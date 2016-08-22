Trending

Trophee d'Or Feminin: Stage 3 victory for Alison Jackson

Delzenne stays in yellow

Canadian rider Alison Jackson (Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air) speeds down Kelly Drive

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Jackson (Can) Bepink2:39:55
2Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
3Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
4Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
5Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
6Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
7Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
8Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
9Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld - Zannata
10Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies5:14:04
2Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:44
3Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:45
4Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:51
5Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA - Bianchi0:00:53
6Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:01:04
7Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:01:09
8Alison Jackson (Can) Bepink0:01:10
9Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:12
10Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:01:18

