Image 1 of 63 Lily Matthews (Great Britain) rides the rocks (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 63 Alexandra Engen (Sweden) wins the under 23 women's cross country race at the 2010 Mountain Bike World Championships (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 63 Alexandra Engen (Sweden) World Champion (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 63 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 63 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 63 The start of the under 23 women's cross country (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 63 The back of the under 23 women's field (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 63 Annie Last (Great Britain) in a rock garden (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 63 Sweden's Alexandra Engen rode to a gold medal (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 63 Barbara Benko (Hungary) on her way to seventh. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 63 Emily Batty (Canada) rides to a fifth place finish. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 63 Mona Eiberweiser (Germany) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 63 Samara Sheppard (New Zealand) leads Michelle Hediger (Switzerland) in the rock garden (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 63 Michelle Hediger (Switzerland) goes down (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 63 Cassandre Olivier-Lapierre (Canada) muscles her way over some rocks. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 63 Many riders went down in the rocks (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 63 Lydia Tanner (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 63 Sage Wilderman (United States Of America) is a US National Champion (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 63 Annie Last (Great Britain) cruises along (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 63 Alexandra Engen (Sweden) climbs (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 63 Tanja Zakelj (Slovenia) spent most of the race in third place (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 63 Vivienne Meyer (Switzerland) led the field with a blazing first lap. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 63 Paula Gorycka (Poland) was covered with dust and dirt after crashing in the first lap (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 24 of 63 Fanny Bourdon (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 25 of 63 Emily Batty (Canada) is a Mont-Sainte-Anne veteran (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 26 of 63 Emily Batty (Canada) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 27 of 63 Samara Sheppard (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 28 of 63 Lydia Tanner (United States) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 29 of 63 The Emily Batty fan club had their own shirts made up. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 30 of 63 Canada's Emily Batty on the crossover bridge (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 31 of 63 Paula Gorycka (Poland) takes the bronze (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 32 of 63 Under 23 women's cross country Worlds podium: Annie Last, Alexandra Engen, Paula Gorycka (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 33 of 63 Tanja Zakelj (Slovenia) riding a climb that many riders had to walk. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 63 U-23 women's start on pavement. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 63 The U-23 women's riders hit the dirt. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 63 An Australian gets a breather on one of the descents. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 63 Alexandra Engen (Sweden) rides the uphill switchbacks in second place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 38 of 63 Julie Krasniak (France) at the top of many switchbacks. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 39 of 63 Alexandra Engen (Sweden) comes from behind to take the U-23 victory. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 40 of 63 Emily Batty (Canada) warms up on a trainer before the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 41 of 63 Annia Last (Great Britain) on the start line. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 42 of 63 Alexandra Engen (Sweden) descending. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 43 of 63 Paula Gorycka (Poland) riding to third place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 44 of 63 Emily Batty (Canada) on a rocky climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 45 of 63 Samara Sheppard (New Zealand) found it easier to push her bike on this section of course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 46 of 63 Samara Sheppard (New Zealand) descends through a sharp rock garden. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 47 of 63 Vera Andreeva (Russian Federation) flying down a descent. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 48 of 63 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Poland) riding a treacherous descent. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 49 of 63 Barbara Benko (Hungary) riding in seventh place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 50 of 63 Barbara Benko (Hungary) riding in seventh place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 51 of 63 Race favorite Tanja Zakelj (Slovenia) fighting to get back to the leaders. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 52 of 63 Alexandra Engen (Sweeden) riding the dry, dusty trails. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 53 of 63 Lily Matthews (Great Britain) descending a rock staircase. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 54 of 63 Serena Calvetti (Italy) riding a granite rock descent. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 55 of 63 Emily Batty (Canada) climbing the switchbacks. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 56 of 63 Annia Last (Great Britain) fighting to hold on to her lead. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 57 of 63 Two riders fight for postion on a loose, dusty descent. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 58 of 63 Kseniya Kirillova (Russian Federation) leads a group of riders down a dirt road. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 59 of 63 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Poland) riding some tight downhill corners. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 60 of 63 Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland) riding to a top 10 finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 61 of 63 A bloodied Paula Gorycka (Poland) holds on to third place despite her injury. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 62 of 63 Mona Eiberweiser (Germany) checking out the switchbacks ahead. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 63 of 63 U23 Women's Cross Country Medal winners: Annie Last (Great Britain), Alexandra Engen (Sweden), Paula Gorycka (Poland) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Sweden's Alexandra Engen rode to a gold medal at the Under 23 cross country race at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships on Thursday. Great Britain's Annie Last and Poland's Paula Gorycka finished second and third.

From the gun, Last blasted into the race lead which she held for 3.5 laps of the 4.5-lap race. The young Brit rode smoothly and steadily although she faded slightly toward the end of the race. Engen proved stronger and assumed the lead as the pair crossed through the finish area with one lap remaining.

"I think you can read in my smile how happy I am," said a beaming Engen after her victory. "It's fabulous to finally get the jersey, and it's my last chance in Under 23. I'm happy I could have a good season that ended in winning the Worlds. I won the silver medal last year, and I said I wanted to improve so I had to win."

Another battled ensued for third place. Paula Gorycka (Poland) moved up from fourth to third on the final lap when she passed Tanja Zakelj (Slovenia), who ended up fourth. Canada's Emily Batty was fifth.

Last, Zakelj, Engen, Gorycka were among the top starters, but none of them was fastest. Instead, like in the junior women's race a day prior, it was a Swiss rider, Vivienne Meyer, who led the field with a blazing first lap. Meyer would slowly fade rearward as the race progressed and eventually finished 19th.

Last, a second-year under 23 racer who finished fifth at last year's Worlds, assumed the lead during the first full lap.

"My plan was to ride my own race, given the course and the heat," said Last, who said she was "very pleased" with her silver medal. "After the start loop, I came out in the lead. I didn't think about it and just kept on riding. From then on, I just kept my own race."

Last described the course as "not as technical as Champery and fun to ride", and until the end of the race, she floated smoothly through the rougher bits. "With about two laps to go, it started to get a bit hot, and I started to go a bit slower," she said. "The course took its toll." The constantly up and down course gave racers little time to recover.

Engen took a more conservative approach to the start of the race. "I knew that it was hot and when you come from a snowy place like Sweden, you're not so good at going in the heat. I knew I could do two laps really, really hard in these conditions. I had a clear plan before I started - one with a focused start, but not a slow start."

Zakelj spent most of the race in third place, between one and a half and two and a half minutes down on the leaders. She rode alone, but with laser-like concentration on the task at hand. With one and a half laps to go, Zakelj's body language indicated she was feeling fatigue and her nearest chaser Gorycka started making up ground.

Unlike the other leaders, Gorycka was covered with dust and dirt after crashing in the first lap. "On the last lap, I saw I was close to Tanja," said Gorycka. "It was my chance to have the bronze medal, and I wanted to do my best. It was hot, and the circuit was technically and physically demanding." Fortunately for the Polish rider, she felt better and better as she raced.

"It was very tough out there," said a tired Zakelj after finishing. "Annie and Alexandra and Paula were simply stronger than me. Sometimes in this sport, you don't always have luck. I did well in the World Cups, and I expected to be on the podium. Others didn't compete in all the World Cups, so maybe that was the reason, maybe I'm a bit tired?"

Zakelj said she'd hoped for a better result. Although she didn't finish at last year's worlds following a season when she was injured, she has previously won an under 23 Worlds title in 2008 and a junior Worlds title in 2006.

On the other hand, Batty was delighted with her fifth place finish, her best yet at Worlds. "I didn't have the greatest start, something I didn't want to have to say at the end of the race. But I ramped it up toward the end of the race. I left it all out there today. Maybe with another lap or lap and a half, I could have caught the third and fourth girls."

Batty started the race in ninth place and gradually picked off riders as the race progressed. She was cheered on by lots of Canadian friends and family, many of whom were wearing t-shirts saying "Emily Batty Fan Club".

"I can't thank everyone enough for coming out and supporting me," said Batty. "Now I'm going to enjoy the rest of the weekend. I'm going to run around like a crazy Canadian and cheer the rest of my teammates on. It's a hard race out here, and I know what they put into this kind of event. It's the last race of the year, and I know how hard you have to go.

Batty is a Mont Saint Anne veteran despite racing in the under 23 category. "I been racing on this course for 14 years," she said. "I like it and I know it so well. The last few weeks, I was waking up and realizing I'd been mentally on the course in my sleep. It was kind of freaky."

Full Results