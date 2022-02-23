UAE Tour stage 4 - Live coverage

Refresh

That trio have 30 seconds in hand on the peloton.

New breakaway?! Philipsen Strakhov and Alpecin lead-out man Jonas Rickaert decided to carry on after the intermediate sprint and they're currently in a little three-up off the front of the peloton.

Philipsen opens up and comfortably crosses the intermediate sprint to pick up three points, while Strakhov has to content himself with the final remaining point.

Kukrle is leading out Strakhov for Gazprom, who's in the black jersey for the intermediate sprints classification, but Philipsen is in green as leader as the overall points classification.

And Alpecin-Fenix join in. The peloton really lines out.

Gazprom lift the pace in the bunch. They're going after this intermediate sprint here.

Intermediate sprint time, but it's a bit of a non-event, as Rastelli skips clear and Egholm let's him do so.

Mark Cavendish riding along calmly in the bunch. He crashed heavily with around 130km to go, as they went over a speed bump. He appeared to hit his head on the tarmac, and was apparently checked over before remounting. He went back to his team car to swap his helmet, but has continued in the race.

They should stem the tide temporarily, actually, as a comfort break stop is called in the peloton.

The two leaders are starting to fade and their lead drops below four minutes as they enter the final 50km.

55km to go The gap to the two breakaway riders drops below five minutes as we continue our long approach to Jebel Jais.

The battle for the overall title started to take shape in that time trial. Of the possible contenders, Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) fared best, placing third, 14 seconds down on Bissegger. 2021 champion and Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar was fourth at 18 seconds, followed by his UAE Team Emirates teammate Joao Almeida at 22 seconds. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), at 25 seconds, and Adam Yates, at 29 seconds, also put themselves right in the mix with strong rides. Vlasov is a man in form after winning the recent Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, while Yates has pedigree at this race, beating Pogacar to the overall in 2020 before just missing out to the Slovenian last year.

Before we get properly stuck in, now's the time to catch up on yesterday's action. Report, results, photos all in the link below. UAE Tour: Bissegger beats Ganna to stage 3 time trial

A bit more on Jebel Jais, which is the only real feature of this stage. It's definitely the easier of the two summit finishes. It's one of those grinding wide roads that drag up at a gradient that sits awkwardly between easy and hard. It's a long one, at 20km, but the gradient never strays far from the 5% mark, even if there are a couple of steeper pitches nearer the top. As such, it's less one for the pure climbers and more one where many-a-rouleur will be able to follow. As a guide, last year Ineos did the mountain train thing but a big group arrived at the final kilometre, where Jonas Vingegaard first emerged. Whereas Jebel Hafeet has seen longer-range aggression, it's difficult to see any of the big favourites hitting out before the final throes.

The two riders out front are: Jakob Egholm (Trek-Segafredo) Luca Rastelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane)

As we pick up the action, with 75km still to race, we have a two-man breakaway with a lead of more than six minutes over the peloton.