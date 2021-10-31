Trending

Kata Blanka Vas victorious at World Cup Overijse

Pieterse takes second place as Brand beats Betsema in sprint for third

Kata Blanka Vas (SD Worx) wins Team SD Worx the Druivencross Overijse UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup 2021
Kata Blanka Vas mastered the slippery conditions at Overijse in Belgium to take her first elite Cyclo-cross World Cup victory. The Team SD Worx rider showed her strength on the steep climbs and technical ability on the descents to ride clear of Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Fenix) with two laps remaining. 

Vas, aged 20, and 19-year-old Pieterse, had bridged over to early leader Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) before showing their technical ability as Betsema crashed out. 

Vas had time to celebrate her first World Cup win 15 seconds ahead of Pieterse while world champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) beat Betsema in a sprint finish for third. 

American Clara Honsinger (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld) finished just 11 seconds off the podium places in fifth. 

More to follow...

