Gavin Haley getting after a fast descent at World Cup Namur. (Image credit: Gavin Haley)

American cyclo-cross racer Gavin Haley won the junior men's race held in Milton Keynes on Saturday. The event was not a World Cup but it was held on the same day and at the same venue as the elite men's and women's round three of the World Cup series.

Haley finished the race by nearly 30 seconds ahead of Briton riders Arthur Green in second and Thomas Craig in third.

