Danish rider Sebastian Lander won in a mass sprint at the end of the 140.7km Coupe des Nations - Ville de Saguenay first stage. With an average speed of 45.57km/h, numerous breakaway attempts had no chance, with none ever gaining more than 30 seconds over the active field on a flat circuit.

The 19-year-old Scandinavian was pleased with the outcome of the day "With 50km to go, my teammates asked me to get ready for the mass sprint so I started to save myself, and they helped me postion myself perfectly until 500 metres to go - I am glad I can thank them with this win," said Lander afterwards.

Lander grabbed the yellow overall leader's jersey and thanks to time bonuses, he now has a four-second lead over German Phillip Ries, who finished second on the stage, and six seconds over Canadian Hugo Houle, who took third in Jonquière.

Houle was pleased with his third place "I am happy with how things unfolded for me. This is my best result so far at this level," said the young Canadian.

The Ste-Perpetue (Quebec) native was even more so happy with the Canadian National team's work throughout the day. "The team was awesome, and they really helped me in the end. In particular, David Boily was instrumental in getting me to the front in the last kilometre in a way that I could launch my sprint at the ideal moment. It looks good for the upcoming stages," he explained.

Tomorrow's stage will 148.4km over a 21.2km circuit over the spectacular countryside of La Baie, with the short steep hills sure to be a challenge for riders.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Lander (Den) Danish National Team 3:05:13 2 Philipp Ries (Ger) German National Team 3 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada B Team 4 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) French National Team 5 Marcel Meisen (Ger) German National Team 6 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Canada B Team 7 Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg National Team 8 Gavin Mannion (USA) US National Team 9 Sam Bennet (Irl) Irish National Team 10 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenian National Team 11 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenian National Team 12 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Canada B Team 13 Youheni Patenko (Blr) UCI Mixed Team 14 Philip Lavery (Irl) Irish National Team 15 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) French National Team 16 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI Mixed Team 17 Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg National Team 18 Yannick Meyer (Ger) German National Team 19 Arnaud Demare (Fra) French National Team 20 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombian National Team 21 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Irish National Team 22 Jhon Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombian National Team 23 Benjamin King (USA) US National Team 24 Johan Chaves (Col) Colombian National Team 25 Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakh National Team 26 Sascha Weber (Ger) German National Team 27 Joël Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg National Team 28 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakh National Team 29 Pierrick Naud (Can) Canada B Team 30 Jorge Castillo (Pan) Panama National Team 31 Michael Joanisse (Can) Canadian National Team 32 Nairo Alexander Quintana (Col) Colombian National Team 33 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Danish National Team 34 Nicholas Keough (USA) US National Team 35 David Boily (Can) Canadian National Team 36 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) French National Team 37 Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Kazakh National Team 38 Hugo Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombian National Team 39 Mathieu Desniou (Fra) French National Team 40 Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakh National Team 41 Cole House (USA) US National Team 42 Camilo Andres Suarez (Col) Colombian National Team 43 Ricky Jørgensen (Den) Danish National Team 44 Jamie Riggs (Can) Canadian National Team 45 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Canada B Team 46 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) UCI Mixed Team 47 Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg National Team 48 Andi Bajc (Slo) Slovenian National Team 49 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Canadian National Team 50 Marcus Christie (Irl) Irish National Team 51 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada B Team 52 Carson Miller (USA) US National Team 53 Corey Farrell (USA) US National Team 54 Pelle Clapp (Den) Danish National Team 55 Mads Meyer (Den) Danish National Team 56 Mike Willam (Ger) German National Team 57 Nicki Rasmussen (Den) Danish National Team 58 Johan Lebon (Fra) French National Team 59 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenian National Team 60 Gabor Kasa SRB19890203 UCI Mixed Team 61 Chan Jea Jang (Kor) UCI Mixed Team 62 Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team 63 Marek Canecky (Svk) UCI Mixed Team 64 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakh National Team 65 Fabian Danner (Ger) German National Team 66 Yevgeniy Pelyaikin (Kaz) Kazakh National Team 67 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenian National Team 68 Fabian Pino (Pan) Panama National Team 0:02:40 69 Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Irish National Team 70 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Panama National Team 0:07:03 71 Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama National Team 0:13:27