Vos strongest in Pontchâteau
Van Paassen takes over World Cup lead
Cyclo-cross world champion Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) captured her first World Cup victory of the season in Pontchâteau, France. Hanka Kupfernagel was second at 24 seconds while Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Gauss) pleased the local fans with her third place finish.
World Cup leader Katherine Compton wasn't present in France and Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash) took over the white leader's jersey by finishing fourth in Pontchâteau.
Vos put the hammer down right from the start. Twenty-year-old Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) tried to keep up with Vos but quickly found out the long climbs didn't suit her capabilities. Only Ferrier-Bruneau and Kupfernagel had the necessary power to keep up with Vos and this trio had a 10-second gap over a chase group with Sophie de Boer (ZZPR.nl), Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Van Paassen.
Vos put her companions in trouble on the long climb during the second lap but she couldn't drop them. One lap later, however, only Kupfernagel was able to stay with the reigning 'cross world champion.
During the fifth of six laps the 23-year-old Dutchwoman dropped Kupfernagel on a long sloping climb and soloed to the victory 24 seconds ahead the German national champion. Local rider Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Gauss) dug deep to keep up with the leading duo during the first two laps but she did manage to stay alone in third place, holding off new World Cup leader Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash) a minute off the pace of Vos.
In the World Cup standings Van Paassen took advantage of the absence of both Compton and third-placed Dutch champion Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl) to take over the lead. During next week's last World Cup round in Hoogerheide, The Netherlands, Van Paassen should be able to clinch the overall victory on home soil if she can finish within the top five, a feat she has accomplished all season long.
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:37:49
|2
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|0:00:24
|3
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)
|0:00:52
|4
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash
|0:01:10
|5
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|0:01:12
|6
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|7
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|0:01:14
|8
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:02:12
|9
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) APB Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|10
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash
|0:02:48
|11
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|12
|Amy Dombroski (USA)
|0:03:05
|13
|Nikki Harris (GBr) APB Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|14
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|0:03:09
|15
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|16
|Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER
|0:03:13
|17
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|0:03:32
|18
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy
|0:03:41
|19
|Linda van Rijen (Ned)
|0:03:46
|20
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:03:52
|21
|Martina Zwick (Ger)
|0:03:56
|22
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)
|0:04:01
|23
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|0:04:38
|24
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|0:04:48
|25
|Bénédicte Herve (Fra)
|0:05:06
|26
|Camille Darcel (Fra)
|0:06:00
|27
|Aurélia Dupont (Fra)
|-1lap
|1
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash
|270
|pts
|2
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|240
|3
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|190
|4
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|173
|5
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) APB Cycling Team
|172
|6
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)
|167
|7
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|160
|8
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|148
|9
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|140
|10
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|137
|11
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|135
|12
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|126
|13
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|108
|14
|Linda van Rijen (Ned)
|107
|15
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)
|101
|16
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|100
|17
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|97
|18
|Nikki Harris (GBr) APB Cycling Team
|94
|19
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash
|93
|20
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)
|67
|21
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|62
|22
|Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER
|61
|23
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|49
|24
|Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|48
|25
|Amy Dombroski (USA)
|43
|26
|Martina Zwick (Ger)
|39
|27
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|39
|28
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|34
|29
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|28
|30
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|23
|31
|Jana Kyptova (Cze)
|22
|32
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|20
|33
|Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) APB Cycling Team
|16
|34
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy
|13
|35
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team
|13
|36
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
|12
|37
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|11
|38
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)
|10
|39
|Daniela Bresciani (Ita)
|9
|40
|Gertie Willems (Bel)
|7
|41
|Bénédicte Herve (Fra)
|6
|42
|Camille Darcel (Fra)
|5
|43
|Helena van Leijen (Ned)
|5
|44
|Aurélia Dupont (Fra)
|4
|45
|Nikoline Hansen (Den)
|3
|46
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|3
|47
|Dorota Warczyk (Pol)
|2
|48
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|1
|49
|Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Guerciotti
|1
