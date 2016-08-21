Trophee d'Or Feminin: Marta Bastianelli wins stage 2
Elise Delzenne retains leader's jersey
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|2:17:14
|2
|Miho Yoshikawa (Jpn) Japanese National Team
|3
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|4
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|5
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|6
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|7
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld - Zannata
|9
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|10
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2:34:17
|2
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:00:22
|3
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:00:36
|4
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:37
|5
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:43
|6
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA - Bianchi
|0:00:45
|7
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japanese National Team
|0:00:48
|8
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:00:55
|9
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:00:56
|10
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:01:01
