe Molina (CRc)3:59:06
55Luis Rivera (CRc)4:00:19
56Anthony Steven Fonseca (CRc)4:00:51
57Manrique Hernandez (CRc)4:01:16
58Melvin Rojas (CRc)4:02:26
59David Maldonado (CRc)4:02:27
60Miguel Rondon (Ven)4:04:03
61Max Araya (CRc)4:05:37
62Jorge Castillo (CRc)4:05:45
63Edgar Zumbado (CRc)4:06:08
64Erick Guzman (CRc)4:07:20
65Gabriel Quiros (CRc)4:07:34
66Alberto Zamora (CRc)4:08:55
67Victor Araya (CRc)4:10:26
68Roberto Monge (CRc)4:10:30
69Esteban Vargas (CRc)4:10:35
70Diego Arias (CRc)4:13:09
71Melvin Cano (Nca)4:13:41
72Francis Bruderer (CRc)4:14:29
73William Wong (CRc)4:14:39
74Miguel Castro (CRc)4:15:18
75Victoriano Herrera (CRc)4:15:34
76William Vargas (CRc)4:15:54
77Leonel Gomez (CRc)4:17:03
78Rafael Garrido (Ven)4:17:36
79Matias Lopez (Nca)4:18:05
80Alvaro Baltodano (Mex)4:18:30
81Juan Carlos Piedra (CRc)4:19:24
82Evelio Murillo (CRc)4:19:36
83Evert Gutiérrez (Nca)4:20:47
84Bryan Obando (CRc)4:21:54
85Juan Miguel Ortega (CRc)4:23:00
86Juan Picado (CRc)4:23:34
87Rodrigo Cordero (CRc)4:23:39
88Alfonso Quesada (CRc)4:23:41
89Ramon Antonio Delgado (Nca)4:23:54
90Felipe Bravo (CRc)4:25:13
91Orlando Reyes (CRc)4:26:00
92Roger Javier Artiaga (Nca)4:26:43
93Orlando Bernardo Guerrero (Nca)4:27:31
94Alejandro Rivera (CRc)4:28:09
95Carlos Eduardo Elizondo (CRc)4:28:14
96Orlando Vargas (CRc)4:28:17
97Jorge Quiros (CRc)4:28:24
98Moises Ortiz (Gua)4:28:45
99Antonio Venutolo (Gua)4:30:02
100Marco Chinchilla (CRc)4:30:50

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liliana Alejandra Uzcategui Vasquez (Ven)4:20:45
2Daniela Martinez (CRc)4:32:36
3Nanci Amores (CRc)4:36:10
4Silvia Cespedes (CRc)4:54:30
5Karla Piedra (CRc)5:05:23
6Ivania Fonceca (CRc)5:12:04
7Hellen Zuniga (CRc)5:37:55
8Rocio Monge (CRc)5:57:32

