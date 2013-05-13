Lakata and Süss win gold at European marathon championships
Conditions challenge racers
This year's European Marathon Championships took place on Sunday, May 12, as part of the Rothaus Hegau Bike-Marathon in Singen, Germany. Swiss rider Esther Süss and Austrian Alban Lakata won the elite titles. Esther Süss took the gold medal ahead of British rider Sally Bigham and Olympic Champion Sabine Spitz. In the men's race, Lakata triumphed before the unfortunate Christoph Sauser and Czech Kristian Hynek. The best German was Tim Böhme in fourth place.
Men
Lakata won his second marathon European title after 2008, ahead of a disappointed Sauser, who had a mechanical. Barely a hundred meters from the finish, the Swiss rider dropped his chain, while riding in front of Lakata. The Austrian was only a few feet behind him and powered away to victory.
"I was prepared for the final sprint, but, suddenly, Christoph's chain jumped off," said Lakata.
Nevertheless, the Austrian is happy with the title. "I had to toil on the climbs today. In the meantime, I had doubts as to whether that's enough for a medal at all. Today the luck was on my side," said Lakata.
"I can not believe it," Sauser said, shaking his head. "I came here to win. I knew I had to go fast in the corners before the finish. I even opened up a gap."
Kristian Hynek also rode a strong race. He upped the pace on the mountain and reduced the leading gap. "Things might have been even better," Hynek said at the finish. "It could have been more, but I won the bronze and I'm quite content with it," said the defending champion. The Czech rider struggled a lot in the last five kilometers.
Earlier into the race, local hero Tim Böhme had experienced some ups and downs. In the first part of the race, the hometown favourite put in a great effort and after about 40 kilometers, he was seen in the top-10 lead group.
Five men led the race in the longest singletrack section, and Böhme was still there. Swiss rider Thomas Litscher could keep up with them at first, but he gave up later to save energy for the upcoming World Cup in Albstadt.
World champion Periklis Ilias from Greece had a mechanical after about 40 kilometers in the race and lost the connection with the lead group. Eventually, he finished seventh.
Women
The top three favourites for the title pulled away from the rest of the field on the second climb of the day. Sally Bigham, who was fighting a cold during the week, dictated the pace in the front. After 28 kilometers, the trio passed the intermediate timing with two-minute lead on the chasers.
Spitz kept up till Hohentwiel. From then on, she raced solo to a bronze medal, her 26th international medal. "It was simply too cold for me out here. My legs were frozen. But I am quite confident for the World Cup in Albstadt," said Spitz.
Therefore, the battle for the title was between Esther Süss and Bigham. "Now that Sabine was gone, I told Sally that we have to work together," said Süss.
That worked until about 15 kilometers from the finish. Bigham descended fast, but so was Süss who also had chosen good tires for the race. "I would have waited with my attack, but Sally seemed a bit impatient, so I told myself no more waiting," said Süss. She pulled away on a climb and took her third marathon European title of her career.
"I had great legs and I had a lot of fun on the climbs. I won my third marathon European title which is super great," said a happy Süss.
Bigham was also satisfied. "Under these circumstances and in this cold weather, I can only say that I'm very satisfied, even if it's a silver for the third time in a row. But I'll put an end to it next year in Ireland, "she said.
Kathrin Stirnemann was Silke Schmidt rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth.
U23 golds to Poland and Finland
Polish rider Bartlomiej Wawak topped the U23 category in front of Swiss Enea Vetsch. Christian Pfäffle won the bronze medal.
Only four riders were at the start of the women's U23 race. The Finn Jasmin Kansikas was crowned U23 European champion. Regina Genser came in 2:56 minutes back, one second ahead of Irina Krenn from Austria.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alban Lakata (Austria)
|3:37:48
|2
|Christoph Sauser (Switzerland)
|0:00:18
|3
|Kristian Hynek (Czech Republic)
|0:00:53
|4
|Tim Bohme (Germany)
|0:05:30
|5
|Christoph Soukup (Austria)
|0:06:12
|6
|Urs Huber (Switzerland)
|0:06:58
|7
|Periklis Ilias (Greece)
|0:07:08
|8
|Mirko Celestino (Italy)
|0:07:20
|9
|Adrian Brzozka (Poland)
|0:08:12
|10
|Pavel Boudny (Czech Republic)
|0:08:32
|11
|Jochen Kass (Germany)
|0:08:39
|12
|Robert Mennen (Germany)
|0:08:40
|13
|Frans Claes (Belgium)
|0:11:41
|14
|Markus Kaufmann (Germany)
|0:11:59
|15
|Jukka Vastaranta (Finland)
|0:12:02
|16
|Sören Nissen (Denmark)
|0:12:53
|17
|Marzio Deho (Italy)
|0:13:30
|18
|Jérémy Huguenin (Switzerland)
|0:13:34
|19
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Austria)
|0:14:08
|20
|Michal Bubilek (Czech Republic)
|0:14:10
|21
|Bartosz Banach (Poland)
|0:14:15
|22
|Enrico Franzoi (Italy)
|0:14:56
|23
|Karl Platt (Germany)
|0:15:59
|24
|Daniel Geismayr (Austria)
|0:16:48
|25
|Hansueli Stauffer (Switzerland)
|0:17:39
|26
|Walter Costa (Italy)
|0:18:42
|27
|Jiri Novak (Czech Republic)
|0:18:44
|28
|Michal Lami (Slovakia)
|0:19:18
|29
|Cristian Cominelli (Italy)
|0:19:24
|30
|Aleksander Dorozala (Poland)
|0:19:37
|31
|Jesus Del Nero Montes (Spain)
|0:19:40
|32
|Friedrich Dahler (Switzerland)
|0:19:43
|33
|Philipp Gerber (Switzerland)
|0:21:01
|34
|Christian Schneidawind (Germany)
|0:21:15
|35
|Jürg Graf (Switzerland)
|0:21:39
|36
|Tomasz Drozdz (Poland)
|0:24:39
|37
|Tony Longo (Italy)
|0:24:45
|38
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spain)
|0:25:12
|39
|Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spain)
|0:25:14
|40
|Paul Remy (France)
|0:25:42
|41
|Bogdan Czarnota (Poland)
|0:25:43
|42
|Torsten Marx (Germany)
|0:25:47
|43
|David Schöggl (Austria)
|0:26:20
|44
|Wolfgang Mayer (Germany)
|0:26:21
|45
|Steffen Thum (Germany)
|0:27:42
|46
|Andreas Kleiber (Germany)
|0:28:55
|47
|Damian Perrin (Switzerland)
|0:29:44
|48
|Lars Ragnar Manengen (Norway)
|0:29:49
|49
|Rupert Palmberger (Germany)
|0:29:50
|50
|Florian Thie (Switzerland)
|0:30:47
|51
|Norbert Wyss (Switzerland)
|0:30:56
|52
|Valtteri Repo (Finland)
|0:32:01
|53
|Daniel Rubisoier (Austria)
|0:32:13
|54
|Manuel Pliem (Austria)
|0:32:47
|55
|Krzysztof Krzywy (Poland)
|0:33:17
|56
|Bartosz Janowski (Poland)
|0:33:52
|57
|Matthias Gärtner (Germany)
|0:33:56
|58
|Björn Herrmann (Germany)
|0:34:24
|59
|Adrian Jusinski (Poland)
|0:34:28
|60
|Thomas Schmid (Switzerland)
|0:34:49
|61
|Konny Looser (Switzerland)
|0:37:29
|62
|Daniel Aspacher (Germany)
|0:38:12
|63
|Peter Reiche (Germany)
|64
|Mateusz Zon (Poland)
|0:41:28
|65
|Oliver Schär (Switzerland)
|0:41:57
|66
|Oliver Vonhausen (Germany)
|0:42:31
|67
|Florian Bolt (Switzerland)
|0:42:49
|68
|Matthias Grick (Austria)
|0:43:14
|69
|Georgios Dantos (Greece)
|0:43:36
|70
|Mathias Alig (Switzerland)
|0:44:22
|71
|Sebastian Geimecke (Germany)
|0:46:16
|72
|Andreas Schindler (Germany)
|0:47:14
|73
|Ragnar Wirths (Germany)
|0:48:37
|74
|Christian Haas (Austria)
|75
|Sandro Soncin (Switzerland)
|0:48:45
|76
|Johannes Közle (Germany)
|0:50:09
|77
|Christian Burger (Germany)
|0:50:16
|78
|Xavier Dafflon (Switzerland)
|0:50:36
|79
|Philipp Becker (Germany)
|0:53:14
|80
|Gregor Menzel (Germany)
|0:55:04
|81
|Benjamin Merkel (Germany)
|1:00:19
|82
|Denis Kabanen (Russian Federation)
|1:00:33
|83
|Wolfgang Mair (Germany)
|1:01:23
|84
|Arndt Weidenhagen (Germany)
|1:04:03
|85
|Norbert Gorres (Germany)
|1:04:40
|86
|Christian Ludewig (Germany)
|1:08:54
|87
|Lukas Sustr (Czech Republic)
|1:10:29
|88
|Mart Otten (Netherlands)
|1:10:56
|89
|Daniel Graf (Germany)
|1:12:27
|90
|Erkan Sakallioglu (Germany)
|1:14:26
|91
|Florian Gruber (Austria)
|1:20:18
|92
|Christoph Rytz (Switzerland)
|1:24:40
|DNF
|Thomas Litscher (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Giacomo Antonello (Italy)
|DNF
|Anton Sintsov (Russian Federation)
|DNF
|Luca Ronchi (Italy)
|DNF
|Uwe Hardter (Germany)
|DNF
|Timo Modosch (Germany)
|DNF
|Max Holz (Germany)
|DNF
|Mattia Longa (Italy)
|DNF
|Daniel Gathof (Germany)
|DNF
|Piotr Brzozka (Poland)
|DNF
|Philipp Pangerl (Germany)
|DNF
|Guido Thaler (Austria)
|DNF
|Florian Willbold (Germany)
|DNF
|Maxime Nguyen (France)
|DNF
|Timo Häfner (Germany)
|DNF
|Frederic Gombert (France)
|DNF
|Simon Staufner (Germany)
|DNF
|Fabian Beck (Germany)
|DNF
|Sascha Burghardt (Germany)
|DNF
|Simon Gegenheimer (Germany)
|DNF
|Michael Gnannt (Germany)
|DNF
|Christoph Braun (Germany)
|DNF
|Marcel Mettel (Germany)
|DNF
|Stefan Hutzelmann (Germany)
|DNF
|Jan Hofmeyer (Germany)
|DNF
|Antoni Ardouin (France)
|DNF
|Andreas Basler (Germany)
|DNF
|Benoit Beaud (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Matthias Bettinger (Germany)
|DNF
|Julian Biefang (Germany)
|DNF
|Thomas Dietsch (France)
|DNF
|Damiano Ferraro (Italy)
|DNF
|Hannes Genze (Germany)
|DNF
|Roman Herrmann (Germany)
|DNF
|Matthias Leisling (Germany)
|DNF
|Vojta Marvan (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Stefan Roffler (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Stefan Sahm (Germany)
|DNF
|Benjamin Stark (Germany)
|DNS
|Daniel Eiermann (Germany)
|DNS
|Maximilian Eitler (Germany)
|DNS
|Martin Feichtegger (Austria)
|DNS
|Yann Fromont (France)
|DNS
|Will Hayter (Great Britain)
|DNS
|Wolfgang Krenn (Austria)
|DNS
|Christian Kreuchler (Germany)
|DNS
|Patrick Leuzinger (Switzerland)
|DNS
|Timo Link-Fritsche (Germany)
|DNS
|Ralph Näf (Switzerland)
|DNS
|Christopher Pedder (Great Britain)
|DNS
|Marcel Reiser (Germany)
|DNS
|Rene Ruzmarinovic (Austria)
|DNS
|Bram Saeys (Belgium)
|DNS
|Michael Schuchardt (Germany)
|DNS
|Stuart Spies (Great Britain)
|DNS
|Simon Stiebjahn (Germany)
|DNS
|Thomas Stoll (Switzerland)
|DNS
|Michael Teutschmann (Switzerland)
|DNS
|Sönke Wegner (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esther Süss (Switzerland)
|3:23:00
|2
|Sally Bigham (Great Britain)
|0:01:06
|3
|Sabine Spitz (Germany)
|0:07:52
|4
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland)
|0:15:03
|5
|Silke Schmidt (Germany)
|0:15:17
|6
|Borghild Løvset (Norway)
|0:16:04
|7
|Hielke Elferink (Netherlands)
|0:16:39
|8
|Gabriele Stanger (Germany)
|0:16:40
|9
|Michalina Ziolkowska (Poland)
|0:18:16
|10
|Hildegunn Hovdenak (Norway)
|0:19:50
|11
|Lisa Pleyer (Austria)
|0:21:12
|12
|Dana Rožlapa (Latvia)
|0:25:02
|13
|Sabine Sommer (Austria)
|0:25:37
|14
|Kristina Weber (Germany)
|0:26:18
|15
|Almut Grieb (Germany)
|0:27:26
|16
|Laura Turpijn (Netherlands)
|17
|Sofia Pezzatti (Switzerland)
|0:27:35
|18
|Kim Saenen (Belgium)
|0:27:36
|19
|Heidi Rosasen Sandsto (Norway)
|0:29:25
|20
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Poland)
|0:31:33
|21
|Verena Krenslehner (Austria)
|0:33:02
|22
|Erika Speck (Switzerland)
|0:34:25
|23
|Katrin Schwing (Germany)
|0:37:50
|24
|Alexandra Clement (Switzerland)
|0:39:51
|25
|Sandrine Ponsard (France)
|0:41:12
|26
|Cemile Trommer (Germany)
|0:44:52
|27
|Annika Bergman (Sweden)
|0:49:08
|28
|Silke Keinath (Germany)
|0:53:14
|29
|Bettina Uhlig (Germany)
|1:01:17
|30
|Veronika Weib (Germany)
|1:07:24
|DNF
|Milena Landtwing (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Elisabeth Brandau (Germany)
|DNF
|Kathy Alberti (Germany)
|DNF
|Ann-Katrin Hellstern (Germany)
|DNF
|Pavlina Sulcova (Czech Republic)
|DNS
|Dosa Eszter (Hungary)
|DNS
|Annette Griner (Germany)
|DNS
|Jane Nüssli (Great Britain)
|DNS
|Virginie Pointet (Switzerland)
|DNS
|Anna Szafraniec (Poland)
|DNS
|Christina Verhas (Austria)
|DNS
|Michèle Wittlin (Switzerland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Poland)
|3:51:56
|2
|Enea Vetsch (Switzerland)
|0:07:37
|3
|Christian Pfäffle (Germany)
|0:10:39
|4
|Ben Zwiehoff (Germany)
|0:13:40
|5
|Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)
|0:14:52
|6
|Felix Huschle (Germany)
|0:16:39
|7
|Oliver Laudenberg (Germany)
|0:17:49
|8
|Frantisek Lami (Slovakia)
|0:18:26
|9
|Bart Classens (Netherlands)
|0:18:29
|10
|Rémi Laffont (France)
|0:18:41
|11
|Rick Reimann (Switzerland)
|0:19:55
|12
|Anselm Wüllner (Germany)
|0:24:12
|13
|Johannes Wagner (Germany)
|0:26:43
|14
|Lysander Kiesel (Germany)
|0:29:15
|15
|Andre Schütz (Germany)
|0:30:37
|16
|Martin Kamml (Germany)
|0:32:10
|17
|Jonas Müller (Germany)
|0:32:15
|18
|Jan-Nils Preus (Germany)
|0:32:28
|19
|Jan Schär (Switzerland)
|0:32:48
|20
|Sven Mägdefessel (Germany)
|0:36:57
|21
|Florian Kortüm (Germany)
|0:37:36
|22
|Vincent Arnaud (France)
|0:39:11
|23
|Pascal Nay (Switzerland)
|0:39:39
|24
|Alexander Gläser (Germany)
|0:41:10
|25
|David Büschler (Germany)
|0:43:01
|26
|Matthias Baldauf (Germany)
|0:45:40
|27
|Jakob Britz (Germany)
|0:46:38
|28
|Marcin Kowalczyk (Poland)
|0:53:35
|29
|Tobias Sindlinger (Germany)
|0:58:49
|30
|Dominik Gansler (Germany)
|1:00:32
|31
|Adrian Sauer (Germany)
|1:01:51
|32
|Daniel Sauter (Germany)
|1:05:59
|33
|Christian Schöllhorn (Germany)
|1:06:01
|34
|Lennart Jasper (Germany)
|1:13:03
|DNF
|Marcus Nicolai (Germany)
|DNF
|Silvan Kälin (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Andreas Hartmann (Germany)
|DNF
|Alexander Bietz (Germany)
|DNF
|Andreas Fuchs (Austria)
|DNF
|Vincent Günther (Germany)
|DNF
|Pim Heinrich (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Matthias Reichart (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasmin Kansikas (Finland)
|3:49:19
|2
|Regina Genser (Germany)
|0:02:56
|3
|Irina Krenn (Austria)
|0:13:25
|4
|Chiara Eberle (Germany)
|0:18:31
