Image 1 of 7 Marianne Vos takes the win in the Pont-Château World Cup (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 7 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wins alone (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 7 Marianne Vos heads to the win in Pont-Château (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 The podium at the Pont-Château World Cup: Hanka Kupfernagel, Marianne Vos and Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 7 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) in action (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 7 Hanka Kupfernagel (Stevens Racing Team) accepts second place (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 7 Hanka Kupfernagel (Stevens Racing Team), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Christel Ferrier-Bruneau on the podium (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Cyclo-cross world champion Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) captured her first World Cup victory of the season in Pontchâteau, France. Hanka Kupfernagel was second at 24 seconds while Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Gauss) pleased the local fans with her third place finish.

World Cup leader Katherine Compton wasn't present in France and Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash) took over the white leader's jersey by finishing fourth in Pontchâteau.

Vos put the hammer down right from the start. Twenty-year-old Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) tried to keep up with Vos but quickly found out the long climbs didn't suit her capabilities. Only Ferrier-Bruneau and Kupfernagel had the necessary power to keep up with Vos and this trio had a 10-second gap over a chase group with Sophie de Boer (ZZPR.nl), Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Van Paassen.

Vos put her companions in trouble on the long climb during the second lap but she couldn't drop them. One lap later, however, only Kupfernagel was able to stay with the reigning 'cross world champion.

During the fifth of six laps the 23-year-old Dutchwoman dropped Kupfernagel on a long sloping climb and soloed to the victory 24 seconds ahead the German national champion. Local rider Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Gauss) dug deep to keep up with the leading duo during the first two laps but she did manage to stay alone in third place, holding off new World Cup leader Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash) a minute off the pace of Vos.

In the World Cup standings Van Paassen took advantage of the absence of both Compton and third-placed Dutch champion Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl) to take over the lead. During next week's last World Cup round in Hoogerheide, The Netherlands, Van Paassen should be able to clinch the overall victory on home soil if she can finish within the top five, a feat she has accomplished all season long.

Full Results 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:37:49 2 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 0:00:24 3 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) 0:00:52 4 Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash 0:01:10 5 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) 0:01:12 6 Caroline Mani (Fra) 7 Sophie de Boer (Ned) ZZPR.nl 0:01:14 8 Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:02:12 9 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) APB Cycling Team 0:02:20 10 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash 0:02:48 11 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 12 Amy Dombroski (USA) 0:03:05 13 Nikki Harris (GBr) APB Cycling Team 0:03:06 14 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) 0:03:09 15 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC 16 Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER 0:03:13 17 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona 0:03:32 18 Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy 0:03:41 19 Linda van Rijen (Ned) 0:03:46 20 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 0:03:52 21 Martina Zwick (Ger) 0:03:56 22 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) 0:04:01 23 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) 0:04:38 24 Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team 0:04:48 25 Bénédicte Herve (Fra) 0:05:06 26 Camille Darcel (Fra) 0:06:00 27 Aurélia Dupont (Fra) -1lap