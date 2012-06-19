Carballo wins latest round of UCI Marathon Series
Uzcategui victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonnathan Carballo (CRc)
|3:00:31
|2
|Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc)
|3:05:46
|3
|Deiber Esquivel (CRc)
|3:05:50
|4
|Enrique Artavia (CRc)
|3:07:48
|5
|Erick Soto (CRc)
|3:12:10
|6
|Jeff Herrera (CRc)
|7
|Juan Fernando Monroy (Col)
|3:16:29
|8
|Pablo Sanchez (CRc)
|3:16:43
|9
|Miguel Hidalio (Arg)
|3:16:46
|10
|Jose Alfredo Montoya (CRc)
|3:16:51
|11
|Karl Egloff (Ecu)
|3:16:56
|12
|Juan Pablo Gomes (CRc)
|3:18:17
|13
|Alexander Sanchez (CRc)
|3:20:49
|14
|Juan Ignacio Busso (Arg)
|3:22:02
|15
|Luis Sibaja (CRc)
|3:23:13
|16
|Santos Corea (CRc)
|3:23:15
|17
|Claus Plaut Guzman (Chi)
|3:26:10
|18
|Jonathan Montes (Col)
|3:26:30
|19
|Harol Esquivel (CRc)
|3:27:50
|20
|Jose Trejo (Mex)
|3:28:32
|21
|German Munoz (CRc)
|3:29:29
|22
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|3:29:30
|23
|Nunes Robert (CRc)
|3:30:10
|24
|Byan William Sanchez (CRc)
|3:31:20
|25
|Eddie Ramirez (CRc)
|3:33:00
|26
|Brian Salas (CRc)
|3:35:29
|27
|Juan Francisco Gaytan (Gua)
|28
|Albán Figueroa (CRc)
|3:35:36
|29
|Cesar Trejo Gachuzo (Mex)
|3:36:17
|30
|José Rodrigo Hernández (Gua)
|3:36:27
|31
|Gerardo Torres (CRc)
|3:36:43
|32
|Marcos Azofeifa (CRc)
|3:36:44
|33
|Moises Hernandez (CRc)
|3:39:33
|34
|Leandro Ferraz (Uru)
|3:41:32
|35
|Esteban Rodriguez (CRc)
|3:41:34
|36
|Luis Hidalgo (CRc)
|3:44:05
|37
|Luis Moreira (CRc)
|3:44:45
|38
|Yanan Briceño (CRc)
|3:45:06
|39
|Stefano Tomirotti (CRc)
|3:46:19
|40
|Luis Diego Chaverri (CRc)
|3:46:55
|41
|Alfredo Meneses (CRc)
|3:47:19
|42
|William Valverde (CRc)
|43
|Alejandro Moya (CRc)
|3:48:18
|44
|Randall Vargas (CRc)
|3:49:48
|45
|Mauricio Espinoza (CRc)
|3:52:44
|46
|Alberto Coto (CRc)
|3:52:45
|47
|Alberto Ramirez (CRc)
|3:53:26
|48
|Carlos Duran (CRc)
|3:55:23
|49
|Ivan Jimenez (CRc)
|3:56:18
|50
|Carlos Perez (CRc)
|3:56:47
|51
|Gerson Jesus Guerrero (CRc)
|3:57:13
|52
|Josue Solano (CRc)
|3:57:34
|53
|Henry Herrera (CRc)
|3:57:55
|54
|Felipe Molina (CRc)
|3:59:06
|55
|Luis Rivera (CRc)
|4:00:19
|56
|Anthony Steven Fonseca (CRc)
|4:00:51
|57
|Manrique Hernandez (CRc)
|4:01:16
|58
|Melvin Rojas (CRc)
|4:02:26
|59
|David Maldonado (CRc)
|4:02:27
|60
|Miguel Rondon (Ven)
|4:04:03
|61
|Max Araya (CRc)
|4:05:37
|62
|Jorge Castillo (CRc)
|4:05:45
|63
|Edgar Zumbado (CRc)
|4:06:08
|64
|Erick Guzman (CRc)
|4:07:20
|65
|Gabriel Quiros (CRc)
|4:07:34
|66
|Alberto Zamora (CRc)
|4:08:55
|67
|Victor Araya (CRc)
|4:10:26
|68
|Roberto Monge (CRc)
|4:10:30
|69
|Esteban Vargas (CRc)
|4:10:35
|70
|Diego Arias (CRc)
|4:13:09
|71
|Melvin Cano (Nca)
|4:13:41
|72
|Francis Bruderer (CRc)
|4:14:29
|73
|William Wong (CRc)
|4:14:39
|74
|Miguel Castro (CRc)
|4:15:18
|75
|Victoriano Herrera (CRc)
|4:15:34
|76
|William Vargas (CRc)
|4:15:54
|77
|Leonel Gomez (CRc)
|4:17:03
|78
|Rafael Garrido (Ven)
|4:17:36
|79
|Matias Lopez (Nca)
|4:18:05
|80
|Alvaro Baltodano (Mex)
|4:18:30
|81
|Juan Carlos Piedra (CRc)
|4:19:24
|82
|Evelio Murillo (CRc)
|4:19:36
|83
|Evert Gutiérrez (Nca)
|4:20:47
|84
|Bryan Obando (CRc)
|4:21:54
|85
|Juan Miguel Ortega (CRc)
|4:23:00
|86
|Juan Picado (CRc)
|4:23:34
|87
|Rodrigo Cordero (CRc)
|4:23:39
|88
|Alfonso Quesada (CRc)
|4:23:41
|89
|Ramon Antonio Delgado (Nca)
|4:23:54
|90
|Felipe Bravo (CRc)
|4:25:13
|91
|Orlando Reyes (CRc)
|4:26:00
|92
|Roger Javier Artiaga (Nca)
|4:26:43
|93
|Orlando Bernardo Guerrero (Nca)
|4:27:31
|94
|Alejandro Rivera (CRc)
|4:28:09
|95
|Carlos Eduardo Elizondo (CRc)
|4:28:14
|96
|Orlando Vargas (CRc)
|4:28:17
|97
|Jorge Quiros (CRc)
|4:28:24
|98
|Moises Ortiz (Gua)
|4:28:45
|99
|Antonio Venutolo (Gua)
|4:30:02
|100
|Marco Chinchilla (CRc)
|4:30:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liliana Alejandra Uzcategui Vasquez (Ven)
|4:20:45
|2
|Daniela Martinez (CRc)
|4:32:36
|3
|Nanci Amores (CRc)
|4:36:10
|4
|Silvia Cespedes (CRc)
|4:54:30
|5
|Karla Piedra (CRc)
|5:05:23
|6
|Ivania Fonceca (CRc)
|5:12:04
|7
|Hellen Zuniga (CRc)
|5:37:55
|8
|Rocio Monge (CRc)
|5:57:32
