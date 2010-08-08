Trending

Süss wins marathon world title

Spitz, Langvad round out top three

Elite women's podium at the marathon World Championships
(Image credit: Ralf Schäuble)
Norway's Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa couldn't add the title to her impressive palmares, eventually finishing sixth.
(Image credit: Multivan Merida Biking Team)
The leading group in the women's race.
(Image credit: Multivan Merida Biking Team)
The women's race begins in St Wendel.
(Image credit: Multivan Merida Biking Team)
Sally Bigham (Great Britain) races up to eighth place after an early race mechanical.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Sonya Looney (United States of America) finished 30th in her first-ever world championship.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Esther Süss won the marathon World Championship ahead of Sabine Spitz (Germany) and Annika Langvad (Denmark).

Last year's champion, Spitz, suffered a flat at the 60km mark, but thanks to her teammate's assistance, she worked her way back up to the leaders.

"I'm very happy with the silver medal. What would have happened without the mechanical... well that's speculation," said the 38-year-old Spitz.

The Swiss racer Süss added the rainbow stripes to her palmares.  Earlier this year, she won the European marathon championships.  She finished in 4:33:47, with a 1:57 margin over Spitz and 2:54 over Langvad.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esther Süss (Switzerland)4:33:47
2Sabine Spitz (Germany)0:01:57
3Annika Langvad (Denmark)0:02:54
4Elisabeth Brandau (Germany)0:07:51
5Birgit Söllner (Germany)0:07:54
6Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway)0:08:12
7Kristine Noergaard (Denmark)0:08:59
8Sally Bigham (Great Britain)0:09:56
9Erika Dicht (Switzerland)0:11:34
10Anna Villar Argente (Spain)0:11:34
11Arielle Boek-Van Meurs (Netherlands)0:11:59
12Blaza Klemencic (Slovenia)0:13:04
13Anna-Sofie Noergaard (Denmark)0:13:58
14Yolande Speedy (South Africa)0:14:23
15Jane Nussli (Great Britain)0:14:31
16Emmy Thelberg (Sweden)0:17:48
17Barbara Kaltenhauser (Germany)0:18:53
18Silke Schmidt (Germany)0:20:07
19Adelheid Morath (Germany)0:21:25
20Sofia Pezzatti (Switzerland)0:22:49
21Michela Benzoni (Italy)0:22:59
22Nicoletta De Jager (Netherlands)0:23:01
23Annika Smail (New Zealand)0:24:18
24Catherine Lohri (Switzerland)0:24:48
25Jodie Willett (Australia)0:31:25
26Alexa Hüni (Germany)0:31:29
27Krista Park (United States Of America)0:32:30
28Ivonne Kraft (Germany)0:34:16
29Kerstin Kögler (Germany)0:35:17
30Sonya Looney (United States Of America)0:36:56
31Melanie Spath (Germany)0:39:42
32Anja Gradl (Germany)0:42:33
33Andrea Kirsic (Croatia)0:42:59
34Martina Thomasson (Sweden)0:53:50
35Manuela Werkle (Germany)1:04:15
36Anda Savlenko (Latvia)1:05:17
37Jasmin Erhardt (Germany)1:22:31
DNFNina Gaessler (Germany)
DNFKim Saenen (Belgium)
DNFMona Eiberweiser (Germany)
DNFAsa Maria Erlandsson (Sweden)
DNFSilke Keinath (Germany)
DNFKatrin Schwing (Germany)

 

