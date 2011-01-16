Trending

Vos strongest in Pontchâteau

Van Paassen takes over World Cup lead

Image 1 of 7

Marianne Vos takes the win in the Pont-Château World Cup

Marianne Vos takes the win in the Pont-Château World Cup
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 7

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wins alone

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wins alone
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 7

Marianne Vos heads to the win in Pont-Château

Marianne Vos heads to the win in Pont-Château
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 7

The podium at the Pont-Château World Cup: Hanka Kupfernagel, Marianne Vos and Christel Ferrier-Bruneau
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The podium at the Pont-Château World Cup: Hanka Kupfernagel, Marianne Vos and Christel Ferrier-Bruneau
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 7

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) in action

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) in action
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 7

Hanka Kupfernagel (Stevens Racing Team) accepts second place
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Hanka Kupfernagel (Stevens Racing Team) accepts second place
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 7

Hanka Kupfernagel (Stevens Racing Team), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Christel Ferrier-Bruneau on the podium
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Hanka Kupfernagel (Stevens Racing Team), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Christel Ferrier-Bruneau on the podium
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Cyclo-cross world champion Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) captured her first World Cup victory of the season in Pontchâteau, France. Hanka Kupfernagel was second at 24 seconds while Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Gauss) pleased the local fans with her third place finish.

World Cup leader Katherine Compton wasn't present in France and Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash) took over the white leader's jersey by finishing fourth in Pontchâteau.

Vos put the hammer down right from the start. Twenty-year-old Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) tried to keep up with Vos but quickly found out the long climbs didn't suit her capabilities. Only Ferrier-Bruneau and Kupfernagel had the necessary power to keep up with Vos and this trio had a 10-second gap over a chase group with Sophie de Boer (ZZPR.nl), Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Van Paassen.

Vos put her companions in trouble on the long climb during the second lap but she couldn't drop them. One lap later, however, only Kupfernagel was able to stay with the reigning 'cross world champion.

During the fifth of six laps the 23-year-old Dutchwoman dropped Kupfernagel on a long sloping climb and soloed to the victory 24 seconds ahead the German national champion. Local rider Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Gauss) dug deep to keep up with the leading duo during the first two laps but she did manage to stay alone in third place, holding off new World Cup leader Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash) a minute off the pace of Vos.

In the World Cup standings Van Paassen took advantage of the absence of both Compton and third-placed Dutch champion Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl) to take over the lead. During next week's last World Cup round in Hoogerheide, The Netherlands, Van Paassen should be able to clinch the overall victory on home soil if she can finish within the top five, a feat she has accomplished all season long.

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:37:49
2Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens Racing Team0:00:24
3Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)0:00:52
4Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash0:01:10
5Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)0:01:12
6Caroline Mani (Fra)
7Sophie de Boer (Ned) ZZPR.nl0:01:14
8Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:02:12
9Pavla Havlikova (Cze) APB Cycling Team0:02:20
10Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash0:02:48
11Katrin Leumann (Swi)
12Amy Dombroski (USA)0:03:05
13Nikki Harris (GBr) APB Cycling Team0:03:06
14Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:03:09
15Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC
16Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER0:03:13
17Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona0:03:32
18Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy0:03:41
19Linda van Rijen (Ned)0:03:46
20Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:03:52
21Martina Zwick (Ger)0:03:56
22Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)0:04:01
23Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)0:04:38
24Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:04:48
25Bénédicte Herve (Fra)0:05:06
26Camille Darcel (Fra)0:06:00
27Aurélia Dupont (Fra)-1lap

World Cup standings after round 6
1Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash270pts
2Katherine Compton (USA)240
3Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl190
4Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus173
5Pavla Havlikova (Cze) APB Cycling Team172
6Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)167
7Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit160
8Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens Racing Team148
9Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona140
10Sophie de Boer (Ned) ZZPR.nl137
11Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team135
12Caroline Mani (Fra)126
13Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)108
14Linda van Rijen (Ned)107
15Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)101
16Arenda Grimberg (Ned)100
17Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC97
18Nikki Harris (GBr) APB Cycling Team94
19Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash93
20Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)67
21Ellen Van Loy (Bel)62
22Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER61
23Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl49
24Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru48
25Amy Dombroski (USA)43
26Martina Zwick (Ger)39
27Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)39
28Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team34
29Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)28
30Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)23
31Jana Kyptova (Cze)22
32Katrin Leumann (Swi)20
33Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) APB Cycling Team16
34Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy13
35Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team13
36Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)12
37Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles11
38Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)10
39Daniela Bresciani (Ita)9
40Gertie Willems (Bel)7
41Bénédicte Herve (Fra)6
42Camille Darcel (Fra)5
43Helena van Leijen (Ned)5
44Aurélia Dupont (Fra)4
45Nikoline Hansen (Den)3
46Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK3
47Dorota Warczyk (Pol)2
48Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team1
49Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Guerciotti1

