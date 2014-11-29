Haley secures junior win in Milton Keynes
Green and Craig round out podium
American cyclo-cross racer Gavin Haley won the junior men's race held in Milton Keynes on Saturday. The event was not a World Cup but it was held on the same day and at the same venue as the elite men's and women's round three of the World Cup series.
Haley finished the race by nearly 30 seconds ahead of Briton riders Arthur Green in second and Thomas Craig in third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gavin Haley (USA)
|0:41:34
|2
|Arthur Green (GBr)
|0:00:29
|3
|Thomas Craig (GBr)
|0:00:59
|4
|Joshua Waters (GBr)
|0:01:22
|5
|William Gascoyne (GBr)
|0:01:39
|6
|David Barnes (GBr)
|0:01:40
|7
|Alfie Moses (GBr)
|0:02:06
|8
|Tom Seaman (GBr)
|0:02:29
|9
|Ewan Grivell-Mellor (GBr)
|0:02:30
|10
|Charlie Mcfadzean (GBr)
|0:02:46
|11
|Matthew Fratesi (GBr)
|0:02:47
|12
|Finlay Robertson (GBr)
|0:03:03
|13
|David Conroy (Irl)
|0:03:11
|14
|Cai Davies (GBr)
|0:03:19
|15
|Adam Hartley (GBr)
|0:03:26
|16
|Cameron Biddle (GBr)
|0:03:28
|17
|Jacob Phelps (GBr)
|0:03:32
|18
|Tim James (GBr)
|0:03:37
|19
|Buauna Ball (GBr)
|20
|Joseph Peatfield (GBr)
|0:04:05
|21
|Marcus Burnett (GBr)
|0:04:32
|22
|Joshua Outram (GBr)
|0:05:11
|23
|Christopher Barnes (GBr)
|0:05:22
|24
|James Garratt (GBr)
|0:05:27
|25
|Anthony Neave (GBr)
|0:05:38
|26
|Thomas Sewell (GBr)
|0:05:45
|27
|Christopher Rothwell (GBr)
|0:06:00
|28
|Greg Taylor (GBr)
|0:06:38
|29
|Callum Mackie (GBr)
|0:07:08
|30
|Dylan Flesher (GBr)
|0:07:14
|31
|George Baker (GBr)
|0:07:23
|32
|Max Williamson (GBr)
|33
|Conall Brown (GBr)
|0:07:28
|34
|Jack Griffiths (GBr)
|0:07:40
|35
|Joseph Taylor (GBr)
|0:08:30
|36
|Joe Williams (GBr)
|0:08:43
|37
|Matthew Thorne (GBr)
|0:09:05
|38
|Ben Dransfield (GBr)
|0:09:59
|39
|Teifion Best (GBr)
|0:10:00
|40
|Steven Humphreys (GBr)
|41
|William Warre (GBr)
|42
|Glenn Dossett (GBr)
|43
|Louis Carter (GBr)
|44
|Ned O'regan (GBr)
|45
|Robbie Sturdy (GBr)
