Trending

Lander lands the first blow

Sprint finish favours Euro riders

Image 1 of 3

Young students encourage the riders.

Young students encourage the riders.
(Image credit: Coupe des Nations)
Image 2 of 3

Danish rider Sebastian Lander wins stage one in Jonquière.

Danish rider Sebastian Lander wins stage one in Jonquière.
(Image credit: Coupe des Nations)
Image 3 of 3

The stage one podium (l-r): Philipp Ries, Sebastian Lander and Hugo Houle.

The stage one podium (l-r): Philipp Ries, Sebastian Lander and Hugo Houle.
(Image credit: Coupe des Nations)

Danish rider Sebastian Lander won in a mass sprint at the end of the 140.7km Coupe des Nations - Ville de Saguenay first stage. With an average speed of 45.57km/h, numerous breakaway attempts had no chance, with none ever gaining more than 30 seconds over the active field on a flat circuit.

The 19-year-old Scandinavian was pleased with the outcome of the day "With 50km to go, my teammates asked me to get ready for the mass sprint so I started to save myself, and they helped me postion myself perfectly until 500 metres to go - I am glad I can thank them with this win," said Lander afterwards.

Lander grabbed the yellow overall leader's jersey and thanks to time bonuses, he now has a four-second lead over German Phillip Ries, who finished second on the stage, and six seconds over Canadian Hugo Houle, who took third in Jonquière.

Houle was pleased with his third place "I am happy with how things unfolded for me. This is my best result so far at this level," said the young Canadian.

The Ste-Perpetue (Quebec) native was even more so happy with the Canadian National team's work throughout the day. "The team was awesome, and they really helped me in the end. In particular, David Boily was instrumental in getting me to the front in the last kilometre in a way that I could launch my sprint at the ideal moment. It looks good for the upcoming stages," he explained.

Tomorrow's stage will 148.4km over a 21.2km circuit over the spectacular countryside of La Baie, with the short steep hills sure to be a challenge for riders.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Lander (Den) Danish National Team3:05:13
2Philipp Ries (Ger) German National Team
3Hugo Houle (Can) Canada B Team
4Arnaud Courteille (Fra) French National Team
5Marcel Meisen (Ger) German National Team
6Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Canada B Team
7Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
8Gavin Mannion (USA) US National Team
9Sam Bennet (Irl) Irish National Team
10Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenian National Team
11Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenian National Team
12Arnaud Papillon (Can) Canada B Team
13Youheni Patenko (Blr) UCI Mixed Team
14Philip Lavery (Irl) Irish National Team
15Armindo Fonseca (Fra) French National Team
16Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI Mixed Team
17Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
18Yannick Meyer (Ger) German National Team
19Arnaud Demare (Fra) French National Team
20Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombian National Team
21Charles Prendergast (Irl) Irish National Team
22Jhon Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombian National Team
23Benjamin King (USA) US National Team
24Johan Chaves (Col) Colombian National Team
25Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
26Sascha Weber (Ger) German National Team
27Joël Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
28Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
29Pierrick Naud (Can) Canada B Team
30Jorge Castillo (Pan) Panama National Team
31Michael Joanisse (Can) Canadian National Team
32Nairo Alexander Quintana (Col) Colombian National Team
33Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Danish National Team
34Nicholas Keough (USA) US National Team
35David Boily (Can) Canadian National Team
36Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) French National Team
37Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
38Hugo Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombian National Team
39Mathieu Desniou (Fra) French National Team
40Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
41Cole House (USA) US National Team
42Camilo Andres Suarez (Col) Colombian National Team
43Ricky Jørgensen (Den) Danish National Team
44Jamie Riggs (Can) Canadian National Team
45Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Canada B Team
46Ki Ho Choi (HKg) UCI Mixed Team
47Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
48Andi Bajc (Slo) Slovenian National Team
49Spencer Smitheman (Can) Canadian National Team
50Marcus Christie (Irl) Irish National Team
51Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada B Team
52Carson Miller (USA) US National Team
53Corey Farrell (USA) US National Team
54Pelle Clapp (Den) Danish National Team
55Mads Meyer (Den) Danish National Team
56Mike Willam (Ger) German National Team
57Nicki Rasmussen (Den) Danish National Team
58Johan Lebon (Fra) French National Team
59Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenian National Team
60Gabor Kasa SRB19890203 UCI Mixed Team
61Chan Jea Jang (Kor) UCI Mixed Team
62Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team
63Marek Canecky (Svk) UCI Mixed Team
64Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
65Fabian Danner (Ger) German National Team
66Yevgeniy Pelyaikin (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
67Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenian National Team
68Fabian Pino (Pan) Panama National Team0:02:40
69Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Irish National Team
70Ramon Carretero (Pan) Panama National Team0:07:03
71Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama National Team0:13:27

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Lander (Den) Danish National Team3:05:03
2Philipp Ries (Ger) German National Team0:00:04
3Hugo, Houle (Can) Canada B Team0:00:06
4Sam Bennet (Irl) Irish National Team0:00:07
5Benjamin King (USA) US National Team
6Cole House (USA) US National Team
7Camilo Andres Suarez (Col) Colombian National Team
8Youheni Patenko (Blr) UCI Mixed Team0:00:08
9Nicholas Keough (USA) US National Team
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) French National Team0:00:09
11Arnaud Courteille (Fra) French National Team0:00:10
12Marcel Meisen (Ger) German National Team
13Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Canada B Team
14Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
15Gavin Mannion (USA) US National Team
16Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenian National Team
17Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenian National Team
18Arnaud Papillon (Can) Canada B Team
19Philip Lavery (Irl) Irish National Team
20Armindo Fonseca (Fra) French National Team
21Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI Mixed Team
22Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
23Yannick Meyer (Ger) German National Team
24Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombian National Team
25Charles Prendergast (Irl) Irish National Team
26Jhon Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombian National Team
27Johan Chaves (Col) Colombian National Team
28Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
29Sascha Weber (Ger) German National Team
30Joël Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
31Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
32Pierrick Naud (Can) Canada B Team
33Jorge Castillo (Pan) Panama National Team
34Michael Joanisse (Can) Canadian National Team
35Nairo Alexander Quintana (Col) Colombian National Team
36Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Danish National Team
37David Boily (Can) Canadian National Team
38Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) French National Team
39Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
40Hugo Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombian National Team
41Mathieu Desniou (Fra) French National Team
42Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
43Ricky Jørgensen (Den) Danish National Team
44Jamie Riggs (Can) Canadian National Team
45Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Canada B Team
46Ki Ho Choi (HKg) UCI Mixed Team
47Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
48Andi Bajc (Slo) Slovenian National Team
49Spencer Smitheman (Can) Canadian National Team
50Marcus Christie (Irl) Irish National Team
51Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada B Team
52Carson Miller (USA) US National Team
53Corey Farrell (USA) US National Team
54Pelle Clapp (Den) Danish National Team
55Mads Meyer (Den) Danish National Team
56Mike Willam (Ger) German National Team
57Nicki Rasmussen (Den) Danish National Team
58Johan Lebon (Fra) French National Team
59Gabor Kasa SRB19890203 UCI Mixed Team
60Chan Jea Jang (Kor) UCI Mixed Team
61Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team
62Marek Canecky (Svk) UCI Mixed Team
63Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
64Fabian Danner (Ger) German National Team
65Yevgeniy Pelyaikin (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
66Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenian National Team
67Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Irish National Team
68Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenian National Team0:00:19
69Fabian Pino (Pan) Panama National Team0:02:50
70Ramon Carretero (Pan) Panama National Team0:07:13
71Jose De Leon (Pan) Panama National Team0:13:37

 

Latest on Cyclingnews