Trophee d'Or Feminin: Marta Bastianelli wins stage 2

Elise Delzenne retains leader's jersey

Marta Bastianelli (Alé Cipollini) wins the bunch sprint at Omloop van het Hageland - Tielt-Winge 2016

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini2:17:14
2Miho Yoshikawa (Jpn) Japanese National Team
3Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
4Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
5Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
6Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
7Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
8Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld - Zannata
9Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
10Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies2:34:17
2Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:22
3Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:36
4Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:37
5Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:43
6Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA - Bianchi0:00:45
7Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japanese National Team0:00:48
8Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:55
9Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:00:56
10Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:01:01

