Lander lands the first blow
Sprint finish favours Euro riders
Danish rider Sebastian Lander won in a mass sprint at the end of the 140.7km Coupe des Nations - Ville de Saguenay first stage. With an average speed of 45.57km/h, numerous breakaway attempts had no chance, with none ever gaining more than 30 seconds over the active field on a flat circuit.
The 19-year-old Scandinavian was pleased with the outcome of the day "With 50km to go, my teammates asked me to get ready for the mass sprint so I started to save myself, and they helped me postion myself perfectly until 500 metres to go - I am glad I can thank them with this win," said Lander afterwards.
Lander grabbed the yellow overall leader's jersey and thanks to time bonuses, he now has a four-second lead over German Phillip Ries, who finished second on the stage, and six seconds over Canadian Hugo Houle, who took third in Jonquière.
Houle was pleased with his third place "I am happy with how things unfolded for me. This is my best result so far at this level," said the young Canadian.
The Ste-Perpetue (Quebec) native was even more so happy with the Canadian National team's work throughout the day. "The team was awesome, and they really helped me in the end. In particular, David Boily was instrumental in getting me to the front in the last kilometre in a way that I could launch my sprint at the ideal moment. It looks good for the upcoming stages," he explained.
Tomorrow's stage will 148.4km over a 21.2km circuit over the spectacular countryside of La Baie, with the short steep hills sure to be a challenge for riders.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Danish National Team
|3:05:13
|2
|Philipp Ries (Ger) German National Team
|3
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada B Team
|4
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) French National Team
|5
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) German National Team
|6
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Canada B Team
|7
|Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|8
|Gavin Mannion (USA) US National Team
|9
|Sam Bennet (Irl) Irish National Team
|10
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenian National Team
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenian National Team
|12
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Canada B Team
|13
|Youheni Patenko (Blr) UCI Mixed Team
|14
|Philip Lavery (Irl) Irish National Team
|15
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) French National Team
|16
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI Mixed Team
|17
|Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|18
|Yannick Meyer (Ger) German National Team
|19
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) French National Team
|20
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombian National Team
|21
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Irish National Team
|22
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombian National Team
|23
|Benjamin King (USA) US National Team
|24
|Johan Chaves (Col) Colombian National Team
|25
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|26
|Sascha Weber (Ger) German National Team
|27
|Joël Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|28
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|29
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Canada B Team
|30
|Jorge Castillo (Pan) Panama National Team
|31
|Michael Joanisse (Can) Canadian National Team
|32
|Nairo Alexander Quintana (Col) Colombian National Team
|33
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Danish National Team
|34
|Nicholas Keough (USA) US National Team
|35
|David Boily (Can) Canadian National Team
|36
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) French National Team
|37
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|38
|Hugo Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombian National Team
|39
|Mathieu Desniou (Fra) French National Team
|40
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|41
|Cole House (USA) US National Team
|42
|Camilo Andres Suarez (Col) Colombian National Team
|43
|Ricky Jørgensen (Den) Danish National Team
|44
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Canadian National Team
|45
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Canada B Team
|46
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) UCI Mixed Team
|47
|Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|48
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Slovenian National Team
|49
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Canadian National Team
|50
|Marcus Christie (Irl) Irish National Team
|51
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada B Team
|52
|Carson Miller (USA) US National Team
|53
|Corey Farrell (USA) US National Team
|54
|Pelle Clapp (Den) Danish National Team
|55
|Mads Meyer (Den) Danish National Team
|56
|Mike Willam (Ger) German National Team
|57
|Nicki Rasmussen (Den) Danish National Team
|58
|Johan Lebon (Fra) French National Team
|59
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenian National Team
|60
|Gabor Kasa SRB19890203 UCI Mixed Team
|61
|Chan Jea Jang (Kor) UCI Mixed Team
|62
|Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team
|63
|Marek Canecky (Svk) UCI Mixed Team
|64
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|65
|Fabian Danner (Ger) German National Team
|66
|Yevgeniy Pelyaikin (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|67
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenian National Team
|68
|Fabian Pino (Pan) Panama National Team
|0:02:40
|69
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Irish National Team
|70
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Panama National Team
|0:07:03
|71
|Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama National Team
|0:13:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Danish National Team
|3:05:03
|2
|Philipp Ries (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Hugo, Houle (Can) Canada B Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Sam Bennet (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Benjamin King (USA) US National Team
|6
|Cole House (USA) US National Team
|7
|Camilo Andres Suarez (Col) Colombian National Team
|8
|Youheni Patenko (Blr) UCI Mixed Team
|0:00:08
|9
|Nicholas Keough (USA) US National Team
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) French National Team
|0:00:09
|11
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) French National Team
|0:00:10
|12
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) German National Team
|13
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Canada B Team
|14
|Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|15
|Gavin Mannion (USA) US National Team
|16
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenian National Team
|17
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenian National Team
|18
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Canada B Team
|19
|Philip Lavery (Irl) Irish National Team
|20
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) French National Team
|21
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI Mixed Team
|22
|Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|23
|Yannick Meyer (Ger) German National Team
|24
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombian National Team
|25
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Irish National Team
|26
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombian National Team
|27
|Johan Chaves (Col) Colombian National Team
|28
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|29
|Sascha Weber (Ger) German National Team
|30
|Joël Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|31
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|32
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Canada B Team
|33
|Jorge Castillo (Pan) Panama National Team
|34
|Michael Joanisse (Can) Canadian National Team
|35
|Nairo Alexander Quintana (Col) Colombian National Team
|36
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Danish National Team
|37
|David Boily (Can) Canadian National Team
|38
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) French National Team
|39
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|40
|Hugo Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombian National Team
|41
|Mathieu Desniou (Fra) French National Team
|42
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|43
|Ricky Jørgensen (Den) Danish National Team
|44
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Canadian National Team
|45
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Canada B Team
|46
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) UCI Mixed Team
|47
|Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|48
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Slovenian National Team
|49
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Canadian National Team
|50
|Marcus Christie (Irl) Irish National Team
|51
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada B Team
|52
|Carson Miller (USA) US National Team
|53
|Corey Farrell (USA) US National Team
|54
|Pelle Clapp (Den) Danish National Team
|55
|Mads Meyer (Den) Danish National Team
|56
|Mike Willam (Ger) German National Team
|57
|Nicki Rasmussen (Den) Danish National Team
|58
|Johan Lebon (Fra) French National Team
|59
|Gabor Kasa SRB19890203 UCI Mixed Team
|60
|Chan Jea Jang (Kor) UCI Mixed Team
|61
|Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team
|62
|Marek Canecky (Svk) UCI Mixed Team
|63
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|64
|Fabian Danner (Ger) German National Team
|65
|Yevgeniy Pelyaikin (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|66
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenian National Team
|67
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Irish National Team
|68
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenian National Team
|0:00:19
|69
|Fabian Pino (Pan) Panama National Team
|0:02:50
|70
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Panama National Team
|0:07:13
|71
|Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama National Team
|0:13:37
