Image 1 of 10 Laurens Sweeck sets a blazing pace. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 10 Bjorn Fox (United States) races to the line. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 10 German Yannick Eckmann resides presently in Colorado. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 10 Belgian Laurens Sweeck celebrates his victory. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 10 Jaap De Man (Netherlands) races in snowy conditions. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 10 Italian Frederico Zurlo (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 10 Daniel Peeters celebrates a second place. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 10 American Zane Godby runs with his bike. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 10 German Silvio Herklotz (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 10 All all Belgian podium: Daniel Peeters, Laurens Sweeck, Diether Sweeck (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The Belgian Junior men were unstoppable on snow-covered home soil in Kalmthout. Laurens Sweeck, winner of the first World Cup round, added a second solo win to his tally. Daniel Peeters (Belgium) managed to put himself just ahead of Laurens's twin brother Diether Sweeck.

Clément Venturini (France) was best of the rest at fifteen seconds from the winner. Behind him Lars Forster (Switzerland) outsprinted Yannick Eckmann (Germany) and Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic).

Of the American riders, Bjorn Fox was the first of the delegation at more than three minutes down from the winner.

Full Results 1 Laurens Sweeck (Belgium) 0:36:51 2 Daniel Peeters (Belgium) 0:00:08 3 Diether Sweeck (Belgium) 0:00:10 4 Clément Venturini (France) 0:00:15 5 Lars Forster (Switzerland) 0:00:17 6 Yannick Eckmann (Germany) 7 Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic) 0:00:18 8 Jakub Skala (Czech Republic) 0:00:33 9 Federico Zurlo (Italy) 0:00:37 10 Tomas Medek (Czech Republic) 11 Quentin Jauregui (France) 12 Silvio Herklotz (Germany) 0:00:39 13 Jaap De Man (Netherlands) 0:00:42 14 Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium) 0:00:43 15 Fabien Doubey (France) 16 Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain) 0:00:53 17 Kévin Bouvard (France) 0:00:54 18 Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium) 0:00:57 19 Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium) 0:00:58 20 Toon Aerts (Belgium-B) 0:01:03 21 Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy) 0:01:08 22 Daan Soete (Belgium) 0:01:15 23 Douwe Verberne (Netherlands) 0:01:23 24 Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland) 0:01:28 25 Stan Godrie (Netherlands) 0:01:34 26 Tomas Bohata (Czech Republic) 0:01:42 27 Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium-B) 0:01:48 28 Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium-B) 0:01:53 29 Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland) 0:01:54 30 Wojciech Malec (Poland) 0:02:09 31 Dylan Page (Switzerland) 32 Anthony Turgis (France) 0:02:12 33 Koen Weijers (Netherlands) 0:02:13 34 Romain Seigle (France) 0:02:17 35 Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands) 0:02:25 36 Wout Van Aert (Belgium-B) 37 Alistair Slater (Great Britain) 0:02:37 38 Steffen Müller (Germany) 0:02:44 39 Karl Hoppner (Canada) 0:02:57 40 Dominic Zumstein (Switzerland) 0:03:00 41 Kevin Suarez (Spain) 0:03:01 42 Jorn Claes (Belgium-B) 43 Ondrej Louvar (Czech Republic) 0:03:05 44 Bjorn Fox (United States) 0:03:10 45 Tom Schwarmes (Luxembourg) 0:03:19 46 Hugo Robinson (Great Britain) 0:03:21 47 Tomas Svoboda (Czech Republic) 0:03:24 48 Yannick Gruner (Germany) 0:03:31 49 Zane Godby (United States) 0:03:32 50 Patryk Kostecki (Poland) 0:03:35 51 Jack Clarkson (Great Britain) 0:03:40 52 Enrico Scapolan (Italy) 0:04:06 53 Timo Verschueren (Belgium-B) 0:04:11 54 Emil Arvid Olsen (Denmark) 0:04:14 55 Joseph Moses (Great Britain) 0:04:33 56 Marcin Malewicz (Poland) 0:04:37 57 Jimmy Reinert (Luxembourg) 0:04:41 58 Andrew Dillman (United States) 0:04:42 59 Julian Lehmann (Germany) 0:04:55 60 Sven Fritsch (Luxembourg) 0:04:56 61 Cypress Gorry (United States) 0:05:06 62 Kamil Wolkiewicz (Poland) 0:05:30 63 Wojciech Szyniec (Poland) 0:05:39 64 Ben Krux (Luxembourg) 0:05:49 65 Jeroen Meijers (Netherlands) 0:05:54 66 Kolben Preble (United States) -3laps