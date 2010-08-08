Süss wins marathon world title
Spitz, Langvad round out top three
Esther Süss won the marathon World Championship ahead of Sabine Spitz (Germany) and Annika Langvad (Denmark).
Last year's champion, Spitz, suffered a flat at the 60km mark, but thanks to her teammate's assistance, she worked her way back up to the leaders.
"I'm very happy with the silver medal. What would have happened without the mechanical... well that's speculation," said the 38-year-old Spitz.
The Swiss racer Süss added the rainbow stripes to her palmares. Earlier this year, she won the European marathon championships. She finished in 4:33:47, with a 1:57 margin over Spitz and 2:54 over Langvad.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esther Süss (Switzerland)
|4:33:47
|2
|Sabine Spitz (Germany)
|0:01:57
|3
|Annika Langvad (Denmark)
|0:02:54
|4
|Elisabeth Brandau (Germany)
|0:07:51
|5
|Birgit Söllner (Germany)
|0:07:54
|6
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway)
|0:08:12
|7
|Kristine Noergaard (Denmark)
|0:08:59
|8
|Sally Bigham (Great Britain)
|0:09:56
|9
|Erika Dicht (Switzerland)
|0:11:34
|10
|Anna Villar Argente (Spain)
|0:11:34
|11
|Arielle Boek-Van Meurs (Netherlands)
|0:11:59
|12
|Blaza Klemencic (Slovenia)
|0:13:04
|13
|Anna-Sofie Noergaard (Denmark)
|0:13:58
|14
|Yolande Speedy (South Africa)
|0:14:23
|15
|Jane Nussli (Great Britain)
|0:14:31
|16
|Emmy Thelberg (Sweden)
|0:17:48
|17
|Barbara Kaltenhauser (Germany)
|0:18:53
|18
|Silke Schmidt (Germany)
|0:20:07
|19
|Adelheid Morath (Germany)
|0:21:25
|20
|Sofia Pezzatti (Switzerland)
|0:22:49
|21
|Michela Benzoni (Italy)
|0:22:59
|22
|Nicoletta De Jager (Netherlands)
|0:23:01
|23
|Annika Smail (New Zealand)
|0:24:18
|24
|Catherine Lohri (Switzerland)
|0:24:48
|25
|Jodie Willett (Australia)
|0:31:25
|26
|Alexa Hüni (Germany)
|0:31:29
|27
|Krista Park (United States Of America)
|0:32:30
|28
|Ivonne Kraft (Germany)
|0:34:16
|29
|Kerstin Kögler (Germany)
|0:35:17
|30
|Sonya Looney (United States Of America)
|0:36:56
|31
|Melanie Spath (Germany)
|0:39:42
|32
|Anja Gradl (Germany)
|0:42:33
|33
|Andrea Kirsic (Croatia)
|0:42:59
|34
|Martina Thomasson (Sweden)
|0:53:50
|35
|Manuela Werkle (Germany)
|1:04:15
|36
|Anda Savlenko (Latvia)
|1:05:17
|37
|Jasmin Erhardt (Germany)
|1:22:31
|DNF
|Nina Gaessler (Germany)
|DNF
|Kim Saenen (Belgium)
|DNF
|Mona Eiberweiser (Germany)
|DNF
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Sweden)
|DNF
|Silke Keinath (Germany)
|DNF
|Katrin Schwing (Germany)
