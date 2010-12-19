Trending

Compton captures Kalmthout World Cup

'Cross world champ Vos runner-up

Image 1 of 38

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) wins her third World Cup of the season in Kalmthout, Belgium.

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) wins her third World Cup of the season in Kalmthout, Belgium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 38

Saane Van Paassen claimed the World Cup lead after Kalmthout.

Saane Van Paassen claimed the World Cup lead after Kalmthout.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 38

Katie Compton put the hammer down and moved up from 9th to the lead before the halfway point.

Katie Compton put the hammer down and moved up from 9th to the lead before the halfway point.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 38

Katie Compton eventually led the race solo

Katie Compton eventually led the race solo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 38

Compton wins her 9th World Cup in Kalmthout

Compton wins her 9th World Cup in Kalmthout
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 38

Katie Compton was victorious

Katie Compton was victorious
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 38

Marianne Vos happy to make the podium in her first 'cross race of the season

Marianne Vos happy to make the podium in her first 'cross race of the season
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 38

The women raced in snowy conditions.

The women raced in snowy conditions.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 38

Christine Vardaros rounds the bend

Christine Vardaros rounds the bend
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 38

Katie Compton in pursuit of the leaders with Kupfernagel in tow

Katie Compton in pursuit of the leaders with Kupfernagel in tow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 38

Vos, Compton and Nash on the podium at the Kalmthout World Cup

Vos, Compton and Nash on the podium at the Kalmthout World Cup
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 38

The Kalmthout podium: Marianne Vos, Katie Compton and Katerina Nash

The Kalmthout podium: Marianne Vos, Katie Compton and Katerina Nash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 38

Hanka Kupfernagel faded from the front group as Compton made her attack.

Hanka Kupfernagel faded from the front group as Compton made her attack.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 38

Katerina Nash in Kalmthout

Katerina Nash in Kalmthout
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 38

Katerina Nash (Luna) was in the front group early in the race

Katerina Nash (Luna) was in the front group early in the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 38

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 38

Saane Van Paassen (Brain Wash)

Saane Van Paassen (Brain Wash)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 38

Cyclo-cross world champion Marianne Vos made her return to the field in Kalmthout

Cyclo-cross world champion Marianne Vos made her return to the field in Kalmthout
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 38

Hanka Kupfernagel on the run up

Hanka Kupfernagel on the run up
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 38

Belgian Sanne Cant runs with her bike.

Belgian Sanne Cant runs with her bike.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 38

Czech Pavla Havlikova

Czech Pavla Havlikova
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 38

Nadia Triquet-Claude (France)

Nadia Triquet-Claude (France)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 38

Katerina Nash on her way to third place

Katerina Nash on her way to third place
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 38

Sanne Van Paassen of the Netherlands

Sanne Van Paassen of the Netherlands
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 38

Switzerland's Jasmin Achermann

Switzerland's Jasmin Achermann
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 38

Helen Wyman pushes the pace.

Helen Wyman pushes the pace.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 27 of 38

World Champion Marianne Vos

World Champion Marianne Vos
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 28 of 38

Katerina Nash runs her bike up the steps.

Katerina Nash runs her bike up the steps.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 29 of 38

Sanne Van Paassen runs with her bike

Sanne Van Paassen runs with her bike
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 30 of 38

US National Champion Katie Compton

US National Champion Katie Compton
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 31 of 38

Katie Compton leads Katerina Nash and Sanne Van Paassen

Katie Compton leads Katerina Nash and Sanne Van Paassen
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 32 of 38

The elite women's peloton

The elite women's peloton
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 33 of 38

Katie Compton en route to victory.

Katie Compton en route to victory.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 34 of 38

Belgian Sanne Cant

Belgian Sanne Cant
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 35 of 38

Women's podium (l-r): Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), 2nd; Katie Compton (Planet Bike), 1st; Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team), 3rd.

Women's podium (l-r): Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), 2nd; Katie Compton (Planet Bike), 1st; Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team), 3rd.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 36 of 38

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leads Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash) and Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BKCP - Powerplus).

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leads Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash) and Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BKCP - Powerplus).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 37 of 38

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) celebrates her solo victory in the Kalmthout, Belgium World Cup.

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) celebrates her solo victory in the Kalmthout, Belgium World Cup.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 38 of 38

Belgian champion Sanne Cant.

Belgian champion Sanne Cant.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) netted her third World Cup win of the season in Kalmthout, Belgium. Fresh from grabbing her seventh US title Compton waited until the third of five laps to surge away from Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash) and Katerina Nash (Luna). World champion Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) needed a lot of time to reach the front of the race due to a bad start position. She arrived at the head of affairs too late to threaten Compton and eventually finished as runner-up 30 seconds behind the American champion.

"I just like this course a lot: it's super fun and technical," said Compton. "First I got stuck in traffic after a slow start. Patience was key today. I was just waiting to move up. Once in front I put the pressure on because Marianne [Vos] was coming fast."

Czech champion Nash claimed the last podium spot ahead of new World Cup leader Van Paassen. Previous leader Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl) didn't start in Kalmthout due to illness.

Van Paassen was pleased to see that despite the lack of wins she's now in the lead of the World Cup. "Everybody seems to be skipping some rounds so maybe I should stay home next week to celebrate Christmas," Van Paassen joked. "It's clear you have to be up there every race. Holding the jersey motivates me for the remaining rounds."

Vos, the reigning cyclo-cross world champion, had to start at the back of the bunch. As she has been focusing on the track rather than cyclo-cross in recent weeks she hadn't gathered any UCI cyclo-cross points so far. Despite the disadvantage, Vos managed to move up 40 places and into seventh place after a single lap. Five riders were leading the race at that moment: Van Paassen, Nash, Cant and Hanka Kupfernagel (Itera-Stevens) were the early leaders, and they were joined by the end of the first lap by Compton.

The pace set by Nash during the second lap put Kupfernagel in trouble. Vos quickly caught up with the strong German rider who won the previous day's Scheldecross. At the end of the second lap, the four remaining leaders had 12 seconds on Vos and Kupfernagel.

Van Paassen and Compton battled for the lead position going into the third lap while Cant started losing ground. Once Compton accelerated, however, there was no longer talk of a lead group. By the time Nash maneuvered past Van Paassen, Compton was gone. Compton showed her excellent skills, particularly on a technical twisting section that featured some deep mud.

While Nash and Van Paassen were forced to hop off the bike, Compton powered away. A little later, Vos came through showing the same skills.

With two laps to go Compton had six seconds on Nash, her closest pursuer; Vos was riding in fourth place 17 seconds down on the leader. In the same muddy section Compton repeated her feats of the previous lap while Nash got stuck and Van Paassen actually crashed into the mud.

"It's too bad because I was starting to go better. From then on I felt cold and got cramps," Van Paassen said.

With one lap to go the three chasers behind Compton joined together and trailed the leader by 23 seconds. Compton was consistent in front and easily held on to her lead, winning on "home" soil. "When travelling to Belgium we live only three kilometres away from the course so this felt like a home race," Compton said.

Behind her all three chasers started to stumble but Vos managed to shake off Nash and Van Paassen and claimed second place, 30 seconds down on Compton.

"There's still room for improvement as I crashed twice during the last lap," Vos said.

For the third time Nash finished third in a World Cup race this season and this time it was received with mixed feelings. "Vos caught up with us on the pavement and I happened to crash right behind her. Afterwards I still came close but not enough; I'm pretty happy though," Nash said.

Full Results
1Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike-Stevens Bikes0:38:18
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:31
3Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:00:35
4Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash0:00:47
5Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:19
6Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)0:01:29
7Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens0:01:38
8Pavla Havlikova (Cze) APB Cycling Team0:01:59
9Sophie de Boer (Ned) ZZPR.nl0:02:09
10Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:02:10
11Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)
12Nikki Harris (GBr) APB Cycling Team0:02:11
13Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona0:02:21
14Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:02:22
15Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:02:35
16Linda van Rijen (Ned)0:02:39
17Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash
18Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team
19Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:02:47
20Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:03:10
21Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:03:14
22Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER0:03:18
23Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru0:03:26
24Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:03:35
25Martina Zwick (Ger)0:03:39
26Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl0:04:01
27Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)0:04:22
28Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:04:32
29Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)0:04:34
30Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
31Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:04:53
32Daniela Bresciani (Ita)0:05:01
33Elke Riedl (Aut)0:05:07
34Eva Colin (Fra)
35Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)0:05:08
36Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:05:12
37Gertie Willems (Bel)0:05:20
38Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized
39Genevieve Whitson (NZl)0:05:32
40Nikoline Hansen (Den)0:05:40
41Nathalie Nijns (Bel)0:05:42
42Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)0:05:54
43Katrien Thijs (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W.0:05:57
44Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs-Petrogradets0:06:03
45Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - GSD Gestion-1lap
46Lana Verberne (Ned)
47Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VC Ornans

Elite Women World Cup standings after round 4
1Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash185pts
2Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike-Stevens Bikes180
3Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl150
4Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team135
5Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus129
6Pavla Havlikova (Cze) APB Cycling Team113
7Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona107
8Sophie de Boer (Ned) ZZPR.nl102
9Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens98
10Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope96
11Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope76
12Arenda Grimberg (Ned)74
13Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)71
14Linda van Rijen (Ned)71
15Nikki Harris (GBr) APB Cycling Team59
16Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC59
17Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) BrainWash55
18Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit50
19Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl49
20Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)45
21Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope45
22Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)39
23Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER38
24Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru36
25Ellen Van Loy (Bel)36
26Martina Zwick (Ger)29
27Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team24
28Jana Kyptova (Cze)22
29Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team22
30Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)15
31Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) APB Cycling Team15
32Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)14
33Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team13
34Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)8
35Gertie Willems (Bel)7
36Helena van Leijen (Ned)5
37Daniela Bresciani (Ita)3
38Dorota Warczyk (Pol)2
39Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK1
40Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team1
41Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Guerciotti1

 

