Sweeck leads Belgian podium sweep
Belgians dominate home World Cup
The Belgian Junior men were unstoppable on snow-covered home soil in Kalmthout. Laurens Sweeck, winner of the first World Cup round, added a second solo win to his tally. Daniel Peeters (Belgium) managed to put himself just ahead of Laurens's twin brother Diether Sweeck.
Clément Venturini (France) was best of the rest at fifteen seconds from the winner. Behind him Lars Forster (Switzerland) outsprinted Yannick Eckmann (Germany) and Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic).
Of the American riders, Bjorn Fox was the first of the delegation at more than three minutes down from the winner.
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)
|0:36:51
|2
|Daniel Peeters (Belgium)
|0:00:08
|3
|Diether Sweeck (Belgium)
|0:00:10
|4
|Clément Venturini (France)
|0:00:15
|5
|Lars Forster (Switzerland)
|0:00:17
|6
|Yannick Eckmann (Germany)
|7
|Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)
|0:00:18
|8
|Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)
|0:00:33
|9
|Federico Zurlo (Italy)
|0:00:37
|10
|Tomas Medek (Czech Republic)
|11
|Quentin Jauregui (France)
|12
|Silvio Herklotz (Germany)
|0:00:39
|13
|Jaap De Man (Netherlands)
|0:00:42
|14
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)
|0:00:43
|15
|Fabien Doubey (France)
|16
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain)
|0:00:53
|17
|Kévin Bouvard (France)
|0:00:54
|18
|Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)
|0:00:57
|19
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)
|0:00:58
|20
|Toon Aerts (Belgium-B)
|0:01:03
|21
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)
|0:01:08
|22
|Daan Soete (Belgium)
|0:01:15
|23
|Douwe Verberne (Netherlands)
|0:01:23
|24
|Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)
|0:01:28
|25
|Stan Godrie (Netherlands)
|0:01:34
|26
|Tomas Bohata (Czech Republic)
|0:01:42
|27
|Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium-B)
|0:01:48
|28
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium-B)
|0:01:53
|29
|Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)
|0:01:54
|30
|Wojciech Malec (Poland)
|0:02:09
|31
|Dylan Page (Switzerland)
|32
|Anthony Turgis (France)
|0:02:12
|33
|Koen Weijers (Netherlands)
|0:02:13
|34
|Romain Seigle (France)
|0:02:17
|35
|Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands)
|0:02:25
|36
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium-B)
|37
|Alistair Slater (Great Britain)
|0:02:37
|38
|Steffen Müller (Germany)
|0:02:44
|39
|Karl Hoppner (Canada)
|0:02:57
|40
|Dominic Zumstein (Switzerland)
|0:03:00
|41
|Kevin Suarez (Spain)
|0:03:01
|42
|Jorn Claes (Belgium-B)
|43
|Ondrej Louvar (Czech Republic)
|0:03:05
|44
|Bjorn Fox (United States)
|0:03:10
|45
|Tom Schwarmes (Luxembourg)
|0:03:19
|46
|Hugo Robinson (Great Britain)
|0:03:21
|47
|Tomas Svoboda (Czech Republic)
|0:03:24
|48
|Yannick Gruner (Germany)
|0:03:31
|49
|Zane Godby (United States)
|0:03:32
|50
|Patryk Kostecki (Poland)
|0:03:35
|51
|Jack Clarkson (Great Britain)
|0:03:40
|52
|Enrico Scapolan (Italy)
|0:04:06
|53
|Timo Verschueren (Belgium-B)
|0:04:11
|54
|Emil Arvid Olsen (Denmark)
|0:04:14
|55
|Joseph Moses (Great Britain)
|0:04:33
|56
|Marcin Malewicz (Poland)
|0:04:37
|57
|Jimmy Reinert (Luxembourg)
|0:04:41
|58
|Andrew Dillman (United States)
|0:04:42
|59
|Julian Lehmann (Germany)
|0:04:55
|60
|Sven Fritsch (Luxembourg)
|0:04:56
|61
|Cypress Gorry (United States)
|0:05:06
|62
|Kamil Wolkiewicz (Poland)
|0:05:30
|63
|Wojciech Szyniec (Poland)
|0:05:39
|64
|Ben Krux (Luxembourg)
|0:05:49
|65
|Jeroen Meijers (Netherlands)
|0:05:54
|66
|Kolben Preble (United States)
|-3laps
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)
|120
|pts
|2
|Daniel Peeters (Belgium)
|100
|3
|Diether Sweeck (Belgium)
|90
|4
|Lars Forster (Switzerland)
|70
|5
|Clément Venturini (France)
|57
|6
|Yannick Eckmann (Germany)
|56
|7
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)
|45
|8
|Quentin Jauregui (France)
|44
|9
|Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)
|43
|10
|Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands)
|40
|11
|Jaap De Man (Netherlands)
|38
|12
|Silvio Herklotz (Germany)
|38
|13
|Fabien Doubey (France)
|34
|14
|Federico Zurlo (Italy)
|32
|15
|Tomas Medek (Czech Republic)
|31
|16
|Kévin Bouvard (France)
|30
|17
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain)
|30
|18
|Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)
|28
|19
|Stan Godrie (Netherlands)
|28
|20
|Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)
|26
|21
|Daan Soete (Belgium)
|23
|22
|Toon Aerts (Belgium)
|22
|23
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)
|20
|24
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)
|15
|25
|Jeroen Meijers (Netherlands)
|13
|26
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)
|12
|27
|Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)
|12
|28
|Douwe Verberne (Netherlands)
|8
|29
|Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium)
|8
|30
|Jorn Claes (Belgium)
|7
|31
|Maxim Panis (Belgium)
|6
|32
|Tomas Bohata (Czech Republic)
|5
|33
|Kevin Ledanois (France)
|3
|34
|Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)
|2
|35
|Dominic Zumstein (Switzerland)
|2
|36
|Wojciech Malec (Poland)
|1
|37
|Emil Arvid Olsen (Denmark)
|1
