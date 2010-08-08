Image 1 of 6 Elite women's podium at the marathon World Championships (Image credit: Ralf Schäuble) Image 2 of 6 Norway's Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa couldn't add the title to her impressive palmares, eventually finishing sixth. (Image credit: Multivan Merida Biking Team) Image 3 of 6 The leading group in the women's race. (Image credit: Multivan Merida Biking Team) Image 4 of 6 The women's race begins in St Wendel. (Image credit: Multivan Merida Biking Team) Image 5 of 6 Sally Bigham (Great Britain) races up to eighth place after an early race mechanical. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 6 Sonya Looney (United States of America) finished 30th in her first-ever world championship. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Esther Süss won the marathon World Championship ahead of Sabine Spitz (Germany) and Annika Langvad (Denmark).

Last year's champion, Spitz, suffered a flat at the 60km mark, but thanks to her teammate's assistance, she worked her way back up to the leaders.

"I'm very happy with the silver medal. What would have happened without the mechanical... well that's speculation," said the 38-year-old Spitz.

The Swiss racer Süss added the rainbow stripes to her palmares. Earlier this year, she won the European marathon championships. She finished in 4:33:47, with a 1:57 margin over Spitz and 2:54 over Langvad.

Full Results